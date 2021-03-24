Buy new:
National Parks Maps: Illustrated Maps of America's 62 National Parks Hardcover – Illustrated, March 2, 2021

by Abby Leighton (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 216 ratings
Enhance your purchase

  1. Reading age
    9 - 14 years
  2. Print length
    80 pages
  3. Language
    English
  4. Grade level
    3 - 9
  5. Dimensions
    8.2 x 0.5 x 11 inches
  6. Publisher
    Gibbs Smith
  7. Publication date
    March 2, 2021
  8. ISBN-10
    1423653785
  9. ISBN-13
    978-1423653783
  10. See all details
Amazon First Reads | Editors' picks at exclusive prices

Editorial Reviews

From School Library Journal

Gr 3 Up-This volume provides an introduction to the U.S. National Parks System and invites readers to explore America's many national parks. The preface includes a brief history of Scottish American naturalist John Muir, 26th U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt, and Yellowstone, which was the first national park established in 1872. A table of contents lists the 62 national parks; the book is organized in alphabetical order. Each park is covered in one page, and two or three sentences describe its general features, plus an outline map with significant points of interest, a key that defines roads, water, trails, etc., an information box listing acres and the date of establishment, and an outline of the state showing the park's location. This format results in a cluttered appearance. Each page has a different two-color theme, with a font that can be difficult to decipher. VERDICT Purchase only where this genre is needed. The busy format may overwhelm younger readers, and the spare text may leave older readers wondering if that's all there is.­Eldon Younce, Anthony P.L., KSα(c) Copyright 2011. Library Journals LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Source, Inc. No redistribution permitted.

Review

“This succinct look at all 62 U.S. National Parks is ideal for armchair travel, preparing for vacation, and getting background for reports. Leighton’s maps feature drawings of mountains, animals, plants, and other features, and the Southwestern style of her cartoon illustrations creates a dreamy feel that will draw readers in and entice them to learn more. Great for classroom and public library geography and travel collections.”
-- Henrietta Verma ― Booklist Published On: 2021-02-01

“Explore all 62 national parks without having to pack up your RV. Living in the United States we are lucky to be able to enjoy these magnificent sites without having to travel far. The new book, National Parks Maps transports readers to all of these locations through beautiful illustrations from Abby Leighton."
-- Jennifer Swartvagher ― Red Tricycle Published On: 2021-01-28

“Perfect for nature fans of all ages!”
-- Melanie Dragger ― The Literary West Published On: 2021-02-01

“Leighton’s illustrations are similar in tone and feel to the iconic WPA national park posters from the 1930s and ’40s, and they’re complemented by detailed blocks of text that highlight what’s cool about each park. The book is a playful, pretty introduction to what these parks have to offer, and it doesn’t risk overwhelming young readers: Our 8 year old remained engaged and interested to learn more the whole way through.”
-- Ryan Meith ― Wired Published On: 2021-06-15
Read more
Product details

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Gibbs Smith; Illustrated edition (March 2, 2021)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 80 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1423653785
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1423653783
  • Reading age ‏ : ‎ 9 - 14 years
  • Grade level ‏ : ‎ 3 - 9
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 1.25 pounds
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 8.2 x 0.5 x 11 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 216 ratings

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
216 global ratings
5 star
92%
4 star
2%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%
Top reviews from the United States

Erin
5.0 out of 5 stars Tik Tok Brought Me Here
Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2021
Got for: 7 years oldDifficulty level: ModerateVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Becca
5.0 out of 5 stars Super Cute
Reviewed in the United States on April 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Lanessss
5.0 out of 5 stars Great book!
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2021
Got for: 7 years oldVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great book!
By Lanessss on March 5, 2021
I ordered this for my nephews and may just have to order it for myself. It's fun, informative, and an easy enjoyable way to learn about our parks! Highly recommend!

(Ignore my terrible iPhone photos of two of the pages, but it gives a good idea how great this book is!)
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
One person found this helpful
K. Morgan
5.0 out of 5 stars Inspiring!
Reviewed in the United States on March 14, 2021
Got for: 13 years old and upDifficulty level: EasyVerified Purchase
Amanda Burrier
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for kids and adults
Reviewed in the United States on April 21, 2021
Verified Purchase
Kindle Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Damaged product
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
3.0 out of 5 stars Damaged product
By Kindle Customer on March 5, 2021
The product is beautiful on the inside but did arrive damaged. It wasn't really treated with care before being sent out?
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
One person found this helpful
Bayley Junes
4.0 out of 5 stars More for enjoyment than useful.
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2021
Got for: 13 years old and upVerified Purchase
Misty
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful and informative
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
