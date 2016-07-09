- Save 20% on this item when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by WinTech-US. Enter code IDX6PNCR at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
NexGadget Mini Cool Mist Humidifier, USB or Battery Powered Travel Humidifier Offers Perfect Portable Solution with Water Bottles for Home, Office, Hotel&More
- Ultra Compact: Compact size travels anywhere easily (6.1*4.9*1.8inches), perfect for use in bedroom, office, car, hotel&more.
- Convenient: Converts a standard individual water bottle into a Mist-producing water container(<20oz).
- Cordless Design: Cordless design makes it a universal humidifier. Powered by 3 AA batteries or any USB device, like computer, power bank&more.
- Timer Control: 2H, 4H or 6H timer options. Claim a mode, perfect moisturize your spaces and automatic shut-off when water is run out.
- Easy to use: Clean with wipe cloth before simply screw onto a standard sized water bottle, power it by 3 AA batteries or any USB devices. Please note that Not all bottles work! It ONLY works with bottles with standard sized necks(Not low profile necks), such as 16 to 20 oz Dasani, Aquafina, Smartwater, Fiji, Evian, Soda or Pepsi bottles.Or use a stand 20oz Coca Cola or Pepsi bottle. They both work and fit well with the adapter.
Product description
Timing Function
2H,4H,6H setting is available
Convenient Indicator light
Whether it is turned on or the timing setting has a corresponding status lights bright, working status at a glance.
One-touch operation
Power-on, timing setting and power-off works on one switch. On switch to get fresh vapor, perfect moisturize your spaces like home, office and more.
Special Design
Bottom non-slip rubber pads and USB port groove design allows access to the product more firmly in use.
World Famous Warranty
We believe in our products. That's why we back them all with an 12-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.
For optimal use
1. Please make sure a matched adapter is chosen to be used. The product works with the standard of DC-5V.
2. Pure Water is suggested to be used for humidifying, hot water is not allowed.
Note: Perfume and essential oil liquids is forbidden to use for humidifying, otherwise it will damage the machine. Before using this product, please read the instruction manual carefully.
- Step 1 - Clean with wipe cloth before use - Step 2: Read instruction manual - Step 3: Use 16 to 20 oz Dasani, Aquafina, Smartwater, Fiji, Evian, or Soda bottles as all the bottles don't fit - Step 4: Choose between 2, 4, and 6 hours of operation - Step 5: Enjoy the cool mist and breathe in peace
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
I bought this because I was having issues with asthma at night and my breathing has gotten so much better. The oils play a big part in this too but I love how this thing looks.
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
NEXGADGET
