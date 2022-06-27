Reveal extraordinary stories form nature by best-selling author Ben Hoare with this awe-inspiring animal book for curious kids aged 7-9.



The world is filled with curious objects made by plants,animals, and even by the Earth itself. The wonder of wildlife is so much bigger than young minds can fathom and there is always more to learn. Nature’s Treasures is a stunning nature encyclopedia for young readers to explore, with reference pages packed with fascinating information, little learners will be captivated as they dive into this collection of more than 100 intriguing items from the natural world and discover the stories behind them. Whether it’s learning how bristly mouths help huge whales capture tiny animals, how minute scales make butterflies shine in the sunlight, or how studying a leaf skeleton can tell us how it transports food, children can learn all sorts of fun animal facts from the storybook descriptions.



Arranged into four chapters: Animals; Plants, fungi, and algae; Minerals and rocks, and Made by nature, objects are shown with truly stunning photography and colourful illustrations to help kids understand the science behind them. The lively descriptions by best-selling nature writer Ben Hoare explore the remarkable tales of each item and all are packed with fascinating information. Nature’s Treasures takes you on a tour of our planet through commonplace-but-incredible objects made by nature itself. The engaging storybook-style descriptions and simple text shed a light on the wonders of nature and wildlife, making this book ideal for inquisitive children aged 7-9 who loves to spot things when exploring outside and wants to know more about the wonderful and mysterious natural world.



Celebrate your child’s curiosity as they:



- Explore unique and intriguing approach to exploring nature

- Reveal remarkable features of plants and animals, the nests and structures they make

- Uncover more than 100 amazing individual objects found in the natural world



This nature encyclopedia for children is the perfect blend of storybook style text with out of this world illustrations which makes it a fantastic nature book for children who are obsessed with wildlife and the natural world. Encourage young readers to go on a journey to explore a world of information, making this the ideal first reference book for kids aged 7-9 to enjoy for hours on end, whether reading with the family or reading alone, this fun fact book also doubles up as the perfect gift for curious kids who love to learn.



Explore the vastness of space by uncovering:



-Stunning Jacket Detail: gold foil, holographic foil & metallic gold edges

-Striking photography & illustrations inside

-A beautiful book for the whole family to treasure

-A quality gift to be passed down through the generations



More in the Series



Nature’s Treasures is part of the beautiful and informative Anthology series. Complete the series and nurture your child's curiosity as they explore the natural world with The Wonders of Nature or let them walk with the dinosaurs who ruled the earth before them in Dinosaurs and other Prehistoric Life.