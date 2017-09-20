|Part Number
|43239-15361
|Item Weight
|0.8 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|2.8 x 0.5 x 0.5 inches
|Size
|3 Pack
|Material
|Other
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
Not Added
Nerdwax Stop Slipping Glasses as Seen on Shark Tank | 3 Pack
|Price:
|
($8.33 / count)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Easy to apply & clean - simply wipe any surface oils off your glasses and apply directly to glasses
- Apply when needed - lasts 1 hour to all day depending on how much you apply
- Great for your skin - made of a unique blend of cosmetic grade 100% all-natural ingredients
- Lasts 6-8 months - a single tube of Nerdwax is estimated to last 6 to 8 months
Product Description
Nerdwax is a beeswax based blend of all natural ingredients specially formulated to keep your glasses in place.
- 100% All Natural Cosmetic Grade Ingredients
- Can be applied to any style of glasses
- Just one tube of nerdwax will last up to 6-8 months of daily use
- Made in the USA
Easy To Apply
Simply roll the nerdwax out of the tube and apply directly to your glasses.
Apply as Needed
Application times depend on how much you apply and what you are doing. An average application of nerdwax lasts about 4-6 hrs.
One tube of nerdwax will last for up to 6-8 months of daily use.
Easy to Clean
Most of the nerdwax will be dissolved by your facial oils as you wear your glasses throughout the day. Any nerdwax left over can simply be wiped away with a disposable towel or tissue.
If you accidentally get nerdwax on your lenses simply wipe off with a microfiber cloth.
Nosepads like this?
No Problemo! Nerdwax works on any type of glasses.
So...1) Does it work-kind of. 2) Will I keep using it-yes (I've been using it for over a month). 3) Would I recommend it and buy it again-maybe.
Once the glasses are prepped and cleaned, the wax goes on perfectly, with little effort. I find that it works very well too. My only complaint would be that it doesn't last all day for me, because I have pretty oily skin. I do have to re-apply after a few hours, but it's still way better than constantly pushing my glasses up all day long! It's more comfortable than the behind the ear hooks you can get to keep your glasses up too.
Pros:
*Comes in a chapstick like tube so convenient to carry, just be sure to not grab it blindly and paste your lips with it.
*Easy to apply as long as the tube is not cold, body heat us enough warmth.
*Creates a subtle wackiness that keeps your glasses from sliding down your face.
Cons:
*If you consider yourself to have oily skin this product will only work for an hour or two, then you need to wipe it off and reapply.
*Use caution when wiping your lenses because if you accidentally catch the hardware on your cloth you will smear your lenses and your cloth is now useless until you wash it.
*If you have oily skin the oil builds between your skin and the nerdwax and you glasses slide just like they always did.
All in all, if your skin type is normal this product may work for you, but my oily skinned peers can just forget about it.
Also, because you have to apply it liberally, be prepared for it to somehow end up on the lenses. It's like syrup at a pancake house...somehow you always end up with it on the back of your arm even if you didn't eat pancakes. Good luck getting it off without washing your glasses in the sink, it just smears around.
Additionally because it's the same size as a chapstick, it doesn't really fit very well between my nose piece, they should make it narrower for people with smaller framed glasses.