Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, Black, 720p Image, Video Projector, 30 to 150 Inch Image TV Projector, Movie Projector, Home Entertainment

by Anker
4.4 out of 5 stars 275 ratings
Black
  • Brighter is Better: DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANSI-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity.
  • Cinematic Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience.
  • Expand Your Entertainment: Plug and play your favorite HDMI and USB 2.0 devices, including laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.
  • All Your Favorites: Watch YouTube, Netflix, and more with Android 7.1 for hours of awesome content on your portable projector.
  • NOTE: Copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix, and similar services CANNOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Mars to view copyrighted content from these providers. Chromecast is not supported.

From the manufacturer

Mars II Pro
Read more
Read more
Nebula Mars II Pro Nebula Mars II Nebula Capsule Nebula Capsule II
Color Selection Black Black Black, Red Black
Projection Technology DLP DLP DLP DLP
Brightness 500 ANSI lm 300 ANSI lm 100 ANSI lm 200 ANSI lm
Resolution 1280x720 (16:9, HD) 1280x720 (16:9, HD) 854x480 (16:9) 1280x720 (16:9, HD)
Projection Size 30-150 in 30-150 in 20-100 in 20-100 in
Operating System Android 7.1 Android 7.1 Android 7.1 Android TV 9.0
Speaker 2× 10W 2× 10W 1× 5W (360°) 1× 8W (270°)
Video Playtime 3 hours 4 hours 4 hours 2.5 hours
Connectivity HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Screen Mirroring HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Screen Mirroring HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Screen Mirroring HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Chromecast
Focus Automatic Automatic (1 second) Manual Automatic (1 second)

Product description

Color:Black

Model Number: D2323
Color: Black

NOTE:
Copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Mars II Pro to view copyrighted content from these providers.
Chromecast is not supported.
Three Modes: Auto, Battery Mode, and Standard Mode
Auto: Outputs at 200 ANSI lumens when using the battery, and 500 ANSI lumens when connected to a power source.
Battery Mode: Outputs at 200 ANSI lumens when using the battery and when connected to a power source.
Standard Mode: Outputs at 500 ANSI lumens when battery is above 20%, and 200 ANSI lumens when battery is below 20%.

Size
Length: 7 in
Width: 4.8 in
Height: 5.43 in
Weight: 3.94 lbs

Display
Display Technology: 0.3" DLP
Native Resolution: 1280 x 720 (HD)
Brightness: 500 ANSI lm
Lamp Life: 30,000 Hours
Aspect Ratio: 16: 9
Throw Ratio: 100 in at 8.73 ft; 80 in at 6.99 ft; 60 in at 5.22 ft; 40 in at 3.48 ft
Offset: 100%
Focus Adjustment: Automatic
Keystone Correction: Horizontal and Vertical ±40°

Interface
HDMI: HDMI 1.4
USB: USB 2.0
DC-IN: 19V, 3A DC-In
Control: Physical Buttons
Dedicated App: Nebula Connect for Android and iOS

Hardware
CPU: Quad-Core A7
Battery: 12, 500mAh / 3.85V
Speaker: Dual 10W Speakers
Dual Frequency: 2.4 / 5GHz
Bluetooth: BT4.0 Dual Mode / A2DP
Fan: <32dB

Software
OS: Android 7.1
Working Modes: Projector Mode, Bluetooth Speaker Mode
OTA: Supported
App Store: Supported
Movie Playtime: 3 Hours
Music Playtime: 30 Hours in Bluetooth Speaker Mode
Charging Time: 3 Hours

Note: Specifications and design are subject to change without notice.

What's In The Box
Nebula Mars II Pro, power adapter and power cord, quick start guide, remote control and battery, 12-month warranty, and our friendly customer service.

Product information

Color:Black

Important information

Visible screen diagonal

150" / 381 cm

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
275 customer ratings
5 star
63%
4 star
22%
3 star
8%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%
andrew ackerman
4.0 out of 5 stars Almost! Great in every way but one.
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Gtbbong
1.0 out of 5 stars UPDATE// Returned.
Reviewed in the United States on September 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Faulty optics
Reviewed in the United States on September 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
Guy
3.0 out of 5 stars Too low resolution for my taste
Reviewed in the United States on December 6, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Shawn
5.0 out of 5 stars Best for price range; perfect for painting
Reviewed in the United States on March 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
Top international reviews

Shahla
4.0 out of 5 stars very portable, easy to use
Reviewed in Canada on June 29, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Nishanthan
1.0 out of 5 stars Dont buy from this buyer
Reviewed in Canada on April 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Not recommended
Reviewed in Canada on April 24, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
