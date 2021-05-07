Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
31834
$5.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$41.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Wednesday, May 25
Or fastest delivery Monday, May 23. Order within 20 hrs 9 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$41.99","priceAmount":41.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"41","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"Hx5usHjifD7raudJGJv%2BUZbwJ37kyHxd4vHDzzLQdvBQL24FrXyH9GtjgSbx4Z1Uw1RqcAp7JKEp1gOqtZ5HKGYNv%2BUY8rl%2BlHelfOf9NCvOfiC05gTfeYT1zIZxKz4gUrgOsdtmCWO1EP25FSXDkK13wSG1aQr6kd0iSGDpzaJsoSl8ikj1YQiWXhlHjarx","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$41.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$41.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Nekteck Direct
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Nekteck Direct
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Nekteck 107W USB C Charge... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(31834)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

2 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(10579)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
New & Used (4) from
$31.49  & FREE Shipping.
Share
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Nekteck 107W USB C Charger(GaN Tech), 65W 30W Type C Fast Charger 4-Port PD Charger with 1 USB C to C Cable Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max/13 Pro/13 Mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Switch, Galaxy S21

4.6 out of 5 stars 254 ratings
$41.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Coupon:  
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • ADVANCED GAN TECHNOLOGY：It has high thermal conductivity, high temperature resistance, radiation resistance, acid and alkali resistance, high strength and hardness capacity, which reduces the size and density of the charger.
  • POWERFUL & EFFICIENT CHARGER: Get the best possible charging performance with the advanced GaN Technology. It dramatically improves the charging efficiency to over 90%. This charger has 1 x 65w USB C Port, 1 x 30w USB C port and 2 x USB A ports. It does not only provide up to 65w high-speed power for your USB-C devices but also offers simultaneous charging for your tablets and smartphones with the additional USB-A ports.
  • COMPACT SIZE：What makes GaN technology more amazing is that it improves the charging efficiency while also reducing the charger’s size to 50% smaller than the standard charger.
  • WIDE COMPATIBILITY: It is widely compatible with most USB-C and USB-A devices from phones to tablets to laptops, iPhone, iPad, Google Pixel, Samsung, LG and more! This is compatible with Samsung Galaxy S20+/Note 20 Ultra. Fast charging is supported for iPhones when used with the original Apple USB-C to Lightning cable. (NOTE: This charger does not include USB C to Lightning Cable).
  • SAFE AND RELIABLE: This PD charger is UL, FCC and USB-IF certified; it has multiple built-in safeguards and intelligent IC identification technology to protect against short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, over-heating and over-charging.
New & Used (4) from $31.49 & FREE Shipping.
Make it a bundle
We found 1 bundle with this item:
Nekteck 107W USB C Charger(GaN Tech), 65W 30W Type C Fast Charger 4-Port PD Charger with 1 USB C to C Cable Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max/13 Pro/13 Mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Switch, Galaxy S21

Buy it with

  • Nekteck 107W USB C Charger(GaN Tech), 65W 30W Type C Fast Charger 4-Port PD Charger with 1 USB C to C Cable Compatible with i
  • +
  • Anker New Nylon USB C to USB C Cable (6ft 60W, 2-Pack), USB 2.0 Type C Charging Cable for iPad Mini 6, iPad Pro 2020, iPad Ai
  • +
  • Type C Car Charger, Nekteck USB Car Charger with 45W Power Delivery and 12W USB A Port Compatible with iPhone, iPad, MacBook,
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

More to consider from our brands

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
  1. sunshot USB C Charger 65W Fast Charger (Dual Port USB C PD3.0 & USB A) with GaN Fast Technology Charger for MacBook Pro/Air,
    4.1 out of 5 stars46
    1 offer from $22.99
  2. USB C Charger, Hadisala 66W 3-Port GaN Fast USB C Wall Charger, Foldable USB C PD3.0 Power Adapter, Portable Travel Charger B
    4.3 out of 5 stars58
    1 offer from $31.99
  3. USB C Wall Charger, Hadisala 33W PD Fast Charger Adapter, GaN Compact Charger for MacBook Pro Air/iPhone 13/13 Mini/13 Pro/Ma
    4.6 out of 5 stars198
    Amazon's Choice
    in Cell Phone Charging Stations
    1 offer from $12.99
  4. USB Charging Station, CHELUXS 60W/12A-8 Ports Desktop USB Charger with LCD Display, QC 3.0 & USB C Charger Hub Wireless Charg
    4.5 out of 5 stars10
    1 offer from $19.99
  5. xiwxi USB C Power Adapter, 20W Fast PD Phone Charger Wall Charger Compatible with iPhone 13/13 Mini / 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max/iPh
    4.3 out of 5 stars482
    1 offer from $11.01
  6. USB C Wall Charger, USB C Charger Block, Apple Watch Series 7 Charger Block, Udaton New 20W iPhone 13 Charger Block, Apple Fa
    4.6 out of 5 stars2,096
    Amazon's Choice
    in Cell Phone Wall Chargers
    1 offer from $11.98
Next page

