Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by Breville, Piano Black
Price:
$149.00
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Compact and easy to use
- High-tech: 19-bar high-pressure pump and fast heat-up system (in only a few seconds). easy insertion, automatic piercing and brewing of Coffee capsules
- Handy interface: 2 programmable Coffee selections with automatic flow-stop for Espresso and Lunge preparations
- Energy-saving: eco mode for low Energy consumption after 3 minutes and an automatic energy-saving function switches machine off after 9 minutes of inactivity, consuming less Energy
- Easy cleaning: removable water tank for quick and simple cleaning
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
From the manufacturer
Product Description
3 Cup Sizes
One convenient machine for three cup sizes, 14oz. Alto, 8oz. Coffee and 1.35oz. Espresso via two different capsule sizes: large capsule for Alto and Coffee, and a small one for Espresso. Each capsule delivers the finest roast and ground coffee sealed in a single serve portion for optimal freshness.
Centrifusion extraction technology
VertuoPlus coffee makers use a patented extraction technology developed by Nespresso known as Centrifusion. Centrifusion technology spins up to 7,000 rotations per minute, blending ground coffee with water and producing the perfect in-cup result for each blend.
Blend-specific brewing*
VertuoPlus uses an intelligent extraction system that recognizes each capsule, thanks to a barcode on the rim of the capsule. This means that each capsule’s brewing parameters are adjusted by the machine depending on the selected Grand Cru. There is no need to change settings for the best in-cup result for your chosen blend – all at the touch of a button.
*Laser class 1 product.
Simple, one-touch brewing
Create exceptional freshly brewed Coffee or authentic Espresso at the touch of a single button. The capsule is automatically ejected after brewing, with only a short pre- heat time. The cup support is adjustable to four positions to accommodate different cup and recipe sizes.
Deluxe version comes with an extra-large water and capsule container and chromed details.
Complimentary Welcome Gift
Each machine includes a welcome set with 12 Nespresso Vertuo capsules with unique aromatic profiles. Try each Grand Cru to find your favorites. Order your Nespresso capsules through the Nespresso Club via mobile app, online on the official website, by telephone or in one of our Boutiques.
Ultimate Coffee Quality
Nespresso follows highly rigorous standards in selecting coffee. We create hermetically sealed and recyclable aluminum capsules as an optimum way to lock in freshness and provide exceptional taste. As a result, for Vertuo we offer a variety of 12 freshly brewed Coffees and 4 authentic Espresso Grands Crus to satisfy every taste at any moment of the day.
How To Order Your Capsules?
You can easily order your Grands Crus for delivery to the address of your choice.
Internet: Place your orders easily at the Nespresso website, 24/7.
Phone 24/7: Contact our Coffee Specialists 24/7.
Nespresso on Mobile: Download our applications available on iPhone, iPad and Android.
Boutiques: Visit our nearest Nespresso Boutique.
Machine Assistance
In case you need assistance for your machine, call the Nespresso Club. You will receive an immediate technical diagnosis and a solution to your problem (24/7). If your Nespresso machine needs repairing during the guarantee period, Nespresso will collect it from your chosen address and will deliver you a loan machine, free.
Nespresso has delivered its most pure and sleek compact machine yet, without any compromise on taste! The Nespresso Essenza Mini machine offers 2 programmable cup sizes, is intuitive, easy to use, and creates perfect coffee just the way you like it. The surprisingly small unit serves you with a great coffee in just a few minutes thanks to its high-pressure pump and fast heat-up system. Each machine includes a complimentary welcome set with a range of Nespresso capsules with unique aromatic profiles.
Technical specifications
- Pump pressure: 19 bar
- Programmable, one-touch buttons: Espresso & Lungo
- Energy consumption class: A-40%
- Water tank capacity: 0,6L
- Dimensions (WxHxD): 20,4 cm x 33 cm x 84 cm
Espresso has Delivered its most pure and sleek compact machine yet, without any compromise on taste! by concentrating its Coffee know-how and expertise into a brand-new design, Espresso has Delivered its most pure and sleek compact machine yet - without any compromise on taste. The new Essen mini machine offers 2 programmable cup sizes (espresso & lunge), combines ease-of-use, minimalist beauty and unrivalled quality to create the perfect cup every time. It's the small machine that opens up the whole world of Espresso Coffee. The surprisingly small unit serves you with a great Coffee in just a few minutes thanks to its high-pressure pump and fast heat-up system. The Espresso Essen mini machine also includes an eco-mode for low energy consumption after 3 mines and an automatic energy-saving function switches machine off after 9 minutes of inactivity, consuming less energy. Each machine includes a complimentary welcome set with a range of Espresso capsules with unique aromatic profiles.