- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
Not Added
Neddy Games Conspiracy Theory Trivia Board Game
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Conspiracy Theory Trivia Board Game tests your knowledge of the world of Internet conspiracies
- Answer questions to collect conspiracy cards to win, but be careful of Cover-Ups
- A QR code is printed on every conspiracy card if you want more details (like when the ghost of JFK revealed that all dolphins are aliens)
- The perfect party game for 2 to 6 players (or teams) ages 14 and up
- Contains 250 Conspiracy cards and 25 Cover Up cards - Check out our new Expansion Pack for more Conspiracies
Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Customers also viewed these products
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
Conspiracy Theory Trivia Game is designed tests players knowledge on hundreds of Internet conspiracies. There are five categories of conspiracies: Mythos (mythical places and creatures), Aliens (ancient and modern), Technologies, Schemes (governments and secret organizations), and Random (everything else). To win, you must correctly answer trivia questions to collect a matching set of cards. But beware of government cover-ups that could take some or all of your collection. Great family fun or party game for conspiracy buffs and sheeple alike.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
The only downside was the missed opportunity with the pawns. It comes with plain "sheeple" pawns, why not various hats made of "tinfoil"? We quickly created proper attire for our sheeple before playing, with a little tin foil and some laughter.
Top reviews from other countries
You will be offered a choice of answers, some will be obviously silly jokes, others may be obviously unlikely, so you usually can narrow down your choice enough have a reasonable chance to guess the answer.
There are also enough random events that cause players to gain or lose points that those mercifully ignorant of the depths of the conspiracy mindset will still be able to compete.
Those who are knowledgable about conspiracies will find that there are things they didn't know.
I am hoping for some expansion decks to be published.