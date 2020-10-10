I’m a Capsule 2 user since 2019. The Capsule 2 is good, but not great for daytime-use especially in the bigger family room with large windows due to the limited brightness and resolution. This Cosmos Max caught my eye because of its design and 4K specs.

Pros:

1. The design and built quality is great. Love the starlight top panel design.

2. The 4K image quality is bright and clear, good enough to use during the day in the family room.

3. The Android TV OS is easy to use. I use Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video a lot and work perfectly so far.

4. The sound quality of the built-in speaker is great and loud, bass is very powerful. Looks like it supports Dolby digital plus.



Cons:

1. So far not much to complain, but for this price, I do hope this is a ultra short throw projector so I can put it in front of the wall.

2. This projector is quiet, but not as quiet as my low er brightness & res Capsule, understood the 2500 lm generates much more heat. Other options like laser projectors on the market are too pricey

3. The Netflix and Prime video needs to be installed via the Nebula Manager app, it is very easy to install so I'm fine with it.

Overall, a great smart 4K projector to try.