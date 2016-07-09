Facebook Twitter Pinterest
NexGadget Mini Cool Mist ... has been added to your Cart
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

NexGadget Mini Cool Mist Humidifier, USB or Battery Powered Travel Humidifier Offers Perfect Portable Solution with Water Bottles for Home, Office, Hotel&More

4.1 out of 5 stars 422 customer reviews
Price: $19.99 Free Shipping for Prime Members
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $6.84. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime
Save $4.00 on 2 item(s) 1 Applicable Promotion
In Stock.
Sold by WinTech-US and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

White
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Ultra Compact: Compact size travels anywhere easily (6.1*4.9*1.8inches), perfect for use in bedroom, office, car, hotel&more.
  • Convenient: Converts a standard individual water bottle into a Mist-producing water container(<20oz).
  • Cordless Design: Cordless design makes it a universal humidifier. Powered by 3 AA batteries or any USB device, like computer, power bank&more.
  • Timer Control: 2H, 4H or 6H timer options. Claim a mode, perfect moisturize your spaces and automatic shut-off when water is run out.
  • Easy to use: Clean with wipe cloth before simply screw onto a standard sized water bottle, power it by 3 AA batteries or any USB devices. Please note that Not all bottles work! It ONLY works with bottles with standard sized necks(Not low profile necks), such as 16 to 20 oz Dasani, Aquafina, Smartwater, Fiji, Evian, Soda or Pepsi bottles.Or use a stand 20oz Coca Cola or Pepsi bottle. They both work and fit well with the adapter.
AirPurifierBuyingGuide-HQP

Frequently bought together

  • NexGadget Mini Cool Mist Humidifier, USB or Battery Powered Travel Humidifier Offers Perfect Portable Solution with Water Bottles for Home, Office, Hotel&More
  • +
  • Fancii Mini Personal Humidifier Replacement Filters (Pack of 5) for Model FC-AM2PH
  • +
  • ThermoPro TP50 Digital Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer Humidity Monitor with Temperature Humidity Gauge
Total price: $37.17
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Color: White
  • Save 20% on this item when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by WinTech-US. Enter code IDX6PNCR at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save $4.00 when you purchase 2 or more Mini Humidifier offered by WinTech-US. Enter code R4P6J87H at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product description

Color:White

Timing Function
2H,4H,6H setting is available

Convenient Indicator light
Whether it is turned on or the timing setting has a corresponding status lights bright, working status at a glance.

One-touch operation
Power-on, timing setting and power-off works on one switch. On switch to get fresh vapor, perfect moisturize your spaces like home, office and more.

Special Design
Bottom non-slip rubber pads and USB port groove design allows access to the product more firmly in use.

World Famous Warranty
We believe in our products. That's why we back them all with an 12-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.

For optimal use
1. Please make sure a matched adapter is chosen to be used. The product works with the standard of DC-5V.
2. Pure Water is suggested to be used for humidifying, hot water is not allowed.

Note: Perfume and essential oil liquids is forbidden to use for humidifying, otherwise it will damage the machine. Before using this product, please read the instruction manual carefully.

- Step 1 - Clean with wipe cloth before use - Step 2: Read instruction manual - Step 3: Use 16 to 20 oz Dasani, Aquafina, Smartwater, Fiji, Evian, or Soda bottles as all the bottles don't fit - Step 4: Choose between 2, 4, and 6 hours of operation - Step 5: Enjoy the cool mist and breathe in peace

Product information

Color:White

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


NexGadget Mini Cool Mist Humidifier, USB or Battery Powered Travel Humidifier Offers Perfect Portable Solution with Water Bottles for Home, Office, Hotel&More
Fancii Cool Mist Personal Mini Humidifier, USB or Battery Operated Portable Travel Humidifying Device for use with Water Bottles
Travel Ultrasonic Humidifier – Mini Cool Mist Water Bottle Humidifier Offers Perfect Portable Solution for Home, Office, Hotel, and More
BONECO Travel Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier 7146
Mini Humidifier, Halovie Mini Cool Mist Water Bottle Humidifier USB or Battery Operated Portable Humidifier Mute Perfect for Home, Office, Hotel, and More(Black)
PureGuardian H500 Personal Travel Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (422) 4 out of 5 stars (958) 3 out of 5 stars (347) 4 out of 5 stars (1233) 3 out of 5 stars (10) 3 out of 5 stars (34)
Price $19.99 $24.99 $24.99 $49.99 $21.99 $22.11
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By WinTech-US Fancii® SKUniverse Amazon.com Halovie Amazon.com
Color White White White White Black White
Item Dimensions 4 x 5 x 1.5 in 6.1 x 7.4 x 4 in 4.4 x 2.6 x 3 in 3.86 x 3.86 x 1.69 in 3.12 x 5.75 x 4.75 in
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

diffuser bottle oils essential dry oil quiet lights sleep air amount fill adapter setting runs changing bedroom lasts settings scent

Top customer reviews

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsLove it! Works very well.
July 9, 2016
Color: Brown|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Herbiegirl
4.0 out of 5 starsNice little unit and prompt reply from customer service
December 1, 2017
Color: White|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsGet two!
October 2, 2016
Color: Brown|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Coolkat
5.0 out of 5 starsI love it, run it everyday
February 16, 2017
Color: Brown|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Toshi W
5.0 out of 5 starsPerfect for bed side humidifier
June 28, 2017
Color: White|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Nana Belle
5.0 out of 5 starsI really love this diffuser
May 8, 2016
Color: Brown|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 7 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Franklin J. Mitchell
5.0 out of 5 starsThis diffuser is so great!!!
May 14, 2016
Color: Brown|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsI like being able to direct the mist in any direction ...
November 29, 2017
Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: computer wipe, portable water, baby air travel, travel baby bottle, travel water, Best Rated in Single Room Humidifiers

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.