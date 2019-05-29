- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Namii W Slingshot Chicken Rubber Chicken Flick Chicken Flying Chicken Flingers Stress Gag Toys, Rubber Chicken Slingshot Funny Christmas Stuffers Easter Chicks Novelty Gifts for Kids (Yellow 10 Pcs)
About this item
- 【ORIGINAL ONLY BY Namii W】Rubber Chicken Slingshot by Namii W provided for you: Pack of 10 rubber chicken slingshots funny gag toys + 1 pack of grow beads (for free). Share with your friends the funny outdoor games!
- HOW TO PLAY RUBBER CHICKEN SLINGSHOTS--Place the index finger in the hole under the chicken's head and pull their tail with the other hand. Aim and shot the target. Namii W Rubber Chicken Slingshot can shoot pretty far ! It's a very interesting process seeing slingshot chickens flying in the office, kitchen or outdoor yard .They stick on wall ,ceiling even your friend's back then fall off slowly. Perfect outdoor games and party favor for kids and teens.
- FUNNY GIFTS FOR KIDS--Made of Kid-friendly TPR material,a kind of quality stretchy rubber.Perfect Easter gifts for children and teens. Each Namii W slingshot chicken is about 10.8cm/4.3inch long. The maximum length you pull can exceed 60cm/23.6inch. Excellent flexibility, NOT EASY TO BREAK.
- EASY TO WASH --When slingshot chickens get dirty, you can wash them with soap and water. And soon the chicken bodies are cleaned. You can either play slingshot chicken indoor or outdoor games without fear of getting dirty. Namii W slingshot chicken are environmentally friendly toys that you can clean for many times.
- LITTLE TIPS FOR YOU--Please do not aim the rubber chicken slingshot at vulnerable parts of the body (such as the eyes)to get injury.Suitable for children over 12 years old.
Namii W Rubber Chicken Slingshot, the lovely cock shape, very lively and interesting, full of childhood fun! Share the happy time with your friends.At the party,it must be funny seeing the rubber chickens flying in the air and stick to everywhere! Rubber chicken slingshot make huge fun for outdoor games, perfect office pranks. the slingshot chicken helps relieve the stress of work and make you laugh all day!Great fun gifts for kids and teens.
Novelty Fun Play
Put your index finger in the hole under the slingshot chicken head and pull its tail with the other hand. Aim and shoot at the target. Rubber chicken slingshot can shoot far!（Do not aim at sensitive areas, such as eyes） Children under 10 years old should use Namii W Rubber chicken slingshot under the guidance of their parents.
Kid-Friendly
Namii W Rubber Chicken Slingshot are made of Kid-friendly TPR material,a kind of quality stretchy rubber. Kids and pets can be reassuring to play the little slingshot chicken. If the slingshot chickens get dirty, they can be washed with soap and water, and then they refreshed.Our rubber chicken slingshot can be washed for many times !
Funny Office Prank
If you are in a tense mood or feel pressure at work, then Namii W Slingshot Chicken are just what you need! The rubber chicken are very soft and stretchy. You can knead and stretch them or shot them away.See the slingshot chicken flying around your home/office, then stick to the wall and ceiling, you would become happy and laugh.
Perfect Gift for Kids and Teens
Namii W Rubber Slingshot Chicken look cute and fun to play with. Kids and teens love them much! Easter, Children's Day,Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthday party, school / family days,office pranks,the slingshot chicken are very popular and the perfect gifts for kids and teens.A pack of 10 or 30 PCS for choose, share joy and laugh with your friends!
Namii W design the Ideal Gift for You.
Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2019
About 11 adults from 24-50 years old all went camping in Maine over Memorial Day weekend. My 44th birthday was Sunday.
We busted these out (with regular rubber chickens) and we played with them for a few hours 2-3 maybe. Sitting at the campsite, eating, talking, hanging out and flinging birds at each other. One shot chicken literally went into someone’s mouth while she was talking. Legit chicken choking. These are hysterically fun! I only regret not getting any video either with cell phone or GoPro. I’m now the head chicken of all get-together shenanigans! The best time!
The chickens will die after a number of used, heads fall off. Legs fall off. But they do die a glorious death! I’ve already ordered more to keep in our camper.
Educational Value- Priceless
1. Age is only a number
2. Chicken fly best with a finger in the butt
3. Friends of a feather shoot chickens together
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2021
First, the water beads are poured into cool water and soaked for about 15 minutes. When the water beads absorb water, they will become larger.
You can DIY, put the beads in the flowerpot for decoration. You can also use the beads as the'bullet'of the toy gun.
Pretty awesome
Reviewed in the United States on March 31, 2019
Pretty awesome
Reviewed in the United States on July 2, 2021
It takes a couple tries to get the hang of launching these little chickens, but they do fly a decent distance. 10-20 feet indoors easily and with reasonable accuracy (for what they are).
I've been extremely impressed with the elasticity of them. I've stretched them pretty far, and so far no signs of cracking or breaking. Most toys like this that I've seen break sooner than they seem like they should.
These would be great as egg stuffers, attached to Valentine’s Day cards, gift bag stuffers, or just about any other occasion that warrants fun, laughter, and a brushing off of dodge ball skills.
Let the chickens fly.
Used it at work for a fun team build.