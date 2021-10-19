List Price: $50.00 Details

Follow the Author

Jean-Pierre Isbouts
National Geographic Ultimate Visual History of the World: The Story of Humankind From Prehistory to Modern Times Hardcover – October 19, 2021

by Jean-Pierre Isbouts (Author)
4.7 out of 5 stars 336 ratings
Editors' pick Best History
Price
New from Used from
Hardcover
$39.49
$35.41 $24.32

  Print length
    656 pages
  Language
    English
  Publisher
    National Geographic
  Publication date
    October 19, 2021
  Dimensions
    9.65 x 1.75 x 11.2 inches
  ISBN-10
    1426221894
  ISBN-13
    978-1426221897
  National Geographic Ultimate Visual History of the World: The Story of Humankind From Prehistory to Modern Times
  History: From the Dawn of Civilization to the Present Day
  History of the World Map by Map
Editorial Reviews

About the Author

Jean-Pierre Isbouts is a scholar of humanities and history and a professor at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, California. He has published widely on the origins of human civilization, including two bestsellers: The Biblical World and In the Footsteps of Jesus, both published by National Geographic. He is an occasional blogger at medium.com/@jpisbouts. An award-winning filmmaker, Dr. Isbouts has also produced TV programs including The Search for the Last Supper (PBS, 2019). Born in the Netherlands, he lives in Santa Monica, California. Website: jpisbouts.org.
Product details

  Publisher ‏ : ‎ National Geographic (October 19, 2021)
  Language ‏ : ‎ English
  Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 656 pages
  ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1426221894
  ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1426221897
  Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 1 pounds
  Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 9.65 x 1.75 x 11.2 inches
    4.7 out of 5 stars 336 ratings

Jean-Pierre Isbouts is a historian, bestselling National Geographic author, and award-winning screenwriter and film director. A humanities scholar, his research has been devoted to biblical archaeology, Renaissance Florence, and 19th century Europe. He also serves as doctoral professor in the Social Sciences PhD program of Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, CA.

His website is www.jpisbouts.org.

To contact the author for an interview, or to request his appearance at your event, please send an email to Catherine Labrador at clabrador@pantheonTV.com.

PERSONAL

Jean-Pierre is a full-time historian, author, filmmaker, and doctoral professor at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara (www.fielding.edu). In his spare time (or what's left of it), he likes to discover new places in Asia and the Middle East with his wife Cathie, a production executive. The father of four children, and grandfather of four beautiful boys (with a fifth of the way), he and Cathie live in Santa Monica with Katie, a highly opinionated Labrador Retriever.

BIOGRAPHY

Jean-Pierre was born in Eindhoven, Holland and studied Attic Greek and Latin before continuing in archaeology, art history and musicology at Leyden University. He completed his doctoral research on the 19th century architectural firm of Carrère &amp; Hastings at Columbia University in New York. He then joined the American Council for the Arts (ACA) in New York City, active in a number of Federally funded arts programs. ​

​In the 1990's, he founded the ArtSpace studio in Los Angeles, a unit of American Interactive Media, and produced a number of programs on Renaissance and 19th century art as part of the Great Art Series; many of these were subsequently translated in seven languages. He later served as Managing Director of Philips Interactive Media Europe, a joint venture with Polygram, from its head offices in London, UK.

​As a musicologist, Dr. Isbouts has produced recordings of Bach, Corelli, Handel, Tchaikovsky, Satie, Franck and Debussy with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, the Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, and other soloists and ensembles.​

An award-winning filmmaker, Jean-Pierre has produced programs featuring Leonard Nimoy, Charlton Heston, Sir David Frost, Dick van Dyke, and Morgan Freeman, working with Hollywood studios such as Disney, Castle Rock Entertainment, Hallmark and Agamemnon Studios. His TV programs have been broadcast on ABC, A&amp;E, CNBC, History Channel, Hallmark Channel and PBS stations, as well as scores of television networks in Europe and Asia. He also produced an acclaimed interactive game based on Kenneth Branagh's four-hour epic motion picture "Hamlet," which was distributed around the world.

Dr. Isbouts served as the Editor-in-Chief of two multimedia encyclopedias, Bertelsmann’s Lexikon and Standaard’s Encyclopedie.

​His first book, "Charlton Heston's Hollywood," was published in 1998. Based on many hours of interviews with Charlton Heston, the book chronicles the astonishing transformation of post-war American cinema through the eyes of the only actor whose career spanned from Cecil B. DeMille to James Cameron.

