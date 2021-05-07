Add to your order
Nekteck 107W USB C Charger(GaN Tech), 65W 30W Type C Fast Charger 4-Port PD Charger with 1 USB C to C Cable Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max/13 Pro/13 Mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Switch, Galaxy S21
|Compatible Devices
|Tablets, Laptops, Cellular Phones
|Compatible Phone Models
|MacBook Pro/IPad Pro/HP Spectre/Dell XPS, Galaxy 10/Pixel XL/LG G6/Lenovo x1/MateBook, Lenovo thinkpad X270 12.5"/Microsoft Surface Pro, Samsung Galaxy/Google Pixelbook/Xiaomi Air, HUAWEI Mate30 Pro / P30 Pro / Mate 20X See more
|Connectivity Technology
|Usb
|Special Feature
|Fast Charger
|Connector Type
|USB
|Brand
|Nekteck
|Total USB Ports
|4
|Wattage
|65 watts
|Color
|Black
|Package Type
|Standard Packaging
About this item
- ADVANCED GAN TECHNOLOGY：It has high thermal conductivity, high temperature resistance, radiation resistance, acid and alkali resistance, high strength and hardness capacity, which reduces the size and density of the charger.
- POWERFUL & EFFICIENT CHARGER: Get the best possible charging performance with the advanced GaN Technology. It dramatically improves the charging efficiency to over 90%. This charger has 1 x 65w USB C Port, 1 x 30w USB C port and 2 x USB A ports. It does not only provide up to 65w high-speed power for your USB-C devices but also offers simultaneous charging for your tablets and smartphones with the additional USB-A ports.
- COMPACT SIZE：What makes GaN technology more amazing is that it improves the charging efficiency while also reducing the charger’s size to 50% smaller than the standard charger.
- WIDE COMPATIBILITY: It is widely compatible with most USB-C and USB-A devices from phones to tablets to laptops, iPhone, iPad, Google Pixel, Samsung, LG and more! This is compatible with Samsung Galaxy S20+/Note 20 Ultra. Fast charging is supported for iPhones when used with the original Apple USB-C to Lightning cable. (NOTE: This charger does not include USB C to Lightning Cable).
- SAFE AND RELIABLE: This PD charger is UL, FCC and USB-IF certified; it has multiple built-in safeguards and intelligent IC identification technology to protect against short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, over-heating and over-charging.
Product Description
Note:
- 107W USB C Charger comes with a Type C to C cable that supports PD charging. Please make sure your device is supported USB C PD charging, if not, you should use a USB A to USB C cable (not included)
- For some specific devices, It's normal to take around 5-10 seconds for the PD protocol negotiation before starting charge.
- Some laptop does not have a full-featured USB-C port, so it won’t get charged by USB C because it may not support the Power Delivery.
- Fast charging is Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max/ 13 Pro / 13/ 13 Mini/ 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max when used with the original Apple USB-C to Lightning cable, and we NOT offer the Apple USB-C to Lightning cable.
|
|
|
|
Use 107W USB C Charger in the Bedroom.
|
Use 107W USB C Charger in the Office.
|
Use 107W USB C Charger in the Living Room.
|
|
|
|
Fast & Powerful Charging Station
This USB c charger is powerful enough to fully charge your 15.4” MacBook Pro in only 2 hours. Powered by GaN tech, this charger is 50% smaller than other chargers, extremely compact to accompany you wherever you go. Almost compatible with all USB-A and USB-C type electronic devices on the markets.
|
Advanced Multi-Protection
Safe and reliable charger for your devices
The Nekteck 107w GaN Tech Charger is UL, FCC and USB-IF certified with advanced safety features that work together to provide multiple protection for your devices, your chargers, and most importantly: YOU.
|
Universal Compatibility
Nekteck 107W 4-Ports GaN Super Fast Charging
Charge multiple devices at the best possible speed. Save your time and charge your devices quickly and efficiently with this powerhouse!
The 65w USB C port can charge your laptop in just 1.8 hours, iPhone 13 Pro Max in 1.75 hours, and Google Pixel 3 in 2 hours.
The additional 1 x 30w USB-C port can fast charge your iPhones and tablets.
