Natural Wonders of the World Hardcover – January 1, 1900
Product details
- Publisher : DK Penguin Random House (January 1, 1900)
- Language : English
- ISBN-10 : 0241276292
- ISBN-13 : 978-0241276297
- Item Weight : 5.43 pounds
- Dimensions : 10.24 x 1.18 x 12.13 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #206,168 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #269 in Travel Photography (Books)
- #2,030 in Earth Sciences (Books)
Museum Gift Shop BookNatural Wonders of the World is a glorious book of giant photos collecting all the unique features of geology. It is divided into continents, with tiny inset maps showing where the features are. There's a directory of all the major lakes, forests, glaciers, rivers – pretty much everything is inventoried worldwide. There is no author listed, but the acknowledgments list hundreds if not thousands of contributions from all over the world. It is an appreciation of our planet.It's a hybrid of coffee table book and textbook, meant for middle grades. The language is spare and encouraging, but with little depth. The layout is textbook, consistent, with lots of overlapping, sidebars and floating photos and diagrams, with callouts pointing to aspects of diagrams and images. Every area gets a token indigenous animal image to enhance it.We have come a very long way geologically in recent years, and there are rational explanations for just about everything now. And when there isn't one, they admit it ("We don't really understand how…"). They are all collected here, with all the diverse processes, anomalies and phenomena laid out to overwhelm you.It's a remarkable planet. And we're just getting to know it now.David Wineberg
Reviewed in the United States on October 3, 2017
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2020
It is is good book, however it is heavily biased towards the US. I counted about 30 pages devoted to the US, but only 4 or 5 to China, a country about the same size as the US. I would like a more balanced coverage as I know or have visited the most of the wonders in the US, while those in other far out countries I haven't even heard of.
27 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on October 31, 2021
I'm not a geology expert at all, so from a layman's point of view, I feel that the explanation about the various phenomenon that created these natural wonders is explained with enough detail to keep the reader interested and not make him/her feel overwhelmed with excess information. To me, that's important as a reader.
The Information presented in the book is awe-inspiring. Add to it a bit of your own google search and you could enjoy the book even more. Being a designer, I am picky about information hierarchy and good presentation of it. And this book is laid out and designed beautifully (thumbs up to the designers). The pages don't feel too heavy on text, and the information is organized clearly. That's how books should be. If you are attracted by the way information is presented, you are most likely to read it, learn from it, and above all have an enjoyable experience.
8 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2019
Great coffee table book. I purchased for my father for christmas, who has everything and hates material presents. I have popped by their house and seen it on his coffee table with a bookmark. For the price, this is a beautiful book with glossy surreal pictures of inspiring places. I was captivated looking through it. My father loves travelling and it spurred some trav plans for him!
10 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on April 9, 2020
If you are lover of the nature like me, you will enjoy this book. The original price of the book was $50 but Kindle edition is just over $11 and can be read on Kindle APP on the PC with beautiful Pictures worth looking at on a big screen. You can Zoom in as well. The description is brief. The book is over 400 pages of great pictures. Good for kids and adults. I liked it so much that I ordered a hard copy from Used books for just over $8 + shipping (still cheaper than the brand new price of $27 on Amazon.
9 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 23, 2021
Love this book. Definitely a must buy. It has beautiful photography. It also has deep scientific explanation-for example- ever wonder why the earth has earthquakes or how the mountains are formed? Well your in luck And that's just the first chapter! Even the hard cover has gorgeously vivid colors! It pretty much shows you the world, it's plants, animals and national natural landmarks. End.
3 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 23, 2019
I gifted to my husband who loves travel all over in the world. he really loves it. Then I gifted to my friend to stimulate her wonderlast as well. She loves it as well. so many interested places in the world with the beautiful pictures & great articles in this book.
2 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 18, 2018
Reviews the most beautiful natural sites throughout the world: glaciers, mountains, forests, rivers, fjords. lakes, wetlands, canyons, et al. by geographic region. I discovered many new wonders I never knew existed.
3 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on June 16, 2021
This book has stunning pictures of land formations and natural attractions all over the world organized by continent. Explains how each "natural wonder" was made and facts about them. Beautiful and educational!
3 people found this helpful
Beautiful bookReviewed in the United Kingdom on October 28, 2017
For anyone who is interested in science and nature, you will love it. It's a quality book with both concise text, and stunning photos. One can use it for reference and skim through the salient points and stats, or read it verbatim. Either way, it's a good read without being too compound complex. The pages are colour-coded for ease of category search,
5 people found this helpful
G. Wylie
A truly wonderful work!Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 6, 2017
A colourful, visual feast of a book which transports you to the various Continents highlighting a fair selection of fascinating sites which provide an engrossing selection of interesting features. The photography and accompanying art work are exquisite and the related text is concise, but more than enough to supply adequate, interesting information. It also has a handy directory and a good index to help you find what looking for quickly. It is a big, quite heavy book that will be at home on a coffee table or sturdy bookshelf. A great addition to any home library, it would also make an ideal gift. DK publications have always been good value for money, tackling a wide range of subjects, and have been steadily improving on all fronts. I think this is probably their best effort yet.
8 people found this helpful
Chris
Wow!!Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 6, 2017
This is an utterly fantastic book in my opinion. It is stacked full of the most brilliant and stunningly beautiful photography from every corner of the globe. It also has explanations of processes including colour illustrations and diagrams. How could anyone fail to be impressed really. At this price its totally amazing!!
6 people found this helpful
Fuzzbucket
Great book for nature loversReviewed in the United Kingdom on November 16, 2017
As always the high quality I expect from DK books. Wonderful photography and illustrations show the natural wonders of the world around us. For someone who doesn’t travel much this is a great book to discover the natural areas of beauty and awe. Would highly recommend to anyone who loves nature.
5 people found this helpful
Sifu
Not amazingReviewed in the United Kingdom on February 20, 2021
We have lots of DK books we like but this one is just not inspiring sadly. My daughter briefly looked at it once. Shame.
One person found this helpful