Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by Breville, Piano Black

5.0 out of 5 stars 2 customer reviews
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Compact and easy to use
  • High-tech: 19-bar high-pressure pump and fast heat-up system (in only a few seconds). easy insertion, automatic piercing and brewing of Coffee capsules
  • Handy interface: 2 programmable Coffee selections with automatic flow-stop for Espresso and Lunge preparations
  • Energy-saving: eco mode for low Energy consumption after 3 minutes and an automatic energy-saving function switches machine off after 9 minutes of inactivity, consuming less Energy
  • Easy cleaning: removable water tank for quick and simple cleaning
Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Compare to similar items


Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by Breville, Piano Black
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, Black
Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, Red
Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by Breville, Pure White
Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino, Piano Black
Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino, Pure White
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 5 out of 5 stars (2) 4 out of 5 stars (1473) 4 out of 5 stars (29) 5 out of 5 stars (1) 0 out of 5 stars (0) 5 out of 5 stars (1)
Price $149.00 $112.14 $149.00 $149.95 $169.99 $199.99
Shipping $7.64 FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Goldentech Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Color Piano Black Black Red Pure White Piano Black Pure White
Item Dimensions 3.3 x 12.9 x 8 in 4.7 x 12.6 x 9 in 12.8 x 4.3 x 8.1 in 3.3 x 12.9 x 8 in 3.3 x 12.9 x 8 in 3.3 x 12.9 x 8 in
Item Weight 5.1 lbs 5.29 lbs 5.1 lbs 5.1 lbs 5.1 lbs
Material Plastic Plastic Plastic Plastic Plastic Plastic
Product description

Espresso has Delivered its most pure and sleek compact machine yet, without any compromise on taste! by concentrating its Coffee know-how and expertise into a brand-new design, Espresso has Delivered its most pure and sleek compact machine yet - without any compromise on taste. The new Essen mini machine offers 2 programmable cup sizes (espresso & lunge), combines ease-of-use, minimalist beauty and unrivalled quality to create the perfect cup every time. It's the small machine that opens up the whole world of Espresso Coffee. The surprisingly small unit serves you with a great Coffee in just a few minutes thanks to its high-pressure pump and fast heat-up system. The Espresso Essen mini machine also includes an eco-mode for low energy consumption after 3 mines and an automatic energy-saving function switches machine off after 9 minutes of inactivity, consuming less energy. Each machine includes a complimentary welcome set with a range of Espresso capsules with unique aromatic profiles.

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 stars Perfection
By MauiLife on November 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
7 helpful votes
8 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
5.0 out of 5 stars I absolutely love this coffee
By Jana on October 31, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
8 helpful votes
9 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse

