Style:4K
Model Number: D2150
Color: Black
What’s In The Box: Nebula Cosmos Max, remote, quick start guide, adapter, 12-month warranty, and our friendly customer service.
Note: Remote required to use the Google Assistant.
Size
Length: 13.8 in / 35.0 cm
Width: 9.8 in / 24.8 cm
Height: 3.9 in / 9.9 cm
Weight: 118.2 oz / 3.3 kg
Display
Display Technology: 0.47DMD in 4K DLP
Resolution: 3840x2160
Brightness:
1500 lumens (light source)
1000 ANSI lumens (projection brightness)
LED Life: 30,000 hours
Aspect Ratio: 16: 9
Throw Ratio: 150 in @3.98 m; 120 in @3.18 m; 100 in @2.66 m; 80 in @2.13 m; 60 in @1.6 m
Offset: 100%
Focus Adjustment: 3-second autofocus
Projection Mode: Front / Rear / Front Ceiling / Rear Ceiling
Keystone Correction: Auto (vertical ±40°) Manual (horizontal ±40°)
Interface
HDMI: HDMI 2.0 up to 4K input
USB-A: For USB flash drives
Optical: For audio output
Control
Physical Buttons: Power
IR/BT Remote: Power / Autofocus / Google
Assistant / Up / Down / Left / Right / OK / Back / Home / Setting / Volume±
BT Remote App: Nebula Connect for Android & iOS
Hardware
CPU: Quad Core A55 Chipset
GPU: Quad Core Mali G31
RAM: 2GB DDR
ROM: 16GB eMMC
Speaker: 40W
Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Dual Frequency 2.4/5GHz
Bluetooth: BT4.2 Dual Mode/A2DP
Fan: <32dB
Software
OS: Android TV 9.0
Google Assistant: Supported
Chromecast: Supported
OTA: Supported
App Store: Google Play
Audio Decode: Dolby support
Audio Formats: Supports MP3, WMA, RM, FLAC, Ogg
Video Decode: HDR10
Video Formats: Supports *.mkv,*.wmv, *.dat, *.avi, *.mov, *.iso, *.mp4, *.rm formats