Compare with similar items


Nekteck 107W USB C Charger(GaN Tech), 65W 30W Type C Fast Charger 4-Port PD Charger with 1 USB C to C Cable Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max/13 Pro/13 Mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Switch, Galaxy S21
USB Charger, ssouwao 65W-4 Port Desktop USB Charger, 20W PD USB C Charger and QC3.0 Multi Port Charger Station, Type C Hub Wireless Charging Adjust Brightness LCD Display for iPhone iPad
Nekteck 60W USB C Charger [GaN Tech], PD 3.0 Fast Charger[USB-IF & ETL Certified] with Foldable Plug, Compatible with MacBook Air/Pro, iPad Air/Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Switch, Galaxy, Pixel and More.
Nekteck 63W USB C Wall Charger with 45W Power Delivery, Foldable Plug Charging Adapter with 6.6ft Type C Cable Compatible with Dell XPS, Surface Go, Pixelbook, iPad Pro, Galaxy, iPhone 11 Pro Max
USB C Charger, Nekteck 4-Port 72W USB Wall Charger with Type-C 60W Power Delivery PD Charger Station Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Dell XPS, Surface Go, Pixel(Black)
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (254) 4.3 out of 5 stars (351) 4.7 out of 5 stars (964) 4.5 out of 5 stars (299) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1582)
Price $41.99 $19.99 $27.99 $16.99 $19.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Nekteck Direct ManSLL Direct Nekteck Direct Foteino Foteino
Color Black Off-white Black
Compatible Phone Models MacBook Pro/IPad Pro/HP Spectre/Dell XPS, Galaxy 10/Pixel XL/LG G6/Lenovo x1/MateBook, Lenovo thinkpad X270 12.5"/Microsoft Surface Pro, Samsung Galaxy/Google Pixelbook/Xiaomi Air, HUAWEI Mate30 Pro / P30 Pro / Mate 20X iPhone 13/13 Pro/Max/XS/XR, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Pixel, Galaxy, MacBook Air 13''(2018) / MacBook 12'' / MacBook Pro 13'' / MacBook Pro 15''/ HP Spectre X360 / Spectre X2 / Spectre Folio / ELITE BOOK 830 G5| Dell XPS 13inch, Lenovo X1 / YOGA730 / E490 / ideapad 720s-13 / THINKPAD X390; Huawei MateBook X Pro / MateBook X / MateBook13| Samsung Notebook9(950XBE); Xiaomi Air, iPad Pro 12.9’’ / iPad Pro 10.5’’ / iPad Pro 11’’, iPhone XS / XS Max / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 / 7 Plus / 6; Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10e / S10 /S9 / S9 / S8 / S8 / Note 9 / Note 8 MakBook 12inch; iPhone XS / XS Max / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 / 6, Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+ / Note 8 / Note 7, Pixel 3/2/XL, Nexus 5X / 6P, LG G6 / G7; iPad Pro 12.9’’ / iPad Pro 10.5’’ / iPad Pro 11’’ 2017 MacBook Pro, Pixel 3/2/XL Galaxy S9 Plus iPad Pro 2018
Connector Type USB USB USB USB USB
Item Dimensions 3.88 x 3.14 x 1.2 inches 5.67 x 3.9 x 1.46 inches 3.8 x 2.8 x 1 inches
Compare with similar items

Product Description

usb c charger

Note:

  • 107W USB C Charger comes with a Type C to C cable that supports PD charging. Please make sure your device is supported USB C PD charging, if not, you should use a USB A to USB C cable (not included)
  • For some specific devices, It's normal to take around 5-10 seconds for the PD protocol negotiation before starting charge.
  • Some laptop does not have a full-featured USB-C port, so it won’t get charged by USB C because it may not support the Power Delivery.
  • Fast charging is Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max/ 13 Pro / 13/ 13 Mini/ 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max when used with the original Apple USB-C to Lightning cable, and we NOT offer the Apple USB-C to Lightning cable.

usb c charger
usb c charger

Nekteck 107W 4-Ports GaN Super Fast Charging

Charge multiple devices at the best possible speed. Save your time and charge your devices quickly and efficiently with this powerhouse!

The 65w USB C port can charge your laptop in just 1.8 hours, iPhone 13 Pro Max in 1.75 hours, and Google Pixel 3 in 2 hours.

The additional 1 x 30w USB-C port can fast charge your iPhones and tablets.

The two USB A port provides simultaneous charging for your other devices and accessories like smartphones, headphones, or power banks. Save space, and deliver power to your whole family or mobile workstation from a single power station.

