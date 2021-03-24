Other Sellers on Amazon
National Parks Maps: Illustrated Maps of America's 62 National Parks Hardcover – Illustrated, March 2, 2021
Editorial Reviews
From School Library Journal
Gr 3 Up-This volume provides an introduction to the U.S. National Parks System and invites readers to explore America's many national parks. The preface includes a brief history of Scottish American naturalist John Muir, 26th U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt, and Yellowstone, which was the first national park established in 1872. A table of contents lists the 62 national parks; the book is organized in alphabetical order. Each park is covered in one page, and two or three sentences describe its general features, plus an outline map with significant points of interest, a key that defines roads, water, trails, etc., an information box listing acres and the date of establishment, and an outline of the state showing the park's location. This format results in a cluttered appearance. Each page has a different two-color theme, with a font that can be difficult to decipher. VERDICT Purchase only where this genre is needed. The busy format may overwhelm younger readers, and the spare text may leave older readers wondering if that's all there is.Eldon Younce, Anthony P.L., KSα(c) Copyright 2011. Library Journals LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Source, Inc. No redistribution permitted.
Review
“This succinct look at all 62 U.S. National Parks is ideal for armchair travel, preparing for vacation, and getting background for reports. Leighton’s maps feature drawings of mountains, animals, plants, and other features, and the Southwestern style of her cartoon illustrations creates a dreamy feel that will draw readers in and entice them to learn more. Great for classroom and public library geography and travel collections.”-- Henrietta Verma ― Booklist Published On: 2021-02-01
“Explore all 62 national parks without having to pack up your RV. Living in the United States we are lucky to be able to enjoy these magnificent sites without having to travel far. The new book, National Parks Maps transports readers to all of these locations through beautiful illustrations from Abby Leighton."-- Jennifer Swartvagher ― Red Tricycle Published On: 2021-01-28
“Perfect for nature fans of all ages!”-- Melanie Dragger ― The Literary West Published On: 2021-02-01
“Leighton’s illustrations are similar in tone and feel to the iconic WPA national park posters from the 1930s and ’40s, and they’re complemented by detailed blocks of text that highlight what’s cool about each park. The book is a playful, pretty introduction to what these parks have to offer, and it doesn’t risk overwhelming young readers: Our 8 year old remained engaged and interested to learn more the whole way through.”-- Ryan Meith ― Wired Published On: 2021-06-15
Product details
- Publisher : Gibbs Smith; Illustrated edition (March 2, 2021)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 80 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1423653785
- ISBN-13 : 978-1423653783
- Reading age : 9 - 14 years
- Grade level : 3 - 9
- Item Weight : 1.25 pounds
- Dimensions : 8.2 x 0.5 x 11 inches
Best Sellers Rank:
#57,052 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #34 in Children's Atlases (Books)
- #103 in Children's Travel Books (Books)
- #150 in Children's Books on the U.S.
- Customer Reviews:
4.8 out of 5
216 global ratings
Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2021
Got for: 7 years oldDifficulty level: ModerateVerified Purchase
I first saw this author on tik tok and was immediately excited about her illustrations and idea behind publishing and creating this book. I've recently started researching National Parks and have gotten really into hiking and being outdoors. I placed a pre-order and she did not disappoint! Such a great book for kids (or adults) that love visuals and nature! Very informative too even from a historical/geographical perspective. It is a great jumping off point for looking at all of the U.S. National Parks. I meant to buy it as a gift for my niece and nephew but decided I wanted to read and look through it first. I might end up keeping it and buying an additional copy for them. If you are looking for coffee table books or fun gift ideas (for adults or kids) this is it!
Reviewed in the United States on April 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
This book is more illustrated heavy than finding information. I think that is what it was meant to be though. It's fun to just look back at it. It does has a little information on each park, like cool facts. I pick it up randomly just to look at the illustrations. I'm in my 20's and enjoy it.
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2021
Got for: 7 years oldVerified Purchase
I ordered this for my nephews and may just have to order it for myself. It's fun, informative, and an easy enjoyable way to learn about our parks! Highly recommend!
Great book!I ordered this for my nephews and may just have to order it for myself. It's fun, informative, and an easy enjoyable way to learn about our parks! Highly recommend!
Reviewed in the United States on March 14, 2021
Got for: 13 years old and upDifficulty level: EasyVerified Purchase
I came across this book when I saw the author’s video on TikTok. I love supporting small businesses thought thought I’d give it a try. The artwork is beautiful and inspiring. We are a family of campers that already wanted to explore more national parks, and this is helping us organize our plans. We can’t wait to hit the road with our new book!
Reviewed in the United States on April 21, 2021
Verified Purchase
My five year old son has been enjoying books like this. Books that you can read about a few different things (ie parks) a night. This book is great for kids but I also enjoy it myself as an adult.
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
The product is beautiful on the inside but did arrive damaged. It wasn't really treated with care before being sent out?
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2021
Got for: 13 years old and upVerified Purchase
Very beautiful book! I did find it a bit easy to tell which NP's the author may have visited/favored based off the amount of drawings/spots added, would've loved equal research put into each one. I bought to use as a possible alternate to park maps but i quickly noticed that couldn't be the case with the little information/loose style of many of them. Still very happy to have supported a great artist.
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
This is stunning! I'm not a coffee table book person, this however will be on display. Very happy to support this artist! I saw her promoting the book on Tiktok of all placesand am so thrilled I purchased it.