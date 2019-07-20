Other Sellers on Amazon
+ $5.99 shipping
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
New Phone, Who Dis? - Adult Party Game by What Do You Meme?
|Price:
|
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Return this item for free
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- ADULTS ONLY: This game was created for ages 17+. NOT intended for children. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
- THE PARTY (GAME): This is the 100% offline text message party game where players compete to create the funniest text message thread.
- HOW TO PLAY: Players rotate drawing a sent (or “inbox”) card while the rest of the group competes to play the funniest reply card. Once everyone in the group has played their chosen reply card, the judge decides which combo is the funniest. That person gets a point. At the end of the game, the player with the most points wins! Designed for 3 to up to 20 players.
- WHAT’S INSIDE: 240 Inbox cards and 300 Reply cards, printed on premium playing cards (thick with gloss finish); shrink-wrapped in a custom box.
- MORE FUN: Did you know that we also make other awesome games? Check out our OG bestseller What Do You Meme (plus a ton of fun expansion packs), and several NEW adult party games for ages 17+ and we’re adding family-friendly games to the lineup!
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
HOW TO PLAY:
Players rotate drawing a sent (or “inbox”) card while the rest of the group competes to play the funniest reply card. Once everyone in the group has played their chosen reply card, the judge decides which combo is the funniest. That person gets a point. At the end of the game, the player with the most points wins! Designed for 3 to up to 20 players.
New Phone, Who Dis?
ADULTS ONLY
This game was created for ages 17+. NOT intended for children. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
THE PARTY GAME
This is the 100% offline text message party game where players compete to create the funniest text message thread.
MORE FUN
Did you know that we also make other awesome games? Check out our bestseller What Do You Meme (plus a ton of fun expansion packs), and several NEW adult party games for ages 17+ and we’re adding family-friendly games to the lineup!
WHAT’S INSIDE
- 240 Inbox cards
- 300 Reply cards
- printed on premium playing cards (thick with gloss finish)
- shrink-wrapped in a custom box
Compare with similar items
|
|
WHAT DO YOU MEME? Party Game
|
That's What She Said - The Party Game of Twisted Innuendos
|
WHAT DO YOU MEME? Incohearent - Adult Party Game
|
WHAT DO YOU MEME? For The Girls - Adult Party Game
|
WHAT DO YOU MEME? Fresh Memes Expansion Pack #1
|Customer Rating
|(1251)
|(7682)
|(1959)
|(396)
|(423)
|(641)
|Price
|$19.99
|$29.99
|$24.99
|$19.99
|$24.99
|$11.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|What Do You Meme, LLC
|What Do You Meme, LLC
|That's What She Said Game
|What Do You Meme, LLC
|What Do You Meme, LLC
|What Do You Meme, LLC
|Item Dimensions
|3.94 x 1.97 x 7.87 in
|4.5 x 4.4 x 6.5 in
|7.6 x 2.9 x 6.9 in
|3.15 x 3.94 x 7.87 in
|2.56 x 1.77 x 0.31 in
|1.5 x 6.5 x 4.5 in
Customer reviews
Customer images
501 customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
- It could have been better. I hate being that person, because it is so easy to be a “couch coach” when you didn’t make the game. But it felt like they rushed everything. The cards could have been funnier/better or they could have polled Twitter/Facebook/Instagram/Reddit for amazing phrases.
- It had great potential. If the target audience is a younger/milder group, it is phenomenal. Heck, if you want a true PG version, you can remove a few cards and the whole family can play. But if you are expecting Cards Against Humanity + cell phone lingo, this isn’t the game.
Overall, it was fun for the first 20-30 minutes, but we eventually just pulled out Cards Against Humanity and enjoyed the rest of our night. It gets three stars in my book, because it entertained us for the first few minutes.
*If you found my review/photos helpful, please let Amazon know by clicking the helpful button below.
"Hey I got some bread do you want to go feed some geese?"
"IT IS LITERALLY 4AM!"