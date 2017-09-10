Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
Nikon D3400 24.2 MP DSLR Camera with 18-55mm VR Lens Kit 1571B (Black) - (Certified Refurbished)
Usually ships within 3 days.
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished it shows limited or no wear
- Includes all original accessories plus a 90 day warranty
- Nikon D3400 24.2 MP DSLR Camera with 18-55mm VR Lens Kit (Black)
- Nikon refurbished to factory specification of new operating condition backed by a 90-day Nikon Warranty. Item is in mint or near mint condition and comes with all original Nikon supplied accessories.
- INCLUDED IN THE BOX: D3400 Camera Body Black Refurbished, EN-EL14a Rechargeable Li-ion Battery, MH-24 Quick Charger, DK-25 Rubber Eyecup, AN-DC3 Camera Strap, BF-1B Body Cap, AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR, LC-55A 55mm Snap-On Front Lens Cap, Rear Lens Cap, Nikon Refurbished 90 Day Warranty
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
Customers who bought this item also bought
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Technical Details
|Color
|Black
|External Memory Included
|No
|Lithium Battery Energy Content
|1 Watt Hour
|Maximum Focal Length
|55 mm
|Optical Sensor Resolution
|24.2 MP
|Optical Sensor Technology
|CMOS
|Optical Zoom
|1x
|Package Height
|6.61 x 9.09 x 11.3 inches
|Photo Sensor Technology
|cmos
|Processor Description
|expeed 4
|Shipping Weight
|2.4 pounds
Compare to similar items
|
This item Nikon D3400 24.2 MP DSLR Camera with 18-55mm VR Lens Kit 1571B (Black) - (Certified Refurbished)
|
|
|
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(6)
|(297)
|(1150)
|(652)
|(715)
|(1660)
|Price
|$399.00
|$496.95
|$446.95
|$378.00
|$538.95
|$379.00
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|CSNY
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|DIGITALUNIVERSE
|Teds Electronics
|Beach Camera Same Day Shipping
|Color
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Continuous Shooting
|—
|5 frames_per_second
|5
|3
|5
|4
|Screen Size
|3 in
|3 in
|3 in
|3 in
|3.2 in
|3 in
|Focus Type
|—
|manual-and-auto
|Includes Manual Focus
|Includes Manual Focus
|Includes Manual Focus
|Automatic with manual
|Image stabilization
|—
|—
|None
|None
|None
|Optical
|ISO Range
|—
|100 to 25600
|Auto, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200, 6400, 12800, 25600 (with boost)
|Auto, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200, 6400
|Auto, 100 - 12800 (25600 with boost)
|100-12800
|Item Dimensions
|—
|4.88 x 2.97 x 3.86 in
|2.99 x 4.88 x 3.86 in
|6.54 x 8.74 x 5.43 in
|2.99 x 4.92 x 3.86 in
|—
|Item Weight
|—
|0.87 lb
|0.95 lb
|1.06 lbs
|1.06 lbs
|1 lb
|Megapixels
|—
|24.2 megapixels
|24.2 megapixels
|18.7 megapixels
|24.2 megapixels
|24.2
|Optical Sensor Resolution
|24.2 megapixels
|24.2 megapixels
|24.2 megapixels
|18 megapixels
|24.2 megapixels
|24.2 megapixels
|Optical Zoom
|1x
|1x
|3
|5.6x
|3
|3x
|Photo Sensor Size
|—
|CMOS (23.5 x 15.6mm)
|APS-C
|APS-C (22.3 x 14.9mm)
|CMOS (23.5 x 15.6mm)
|APS-C
|Style Name
|—
|w/ 18-55mm
|w/ 18-55mm
|18-55mm
|w/ 18-55mm
|w/ 18-55mm
|Video Capture Resolution
|—
|1920 x 1080 Full HD, 1280 x 720 HD
|1080p_hd
|1080p_hd
|1920 x 1080 Full HD, 1280 x 720 HD, 640 x 424 VGA
|1080p_hd
|Viewfinder
|—
|Eye-level Pentamirror Single-Lens Reflex
|Optical (pentamirror)
|Optical (pentamirror)
|Eye-level Pentamirror Single-Lens Reflex
|optical viewfinder
|Wireless Technology
|—
|—
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Product description
24.2 Megapixel CMOS Sensor Full HD Movie Bluetooth Built-in Nikon refurbished to factory specification of new operating condition backed by a 90-day Nikon Warranty. Item is in mint or near mint condition and comes with all original Nikon supplied accessories. Welcome to photography.Before the D3400, you chose your smartphone camera for convenience. Zooming was clumsy. Shooting in low light was nearly impossible. Capturing fast action was a game of luck. But after the D3400, you'll see that you were compromising image quality. That some of the greatest photos happen when the light is low. That fast action can be frozen in perfect clarity. And that a camera and a smartphone can work together in harmony to make the photos you share absolutely amazing. Stunning simplicityPhotos and videos captured with the D3400 and a superb NIKKOR lens are as vibrant and lifelike as the moments they preserve. Shoot in extremely low light without a problem. Freeze fast-action in its tracks. Create portraits with rich, natural skin tones and beautifully blurred backgrounds. The photos you share will amaze everyone-even yourself. Breathtaking image quality - 24.2MP sensor with no optical low-pass filter Flawless low-light photos - Native ISO range from 10025,600 The speed to freeze time - EXPEED 4 image processing Always connected - Nikon SnapBridge connectivity Nikon SnapBridge - Camera, smartphone and cloud in perfect harmonySnapBridge has changed the way cameras and smartphones work t...