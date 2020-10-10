Add to your order

2 Year Electronics Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(22)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more
4K Projector, Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater/Entertainment Projector, Android TV 9.0 with 5000+ Apps, Dolby Digital Plus, 360° of True 3D Audio, HDR10, HLG

4.2 out of 5 stars 81 ratings
Was: $1,699.99
Price: $1,599.99
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $100.00 (6%)
Coupon
Save an extra $100.00 when you apply this coupon.
Details
$100.00 extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Details
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
4K

Enhance your purchase

Hardware Interface Bluetooth, USB, HDMI
Mounting Type Ceiling Mount
Brand NEBULA
Brightness 1500 Lumen
Controller Type Remote Control

About this item

  • True Cinema Experience: Watch your favorite movies, sports events, games, and more in astonishing quality with Cosmos Max’s 4K UHD image.
  • A New Dimension of Sound: With Dolby Digital Plus and Sound Dimension, Cosmos’s speakers have been optimized to deliver 360° of true 3D audio.
  • Adjustable Image Size: Change the size of Cosmos Max’s image without ever having to move the projector courtesy of the built-in digital zoom. Max out your movies at 150 inches, or scale things down for a more intimate affair—all with a simple tap of the remote.
  • Upscale Everything: Cosmos Max breathes new life into your old DVDs, videos, and even live TV broadcasts thanks to Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). It automatically detects when you’re watching non-HDR content and upscales it in real-time so everything you watch looks sensational.
  • Endless Entertainment: Whether you want to indulge in an ice-cream-fueled Prime Video binge or watch the big game via the ESPN app, Cosmos has you covered. Choose from over 5000 apps including Hulu, Disney+, HBO, and many more with Android TV.
See more product details

From the manufacturer

banner
Read more
Read more
cosmos max cosmos D2130 D2131
Nebula Cosmos Max Nebula Cosmos Nebula Solar Nebula Solar Portable
Color Selection Black Black White White
Projection Technology DLP DLP DLP DLP
Brightness 1000 ANSI lm (projection brightness) 900 ANSI lm 400 ANSI lm 400 ANSI lm
Resolution 3840x2160(16:9, UHD) 1920x1080(16:9, FHD) 1920x1080(16:9, FHD) 1920x1080(16:9, FHD)
Operating System Android TV 9.0 Android TV 9.0 Android TV 9.0 Android TV 9.0
Dolby Digital Plus Yes Yes Yes Yes
Speaker 4x10W 2x10W 2x3W 2x3W
Connectivity HDMI,USB,Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,Chromecast HDMI,USB,Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,Chromecast HDMI,USB,Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,Chromecast HDMI,USB,Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,Chromecast
Focus Automatic Automatic Automatic Automatic

Product description

Style:4K

Model Number: D2150
Color: Black

What’s In The Box: Nebula Cosmos Max, remote, quick start guide, adapter, 12-month warranty, and our friendly customer service.
Note: Remote required to use the Google Assistant.

Size
Length: 13.8 in / 35.0 cm
Width: 9.8 in / 24.8 cm
Height: 3.9 in / 9.9 cm
Weight: 118.2 oz / 3.3 kg

Display
Display Technology: 0.47DMD in 4K DLP
Resolution: 3840x2160
Brightness:
1500 lumens (light source)
1000 ANSI lumens (projection brightness)
LED Life: 30,000 hours
Aspect Ratio: 16: 9
Throw Ratio: 150 in @3.98 m; 120 in @3.18 m; 100 in @2.66 m; 80 in @2.13 m; 60 in @1.6 m
Offset: 100%
Focus Adjustment: 3-second autofocus
Projection Mode: Front / Rear / Front Ceiling / Rear Ceiling
Keystone Correction: Auto (vertical ±40°) Manual (horizontal ±40°)

Interface
HDMI: HDMI 2.0 up to 4K input
USB-A: For USB flash drives
Optical: For audio output

Control
Physical Buttons: Power
IR/BT Remote: Power / Autofocus / Google
Assistant / Up / Down / Left / Right / OK / Back / Home / Setting / Volume±
BT Remote App: Nebula Connect for Android & iOS

Hardware
CPU: Quad Core A55 Chipset
GPU: Quad Core Mali G31
RAM: 2GB DDR
ROM: 16GB eMMC
Speaker: 40W
Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Dual Frequency 2.4/5GHz
Bluetooth: BT4.2 Dual Mode/A2DP
Fan: <32dB

