Nerdwax Stop Slipping Glasses as Seen on Shark Tank | 3 Pack

MUST DO TIP: There are a lot of complaints about the wax not sticking or going on. You MUST remove all traces of oil from the glasses first. The best way to do this is to use the pre-moistened glasses wipes that you can get from pretty much anywhere. If you don't have those, use water and a dry paper towel. If there is even a small trace of oil, the wax won't go on. This is common sense, but for some reason there are still lots of negative reviews about it not sticking.



Once the glasses are prepped and cleaned, the wax goes on perfectly, with little effort. I find that it works very well too. My only complaint would be that it doesn't last all day for me, because I have pretty oily skin. I do have to re-apply after a few hours, but it's still way better than constantly pushing my glasses up all day long! It's more comfortable than the behind the ear hooks you can get to keep your glasses up too.