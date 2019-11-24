- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
- Business Prime : For Fast, FREE shipping, premium procurement benefits, and member-only offers on Amazon Business. Try Business Prime free.
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
+ $3.99 shipping
Learn more
National Geographic Atlas of the National Parks Hardcover – November 19, 2019
Enhance your purchase
An Amazon Book with Buzz: "Punch Me Up to the Gods" by Brian Broome
"One of the most electrifying, powerful, simply spectacular memoirs I—or you— have ever read." —Augusten Burroughs Learn more
Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.
To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
From the Publisher
What Better Way to Capture the Magic of These Sacred Lands than with this new Atlas?
National Geographic takes pride in publishing this first complete illustrated atlas of the national parks. These pages, confirm the magnificence of our country’s wild places, from the coastline of Maine to the deserts of Arizona, from Florida’s Everglades to the glacial reaches of Alaska. The stories that accompany these visuals evoke both delight and concern, as we learn of the threats of urban encroachment, changing climate, and political missteps impinging on these pieces of wilderness.
Atlas of National Parks
The first book of its kind, this glorious National Geographic Atlas of the National Parks showcases America's spectacular parks with an inspiring and informative collection of maps, graphics, and photographs, inviting newcomers and longtime park visitors alike to experience these magnificent landscapes. Former park ranger and lifelong adventurer Jonathan Waterman guides you on your journey, highlighting honored landmarks, representative wildlife, fascinating histories, and future challenges.
- Maps of all 61 parks, newly rendered for this book
- In-depth representation of 31 featured parks
- More than 120 informative graphics
- Photos of every park
- Fascinating storytelling about the parks—past, present & future
Tectonics
|
|
|
|
Crater Lake
Crater Lake and Wizard Island in Oregon’s Crater Lake National Park are the results of volcanic eruptions.
|
Capitol Reef
Time and natural forces warped the nearly 100-mile Waterpocket Fold out of the Earth’s crust in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah.
|
Yellowstone's Castle Geyser
Yellowstone’s Castle Geyser showcases the power of underlying tectonic shifting that shapes the planet anew.
|
|
|
|
|
Acadia National Park
With its glacier-polished granite mountains and quartz-streaked schist on ocean shores surrounded by volcanic extrusions, Acadia showcases the continent’s birth. Located in northern Maine, due west of Nova Scotia, the park boundaries enclose 60 percent of the lobster claw–shaped Mount Desert Island, alongside a patchwork of small towns. Separate park parcels lie to the east and south, on the mainland’s Schoodic Peninsula and on the small Isle au Haut. As daylight illuminates Acadia National Park, its creation story can be read in the two most ancient rocks found along the shores of Mount Desert Island: green or gray schist and sandstone or siltstones.
|
Everglades National Park
It’s not commonly known that the Everglades is the third largest national park in the contiguous United States, within a Delaware-size wilderness 80 miles long and 50 miles wide. Draining Lake Okeechobee to its north and covered by ocean on the southern tip of Florida, the Everglades is a limitless looking expanse of brackish mangroves, cypress swamps, grass marshes, pinelands, and hardwood hammocks; it’s the first national park created solely for its biodiverse (rather than scenic) wonders. In recognition of its distinctiveness, Everglades was designated as a World Heritage site and an international biosphere reserve.
|
Shenandoah National Park
Enveloping a section of the Blue Ridge Mountains in western Virginia, Shenandoah is a narrow, fish-bone-shaped park. More than 60 of its misty blue peaks exceed 3,000 feet, rising more than a half mile above sloping ground to the east and Shenandoah Valley to the west. The renowned Skyline Drive winds 105 miles along the ancient granite crest of the automobile-friendly park. With 75 scenic pullouts, it’s popular during the spectacular fall foliage. The more moderately trafficked Appalachian Trail runs 105 miles through the park, along with another 400 miles of hiking and horseback trails. Lush with plant and animal life, including hundreds of black bears and thousands of white-tailed deer, Shenandoah’s restored, stream-cut wilderness is also famous for its trout fishing.
|
Dry Tortugas National Park
Seen from the stratosphere, Dry Tortugas’ white-sand beaches and greenish hued shoals resemble a broken-off barb on the fishhook of Florida and its Keys. The park is centered in turquoise waters between Miami and Havana. Here, in the Straits of Florida, the narrow passage from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, boats or seaplanes are the only access. One percent of this park—comprising seven islets of 143 acres— lies above sea level, on the edge of the continental shelf. So 99 percent of Dry Tortugas National Park must be explored underwater. A wonder world of coral lies below.