​In 2007, National Geographic Books published his first major work of biblical history, "The Biblical World," which became a worldwide bestseller, and the first of several books for National Geographic Society. The success of "Biblical World" was followed by the 2012 publication of "In the Footsteps of Jesus", a fresh reconstruction of the world of Jesus, using the latest insights from biblical archaeology, market economics and forensic sociology. "Footsteps" sold over a 100,000 copies in the first 8 weeks of release--an unprecedented record for a large hard-cover book at a $40 price point.

​In 2013, Jean-Pierre wrote his in-depth study of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa ("The Mona Lisa Myth"), written with Dr. Christopher Brown, published in November of 2013. Also in November of 2013, National Geographic Books published Jean-Pierre's "Who's Who in the Bible," a major reference work comprising over 2,000 men and women in the Hebrew Scriptures and New Testament.

Since then, his series on biblical history was expanded with "The Story of Christianity" (2014) and "The Archaeology of the Bible" (2016), both for National Geographic. Also in 2016, Random House published his book "Ten Prayers that Changed the World," which won the "Best Spirituality Book of 2016" award.

In 2017, St. Martin's Press published his provocative new book about Leonardo da Vinci, "Young Leonardo," which offers a radically new reconstruction of Leonardo's early career. The book, which reveals that Leonardo painted a second version of the Last Supper, on canvas, for the French King Louis XII, is currently being produced as a motion picture.

Jean-Pierre is represented by Global Lion Intellectual Property Management, a literary agency based in New York, Los Angeles and Florida.

Top reviews from the United States

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 9, 2023
Advid shopper
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautifully written and made
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 12, 2023
Dominic O.
5.0 out of 5 stars Damaged
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 3, 2022
7 people found this helpful
Grayson
4.0 out of 5 stars A great read!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 6, 2022
13 people found this helpful
Lex
5.0 out of 5 stars Gave as gift
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 15, 2022
One person found this helpful
Drew
4.0 out of 5 stars Great book but not delivered in new conditions
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 16, 2021
Drew
4.0 out of 5 stars Great book but not delivered in new conditions
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 16, 2021
The book itself is great but the paper cover was greasy and the hard cover had marks on it. The first pages looked bent.
21 people found this helpful
Cg
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice informational book
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on June 14, 2022
3 people found this helpful
Miriya S.
2.0 out of 5 stars Book arrived damaged
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 2, 2023
Miriya S.
2.0 out of 5 stars Book arrived damaged
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 2, 2023
Book was great, I give it 5 stars (super well put together information) , but this is the third book in a row that I've had an issue with. Packaging needs to be more secure and tighter so the binding doesn't get ripped off in transit. The attached picture is the most recent of the the book with also the least amount of damage to the book. This needs to be fixed, before this book can actually get 5 stars it deserves. Apparently I'm not the only person this happened to with this book.
One person found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Leandro Herrero
1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing pastiche
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 25, 2021
One person found this helpful
magic
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on June 13, 2022
Emily
3.0 out of 5 stars Beau livre, mais très basique
Reviewed in France 🇫🇷 on December 9, 2021
Ruben Hadders
1.0 out of 5 stars Bestel dit boek niet! Je krijgt 'm niet heel in huis...
Reviewed in the Netherlands 🇳🇱 on January 11, 2023
Customer image
Ruben Hadders
1.0 out of 5 stars Bestel dit boek niet! Je krijgt 'm niet heel in huis...
Reviewed in the Netherlands 🇳🇱 on January 11, 2023
Een prachtig boek, maar Amazon is helaas niet in staat dit boek op goede wijze te verzenden. Het is een zwaar boek, maar Amazon verstuurd het boek in een simpele, kartonnen verpakking waardoor het boek beschadigd aankomt. Dit is tot tweemaal toe gebeurd en niet alleen bij mij, zo blijkt.

Doodzonde. Onvoorstelbaar dat Amazon, nota bene ooit begonnen als online boekhandel, met al z'n technologie dit simpelweg niet anders wil doen.
Rubén F.
1.0 out of 5 stars Arrived damaged
Reviewed in Mexico 🇲🇽 on November 17, 2021
Customer image
Rubén F.
1.0 out of 5 stars Arrived damaged
Reviewed in Mexico 🇲🇽 on November 17, 2021
I received the book on time, however to my surprise it arrived without interior protection and with the cover broken and the spine detached. Regrettable! Too bad for such a good book. I will return it.
One person found this helpful
