National Geographic Atlas of the National Parks Hardcover – November 19, 2019

by Jon Waterman (Author)
4.9 out of 5 stars 621 ratings
See all formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
  1. Print length
    432 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    National Geographic
  4. Publication date
    November 19, 2019
  5. Dimensions
    10.8 x 1.4 x 13.8 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    142622057X
  7. ISBN-13
    978-1426220579
Editorial Reviews

Review

“National Geographic’s Atlas of the National Parks showcases these natural treasures through photographs, maps, and graphics.” –National Geographic 

“Following coverage of the U.S. parks system as a whole, this gorgeous guide from former ranger Waterman explores all 61 national parks, 33 of them in depth…Visitors to these wonders, as well as browsers and students in middle school and up doing assignments, will find a wealth of information on the natural history of the destinations; the flora, fauna, and geological features to be found there now; and numerous other details, from social history to vital statistics, such as location, size, and highest point. The work offers plenty of well-researched and effectively written textual material, as well as numerous crisply detailed photos, maps, and illustrations per spread, in color and black-and-white as appropriate. The quality of this tome and its emphasis on current features make it worth a purchase even where libraries own [it].” –Library Journal
 
“History buffs will enjoy the many old photos and maps that show the parks as they were. Science fans will be attracted to the topographical maps and information about the flora and animals found in the parks, and art majors will love the historical paintings that feature the parks.” –Bookchickdi
 
“If you have visited a specific Park you can look it up and relive your trip. If you are planning a trip you can learn some valuable information about the place you want to visit. If you want to dream, this book lets your soul take wing.” –Broken Teepee
 
“You know the photos are going to be stunning when National Geographic is involved and these do not disappoint.” –Bookapotamus
 
“Also, if you don't finish this book without wanting to sing This Land is Your Land by Woody Guthrie, it's like I don't even know you.” –Stranded in Chaos
 
“This is one of the most exciting books I have received in a long time, simply because of its beautiful pictures and the amount of places it adds to my travel bucket list…The land itself is bountiful and plentiful, with innumerable activities and destinations containing untold adventures waiting to be had. A quick flip through these pictures brings a unique perspective to our own understanding of the US.” –Amy’s Book-et List
“This book gave me some serious wanderlust…So many times we dream of beaches far away for our next vacation, but I think we’re all guilty of realizing the beauty of our own backyards. This book makes me want to sell all my possessions, buy an RV, and travel across the United States to visit all these breathtaking places.” –Instagram: @happiestwhenreading 
 
“I found myself being drawn in to topics and areas of the country that I wouldn’t have thought would interest me.” –Literary Quicksand
 
“This atlas is full of stunning photos just as you’d expect from National Geographic. My travel bucket list has expanded exponentially after flipping through its pages.” –Instagram: @readingbetweenthe_wines

About the Author

JON WATERMAN is an award-winning author, filmmaker, and adventurer who has received three grants from the National Geographic Society Expeditions Council. In addition to exploring and documenting various parts of the United States, he is a former ranger for the National Park Service and a longtime wilderness guide. His writing has appeared in the Washington Post, the New York Times, Adventure, Outside, and Backpacker and his books include Running Dry, In the Shadow of Denali, Where Mountains Are Nameless, and Arctic Crossing, among others.
Product details

  • Publisher : National Geographic (November 19, 2019)
  • Language : English
  • Hardcover : 432 pages
  • ISBN-10 : 142622057X
  • ISBN-13 : 978-1426220579
  • Item Weight : 6.4 pounds
  • Dimensions : 10.8 x 1.4 x 13.8 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.9 out of 5 stars 621 ratings

Top reviews from the United States

T. Hido
4.0 out of 5 stars Fascinating information, but uneven coverage and disappointing photos
Reviewed in the United States on November 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
Louise Dupont
3.0 out of 5 stars Good concept, but National Geographic should have executed better
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2019
Verified Purchase
The concept of a multi-faceted resource about the National Parks in a coffee-table book had much potential. There is much to like about this book, the informative graphics being the best part. However, it could have been so much better without all the shortcuts taken.

I wholeheartedly agree with the previous review (amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3OUUG2RAKMDI3) about the disappointing pictures. See my image for another data point: the other book has 480 pages, about 10% more than this book, but it is significantly thicker, maybe by 50%. In general, for photography printing, the thicker the paper, the higher the quality, and indeed a gap in print (and artistic) quality separates those two books. National Geographic should have able to put out a better production than a tiny publisher.

The extensive narration is often a compelling read if you are willing to put in the effort, but many imprecisions are atypical of National Geographic. Just in a single spread, North Cascades National Park Service Complex is confused with North Cascades National Park, Lassen Volcanic National Park is called a “mountainous version of Yellowstone”, while Yellowstone National Park is full of mountains that culminate higher than the highest point of Lassen Volcanic National Park.

The book is touted to "for the first time, offer authoritative maps of every park in the nation". However, those “authoritative” maps are servilely derived from the official National Park Service maps available for free from several sources. They do not add any additional insight nor information to them - unlike the Trails Illustrated maps also published by National Geographic. One example: most of the National Park Service maps have shaded relief to give you a representation of the topography of the park, but some of them, such as Redwood National Park or Cuyahoga Valley National Park, lack it for unknown reasons. You would think that National Geographic would add the missing shaded relief to those, but no, they merely follow the National Park Service and print those maps as if those parks were flat. They are not: Redwood National Park rises from sea level to more than 3,000 feet. Another example: on the global map of the National Parks, this book draws the smaller National Parks with an unrepresentative generic square dot. Treasured Lands, despite being a (superb!) photography book rather than an atlas, draws them precisely with their actual boundaries. Maps are the heart of an atlas.

I could go on and on with examples of the lack of attention to detail. This is a corner cutting, corporate driven production, not a labor of love. As a longtime subscriber of National Geographic, I feel that since Disney took control, the quality is not the same. Their offerings are now surpassed by self-published books - the two referenced by the previously mentioned review are good examples.
Wil S
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful Work of Art - Well-written, filled with stunning photographs
Reviewed in the United States on December 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Peter Dawkins
5.0 out of 5 stars Great read
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
Cliente Amazon
5.0 out of 5 stars El mejor libro existente sobre los Parques Nacionales de USA
Reviewed in Spain on January 18, 2020
Verified Purchase
