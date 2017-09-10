Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Nikon D3400 24.2 MP DSLR ... has been added to your Cart
Nikon D3400 24.2 MP DSLR Camera with 18-55mm VR Lens Kit 1571B (Black) - (Certified Refurbished)

  • This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished it shows limited or no wear
  • Includes all original accessories plus a 90 day warranty
  • Nikon D3400 24.2 MP DSLR Camera with 18-55mm VR Lens Kit (Black)
  • Nikon refurbished to factory specification of new operating condition backed by a 90-day Nikon Warranty. Item is in mint or near mint condition and comes with all original Nikon supplied accessories.
  • INCLUDED IN THE BOX: D3400 Camera Body Black Refurbished, EN-EL14a Rechargeable Li-ion Battery, MH-24 Quick Charger, DK-25 Rubber Eyecup, AN-DC3 Camera Strap, BF-1B Body Cap, AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR, LC-55A 55mm Snap-On Front Lens Cap, Rear Lens Cap, Nikon Refurbished 90 Day Warranty
This item Nikon D3400 24.2 MP DSLR Camera with 18-55mm VR Lens Kit 1571B (Black) - (Certified Refurbished)
Customer Rating 5 out of 5 stars (6) 4 out of 5 stars (297) 4 out of 5 stars (1150) 4 out of 5 stars (652) 4 out of 5 stars (715) 4 out of 5 stars (1660)
Price $399.00 $496.95 $446.95 $378.00 $538.95 $379.00
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By CSNY Amazon.com Amazon.com DIGITALUNIVERSE Teds Electronics Beach Camera Same Day Shipping
Color Black Black Black Black Black Black
Continuous Shooting 5 frames_per_second 5 3 5 4
Screen Size 3 in 3 in 3 in 3 in 3.2 in 3 in
Focus Type manual-and-auto Includes Manual Focus Includes Manual Focus Includes Manual Focus Automatic with manual
Image stabilization None None None Optical
ISO Range 100 to 25600 Auto, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200, 6400, 12800, 25600 (with boost) Auto, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200, 6400 Auto, 100 - 12800 (25600 with boost) 100-12800
Item Dimensions 4.88 x 2.97 x 3.86 in 2.99 x 4.88 x 3.86 in 6.54 x 8.74 x 5.43 in 2.99 x 4.92 x 3.86 in
Item Weight 0.87 lb 0.95 lb 1.06 lbs 1.06 lbs 1 lb
Megapixels 24.2 megapixels 24.2 megapixels 18.7 megapixels 24.2 megapixels 24.2
Optical Sensor Resolution 24.2 megapixels 24.2 megapixels 24.2 megapixels 18 megapixels 24.2 megapixels 24.2 megapixels
Optical Zoom 1x 1x 3 5.6x 3 3x
Photo Sensor Size CMOS (23.5 x 15.6mm) APS-C APS-C (22.3 x 14.9mm) CMOS (23.5 x 15.6mm) APS-C
Style Name w/ 18-55mm w/ 18-55mm 18-55mm w/ 18-55mm w/ 18-55mm
Video Capture Resolution 1920 x 1080 Full HD, 1280 x 720 HD 1080p_hd 1080p_hd 1920 x 1080 Full HD, 1280 x 720 HD, 640 x 424 VGA 1080p_hd
Viewfinder Eye-level Pentamirror Single-Lens Reflex Optical (pentamirror) Optical (pentamirror) Eye-level Pentamirror Single-Lens Reflex optical viewfinder
Wireless Technology Yes Yes Yes Yes

Product description

24.2 Megapixel CMOS Sensor Full HD Movie Bluetooth Built-in &nbsp;Nikon refurbished to factory specification of new operating condition backed by a 90-day Nikon Warranty. Item is in mint or near mint condition and comes with all original Nikon supplied accessories. Welcome to photography.Before the D3400, you chose your smartphone camera for convenience. Zooming was clumsy. Shooting in low light was nearly impossible. Capturing fast action was a game of luck. But after the D3400, you'll see that you were compromising image quality. That some of the greatest photos happen when the light is low. That fast action can be frozen in perfect clarity. And that a camera and a smartphone can work together in harmony to make the photos you share absolutely amazing. Stunning simplicityPhotos and videos captured with the D3400 and a superb NIKKOR lens are as vibrant and lifelike as the moments they preserve. Shoot in extremely low light without a problem. Freeze fast-action in its tracks. Create portraits with rich, natural skin tones and beautifully blurred backgrounds. The photos you share will amaze everyone-even yourself. Breathtaking image quality - 24.2MP sensor with no optical low-pass filter Flawless low-light photos - Native ISO range from 10025,600 The speed to freeze time - EXPEED 4 image processing Always connected - Nikon SnapBridge connectivity Nikon SnapBridge - Camera, smartphone and cloud in perfect harmonySnapBridge has changed the way cameras and smartphones work t...

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsGreat camera for the price!
September 10, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
11 comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
September 17, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsDon't Hesitate!!!
September 1, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image review image review image review image
0Comment| 8 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsIf you're on the fence, just go for it!!
September 11, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image review image review image
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsFantastic! Like new!
September 7, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
June 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

