24.2 Megapixel CMOS Sensor Full HD Movie Bluetooth Built-in Nikon refurbished to factory specification of new operating condition backed by a 90-day Nikon Warranty. Item is in mint or near mint condition and comes with all original Nikon supplied accessories. Welcome to photography.Before the D3400, you chose your smartphone camera for convenience. Zooming was clumsy. Shooting in low light was nearly impossible. Capturing fast action was a game of luck. But after the D3400, you'll see that you were compromising image quality. That some of the greatest photos happen when the light is low. That fast action can be frozen in perfect clarity. And that a camera and a smartphone can work together in harmony to make the photos you share absolutely amazing. Stunning simplicityPhotos and videos captured with the D3400 and a superb NIKKOR lens are as vibrant and lifelike as the moments they preserve. Shoot in extremely low light without a problem. Freeze fast-action in its tracks. Create portraits with rich, natural skin tones and beautifully blurred backgrounds. The photos you share will amaze everyone-even yourself. Breathtaking image quality - 24.2MP sensor with no optical low-pass filter Flawless low-light photos - Native ISO range from 10025,600 The speed to freeze time - EXPEED 4 image processing Always connected - Nikon SnapBridge connectivity Nikon SnapBridge - Camera, smartphone and cloud in perfect harmonySnapBridge has changed the way cameras and smartphones work t...