The two USB A port provides simultaneous charging for your other devices and accessories like smartphones, headphones, or power banks. Save space, and deliver power to your whole family or mobile workstation from a single power station.
|Nekteck 107W PD 3.0 GaN Wall Charger
|Nekteck 100W PD 3.0 GaN Wall Charger
|Nekteck 60W PD 3.0 GaN Wall Charger
|Nekteck 45W USB-C Wall Charger with PPS
|Charging Technology
|PD 3.0 GaN
|PD 3.0 GaN
|PD 3.0 GaN
|PD 3.0(PPS)
|Number of USB Charging Ports
|4
|1
|1
|1
|USB-C Output
|95W Max
|100W Max
|60W Max
|45W Max
|USB A Output
|5V/2.4A (Total 12W Max)
|/
|/
|/
|AC Input
|100V-240V/AC, 50/60Hz
|100V-240V/AC, 50/60Hz
|100V-240V/AC, 50/60Hz
|100V-240V/AC, 50/60Hz
|Size (inches)
|3.88 x 3.15 x 1.20
|2.64 x 2.64 x 1.18
|1.97 x 1.97 x 1.18
|2.13 x 2.13 x 1.18
|Weight (oz)
|15.5
|9.8
|6.3
|5.35
|Cable Type
|Detachable USB-C to C Cable
|Detachable USB-C to C Cable
|Detachable USB-C to C Cable
|Built-in Type C Cable
|Cable Length
|2m/6.6ft
|2m/6.6ft
|2m/6.6ft
|1.8m/6ft
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2021
SIZE: This charger is a whopping 69% larger than advertised! The Amazon listing incorrectly states the size is 2.67 x 2.76 x 1.16 inches. See attached photo. If those dimensions had been correct, the charger would have been 8.55 square inches. However, the actual size is 3.88 x 3.13 x 1.19 inches, which equals 14.45 square inches - 69% larger than advertised! I'm frankly surprised at how big it is, considering it's supposed to be a GaN charger. It's so big in fact that it occupies about the same amount of suitcase space as the 4 individual chargers it replaces. At least it has the benefit of only using one outlet in the hotel room for 4 devices.
PERFORMANCE: It does fast-charge my laptop at fairly close to the port ratings of 65W and 30W. See attached photos. I can't vouch for the calibration on my tester, but when I use the same tester on the original 65W charger that came with my laptop, I actually get a reading approximately 2W lower than the Nekteck, so in theory the Nekteck actually charges a little faster than my original 65W charger!
COMPATIBILITY: One curious thing is it will NOT charge my Android tablet (rated 5V 2A) with the included USB-C cable - I get no power output from the charger at all. I found it will charge my tablet using a different USB-C cable that I have at home, but I can't figure out the difference between the two cables - they are both PD cables rated for up to 100W. I wonder if perhaps this tablet uses an older non-PD protocol, possibly BC 1.2 DCP - is it possible some PD cables support this while others don't? Or is there just something wrong with the included cable or the charger itself? I emailed Nekteck Support to see what they have to say about it. I will update this review and possibly the rating based on their response.
CERTIFICATIONS: I specifically chose this charger over other brands because it claims to have both UL and USB-IF certifications. I had a disappointing experience with a different brand of charger, and that's when I started noticing that many of the chargers available on Amazon don't actually have these certifications. Note that I have not yet been able to verify the certifications, so at this point I am taking the manufacturer's word for it.
RATING:
- I subtracted 1 star for inaccurate/misleading advertising because the charger is a whopping 69% larger than advertised.
- I subtracted 1 additional star because the charger won't charge my tablet using the included USB-C cable but works with another cable I own. I might add that star back depending on the response I receive from Nekteck Support.
Other than that it's OK, I have other Nekteck products and all have been great, this one is just missing critical (IMHO) PPS.
This one just… delivers.
It charges my 2018 MacBook Pro 13 inch at full speed, Apple Watch, Bose 700 headphones and my iPhone 11 Pro Max simultaneously. This thing is a beast.
My only complaint is that it does not charge my MacBook Pro 16 inch work computer quickly, but that’s because the maximum output for the USB C port is far lower than 90 watts (which is required for full speed charging for the large MacBook Pro) but they do make the outputs clear, so technically you’re getting what you paid for (it still charges it though, but very slowly).
It heats up when all ports are being used, but not to the point where it’s harmful.
5 stars, I definitely recommend.
Edit: spelling
The company needs to rethink it's cheap give a-way. If I had been traveling the total failure of this cable could have been worse than it was.
Now for the good--
I replaced the cables ( see picture) with high end braided cables. My cell phone (normal takes an hour to charge) charged in 15 minutes. The electronics in this power unit are exceptional. No heat while charging. Excellent connectors.
Nice additions---
I would like a few upgraded options-- 1) Better cords 2) a unit with small led lights to indicate power on and charging 3) a travel case with cord storage.
Final thoughts-
Great Power - more attention to user needs would improve this offering- I would give it a 5 star on power and a must buy if you want to charge multiple devices at once.
