As mandated by its title, the Atlas includes large maps of the National Parks. However, they are essentially identical to the official National Park Service maps also reproduced in

, so that is not the main draw of the book. Since the website npmaps.com readily provides all of those maps for free, and nobody will lug this large 7 pound coffee-table book around, the considerable space used by those maps could have instead expanded the book contents in the areas where it is lacking: park coverage, and photography.



To fully appreciate it, you must read the Atlas carefully, rather than flipping the pages like you would for a photography book. This is because it offers detailed writing and information based on scientific data not generally present in books for the general public. It not only looks at the geography of the parks, but also at their history and future, discussing environmental and political threats generally glossed over in other books, beyond, yes, climate change. I appreciate that the Atlas brings out the issue of light pollution, or of the Ambler Road in Gates of the Arctic National Park. For each of the “featured” National Parks, the author has identified interesting park-specific themes and told a story illustrated with fascinating graphics I have not seen in any other books on the National Parks. They include eclectic subjects like Burmese Python sighting in Florida (Everglades), housing density in Tucson (Saguaro), rock climbing in Yosemite, or death of Ohia trees in Hawaii.



The Atlas made a choice to feature about half of the National Parks with in-depth coverage, at least 8 pages each. The other half gets only superficial coverage with 1 or 2 pages each. I would have preferred more equal coverage of the parks, so that I could learn about the lesser known National Parks for which there is little information, since there is already plenty of material about the "usual suspects". Mammoth cave is more popular and therefore featured, but in my experience Carlsbad Caverns is more beautiful and interesting. The former gets 8 pages, the later just one. And how do you devote only 2 pages to Wrangell St Elias, when it is the largest and one of most diverse National Parks, six times the size of Yellowstone, ranging from sea level to the second highest mountain on the continent, and one of the most accessible in Alaska?



The back cover promises “Photos of every park," but the half of the National Parks not "featured" are hardly illustrated. Magnificent parks such as Bryce Canyon or Redwood each get only an uninspiring 1/8 page photo. There is actually none for Hot Springs National Park. Yellowstone, the grand daddy of the National Parks, gets only five photos of which only one is a thermal feature, with no geyser pictured! Instead, two photos depict the waterfalls of the Yellowstone River, one with visitors standing at an overlook. Customer P. Woodland writes "It is from National Geographic so you know the photos are going to be out of this world — and they are.” As a photographer myself, I beg to differ. Sure, there are some great photos, I like the aerials that show a new perspective not available from the road or trail. However, I find many of the photos more illustrative than artistic, with uninspiring landscapes shot at midday, or photos of visitors like in a travel magazine.



To be fair to the photographers, it could be that the main problem with the photos is the quality of the reproduction. The Atlas at first appears to be a great value, with 430 pages in an oversize trim for only $65 list, but there is a catch. It uses a more thin paper than other coffee-table books and the low-quality printing has washed out many photos - for instance see pages 339, 355, 387, 399 where all the bright areas have lost all detail and become pure white. If I had made such a print, it would have gone straight to the trash can. The net result is that coming from National Geographic, I am disappointed by the photography, especially compared to a well-printed book such as

that has several spreads of excellent and inspiring photos for each park.