Editorial Reviews
Review
“Following coverage of the U.S. parks system as a whole, this gorgeous guide from former ranger Waterman explores all 61 national parks, 33 of them in depth…Visitors to these wonders, as well as browsers and students in middle school and up doing assignments, will find a wealth of information on the natural history of the destinations; the flora, fauna, and geological features to be found there now; and numerous other details, from social history to vital statistics, such as location, size, and highest point. The work offers plenty of well-researched and effectively written textual material, as well as numerous crisply detailed photos, maps, and illustrations per spread, in color and black-and-white as appropriate. The quality of this tome and its emphasis on current features make it worth a purchase even where libraries own [it].” –Library Journal
“History buffs will enjoy the many old photos and maps that show the parks as they were. Science fans will be attracted to the topographical maps and information about the flora and animals found in the parks, and art majors will love the historical paintings that feature the parks.” –Bookchickdi
“If you have visited a specific Park you can look it up and relive your trip. If you are planning a trip you can learn some valuable information about the place you want to visit. If you want to dream, this book lets your soul take wing.” –Broken Teepee
“You know the photos are going to be stunning when National Geographic is involved and these do not disappoint.” –Bookapotamus
“Also, if you don't finish this book without wanting to sing This Land is Your Land by Woody Guthrie, it's like I don't even know you.” –Stranded in Chaos
“This is one of the most exciting books I have received in a long time, simply because of its beautiful pictures and the amount of places it adds to my travel bucket list…The land itself is bountiful and plentiful, with innumerable activities and destinations containing untold adventures waiting to be had. A quick flip through these pictures brings a unique perspective to our own understanding of the US.” –Amy’s Book-et List
“This book gave me some serious wanderlust…So many times we dream of beaches far away for our next vacation, but I think we’re all guilty of realizing the beauty of our own backyards. This book makes me want to sell all my possessions, buy an RV, and travel across the United States to visit all these breathtaking places.” –Instagram: @happiestwhenreading
“I found myself being drawn in to topics and areas of the country that I wouldn’t have thought would interest me.” –Literary Quicksand
“This atlas is full of stunning photos just as you’d expect from National Geographic. My travel bucket list has expanded exponentially after flipping through its pages.” –Instagram: @readingbetweenthe_wines
About the Author
I'd like to read this book on Kindle
Don't have a Kindle? Compra tu Kindle aquí, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Product details
- Publisher : National Geographic (November 19, 2019)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 432 pages
- ISBN-10 : 142622057X
- ISBN-13 : 978-1426220579
- Item Weight : 6.4 pounds
- Dimensions : 10.8 x 1.4 x 13.8 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #12,034 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
To fully appreciate it, you must read the Atlas carefully, rather than flipping the pages like you would for a photography book. This is because it offers detailed writing and information based on scientific data not generally present in books for the general public. It not only looks at the geography of the parks, but also at their history and future, discussing environmental and political threats generally glossed over in other books, beyond, yes, climate change. I appreciate that the Atlas brings out the issue of light pollution, or of the Ambler Road in Gates of the Arctic National Park. For each of the “featured” National Parks, the author has identified interesting park-specific themes and told a story illustrated with fascinating graphics I have not seen in any other books on the National Parks. They include eclectic subjects like Burmese Python sighting in Florida (Everglades), housing density in Tucson (Saguaro), rock climbing in Yosemite, or death of Ohia trees in Hawaii.
The Atlas made a choice to feature about half of the National Parks with in-depth coverage, at least 8 pages each. The other half gets only superficial coverage with 1 or 2 pages each. I would have preferred more equal coverage of the parks, so that I could learn about the lesser known National Parks for which there is little information, since there is already plenty of material about the "usual suspects". Mammoth cave is more popular and therefore featured, but in my experience Carlsbad Caverns is more beautiful and interesting. The former gets 8 pages, the later just one. And how do you devote only 2 pages to Wrangell St Elias, when it is the largest and one of most diverse National Parks, six times the size of Yellowstone, ranging from sea level to the second highest mountain on the continent, and one of the most accessible in Alaska?
The back cover promises “Photos of every park," but the half of the National Parks not "featured" are hardly illustrated. Magnificent parks such as Bryce Canyon or Redwood each get only an uninspiring 1/8 page photo. There is actually none for Hot Springs National Park. Yellowstone, the grand daddy of the National Parks, gets only five photos of which only one is a thermal feature, with no geyser pictured! Instead, two photos depict the waterfalls of the Yellowstone River, one with visitors standing at an overlook. Customer P. Woodland writes "It is from National Geographic so you know the photos are going to be out of this world — and they are.” As a photographer myself, I beg to differ. Sure, there are some great photos, I like the aerials that show a new perspective not available from the road or trail. However, I find many of the photos more illustrative than artistic, with uninspiring landscapes shot at midday, or photos of visitors like in a travel magazine.
To be fair to the photographers, it could be that the main problem with the photos is the quality of the reproduction. The Atlas at first appears to be a great value, with 430 pages in an oversize trim for only $65 list, but there is a catch. It uses a more thin paper than other coffee-table books and the low-quality printing has washed out many photos - for instance see pages 339, 355, 387, 399 where all the bright areas have lost all detail and become pure white. If I had made such a print, it would have gone straight to the trash can. The net result is that coming from National Geographic, I am disappointed by the photography, especially compared to a well-printed book such as Treasured Lands: A Photographic Odyssey Through America's National Parks, Second Expanded Edition that has several spreads of excellent and inspiring photos for each park.
