Honestly, I wasn’t that impressed with this game. A friend of mine shared a photo of them playing and I instantly logged onto Amazon to purchase it. Here are a few bullet points explaining why:



- It could have been better. I hate being that person, because it is so easy to be a “couch coach” when you didn’t make the game. But it felt like they rushed everything. The cards could have been funnier/better or they could have polled Twitter/Facebook/Instagram/Reddit for amazing phrases.

- It had great potential. If the target audience is a younger/milder group, it is phenomenal. Heck, if you want a true PG version, you can remove a few cards and the whole family can play. But if you are expecting Cards Against Humanity + cell phone lingo, this isn’t the game.



Overall, it was fun for the first 20-30 minutes, but we eventually just pulled out Cards Against Humanity and enjoyed the rest of our night. It gets three stars in my book, because it entertained us for the first few minutes.



