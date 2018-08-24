3 Year Electronics Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
- No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
- Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
- Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
- File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
- Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, Black, 720p Image, Video Projector, 30 to 150 Inch Image TV Projector, Movie Projector, Home Entertainment
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Brighter is Better: DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANSI-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity.
- Cinematic Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.
- Expand Your Entertainment: Plug and play your favorite HDMI and USB 2.0 devices, including laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.
- All Your Favorites: Watch YouTube, Netflix, and more with Android 7.1 for hours of awesome content on your portable projector.
- NOTE: Copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix, and similar services CANNOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Mars to view copyrighted content from these providers. Chromecast is not supported.
There is a newer model of this item:
From the manufacturer
|
|
|
|
Brighter is Better
See your favorite movies and shows in even greater detail with the 500 ANSI lumen LED lamp.
|
The Ideal Angle
With horizontal and vertical keystoning, you can project a squaread, stable image at almost any angle.
|
Automatic Clarity
Mars II Pro utilizes autofocus technology to deliver a razor-sharp, high-definition image—just switch on, sit back, and enjoy the movie.
|
|
|
|
Control with Your Phone
Transform your phone into a remote control with the Nebula Connect app.
|
Extensive Compatibility
Connect and watch content from HDMI and USB devices or mirror content from your phone with Miracast.
|
Blockbuster Sound
Powerful dual 10W speakers fill, your entire room with truly immersive cinematic sound.
|Nebula Mars II Pro
|Nebula Mars II
|Nebula Capsule
|Nebula Capsule II
|Color Selection
|Black
|Black
|Black, Red
|Black
|Projection Technology
|DLP
|DLP
|DLP
|DLP
|Brightness
|500 ANSI lm
|300 ANSI lm
|100 ANSI lm
|200 ANSI lm
|Resolution
|1280x720 (16:9, HD)
|1280x720 (16:9, HD)
|854x480 (16:9)
|1280x720 (16:9, HD)
|Projection Size
|30-150 in
|30-150 in
|20-100 in
|20-100 in
|Operating System
|Android 7.1
|Android 7.1
|Android 7.1
|Android TV 9.0
|Speaker
|2× 10W
|2× 10W
|1× 5W (360°)
|1× 8W (270°)
|Video Playtime
|3 hours
|4 hours
|4 hours
|2.5 hours
|Connectivity
|HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Screen Mirroring
|HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Screen Mirroring
|HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Screen Mirroring
|HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Chromecast
|Focus
|Automatic
|Automatic (1 second)
|Manual
|Automatic (1 second)
Product description
Model Number: D2323
Color: Black
NOTE:
Copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Mars II Pro to view copyrighted content from these providers.
Chromecast is not supported.
Three Modes: Auto, Battery Mode, and Standard Mode
Auto: Outputs at 200 ANSI lumens when using the battery, and 500 ANSI lumens when connected to a power source.
Battery Mode: Outputs at 200 ANSI lumens when using the battery and when connected to a power source.
Standard Mode: Outputs at 500 ANSI lumens when battery is above 20%, and 200 ANSI lumens when battery is below 20%.
Size
Length: 7 in
Width: 4.8 in
Height: 5.43 in
Weight: 3.94 lbs
Display
Display Technology: 0.3" DLP
Native Resolution: 1280 x 720 (HD)
Brightness: 500 ANSI lm
Lamp Life: 30,000 Hours
Aspect Ratio: 16: 9
Throw Ratio: 100 in at 8.73 ft; 80 in at 6.99 ft; 60 in at 5.22 ft; 40 in at 3.48 ft
Offset: 100%
Focus Adjustment: Automatic
Keystone Correction: Horizontal and Vertical ±40°
Interface
HDMI: HDMI 1.4
USB: USB 2.0
DC-IN: 19V, 3A DC-In
Control: Physical Buttons
Dedicated App: Nebula Connect for Android and iOS
Hardware
CPU: Quad-Core A7
Battery: 12, 500mAh / 3.85V
Speaker: Dual 10W Speakers
Dual Frequency: 2.4 / 5GHz
Bluetooth: BT4.0 Dual Mode / A2DP
Fan: <32dB
Software
OS: Android 7.1
Working Modes: Projector Mode, Bluetooth Speaker Mode
OTA: Supported
App Store: Supported
Movie Playtime: 3 Hours
Music Playtime: 30 Hours in Bluetooth Speaker Mode
Charging Time: 3 Hours
Note: Specifications and design are subject to change without notice.
What's In The Box
Nebula Mars II Pro, power adapter and power cord, quick start guide, remote control and battery, 12-month warranty, and our friendly customer service.
Important information
Visible screen diagonal
150" / 381 cm
Customer reviews
Customer images
This review is for the Lite model. Everything about it matches up with what the other reviews say. Brightness and picture are great, sound is pretty good. Really easy to use and set up and to get content on it via HDMI.
The only issue is that there are no settings for the picture, you cannot adjust the colors or contrast or warmth..etc. The reds on my projector need to be adjusted but there is no setting to fix it. I do not want to have to return such a great product when the fix should be simple. Hoping there is a firmware fix or hidden setting that can be unlocked.
For the past 12-14 days of so, Ive been in contact with Anker regarding my issues. Let me lay out my problems first before I begin anything...
1. Tripod mount is much shallower than other universal tripod plates. So the consequence of this is that Anker Nebula wiggles a lot! (This issue was resolved with other anker representative, she send me a tripod. But now I don't know what to do with this tripod because this thing is going back to amazon.)
