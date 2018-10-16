Buy used:
Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker, Steamer & Air Fryer w/TenderCrisp Technology Pressure & Crisping Lid, 6.5-Quart, Black/Gray

by Ninja
4.6 out of 5 stars 657 customer reviews
#1 Best Sellerin Home & Kitchen
6.5-Quart
Black/Gray
  • The Ninja Foodi—The Pressure Cooker That Crisps. Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, TenderCrisper
  • TenderCrisp Technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish
  • Pressure cook up to 70 percent faster versus traditional cooking methods; Air fry with up to 75 percent less fat than traditional frying methods; Versus slow cooked, braised, or low simmer recipes; Tested against hand cut, deep fried french fries
  • 6.5 Quart Ceramic Coated Pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA free, and easy to clean; Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family
  • 4 Quart Cook & Crisp Basket: Large capacity, ceramic coated, PTFE/PFOA free basket holds up to a 5 pounds chicken or 3 pounds of french fries to feed your whole family. Nonstick for easy cleanup
  • 14 Levels of Safety: Passed rigorous testing to earn UL safety certification, giving you confidence and peace of mind while cooking
  • Frozen to Crispy: Skip thawing and save time; Evenly cook frozen food from the inside out, starting with pressure cooking and finishing off with a crisping method of your choice
  • Includes: 1400 watt unit, crisping lid, pressure lid, 6.5 quart ceramic coated pot, 4 quart ceramic coated Cook & Crisp Basket, stainless steel reversible rack, and 45+ recipe book

Ninja Cooker237 Pressure Cooker, 6.5 quart, Black (Renewed)
From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Ninja, Foodi, Pressure Cooker, OP302, Air Fryer, Crisper, Tendercrisp, Programmable, Instant Pot Ninja, Instant Cooker, PC101, Pressure Cook, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear, Saute, Instant Pot Ninja, Air Fryer, AF101, Food Dehydrator, air fryer recipes, oil less fryer, programmable Ninja, Cooking System, Slow Cooker, Auto-iQ, CS960 Ninja, Foodi, Pressure Cooker, OP302, Air Fryer, Crisper, Tendercrisp, Programmable, Instant Pot
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker (OP301) Ninja Instant Cooker (PC101) Ninja Air Fryer (AF101) Ninja Cooking System with Auto-iQ (CS960) Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker with Dehydrator (OP302)
Description The Ninja Foodi, the pressure cooker that crisps. With TenderCrisp Technology, you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then use the crisping lid to finish with a crisp. The Ninja Instant Cooker gives you 2 pressure levels, 5 sear/sauté settings, the ability to steam, and a slow cook function with multiple cook times and 3 temp settings—all in one nonstick pot. Meet the Ninja Air Fryer, a fast and easy way to cook your favorite foods. Cook and crisp your favorite foods, like 2 lbs. of French fries, using little to no oil in a family-sized 4-quart basket. Ninja Cooking System with Auto-iQ has 4 cooking modes and 80+ preprogrammed recipes. The Ninja Foodi, the pressure cooker that crisps. With TenderCrisp Technology, you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then use the crisping lid to finish with a crisp.
Programmable Cooking Functions Pressure, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Air Crisp, Bake/ Roast, and Broil Pressure, Steam, Slow Cook, and Sear/Sauté Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate Slow Cook, Bake, Steam, and Stove Top Pressure, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Air Crisp, Bake/ Roast, Broil, and Dehydrate
TenderCrisp Technology - - -
Capacity (Quarts) 6.5 6 4 6 6.5
Nonstick Ceramic Coating -
Number of Stove Top Temperature Settings 5 5 0 2 5
Automatic Stay Warm (up to 12 hours) -
Wattage 1400 1000 1500 1200 1400

Compare with similar items


Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker, Steamer & Air Fryer w/TenderCrisp Technology Pressure & Crisping Lid, 6.5-Quart, Black/Gray
Ninja OP302 Foodi Cooker, Steamer & Air w/TenderCrisp Technology Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer All-in-One, 6.5 quart w/dehydrate, Black/Gray
Ninja Instant, 1000-Watt Pressure, Slow, Multi Cooker, and Steamer with 6-Quart Ceramic Coated Pot & Steam Rack (PC101), Black/Si, Silver
Instant Pot Max 60, 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver
Item Dimensions 14.25 x 16.75 x 13.1 in 14.25 x 16.75 x 13.1 in 12.2 x 13.1 x 13.2 in 12.2 x 12.6 x 13 in
Material Type Plastic, Metal, Rubber Plastic, Metal, Rubber Plastic, Metal 18-8 Steel
Size 6.5-Quart 6.5 quart w/ dehydrate 6-quart 6 quarts
Wattage 1,400 watts 1,400 watts
Product description

Size:6.5-Quart  |  Color:Black/Gray

The Ninja Foodi, the pressure cooker that crisps. With tender crisp technology, you can achieve all the quick cooking and tenderizing wonders that you love about pressure cookers. But where they stop, the Foodi is just getting started. Its revolutionary crisping lid allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. That means you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then finish with a crisp. Only the Ninja Foodi gives you the best of pressure cooking and air frying, all in one pot. Transform frozen foods to crispy meals. Create wholesome, multi textured 360 meals by cooking proteins, veggies, and grains all together. Elevate your favorite stew and chili recipes by adding a crispy or bubbly top to make one pot wonders.

Size:6.5-Quart  |  Color:Black/Gray

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
657 customer ratings
5 star
83%
4 star
7%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%

Read reviews that mention

easy to use easy to clean french fries slow cooker pressure cook highly recommend counter space every day learning curve recipe book chicken wings pressure cookers love my ninja foodi super easy game changer air fryers worth the money air fried pressure lid times a week

637 customer reviews

Bugs
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 starsDelivers on its promises, worth the space on my counter
October 16, 2018
Size: 6.5-QuartColor: Black/GrayVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
1,712 people found this helpful
Heather LaRee
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 starsVery easy to use and does so much.
October 27, 2018
Size: 6.5-QuartColor: Black/GrayVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
984 people found this helpful