I wholeheartedly agree with the previous review (amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3OUUG2RAKMDI3) about the disappointing pictures. See my image for another data point: the other book has 480 pages, about 10% more than this book, but it is significantly thicker, maybe by 50%. In general, for photography printing, the thicker the paper, the higher the quality, and indeed a gap in print (and artistic) quality separates those two books. National Geographic should have able to put out a better production than a tiny publisher.
The extensive narration is often a compelling read if you are willing to put in the effort, but many imprecisions are atypical of National Geographic. Just in a single spread, North Cascades National Park Service Complex is confused with North Cascades National Park, Lassen Volcanic National Park is called a “mountainous version of Yellowstone”, while Yellowstone National Park is full of mountains that culminate higher than the highest point of Lassen Volcanic National Park.
The book is touted to "for the first time, offer authoritative maps of every park in the nation". However, those “authoritative” maps are servilely derived from the official National Park Service maps available for free from several sources. They do not add any additional insight nor information to them - unlike the Trails Illustrated maps also published by National Geographic. One example: most of the National Park Service maps have shaded relief to give you a representation of the topography of the park, but some of them, such as Redwood National Park or Cuyahoga Valley National Park, lack it for unknown reasons. You would think that National Geographic would add the missing shaded relief to those, but no, they merely follow the National Park Service and print those maps as if those parks were flat. They are not: Redwood National Park rises from sea level to more than 3,000 feet. Another example: on the global map of the National Parks, this book draws the smaller National Parks with an unrepresentative generic square dot. Treasured Lands, despite being a (superb!) photography book rather than an atlas, draws them precisely with their actual boundaries. Maps are the heart of an atlas.
I could go on and on with examples of the lack of attention to detail. This is a corner cutting, corporate driven production, not a labor of love. As a longtime subscriber of National Geographic, I feel that since Disney took control, the quality is not the same. Their offerings are now surpassed by self-published books - the two referenced by the previously mentioned review are good examples.
By Louise Dupont on November 30, 2019
I wholeheartedly agree with the previous review (amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3OUUG2RAKMDI3) about the disappointing pictures. See my image for another data point: the other book has 480 pages, about 10% more than this book, but it is significantly thicker, maybe by 50%. In general, for photography printing, the thicker the paper, the higher the quality, and indeed a gap in print (and artistic) quality separates those two books. National Geographic should have able to put out a better production than a tiny publisher.
The extensive narration is often a compelling read if you are willing to put in the effort, but many imprecisions are atypical of National Geographic. Just in a single spread, North Cascades National Park Service Complex is confused with North Cascades National Park, Lassen Volcanic National Park is called a “mountainous version of Yellowstone”, while Yellowstone National Park is full of mountains that culminate higher than the highest point of Lassen Volcanic National Park.
The book is touted to "for the first time, offer authoritative maps of every park in the nation". However, those “authoritative” maps are servilely derived from the official National Park Service maps available for free from several sources. They do not add any additional insight nor information to them - unlike the Trails Illustrated maps also published by National Geographic. One example: most of the National Park Service maps have shaded relief to give you a representation of the topography of the park, but some of them, such as Redwood National Park or Cuyahoga Valley National Park, lack it for unknown reasons. You would think that National Geographic would add the missing shaded relief to those, but no, they merely follow the National Park Service and print those maps as if those parks were flat. They are not: Redwood National Park rises from sea level to more than 3,000 feet. Another example: on the global map of the National Parks, this book draws the smaller National Parks with an unrepresentative generic square dot. Treasured Lands, despite being a (superb!) photography book rather than an atlas, draws them precisely with their actual boundaries. Maps are the heart of an atlas.
I could go on and on with examples of the lack of attention to detail. This is a corner cutting, corporate driven production, not a labor of love. As a longtime subscriber of National Geographic, I feel that since Disney took control, the quality is not the same. Their offerings are now surpassed by self-published books - the two referenced by the previously mentioned review are good examples.
Though I haven't read the whole book yet (it's quite extensive,) The narrative is very well-researched and informative. I've read some of Jonathan Warerman's other books and always enjoyed his writing style. His story-telling ability compels me to continue reading. Jon paints a vivid historical picture through his words and presents some valid arguments for preserving our parks. I was particularly impressed by the section on Glacier Park (since it's literally my back yard.) Jon clearly understands the impact that tourism and climate change have brought to the Crown of the Continent. I appreciate his insight and hope that his words positively influence those that determine the future of our park system.
If you love nature, the National Parks and a good read, you will definitely enjoy this book. If thumbing through the pages of this beautiful publication can inspire this old firefighter to get back on the trail, it should inspire anyone! Give it a look.