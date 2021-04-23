- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139... - PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 4 version includes a Dynamic Theme, Avatar Set, and Mini-OST
- Uncover the truth behind the world of NieR and prepare to question everything in this dark, twisting tale
- Journey alongside an unlikely group of allies through a ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors
- A mesmerizing iconic soundtrack, newly recorded by NieR:Automata composer, Keiichi
- Fight back dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is an updated version of NieR Replicant. Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more!
SEE THE WORLD OF NIER LIKE NEVER BEFORE
Uncover the truth behind the world of NieR and prepare to question everything in this dark, twisting tale.
EXCITING SWORDPLAY AND POWERFUL MAGIC
Fight back dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic.
A RUINED WORLD
Journey alongside an unlikely group of allies through a ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors.
EXPERIENCE MULTIPLE ENDINGS
Challenge your perspective and unveil the ultimate secrets hidden within multiple endings.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is an updated version of NieR Replicant, originally released in Japan in April 2010. Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more! The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses." Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother. The original all-star team returns including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata). PlayStation 4 version includes a Dynamic Theme, Avatar Set, and Mini-OST.
