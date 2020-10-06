$269.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
Arrives: Tuesday, Dec 29 Details
Fastest delivery: Thursday, Dec 24
Order within 9 hrs and 35 mins Details
Arrives before Christmas. Choose delivery option in checkout.
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
New Apple Watch SE (GPS, ... has been added to your Cart
Add an Accessory:
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band

4.9 out of 5 stars 4,730 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "apple watch se 44mm"
List Price: $309.00
Price: $269.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $40.00 (13%)
Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band
44mm
Supported Application Fitness Tracker, Voice Assistant, Elevation Tracker, GPS, Heart Rate Monitor
Brand Apple
Size 44mm
Color Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band
Connections GPS

About this item

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Large Retina OLED display
  • Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3
  • Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
  • Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance
  • Swimproof design
  • High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification
Show more
New (3) from $269.00 + FREE Shipping

Special offers and product promotions

Apple Watch SE. Heavy on features. Light on price.
image 2
image 3
image 4
image 5
image 6.
image 7
image 8
image 9
image 10

Compare Apple Watch products

Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3
Price From: $269.99 From: $349.99 From: $169.00
Ratings 4.9 out of 5 stars (4,730) 4.8 out of 5 stars (905) 4.8 out of 5 stars (84,015)
Case Size 40mm, 44mm 40mm, 44mm 38mm, 42mm
Case Thickness 10.4mm 10.4mm 11.4mm
Display Retina display, 30% larger than Series 3 Always-on Retina display, 30% larger than Series 3 Retina display
Processor 64-bit dual-core S5 processor; Up to 2x faster than S3 64-bit dual-core S6 processor; Up to 20 percent faster than S5 Dual-core S3 processor
Optical Heart Sensor Second-generation optical heart sensor Second-generation optical heart sensor Optical heart sensor
Digital Crown Digital Crown with haptic feedback Digital Crown with haptic feedback Digital Crown
Altimeter Always-on Altimeter Always-on Altimeter Altimeter
Speaker 50% louder than Series 3 50% louder than Series 3
Fall Detection check mark check mark
Compass check mark check mark
Noise Monitoring check mark check mark
Blood oxygen sensor (Blood Oxygen app) check mark
Electrical heart sensor (ECG app) check mark
Capacity 32GB 32GB 8GB
Bluetooth BT 5.0 BT 5.0 BT 4.2

Technical Details

Apple Watch SE (GPS)

Case Size

40mm, 44mm

Features

Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS, S5 with 64-bit dual-core processor, W3 Apple wireless chip, Barometric altimeter, Capacity 32GB, Optical heart sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Improved accelerometer up to 32 g‑forces, Improved gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, LTPO OLED Always-On Retina display with Force Touch (1000 nits), Digital Crown with haptic feedback, Louder speaker, Ion-X strengthened glass, Sapphire crystal and ceramic back, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, Up to 18 hours of battery life, Water resistant 50 meters, watchOS 5

Whats in the box

Case, Band, 1m Magnetic Charging Cable

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0

Power

Up to 18 hours of battery life

Width

34mm

Depth

10.7mm

Case Weight

30.1g

Release date

9/15/2020

Product information

Color:Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band  |  Size:44mm

Technical Details

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
4,730 global ratings
5 star
91%
4 star
6%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
1%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Autumn Garcia
5.0 out of 5 stars This is the best Apple Watch on the market for sure. Buy it!
Reviewed in the United States on October 6, 2020
Color: Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport BandSize: 40mmVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
243 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Danyelle
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth every penny
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2020
Color: Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport BandSize: 40mmVerified Purchase
Read more
137 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Mercedes T.
5.0 out of 5 stars As expected!
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2020
Color: Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport BandSize: 40mmVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
94 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Santos Ramon
5.0 out of 5 stars Good upgrade, good first Apple Watch.
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2020
Color: Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport BandSize: 40mmVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
69 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Liv
3.0 out of 5 stars Watch would not turn on after 1 nights charge
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2020
Color: Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport BandSize: 40mmVerified Purchase
Read more
48 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ashley
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Watch!
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2020
Color: Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport BandSize: 40mmVerified Purchase
Read more
43 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Daniel Verderese
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Watch Value
Reviewed in the United States on October 16, 2020
Color: Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport BandSize: 44mmVerified Purchase
Read more
38 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Naira
5.0 out of 5 stars Large Retina display and irregular heart rhythm notification feature
Reviewed in the United States on September 26, 2020
Color: Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport BandSize: 40mmVerified Purchase
Read more
32 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Fabio Kazu Inoue
5.0 out of 5 stars Apple é Apple!
Reviewed in Brazil on November 9, 2020
Color: Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport BandSize: 44mmVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
João Vinicius Monteiro
5.0 out of 5 stars Entrega rápida, ótimo produto
Reviewed in Brazil on December 9, 2020
Color: Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport BandSize: 40mmVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Diane tinkler
4.0 out of 5 stars Won't pair with 'phone
Reviewed in Australia on December 5, 2020
Color: Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport BandSize: 44mmVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Paulo Gledson
5.0 out of 5 stars Não tem muito o que avaliar
Reviewed in Brazil on November 19, 2020
Color: Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport BandSize: 44mmVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Pietro
5.0 out of 5 stars Produto original e com entrega rápida. Compre!
Reviewed in Brazil on December 15, 2020
Color: Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport BandSize: 44mmVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.