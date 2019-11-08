- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
About the product
- Take chances, take victories - lay it on the line in the speed Hunter showdown by day, competing to win bank in race, Drift, and off-road events
- Be unruly, be expressive - With even more options to customize your stable of cars as well as personalize your identity behind the wheel
- Beat the heat - you'll have to go out of your way to rile up the cops patrolling palm city during Daylight hours. But after dark the rules change when a Rogue task force comes out to play - now they're on the hunt for You and Your wheels.
Product description
Hustle by day and risk it all at night in need for speed heat, a white-knuckles racer that pits you against a city's rogue Police force as you battle your way into Street Racing's Elite. By day compete in the speed Hunter Showdown - a sanctioned competition where you earn Bank to customize and upgrade your garage of high-performance cars. When your ride's perfectly styled and hyper-tuned, and you're ready to ramp up the intensity, drive out into the night where you and your crew take on the competition in illicit Street races that build your reputation and grant you access to bigger races and better parts. But under the cover of darkness patrols a rogue task force looking to bring you down and swipe all you've earned. Take them on and risk it all for underground glory or head back to your safe house and begin another thrilling day. The roads, the risks, and the rides never end in this Street racer where your crew rolls deep, your garage is full of hot cars, and the city's your nonstop playground.