2. Mirroring problem: I had no problem connecting my Note 9 to this projector. It was quick and simple. There is a major lag right after I connect my phone to this projector. i.e. when I turn my streaming service (Netflix/ondemand) it lags for about a minute with extreme sound delay to the point where it's almost non watchable. But this calms down after about a minute so not a deal breaker.
HOWEVER, when I try to connect to my Ipad 12.9 2 Gen (Both iOS 12 and version right before the most recent ios 10/2/2018) it just doesnt connect. I followed the initial set up guide shown on the projector. At first, it connected and I was able to see my network name on the bottom right of the screen in BLUE font. To this point, I was amazed at how easy it was to connect. But it all ended here. When I tried to mirror anything from my ipad it showed a brief black screen and just went back to the mirroring instruction screen. This repeated until I shut down the projector. I attempted the next day, but this time it was even worse. It no longer showed the network on the bottom right and when I tried to connect
my ipad again, it didn't show the WIFI: NEBULA XXXXXXXX name on my ipad wifi setting. No matter what I do, it just didn't show up. I restarted my ipad, and also restarted my nebula. After multiple attempts I just gave up. I paid 250 (Amazon deal), and for this price shouldn't the advertised functions work? Hmm.. Well even with this problem, this wasn't a deal breaker....
3. For first couple of days, I would hear weird, high pitched fan noise. It was exactly the same noise when I had a defective dell XPS 13. It sounded like the fan in the projector was hitting a metallic object. This was extremely annoying because this sound was random. I recorded the sound of this annoying fan noise and I sent it to Anker (Nothing really worked out). When I tried to replicate the problem, I couldn't. The only similar sound that I could replicate was when I turn off the projector from (brightest). Within that frame, .5 seconds, I can briefly hear the sound again. When it happened during playback, it lasted for good amount, at least 30seconds to a minute, and it would happen randomly. Anyways, at this point I was just fed up and done troubleshooting this projector. My love at first sight turned to hate and I couldn't wait to return this thing.
I struggled to troubleshoot this issue with anker representative (nothing other than the tripod issue was resolved) and the response time was fairly slow... maybe one, at most, two emails a day? After about 10-12 emails back and forth, I escalated the issue, thinking that this issues would be remedied quicker or at least receive a proper guideline of troubleshooting. However, when I escalated this issue, the response I got was, (paraphrased) "Let us take the projector so our 'professionals' can take a look and see if its actually a defect. After 3 business days, if there is no issue, we will send it back with a instruction." It was something along this line. I responded back by telling them that I have another projector (Epson 2045) and I know that my experience with this projector is off. FYI, I've never heard that high pitched fan noise from my epson. Not once. Anyways, I asked them to see my video again and after 3-4 days, no response. Not even one.
To make things clear, I didn't spend 12-14 days of being stressed out to receive a free tripod. I can buy my own and I did order a universal plate for my two other tripods that costs much more than Anker tripod. All I wanted was to fix this problem or get a replacement. And I am not willing to send a brand new product to Anker to troubleshoot and send me a video that refutes my experience. It's like buying a new product and getting it fixed the day after. Anyways, I know $250 is a great deal but I am not willing to waste anymore of my time waiting and responding to Anker's customer support. Granted, I am sensitive but my experience is valid. And for the first time, my experience with Anker customer support was not at all satisfactory. I never got a response back to my other 3-4 emails. You could of at least responded to my email saying that I should return or whatever. I will look somewhere else and will probably never purchase Anker projectors.
Don't get me wrong, I do still love your accessories and will purchase more in the future.
Overall, with this specific experience, I am very very disappointed and regret trying to keep this projector as my main bedroom entertainment system. I've printed my Amazon return label and I will be returning this as soon as I am available. It's already packed and ready to be returned.
***Please excuse any typos***
I don't know if mine is a defect but when I screw my tripod mount plate.. mefoto tripod (*MeFOTO Classic Aluminum Globetrotter Travel Tripod/Monopod Kit - Red (A2350Q2R)) It wiggles too much, and when I looked close, the Nebula tripod mount is too short in depth. So it won't go in any further and this makes the projector unstable. I don't know if mine is a defect but both my tripods don't work.
Also, my initial experience with this Projector is... hmmm so so. For the price the quality is great but from time to time I am experiencing stutters and lag. For example when I am streaming from my phone (Android), sound literally stopped working for about 30 seconds before it began to work again. Also, when it works it works but there are annoying stutters and lag. When I connected through HDMI it worked much better but I did experience "NO HDMI Connection" sign and also "No USB" error. I am debating if I should return this and search somewhere else. But I love anker and I do want to give them another try, maybe I'll look in to the 4k version with 500 ANSI.... it's just too pricey...
I want to like it. I’m not sure if this one is poorly manufactured or if this is by design. I leave some paper towels under the left side to make it a bit better.
Pros:
Small and light
Portable
Has built-in lens shutter that turns on / off the unit
Can be battery powered or cord powered
Built in rechargeable lithium ion battery up to 3 hrs of play time
Sleek and aesthetically beautiful case design
Has built in handles for easy carrying
Cons:
720p
Weak projection lighting ( needs dark room )
Non-standard form might make placement or mounting a challenge
Contrast is also weak
Picture quality is average
Overall, if it were cheap I’d pick it up for a travel projector or portable projection for rooms, but I’m too used to 1080p minimum resolution , these low resolution projectors are unusable if you want to project to around 140” and want to be able to read texts on the screen.
Top international reviews
Unfortunately stoped working after 2 weeks.
Won’t switch on!
Extremely disappointed