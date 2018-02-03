Ever since I witnessed the beauty of the Grand Canyon, I was awestruck not only with its magnificent but it was a moment that allowed me to discover something enriching about absorbing Nature.

Honestly, I found religion with Nature, that day on the north rim looking into the canyon below and across the surrounding landscape of beauty that somehow healed all of whatever stressors were in my life.



Florence Williams novels, "The Nature Fix," and "The Three Day Effect," are essential reading for all humans who are stressed out, mentally and physically.

She identifies specific studies in Japan, and Korea, along with American researchers discovering and describing the effects of absorbing nature.



Florence Williams herself participated with others on various backpacking and hiking outings to reveals why it is essential for the body to absorb nature, no matter what your background or history of trauma, or, your social, economic environment.

More importantly, it is a simplistic and easy way for humans to heal, by merely taking a walk in the woods for three days if not three days straight return visit, in my opinion, several times weekly.



As an aspiring, unpublished author, the novel has strengthened my belief that I will continue my outdoor travels around the world focusing on the absorption of nature because creativity flows easier and more precise for the mind while healing the soul.