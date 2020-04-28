|Screen Size
|12.3 inches
|Processor
|8032
|RAM
|8 GB
|Hard Drive
|flash_memory_solid_state
|Chipset Brand
|intel
|Card Description
|Integrated
|Average Battery Life (in hours)
|8 hours
NEW Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – 12.3" Touch-Screen - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) – Platinum (Renewed)
Product works and looks like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories may be generic. All Renewed products come with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Learn more
- Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally
- A more powerful Pro —faster than Surface Pro 6, with a laptop-class Intel Core processor and improved graphics.
- More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging
- Standout design that won’t weigh you down — ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 starts at just 1.70 pounds
- All-day battery life up to 10.5 hours, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster — about 80% in just over an hour
This product is available new with a regular price of $249.17 more than the regular Renewed price.
This product is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee
Your product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if it does not work as expected. Get quick support for claims and free troubleshooting via a single point of contact at Amazon. The guarantee is in conjunction with Amazon’s standard return policy. Learn more
Customer reviews
|5 star 50% (50%)
|50%
|4 star 0% (0%)
|0%
|3 star 0% (0%)
|0%
|2 star 0% (0%)
|0%
|1 star 50% (50%)
|50%