Software
OS: Android TV 9.0
Google Assistant: Supported
Chromecast: Supported
OTA: Supported
App Store: Google Play
Audio Decode: Dolby support
Audio Formats: Supports MP3, WMA, RM, FLAC, Ogg
Video Decode: HDR10
Video Formats: Supports *.mkv,*.wmv, *.dat, *.avi, *.mov, *.iso, *.mp4, *.rm formats

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
81 global ratings
5 star
62%
4 star
17%
3 star
10%
2 star
5%
1 star
6%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Michael N
5.0 out of 5 stars Impressive 4K projector with Android TV OS built-in
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2020
Style: 4KVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Impressive 4K projector with Android TV OS built-in
By Michael N on October 10, 2020
I’m a Capsule 2 user since 2019. The Capsule 2 is good, but not great for daytime-use especially in the bigger family room with large windows due to the limited brightness and resolution. This Cosmos Max caught my eye because of its design and 4K specs.
Pros:
1. The design and built quality is great. Love the starlight top panel design.
2. The 4K image quality is bright and clear, good enough to use during the day in the family room.
3. The Android TV OS is easy to use. I use Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video a lot and work perfectly so far.
4. The sound quality of the built-in speaker is great and loud, bass is very powerful. Looks like it supports Dolby digital plus.

Cons:
1. So far not much to complain, but for this price, I do hope this is a ultra short throw projector so I can put it in front of the wall.
2. This projector is quiet, but not as quiet as my low er brightness & res Capsule, understood the 2500 lm generates much more heat. Other options like laser projectors on the market are too pricey
3. The Netflix and Prime video needs to be installed via the Nebula Manager app, it is very easy to install so I'm fine with it.
Overall, a great smart 4K projector to try.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
25 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Anonymou
2.0 out of 5 stars Avoid if you can notice "ranbow effect" of DLP. Needs internet and Google account to begin using.
Reviewed in the United States on October 14, 2020
Style: 4KVerified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
....
5.0 out of 5 stars The guy with 1 star is wrong about quality!
Reviewed in the United States on September 12, 2020
Style: 4K
Read more
40 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ben
4.0 out of 5 stars Not That Bright
Reviewed in the United States on December 31, 2020
Style: 4KVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
James C
4.0 out of 5 stars Over all I am impressed by the projector
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2020
Style: 4KVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Over all I am impressed by the projector
By James C on December 21, 2020
Pro - clear image when paired with 4K setting, can be set in corner of the room and projected at an angle and adjusted so it looks like it was projected straight on, audio is much better than other projector. Can play games with no lag, and is good enough to use without a projector screen.

Meh - Fan noise is noticeable, not obnoxiously loud but I do wish it was softer. It has a setting to adjust color against other walls, but the black could be darker. May need gray/black projector screen to see better results during use in daytime.

Bad - Running Netflix on this is horribly inconvenient, requires you to download app to use netflix. Uncertain how to change the light bulb, although it should have 10 years of projection time.

I use it as my computer screen to play games and stream videos. Although the projector is on pricey side, the portability, and projection sharpness at 120 -150 inch is one of the best I've seen. The only thing prevent me from giving it a 5 star is the Netflix issue.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Dr. Jonn
3.0 out of 5 stars Lacking contrast and image quality for a 4k projector
Reviewed in the United States on February 11, 2021
Style: 4KVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
3.0 out of 5 stars Lacking contrast and image quality for a 4k projector
By Dr. Jonn on February 11, 2021
Going to a projector, it is expected that certain features are lost, such as brightness and contrast. In return, you gain size. With 4k projectors, I had hoped to see better quality pictures and better viewing experience. Unfortunately unlike what other viewers have said, I found the contrast and image reproduction were lacking. (See images on my laptop vs this projector) So much so, I did not enjoy viewing with the projector. The sound from the projector was surprisingly good, but sound quality can be overcome with external sound bars or speakers. So far, I have gone through 3 projectors from affordable to reasonable price, and so far they have all failed. When it is all said and done, the key is the viewing experience that has both technical reproducibility and user interface. Even for a reasonably priced 4k projector, I expected more. I plan on buying a laser short throw as the replacement.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

