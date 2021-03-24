From School Library Journal

Gr 3 Up-This volume provides an introduction to the U.S. National Parks System and invites readers to explore America's many national parks. The preface includes a brief history of Scottish American naturalist John Muir, 26th U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt, and Yellowstone, which was the first national park established in 1872. A table of contents lists the 62 national parks; the book is organized in alphabetical order. Each park is covered in one page, and two or three sentences describe its general features, plus an outline map with significant points of interest, a key that defines roads, water, trails, etc., an information box listing acres and the date of establishment, and an outline of the state showing the park's location. This format results in a cluttered appearance. Each page has a different two-color theme, with a font that can be difficult to decipher. VERDICT Purchase only where this genre is needed. The busy format may overwhelm younger readers, and the spare text may leave older readers wondering if that's all there is.­Eldon Younce, Anthony P.L., KSα(c) Copyright 2011. Library Journals LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Source, Inc. No redistribution permitted.

Review

“This succinct look at all 62 U.S. National Parks is ideal for armchair travel, preparing for vacation, and getting background for reports. Leighton’s maps feature drawings of mountains, animals, plants, and other features, and the Southwestern style of her cartoon illustrations creates a dreamy feel that will draw readers in and entice them to learn more. Great for classroom and public library geography and travel collections.” -- Henrietta Verma ― Booklist Published On: 2021-02-01



“Explore all 62 national parks without having to pack up your RV. Living in the United States we are lucky to be able to enjoy these magnificent sites without having to travel far. The new book, National Parks Maps transports readers to all of these locations through beautiful illustrations from Abby Leighton." -- Jennifer Swartvagher ― Red Tricycle Published On: 2021-01-28



“Perfect for nature fans of all ages!” -- Melanie Dragger ― The Literary West Published On: 2021-02-01



"Leighton's illustrations are similar in tone and feel to the iconic WPA national park posters from the 1930s and '40s, and they're complemented by detailed blocks of text that highlight what's cool about each park. The book is a playful, pretty introduction to what these parks have to offer, and it doesn't risk overwhelming young readers: Our 8 year old remained engaged and interested to learn more the whole way through." -- Ryan Meith ― Wired Published On: 2021-06-15