usb c charger usb c charger usb c charger usb c charger
Nekteck 107W PD 3.0 GaN Wall Charger Nekteck 100W PD 3.0 GaN Wall Charger Nekteck 60W PD 3.0 GaN Wall Charger Nekteck 45W USB-C Wall Charger with PPS
Charging Technology PD 3.0 GaN PD 3.0 GaN PD 3.0 GaN PD 3.0(PPS)
Number of USB Charging Ports 4 1 1 1
USB-C Output 95W Max 100W Max 60W Max 45W Max
USB A Output 5V/2.4A (Total 12W Max) / / /
AC Input 100V-240V/AC, 50/60Hz 100V-240V/AC, 50/60Hz 100V-240V/AC, 50/60Hz 100V-240V/AC, 50/60Hz
Size (inches) 3.88 x 3.15 x 1.20 2.64 x 2.64 x 1.18 1.97 x 1.97 x 1.18 2.13 x 2.13 x 1.18
Weight (oz) 15.5 9.8 6.3 5.35
Cable Type Detachable USB-C to C Cable Detachable USB-C to C Cable Detachable USB-C to C Cable Built-in Type C Cable
Cable Length 2m/6.6ft 2m/6.6ft 2m/6.6ft 1.8m/6ft

Special offers and product promotions

  • Save 8% on Nekteck Charger when you purchase 1 or more Nekteck NK-S1 Bluetooth Speakers offered by Nekteck Direct. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code 53LSPWET. Here's how (restrictions apply)

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
254 global ratings
5 star
77%
4 star
13%
3 star
6%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

PonyCarMan
3.0 out of 5 stars Verified output, but 69% larger than advertized and possible compatibility issues with some tablets
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
PonyCarMan
3.0 out of 5 stars Verified output, but 69% larger than advertized and possible compatibility issues with some tablets
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2021
I ordered this Nektech 107W charger with the intention of using it as an all-in-one travel charger, to avoid having to pack 4 individual chargers for my laptop, tablet, smartphone, and Bluetooth. I like that it has an A/C power cable from the charger to the wall outlet so I can place the charger on the dresser or nightstand in my hotel room for easy access. However, it would have been nice if the cable was a little longer - it's only 44 inches which might not be long enough depending on furniture and outlet placement in my hotel room.

SIZE: This charger is a whopping 69% larger than advertised! The Amazon listing incorrectly states the size is 2.67 x 2.76 x 1.16 inches. See attached photo. If those dimensions had been correct, the charger would have been 8.55 square inches. However, the actual size is 3.88 x 3.13 x 1.19 inches, which equals 14.45 square inches - 69% larger than advertised! I'm frankly surprised at how big it is, considering it's supposed to be a GaN charger. It's so big in fact that it occupies about the same amount of suitcase space as the 4 individual chargers it replaces. At least it has the benefit of only using one outlet in the hotel room for 4 devices.

PERFORMANCE: It does fast-charge my laptop at fairly close to the port ratings of 65W and 30W. See attached photos. I can't vouch for the calibration on my tester, but when I use the same tester on the original 65W charger that came with my laptop, I actually get a reading approximately 2W lower than the Nekteck, so in theory the Nekteck actually charges a little faster than my original 65W charger!

COMPATIBILITY: One curious thing is it will NOT charge my Android tablet (rated 5V 2A) with the included USB-C cable - I get no power output from the charger at all. I found it will charge my tablet using a different USB-C cable that I have at home, but I can't figure out the difference between the two cables - they are both PD cables rated for up to 100W. I wonder if perhaps this tablet uses an older non-PD protocol, possibly BC 1.2 DCP - is it possible some PD cables support this while others don't? Or is there just something wrong with the included cable or the charger itself? I emailed Nekteck Support to see what they have to say about it. I will update this review and possibly the rating based on their response.

CERTIFICATIONS: I specifically chose this charger over other brands because it claims to have both UL and USB-IF certifications. I had a disappointing experience with a different brand of charger, and that's when I started noticing that many of the chargers available on Amazon don't actually have these certifications. Note that I have not yet been able to verify the certifications, so at this point I am taking the manufacturer's word for it.

RATING:
- I subtracted 1 star for inaccurate/misleading advertising because the charger is a whopping 69% larger than advertised.
- I subtracted 1 additional star because the charger won't charge my tablet using the included USB-C cable but works with another cable I own. I might add that star back depending on the response I receive from Nekteck Support.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
78 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Psychic99
4.0 out of 5 stars No PPS in 2021, be careful
Reviewed in the United States on July 29, 2021
Verified Purchase
14 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Anonymous
5.0 out of 5 stars Best one out there
Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kindle Customer joe
4.0 out of 5 stars Great Power-- Need to improve their C-C cable
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Kindle Customer joe
4.0 out of 5 stars Great Power-- Need to improve their C-C cable
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2021
I bought this power supply because of the great review and wonderful write up about the product. BUT here is the problem with this unit. They give you a cheap and I mean CHEAP USB -C charging cord that didn't last a week and barely carried a charge to my phone or laptop (google chromebook).

The company needs to rethink it's cheap give a-way. If I had been traveling the total failure of this cable could have been worse than it was.

Now for the good--

I replaced the cables ( see picture) with high end braided cables. My cell phone (normal takes an hour to charge) charged in 15 minutes. The electronics in this power unit are exceptional. No heat while charging. Excellent connectors.

Nice additions---

I would like a few upgraded options-- 1) Better cords 2) a unit with small led lights to indicate power on and charging 3) a travel case with cord storage.

Final thoughts-

Great Power - more attention to user needs would improve this offering- I would give it a 5 star on power and a must buy if you want to charge multiple devices at once.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse