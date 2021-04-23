FREE delivery: Friday, April 23 Details
Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139... - PlayStation 4

Platform : PlayStation 4
#1 New Release in PlayStation 4 Games
PlayStation 4
  • PlayStation 4 version includes a Dynamic Theme, Avatar Set, and Mini-OST
  • Uncover the truth behind the world of NieR and prepare to question everything in this dark, twisting tale
  • Journey alongside an unlikely group of allies through a ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors
  • A mesmerizing iconic soundtrack, newly recorded by NieR:Automata composer, Keiichi
  • Fight back dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic

From the manufacturer

nier replicant

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is an updated version of NieR Replicant. Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more!

nier replicant
SEE THE WORLD OF NIER LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Uncover the truth behind the world of NieR and prepare to question everything in this dark, twisting tale.

nier replicant
EXCITING SWORDPLAY AND POWERFUL MAGIC

Fight back dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic.

nier replicant
A RUINED WORLD

Journey alongside an unlikely group of allies through a ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors.

nier replicant
EXPERIENCE MULTIPLE ENDINGS

Challenge your perspective and unveil the ultimate secrets hidden within multiple endings.

Product description

Platform:PlayStation 4

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is an updated version of NieR Replicant, originally released in Japan in April 2010. Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more! The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses." Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother. The original all-star team returns including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata). PlayStation 4 version includes a Dynamic Theme, Avatar Set, and Mini-OST.

SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Toylogic Inc. NIER REPLICANT is a registered trademark or trademark of Square Enix Co., Ltd. SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Product information

Platform:PlayStation 4

Compare with similar items


Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139... - PlayStation 4
Nier, Automata Game of the Yorha Edition - PlayStation 4
Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster - PlayStation 4
Mass Effect Legendary Edition - PlayStation 4
Persona 5 Strikers - PlayStation 4
Customer Rating (0) 4.8 out of 5 stars (2413) (0) (0) 4.9 out of 5 stars (458)
Price $59.99 $27.48 $49.99 $59.88 $59.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Computer Platform PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4
Item Dimensions 6.69 x 5.51 x 0.79 inches 0.6 x 5.3 x 6.7 inches
Item Weight 3.20 ounces 3.20 ounces 4.11 ounces 4.00 ounces 4.11 ounces
Platform PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4
Platform for Display PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4
Video Game Region Region free Region free NTSC U/C NTSC U/C NTSC U/C
