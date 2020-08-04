I'm not a geology expert at all, so from a layman's point of view, I feel that the explanation about the various phenomenon that created these natural wonders is explained with enough detail to keep the reader interested and not make him/her feel overwhelmed with excess information. To me, that's important as a reader.



The Information presented in the book is awe-inspiring. Add to it a bit of your own google search and you could enjoy the book even more. Being a designer, I am picky about information hierarchy and good presentation of it. And this book is laid out and designed beautifully (thumbs up to the designers). The pages don't feel too heavy on text, and the information is organized clearly. That's how books should be. If you are attracted by the way information is presented, you are most likely to read it, learn from it, and above all have an enjoyable experience.