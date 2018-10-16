There are 2 downsides that I've identified so I will list those first-

1. The machine can be side heavy. The air fryer lid stays on no matter what - and it causes the machine to be a bit side heavy when it is open and not in use. It won't be a problem if you keep it turned around backwards, but I had an issue when I was cleaning it. I turned it towards me and it fell off the counter and I got a nice big bruise on my calf. I thought it would be very dangerous if full of a hot liquid, but I don't think I'd ever put it in that position with it full. Still, I thought it worth mentioning. In use, I've always wanted it going the other way but to be doubly safe, I don't get it anywhere near the edge of a counter!

2.-The inner bowl is nonstick. I'd really rather it be stainless, but it does work very well and the nonstick is OK, it's what I call 'the good kind' - safe and long lasting.



This really does do everything. I pressure cooked some pork loins in it, drained them after cooking, added some sauce and used the air fryer top. Oh, it put a perfect sticky sweet sauce on those loins. The whole thing cleaned up in less than 3 minutes too when it was time to wash up. I've used it to steam buns with too - it comes with a steamer pan that you can put the buns in, and just a bit of water in the bottom of the pan. It sears, it steams, it slow cooks - it really does almost everything I need done.

The controls are easier for me to use than the Instant Pot. I have both and will probably get rid of my smaller Instant Pot. It doesn't take the place of the extra large one though because of sheer volume and canning.

It comes with a 'cheat sheet' that had me cooking once I got it washed up. It also has a very nicely done cook book with it.

I gave my "BIG BOSS" to my dad and my "Crock Pot Multicooker" to my sister. I will also be getting rid of my 'regular' sized Instant Pot, so I can definitely say that for me this takes the place of at least 3 small appliances. Now, if you have a BIG BOSS or large airfryer, know this is only going to do a smaller amount, but I never used mine for large amounts anyway. I keep most of my small appliances on a set of shelves and get them down as needed, but for this one, I cleaned off a permanent place on the counter.