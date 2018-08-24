UPDATE/// 10/2/2018 This was probably the worst experience I had with Anker. -1 star



For the past 12-14 days of so, Ive been in contact with Anker regarding my issues. Let me lay out my problems first before I begin anything...



1. Tripod mount is much shallower than other universal tripod plates. So the consequence of this is that Anker Nebula wiggles a lot! (This issue was resolved with other anker representative, she send me a tripod. But now I don't know what to do with this tripod because this thing is going back to amazon.)



2. Mirroring problem: I had no problem connecting my Note 9 to this projector. It was quick and simple. There is a major lag right after I connect my phone to this projector. i.e. when I turn my streaming service (Netflix/ondemand) it lags for about a minute with extreme sound delay to the point where it's almost non watchable. But this calms down after about a minute so not a deal breaker.

HOWEVER, when I try to connect to my Ipad 12.9 2 Gen (Both iOS 12 and version right before the most recent ios 10/2/2018) it just doesnt connect. I followed the initial set up guide shown on the projector. At first, it connected and I was able to see my network name on the bottom right of the screen in BLUE font. To this point, I was amazed at how easy it was to connect. But it all ended here. When I tried to mirror anything from my ipad it showed a brief black screen and just went back to the mirroring instruction screen. This repeated until I shut down the projector. I attempted the next day, but this time it was even worse. It no longer showed the network on the bottom right and when I tried to connect

my ipad again, it didn't show the WIFI: NEBULA XXXXXXXX name on my ipad wifi setting. No matter what I do, it just didn't show up. I restarted my ipad, and also restarted my nebula. After multiple attempts I just gave up. I paid 250 (Amazon deal), and for this price shouldn't the advertised functions work? Hmm.. Well even with this problem, this wasn't a deal breaker....



3. For first couple of days, I would hear weird, high pitched fan noise. It was exactly the same noise when I had a defective dell XPS 13. It sounded like the fan in the projector was hitting a metallic object. This was extremely annoying because this sound was random. I recorded the sound of this annoying fan noise and I sent it to Anker (Nothing really worked out). When I tried to replicate the problem, I couldn't. The only similar sound that I could replicate was when I turn off the projector from (brightest). Within that frame, .5 seconds, I can briefly hear the sound again. When it happened during playback, it lasted for good amount, at least 30seconds to a minute, and it would happen randomly. Anyways, at this point I was just fed up and done troubleshooting this projector. My love at first sight turned to hate and I couldn't wait to return this thing.



I struggled to troubleshoot this issue with anker representative (nothing other than the tripod issue was resolved) and the response time was fairly slow... maybe one, at most, two emails a day? After about 10-12 emails back and forth, I escalated the issue, thinking that this issues would be remedied quicker or at least receive a proper guideline of troubleshooting. However, when I escalated this issue, the response I got was, (paraphrased) "Let us take the projector so our 'professionals' can take a look and see if its actually a defect. After 3 business days, if there is no issue, we will send it back with a instruction." It was something along this line. I responded back by telling them that I have another projector (Epson 2045) and I know that my experience with this projector is off. FYI, I've never heard that high pitched fan noise from my epson. Not once. Anyways, I asked them to see my video again and after 3-4 days, no response. Not even one.

To make things clear, I didn't spend 12-14 days of being stressed out to receive a free tripod. I can buy my own and I did order a universal plate for my two other tripods that costs much more than Anker tripod. All I wanted was to fix this problem or get a replacement. And I am not willing to send a brand new product to Anker to troubleshoot and send me a video that refutes my experience. It's like buying a new product and getting it fixed the day after. Anyways, I know $250 is a great deal but I am not willing to waste anymore of my time waiting and responding to Anker's customer support. Granted, I am sensitive but my experience is valid. And for the first time, my experience with Anker customer support was not at all satisfactory. I never got a response back to my other 3-4 emails. You could of at least responded to my email saying that I should return or whatever. I will look somewhere else and will probably never purchase Anker projectors.



Don't get me wrong, I do still love your accessories and will purchase more in the future.



Overall, with this specific experience, I am very very disappointed and regret trying to keep this projector as my main bedroom entertainment system. I've printed my Amazon return label and I will be returning this as soon as I am available. It's already packed and ready to be returned.



***Please excuse any typos***



I don't know if mine is a defect but when I screw my tripod mount plate.. mefoto tripod (*MeFOTO Classic Aluminum Globetrotter Travel Tripod/Monopod Kit - Red (A2350Q2R)) It wiggles too much, and when I looked close, the Nebula tripod mount is too short in depth. So it won't go in any further and this makes the projector unstable. I don't know if mine is a defect but both my tripods don't work.



Also, my initial experience with this Projector is... hmmm so so. For the price the quality is great but from time to time I am experiencing stutters and lag. For example when I am streaming from my phone (Android), sound literally stopped working for about 30 seconds before it began to work again. Also, when it works it works but there are annoying stutters and lag. When I connected through HDMI it worked much better but I did experience "NO HDMI Connection" sign and also "No USB" error. I am debating if I should return this and search somewhere else. But I love anker and I do want to give them another try, maybe I'll look in to the 4k version with 500 ANSI.... it's just too pricey...