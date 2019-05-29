These work even better flying backwards and you’ll die laughing talking about how to shoot the chickens with “a finger in the butt” instead of the head.



About 11 adults from 24-50 years old all went camping in Maine over Memorial Day weekend. My 44th birthday was Sunday.



We busted these out (with regular rubber chickens) and we played with them for a few hours 2-3 maybe. Sitting at the campsite, eating, talking, hanging out and flinging birds at each other. One shot chicken literally went into someone’s mouth while she was talking. Legit chicken choking. These are hysterically fun! I only regret not getting any video either with cell phone or GoPro. I’m now the head chicken of all get-together shenanigans! The best time!



The chickens will die after a number of used, heads fall off. Legs fall off. But they do die a glorious death! I’ve already ordered more to keep in our camper.



Educational Value- Priceless

1. Age is only a number

2. Chicken fly best with a finger in the butt

3. Friends of a feather shoot chickens together