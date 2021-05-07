I ordered this Nektech 107W charger with the intention of using it as an all-in-one travel charger, to avoid having to pack 4 individual chargers for my laptop, tablet, smartphone, and Bluetooth. I like that it has an A/C power cable from the charger to the wall outlet so I can place the charger on the dresser or nightstand in my hotel room for easy access. However, it would have been nice if the cable was a little longer - it's only 44 inches which might not be long enough depending on furniture and outlet placement in my hotel room.



SIZE: This charger is a whopping 69% larger than advertised! The Amazon listing incorrectly states the size is 2.67 x 2.76 x 1.16 inches. See attached photo. If those dimensions had been correct, the charger would have been 8.55 square inches. However, the actual size is 3.88 x 3.13 x 1.19 inches, which equals 14.45 square inches - 69% larger than advertised! I'm frankly surprised at how big it is, considering it's supposed to be a GaN charger. It's so big in fact that it occupies about the same amount of suitcase space as the 4 individual chargers it replaces. At least it has the benefit of only using one outlet in the hotel room for 4 devices.



PERFORMANCE: It does fast-charge my laptop at fairly close to the port ratings of 65W and 30W. See attached photos. I can't vouch for the calibration on my tester, but when I use the same tester on the original 65W charger that came with my laptop, I actually get a reading approximately 2W lower than the Nekteck, so in theory the Nekteck actually charges a little faster than my original 65W charger!



COMPATIBILITY: One curious thing is it will NOT charge my Android tablet (rated 5V 2A) with the included USB-C cable - I get no power output from the charger at all. I found it will charge my tablet using a different USB-C cable that I have at home, but I can't figure out the difference between the two cables - they are both PD cables rated for up to 100W. I wonder if perhaps this tablet uses an older non-PD protocol, possibly BC 1.2 DCP - is it possible some PD cables support this while others don't? Or is there just something wrong with the included cable or the charger itself? I emailed Nekteck Support to see what they have to say about it. I will update this review and possibly the rating based on their response.



CERTIFICATIONS: I specifically chose this charger over other brands because it claims to have both UL and USB-IF certifications. I had a disappointing experience with a different brand of charger, and that's when I started noticing that many of the chargers available on Amazon don't actually have these certifications. Note that I have not yet been able to verify the certifications, so at this point I am taking the manufacturer's word for it.



RATING:

- I subtracted 1 star for inaccurate/misleading advertising because the charger is a whopping 69% larger than advertised.

- I subtracted 1 additional star because the charger won't charge my tablet using the included USB-C cable but works with another cable I own. I might add that star back depending on the response I receive from Nekteck Support.