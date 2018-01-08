I bought this as a Christmas gift for my husband who is a conspiracy theory junkie. He loves it! We have a great time picking it up and playing a few rounds whenever we are sitting around. It's a great conversation starter; we often find ourselves using the QR codes on each card to find out more about theories we had never heard of before. Both of us listen to tons of conspiracy theory podcasts and we can safely say you will find out something new whenever you play. Honestly, I love that someone took the time to make this game. I get the impression it was a labor of love from someone who really loves this stuff as much as we do. The game is both approachable for non theorists and hard core believers, there is something for everyone!