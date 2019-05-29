$14.99
Namii W Slingshot Chicken Rubber Chicken Flick Chicken Flying Chicken Flingers Stress Gag Toys, Rubber Chicken Slingshot Funny Christmas Stuffers Easter Chicks Novelty Gifts for Kids (Yellow 10 Pcs)

4.5 out of 5 stars 2,797 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "easter basket stuffers for teens"
Yellow 10 Pcs

Enhance your purchase

Color Yellow 10 Pcs
Size 10 PCS
Material Rubber
Brand Namii W
Item Dimensions LxWxH 5.4 x 4.6 x 1.6 inches

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  【ORIGINAL ONLY BY Namii W】Rubber Chicken Slingshot by Namii W provided for you: Pack of 10 rubber chicken slingshots funny gag toys + 1 pack of grow beads (for free). Share with your friends the funny outdoor games!
  HOW TO PLAY RUBBER CHICKEN SLINGSHOTS--Place the index finger in the hole under the chicken's head and pull their tail with the other hand. Aim and shot the target. Namii W Rubber Chicken Slingshot can shoot pretty far ! It's a very interesting process seeing slingshot chickens flying in the office, kitchen or outdoor yard .They stick on wall ,ceiling even your friend's back then fall off slowly. Perfect outdoor games and party favor for kids and teens.
  FUNNY GIFTS FOR KIDS--Made of Kid-friendly TPR material,a kind of quality stretchy rubber.Perfect Easter gifts for children and teens. Each Namii W slingshot chicken is about 10.8cm/4.3inch long. The maximum length you pull can exceed 60cm/23.6inch. Excellent flexibility, NOT EASY TO BREAK.
  EASY TO WASH --When slingshot chickens get dirty, you can wash them with soap and water. And soon the chicken bodies are cleaned. You can either play slingshot chicken indoor or outdoor games without fear of getting dirty. Namii W slingshot chicken are environmentally friendly toys that you can clean for many times.
  LITTLE TIPS FOR YOU--Please do not aim the rubber chicken slingshot at vulnerable parts of the body (such as the eyes)to get injury.Suitable for children over 12 years old.
WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Product Description

Namii W Rubber Chicken Slingshot

Original by Namii W

Namii W Rubber Chicken Slingshot, the lovely cock shape, very lively and interesting, full of childhood fun! Share the happy time with your friends.At the party,it must be funny seeing the rubber chickens flying in the air and stick to everywhere! Rubber chicken slingshot make huge fun for outdoor games, perfect office pranks. the slingshot chicken helps relieve the stress of work and make you laugh all day!Great fun gifts for kids and teens.

Namii W Rubber Chicken Slingshot

Namii W design the Ideal Gift for You.

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
2,797 global ratings
5 star
72%
4 star
15%
3 star
8%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

Emily DSch
5.0 out of 5 stars Want the Secret to Shooting These?.....
Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2019
Edition: Yellow 10 PcsVerified Purchase
Customer image
Emily DSch
5.0 out of 5 stars Want the Secret to Shooting These?.....
Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2019
These work even better flying backwards and you’ll die laughing talking about how to shoot the chickens with “a finger in the butt” instead of the head.

About 11 adults from 24-50 years old all went camping in Maine over Memorial Day weekend. My 44th birthday was Sunday.

We busted these out (with regular rubber chickens) and we played with them for a few hours 2-3 maybe. Sitting at the campsite, eating, talking, hanging out and flinging birds at each other. One shot chicken literally went into someone’s mouth while she was talking. Legit chicken choking. These are hysterically fun! I only regret not getting any video either with cell phone or GoPro. I’m now the head chicken of all get-together shenanigans! The best time!

The chickens will die after a number of used, heads fall off. Legs fall off. But they do die a glorious death! I’ve already ordered more to keep in our camper.

Educational Value- Priceless
1. Age is only a number
2. Chicken fly best with a finger in the butt
3. Friends of a feather shoot chickens together
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
183 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
J Sullivan
1.0 out of 5 stars These left a stain on my ceiling
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2021
Edition: Red 10 PcsVerified Purchase
Customer image
J Sullivan
1.0 out of 5 stars These left a stain on my ceiling
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2021
This was my experience with the product: They are extremely sticky. I had hoped based on previous reviews that they would not leave a stain. On Christmas morning, my son shot 5 of them at our very high ceiling. They all stuck for several days. When 1 came down, there was a stain. It took us a while to get the remaining 4 down because they are extremely sticky. Now we have 5 stains.

I am including pictures of my experience with the product.

I am including pictures of my experience with the product.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Joyce J. Kelly
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Rubber Chicken Slingshots I ever Bought!
Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2019
Edition: Yellow 10 PcsVerified Purchase
48 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kathy
5.0 out of 5 stars Beads use unknown.now you do
Reviewed in the United States on April 19, 2019
Edition: Yellow 10 PcsVerified Purchase
32 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Rebecca Gahner
5.0 out of 5 stars A big hit and also a great conversation starter
Reviewed in the United States on March 31, 2019
Edition: Yellow 10 PcsVerified Purchase
Customer image
Rebecca Gahner
5.0 out of 5 stars A big hit and also a great conversation starter
Reviewed in the United States on March 31, 2019
Bought these for stocking stuffers - tested one out when I first got it by flinging it to the ceiling. It's been about 5 months now and little Arnold the Ceiling duck is still going strong.
Pretty awesome
Pretty awesome
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
53 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Steve M
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun little flying chickens.
Reviewed in the United States on July 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Steve M
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun little flying chickens.
Reviewed in the United States on July 2, 2021
These little rubber chickens are a blast to play with. Hours of fun for kids from 8 to 80. As you can see from the photo they will stick to surfaces. If you have high ceilings, you may want to refrain from shooting the chickens up as they may not come down for days, or not at all. The package also came with a surprise package of water orbs. Place these in water and watch them grow. They grow into slimy balls that you can use to decorate a vase or toilet.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Cowboy Dan
5.0 out of 5 stars Really cool little toy
Reviewed in the United States on September 11, 2018
Edition: Yellow 10 PcsVerified Purchase
34 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kimberly Hyatt
5.0 out of 5 stars These are awesome!
Reviewed in the United States on January 10, 2022
Edition: Yellow 10 PcsVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Vivi
5.0 out of 5 stars Teen loot bag
Reviewed in Canada on November 18, 2019
Edition: Yellow 10 PcsVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Vincent Hoi Kin Tam
4.0 out of 5 stars Fun but a little bit expensive...
Reviewed in Canada on June 10, 2019
Edition: Yellow 10 PcsVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Mrs J.
5.0 out of 5 stars Hours of fun
Reviewed in Canada on February 16, 2020
Edition: Yellow 10 PcsVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Bart
5.0 out of 5 stars A hysterical source of good clean fun
Reviewed in Canada on October 6, 2020
Edition: Yellow 10 PcsVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Hilariously fun
Reviewed in Canada on October 12, 2019
Edition: Yellow 10 PcsVerified Purchase
Report abuse