Nature's Treasures: Tales Of More Than 100 Extraordinary Objects From Nature (DK Treasures) Hardcover – November 16, 2021
Enhance your purchase
Reveal extraordinary stories form nature by best-selling author Ben Hoare with this awe-inspiring animal book for curious kids aged 7-9.
The world is filled with curious objects made by plants,animals, and even by the Earth itself. The wonder of wildlife is so much bigger than young minds can fathom and there is always more to learn. Nature’s Treasures is a stunning nature encyclopedia for young readers to explore, with reference pages packed with fascinating information, little learners will be captivated as they dive into this collection of more than 100 intriguing items from the natural world and discover the stories behind them. Whether it’s learning how bristly mouths help huge whales capture tiny animals, how minute scales make butterflies shine in the sunlight, or how studying a leaf skeleton can tell us how it transports food, children can learn all sorts of fun animal facts from the storybook descriptions.
Arranged into four chapters: Animals; Plants, fungi, and algae; Minerals and rocks, and Made by nature, objects are shown with truly stunning photography and colourful illustrations to help kids understand the science behind them. The lively descriptions by best-selling nature writer Ben Hoare explore the remarkable tales of each item and all are packed with fascinating information. Nature’s Treasures takes you on a tour of our planet through commonplace-but-incredible objects made by nature itself. The engaging storybook-style descriptions and simple text shed a light on the wonders of nature and wildlife, making this book ideal for inquisitive children aged 7-9 who loves to spot things when exploring outside and wants to know more about the wonderful and mysterious natural world.
Celebrate your child’s curiosity as they:
- Explore unique and intriguing approach to exploring nature
- Reveal remarkable features of plants and animals, the nests and structures they make
- Uncover more than 100 amazing individual objects found in the natural world
This nature encyclopedia for children is the perfect blend of storybook style text with out of this world illustrations which makes it a fantastic nature book for children who are obsessed with wildlife and the natural world. Encourage young readers to go on a journey to explore a world of information, making this the ideal first reference book for kids aged 7-9 to enjoy for hours on end, whether reading with the family or reading alone, this fun fact book also doubles up as the perfect gift for curious kids who love to learn.
Explore the vastness of space by uncovering:
-Stunning Jacket Detail: gold foil, holographic foil & metallic gold edges
-Striking photography & illustrations inside
-A beautiful book for the whole family to treasure
-A quality gift to be passed down through the generations
More in the Series
Nature’s Treasures is part of the beautiful and informative Anthology series. Complete the series and nurture your child's curiosity as they explore the natural world with The Wonders of Nature or let them walk with the dinosaurs who ruled the earth before them in Dinosaurs and other Prehistoric Life.
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
Ben Hoare is an editor and author of books on nature and natural history, including Eyewitness: Endangered Animals, Trees and Leaves, and Pond Life. A fellow of the Zoological Society of London, his work can also be seen published in BBC Wildlife and Birdlife magazines, and on several BBC websites.
Product details
- Publisher : DK Children (November 16, 2021)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 192 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0744034957
- ISBN-13 : 978-0744034950
- Reading age : 5 - 9 years, from customers
- Lexile measure : IG980L
- Item Weight : 2.65 pounds
- Dimensions : 9.21 x 0.94 x 11.1 inches
About the author
Amazing Book filled with everything from Mushrooms to Whale Baleen!The Dung Beetle is a hot topic around my house and has been for years - my kids are 6 and 8 and just think it is so funny that he rolls around a ball of dung.This book is worth every penny - we typically look at one page a day before bed and then I will read a few chapters of a book series to the kids. This gives them something to look at that is engaging - exciting and thought provoking - from there we take a few minutes to talk about what we read and then calm then down with a chapter book.Topics - Animals, Plants, Minerals & Rocks, Made by NatureIndex - Neatly sorted so you can find what your looking forQuality - High quality printed colored pages/picturesFull of amazing facts and information
Reviewed in the United States on January 6, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on January 6, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2022
This is a lovely book with gold leaf edges, a very pretty hardback cover and attractive, extra large photos and drawings. The text and captions are simple and easy to read. It is a perfect gift for my grandsons, ages five and six who love nature.
I was not happy with Amazon's packing, though. They simply placed the book, bare with no plastic, cushioning or anything into a cardboard box, taped it shut and sent it on its way. The cover is scuffed up from knocking around inside the large box during shipment. I am disappointed to present it this way as a gift. I can't say it would make a difference to order a replacement as it would probably ship the same way.
I was not happy with Amazon's packing, though. They simply placed the book, bare with no plastic, cushioning or anything into a cardboard box, taped it shut and sent it on its way. The cover is scuffed up from knocking around inside the large box during shipment. I am disappointed to present it this way as a gift. I can't say it would make a difference to order a replacement as it would probably ship the same way.
Reviewed in the United States on July 30, 2022
We have all the books of this collection. We loved them, really beautiful prints and nice information.
Worth mentioning that the other books of this collection have a fabric cover giving them a more vintage look, this one had no fabric and cover is shiny opposed to the others, it is also slightly smaller in size, a millimeter or two, but it shows it is different when next to to the others.
Still worth it.
Worth mentioning that the other books of this collection have a fabric cover giving them a more vintage look, this one had no fabric and cover is shiny opposed to the others, it is also slightly smaller in size, a millimeter or two, but it shows it is different when next to to the others.
Still worth it.
Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2022
Beautiful book full of awesome information. I bought it for my son and I'm happy he likes it.
Reviewed in the United States on May 21, 2022
My son loves these books. Short and simple and great illustrations.
Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2022
My son loves all of these books. He has the others and was very excited to see this one he didn’t know about.
Reviewed in the United States on January 15, 2022
Christmas gift
Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2022
Top notch presentation featuring approximately 100 of 'Nature's Treasures' appropriately geared toward ages 7-9 but with much broader appeal for those with an appreciation toward the splendors of the natural world. The book spans 4 topic categories (Animals; Plants, Fungi and Algae; Minerals and Rocks; and Made by Nature) and devotes 2 pages per topic. Each page utilizes attractive layouts with primarily hand drawn full color illustrations, some photographs and just enough text to inform and enlighten. Front cover design is gorgeous and looks great set against the hardback binding and gold metallic paper edges.
Reviewed in the United States on May 26, 2022
This book is of such great quality. The color and pictures are very well done. The binding and cover are beautiful as well. The information provided in the book is also great and I have absolutely no problem recommending this item to anyone.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 31, 2022
If you are thinking you're getting another collectible from the series you will find that it doesn't quite match. The book is slightly smaller, the cover scratches easily and is not the same quality material fabric like the others, without the gold design on the cover. The book is however rich in content, more detailed than the last 2 in the series ( maybe a bit too filled). It does however have amazing things but i suppose they went on the cheaper side. Pages still have the gold trim.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 24, 2022
8th birthday present for my niece in February and she is still dipping into it very regularly for school projects and just for fun. Really pleased I took a punt on this.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 21, 2022
Bought for my grandson as a gift He enjoys non - fiction - he's a visual learner. He loved it and brings it with him when he visits so we can look at it together
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 20, 2021
This is a beautifully illustrated book and very informative too.
All ages groups will love this book but it will make an excellent gift for children.
All ages groups will love this book but it will make an excellent gift for children.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 20, 2021
Ben Hoare has done it again, a book that's a joy to read for all age groups. I learned something new every time I turned the page! The book is full of fascinating facts - just the right amount on each page to interest us - and beautifully illustrated and presented.