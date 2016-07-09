Color:White

Timing Function

2H,4H,6H setting is available



Convenient Indicator light

Whether it is turned on or the timing setting has a corresponding status lights bright, working status at a glance.



One-touch operation

Power-on, timing setting and power-off works on one switch. On switch to get fresh vapor, perfect moisturize your spaces like home, office and more.



Special Design

Bottom non-slip rubber pads and USB port groove design allows access to the product more firmly in use.



World Famous Warranty

We believe in our products. That's why we back them all with an 12-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.



For optimal use

1. Please make sure a matched adapter is chosen to be used. The product works with the standard of DC-5V.

2. Pure Water is suggested to be used for humidifying, hot water is not allowed.



Note: Perfume and essential oil liquids is forbidden to use for humidifying, otherwise it will damage the machine. Before using this product, please read the instruction manual carefully.



- Step 1 - Clean with wipe cloth before use - Step 2: Read instruction manual - Step 3: Use 16 to 20 oz Dasani, Aquafina, Smartwater, Fiji, Evian, or Soda bottles as all the bottles don't fit - Step 4: Choose between 2, 4, and 6 hours of operation - Step 5: Enjoy the cool mist and breathe in peace