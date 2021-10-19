$39.49
National Geographic Ultimate Visual History of the World: The Story of Humankind From Prehistory to Modern Times Hardcover – October 19, 2021
Follow the fascinating threads of human history in this monumental volume, amply illustrated with maps, archival imagery, and revealing photographs.
History comes to life in this comprehensive overview of humankind, from earliest times to the present day. Each page is filled with stunning visuals and thought-provoking text that make this book an instant classic. From the Babylonian Empire to the Persian Gulf War, from the Xia and Shang Dynasties of Bronze Age China to the new space race, from Egyptian hieroglyphics to the digital age―here, in vivid color and crisp narrative, is the sweeping story of the history of civilization.
Every chapter includes:
You can complete your collection of recent National Geographic history books with National Geographic History at a Glance and More Bad Days in History by Michael Farquhar -- and you will treasure earlier National Geographic titles by this author, including The Biblical World,In the Footsteps of Jesus, and Archaeology of the Bible.
History comes to life in this comprehensive overview of humankind, from earliest times to the present day. Each page is filled with stunning visuals and thought-provoking text that make this book an instant classic. From the Babylonian Empire to the Persian Gulf War, from the Xia and Shang Dynasties of Bronze Age China to the new space race, from Egyptian hieroglyphics to the digital age―here, in vivid color and crisp narrative, is the sweeping story of the history of civilization.

Every chapter includes:
- Notable dates
- Salient quotations from the time
- Explanatory maps
- Fascinating sidebar stories
- Photographs of artifacts & landscapes
- Art works depicting dramatic scenes
Every chapter includes:
- Notable dates
- Salient quotations from the time
- Explanatory maps
- Fascinating sidebar stories
- Photographs of artifacts & landscapes
- Art works depicting dramatic scenes
You can complete your collection of recent National Geographic history books with National Geographic History at a Glance and More Bad Days in History by Michael Farquhar -- and you will treasure earlier National Geographic titles by this author, including The Biblical World,In the Footsteps of Jesus, and Archaeology of the Bible.
Jean-Pierre Isbouts is a scholar of humanities and history and a professor at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, California. He has published widely on the origins of human civilization, including two bestsellers: The Biblical World and In the Footsteps of Jesus, both published by National Geographic. He is an occasional blogger at medium.com/@jpisbouts. An award-winning filmmaker, Dr. Isbouts has also produced TV programs including The Search for the Last Supper (PBS, 2019). Born in the Netherlands, he lives in Santa Monica, California. Website: jpisbouts.org.
- Publisher : National Geographic (October 19, 2021)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 656 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1426221894
- ISBN-13 : 978-1426221897
- Item Weight : 1 pounds
- Dimensions : 9.65 x 1.75 x 11.2 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #12,243 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #6 in Asian Politics
- #12 in European Politics Books
- #38 in History of Civilization & Culture
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 9, 2023
My son who is a big geography buff purchased this book with an Amazon gift card he received, and I must say he loves it! This book is very large and beautiful.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 12, 2023
I brought this as a present and the gifted lived the item
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 3, 2022
I deserve another book the cover looks dirty and messed up now my gifts gonna suck you should give me another one why should I send the old one back first how hard is it to wrap a book get it together your lucky I'm still giving u 5 stars because the book is cool
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 6, 2022
Its a great history of the world and very up to date. I appreciate the parallels between archeological evidence and biblical stories. I'm not religious but its fascinating to see how biblical stories are retellings of stories from earlier civilizations. I do wish there were more maps.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 15, 2022
Rating unknown, gave as gift
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 16, 2021
The book itself is great but the paper cover was greasy and the hard cover had marks on it. The first pages looked bent.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on June 14, 2022
Bought this for my husband and he is really enjoying it. Being a history buff it was the perfect gift for him. Nicely illustrated.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 2, 2023
Book was great, I give it 5 stars (super well put together information) , but this is the third book in a row that I’ve had an issue with. Packaging needs to be more secure and tighter so the binding doesn’t get ripped off in transit. The attached picture is the most recent of the the book with also the least amount of damage to the book. This needs to be fixed, before this book can actually get 5 stars it deserves. Apparently I’m not the only person this happened to with this book.
Leandro Herrero
Disappointing pasticheReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 25, 2021
Disappointment treatment of the flow and superficial sections. Anecdotally, the treatment of the Spanish Civil War in a few clinical paragraphs is a joke that would not pass a serious undergraduate level.
magic
Beautiful bookReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on June 13, 2022
Simply beautiful. I can spend Hours reading this. Just the right amount of detail
Beau livre, mais très basiqueReviewed in France 🇫🇷 on December 9, 2021
Franchement, avec un titre indiquant qu'il s'agit de l "ultimate visual guide", j'attendais tout autre chose.
Les textes sont courts, mais surtout, le gros problème c'est que l'histoire "du monde" est quand même bien limitée.
Je pensais qu'il y aurait une double page pour chaque zone du monde, beaucoup de dates, des cartes géographiques sur chacune et des informations condensées, mais denses (plus dans le style des éditions DK qui font des livres magnifiques). Ce n'est pas le cas du tout. Il s'agit pour chaque zone et période d'un résumé de quelques pages (comme par exemple pour la préhistoire, l'Egypte ancienne, la Mésopotamie, etc.) avec une petite liste de dates et de belles photos.
Ce livre est parfait pour quelqu'un qui veut avoir une vue d'ensemble schématique de l'histoire. C'est adapté pour un beau cadeau, pour un enfant, un adolescent, aussi. Bref, sympa, papier de qualité, présentation correcte (quoique pas non plus exceptionnelle) avec un titre vraiment trompeur selon moi.
Les textes sont courts, mais surtout, le gros problème c'est que l'histoire "du monde" est quand même bien limitée.
Je pensais qu'il y aurait une double page pour chaque zone du monde, beaucoup de dates, des cartes géographiques sur chacune et des informations condensées, mais denses (plus dans le style des éditions DK qui font des livres magnifiques). Ce n'est pas le cas du tout. Il s'agit pour chaque zone et période d'un résumé de quelques pages (comme par exemple pour la préhistoire, l'Egypte ancienne, la Mésopotamie, etc.) avec une petite liste de dates et de belles photos.
Ce livre est parfait pour quelqu'un qui veut avoir une vue d'ensemble schématique de l'histoire. C'est adapté pour un beau cadeau, pour un enfant, un adolescent, aussi. Bref, sympa, papier de qualité, présentation correcte (quoique pas non plus exceptionnelle) avec un titre vraiment trompeur selon moi.
Bestel dit boek niet! Je krijgt 'm niet heel in huis...Reviewed in the Netherlands 🇳🇱 on January 11, 2023
Een prachtig boek, maar Amazon is helaas niet in staat dit boek op goede wijze te verzenden. Het is een zwaar boek, maar Amazon verstuurd het boek in een simpele, kartonnen verpakking waardoor het boek beschadigd aankomt. Dit is tot tweemaal toe gebeurd en niet alleen bij mij, zo blijkt.
Doodzonde. Onvoorstelbaar dat Amazon, nota bene ooit begonnen als online boekhandel, met al z'n technologie dit simpelweg niet anders wil doen.
Doodzonde. Onvoorstelbaar dat Amazon, nota bene ooit begonnen als online boekhandel, met al z'n technologie dit simpelweg niet anders wil doen.
Arrived damagedReviewed in Mexico 🇲🇽 on November 17, 2021
I received the book on time, however to my surprise it arrived without interior protection and with the cover broken and the spine detached. Regrettable! Too bad for such a good book. I will return it.
