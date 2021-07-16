- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
New Pokémon Snap Standard [Pre-Purchase] - Switch [Digital Code]
|Price:
Enhance your purchase
- Available for Pre-Purchase now! Game will be playable 4/30/2021
- See a different side of Pokémon in a new photo-snapping adventure, only on Nintendo Switch
- Explore unknown islands with scenery like lush jungles and tropical beaches throughout your journey
- Research various Pokémon in their natural habitats and capture Pokémon behaviors that you don’t normally see
- Meet Professor Mirror and work with him to uncover the mystery of the Illumina phenomenon and Pokémon with a special glow that can be found in the Lental region
- Take in-game photos to make your very own Pokémon Photodex
Explore lush scenery on unknown islands to snap photos of Pokémon in their natural habitats
Seek out and take in-game photographs of Pokémon in their native environments in the New Pokémon Snap game, only for the Nintendo Switch system! Snap photos from the NEO-ONE as you encounter and research lively wild Pokémon. You might see unexpected expressions or behaviors—Pokémon patrolling their territory, playing, or lurking in out-of-the-way spots.
Investigate the mysterious Illumina phenomenon
Travel to the islands that make up the Lental region. In this region, some of the Pokémon and vegetation will appear to have a special glow. Research these Pokémon alongside Professor Mirror as you explore dense jungles, vast deserts, and more! Your observations of Pokémon thriving in the wild may help unravel the truth behind the Illumina phenomenon. The Pokémon pictures you take will be used to build your very own Pokémon Photodex!
Save, edit, and share your favorite Pokémon photos
Save photos to your personal in-game album to edit and adjust them. When you complete a course, you can adjust the brightness, blur, zoom and other aspects of your photo in Re-Snap mode. Then, add stickers, frames, and filters to add a personal touch. Share your favorite photos with family and friends in-game*. You can also see what kinds of photos everyone else is taking. See something you like? Award a Sweet! medal.
*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply.
2021 Pokémon. 1995–2021 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc. 1999 Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc. Developed by BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.
Pokémon and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo. 2021 Nintendo.
Photograph lively wild Pokémon in their natural habitats as you research and explore unknown islands. Hop in your trusty travel pod, the NEO-ONE, and journey through a variety of environments such as beaches, jungles, and deserts to capture previously-unseen Pokémon behaviors. You can even play a melody or toss Pokémon a delicious fluffruit to catch their attention. Photos you take can also be used to fill out your very own Pokémon Photodex!
Journey through a variety of environments such as beaches, jungles and deserts
Investigate the mysterious Illumina phenomenon
In the Lental region, Pokémon and vegetation have sometimes been seen to glow. Meet Professor Mirror and work with him to uncover the mystery of the Illumina phenomenon. Your photos and observations may be key to learning about this strange occurrence.
Build your Photodex and share your discoveries
Your photos are scored based on the Pokémon’s poses, how large they appear, and other factors. You may even snap a four star-worthy photo if you catch rare Pokémon behaviors. These scores can be shared via in-game rankings* so you can compare your shots with other photographers around the world.
Save photos to your in-game album to edit and adjust them. When you complete a course, you can adjust the brightness, blur, zoom and other aspects of your photo in Re-Snap mode. Then, add stickers, frames, and filters to personalize them. Share your favorite photos with family and friends in-game*.