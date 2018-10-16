Not Added
Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker, Steamer & Air Fryer w/TenderCrisp Technology Pressure & Crisping Lid, 6.5-Quart, Black/Gray
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- The Ninja Foodi—The Pressure Cooker That Crisps. Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, TenderCrisper
- TenderCrisp Technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish
- Pressure cook up to 70 percent faster versus traditional cooking methods; Air fry with up to 75 percent less fat than traditional frying methods; Versus slow cooked, braised, or low simmer recipes; Tested against hand cut, deep fried french fries
- 6.5 Quart Ceramic Coated Pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA free, and easy to clean; Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family
- 4 Quart Cook & Crisp Basket: Large capacity, ceramic coated, PTFE/PFOA free basket holds up to a 5 pounds chicken or 3 pounds of french fries to feed your whole family. Nonstick for easy cleanup
- 14 Levels of Safety: Passed rigorous testing to earn UL safety certification, giving you confidence and peace of mind while cooking
- Frozen to Crispy: Skip thawing and save time; Evenly cook frozen food from the inside out, starting with pressure cooking and finishing off with a crisping method of your choice
- Includes: 1400 watt unit, crisping lid, pressure lid, 6.5 quart ceramic coated pot, 4 quart ceramic coated Cook & Crisp Basket, stainless steel reversible rack, and 45+ recipe book
Pressure cook to lock in juices, finish with a crisp
|
|
|
|
Pressure Cooker
Transform the toughest ingredients into tender, juicy, flavorful food.
|
Air Fryer
Air fry, bake, roast, or broil to evenly crisp and caramelize meals to golden-brown perfection.
|
TenderCrisper
Pressure cook to lock in juices, then finish with a crisp to create TenderCrisp meals.
TenderCrisp meals
|
|
|
|
Frozen to Crispy
In as little as 20 minutes*, pressure cook frozen meats to quickly defrost and cook them at the same time. Then drop the crisping lid to give your meal a crispy finish.
*Based on cook time under pressure and crisping.
*Based on cook time under pressure and crisping.
|
360 Meals
Cook proteins, grains, and veggies at the same time to create flavorful, multi-textured meals in one pot.
|
One-Pot Wonders
Elevate your favorite casseroles, stews, chilis, and desserts with a crispy or bubbly layer of your favorite topping.
|Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker (OP301)
|Ninja Instant Cooker (PC101)
|Ninja Air Fryer (AF101)
|Ninja Cooking System with Auto-iQ (CS960)
|Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker with Dehydrator (OP302)
|Description
|The Ninja Foodi, the pressure cooker that crisps. With TenderCrisp Technology, you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then use the crisping lid to finish with a crisp.
|The Ninja Instant Cooker gives you 2 pressure levels, 5 sear/sauté settings, the ability to steam, and a slow cook function with multiple cook times and 3 temp settings—all in one nonstick pot.
|Meet the Ninja Air Fryer, a fast and easy way to cook your favorite foods. Cook and crisp your favorite foods, like 2 lbs. of French fries, using little to no oil in a family-sized 4-quart basket.
|Ninja Cooking System with Auto-iQ has 4 cooking modes and 80+ preprogrammed recipes.
|The Ninja Foodi, the pressure cooker that crisps. With TenderCrisp Technology, you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then use the crisping lid to finish with a crisp.
|Programmable Cooking Functions
|Pressure, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Air Crisp, Bake/ Roast, and Broil
|Pressure, Steam, Slow Cook, and Sear/Sauté
|Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate
|Slow Cook, Bake, Steam, and Stove Top
|Pressure, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Air Crisp, Bake/ Roast, Broil, and Dehydrate
|TenderCrisp Technology
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|Capacity (Quarts)
|6.5
|6
|4
|6
|6.5
|Nonstick Ceramic Coating
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|Number of Stove Top Temperature Settings
|5
|5
|0
|2
|5
|Automatic Stay Warm (up to 12 hours)
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|✓
|Wattage
|1400
|1000
|1500
|1200
|1400
Product description
The Ninja Foodi, the pressure cooker that crisps. With tender crisp technology, you can achieve all the quick cooking and tenderizing wonders that you love about pressure cookers. But where they stop, the Foodi is just getting started. Its revolutionary crisping lid allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. That means you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then finish with a crisp. Only the Ninja Foodi gives you the best of pressure cooking and air frying, all in one pot. Transform frozen foods to crispy meals. Create wholesome, multi textured 360 meals by cooking proteins, veggies, and grains all together. Elevate your favorite stew and chili recipes by adding a crispy or bubbly top to make one pot wonders.
1. The machine can be side heavy. The air fryer lid stays on no matter what - and it causes the machine to be a bit side heavy when it is open and not in use. It won't be a problem if you keep it turned around backwards, but I had an issue when I was cleaning it. I turned it towards me and it fell off the counter and I got a nice big bruise on my calf. I thought it would be very dangerous if full of a hot liquid, but I don't think I'd ever put it in that position with it full. Still, I thought it worth mentioning. In use, I've always wanted it going the other way but to be doubly safe, I don't get it anywhere near the edge of a counter!
2.-The inner bowl is nonstick. I'd really rather it be stainless, but it does work very well and the nonstick is OK, it's what I call 'the good kind' - safe and long lasting.
This really does do everything. I pressure cooked some pork loins in it, drained them after cooking, added some sauce and used the air fryer top. Oh, it put a perfect sticky sweet sauce on those loins. The whole thing cleaned up in less than 3 minutes too when it was time to wash up. I've used it to steam buns with too - it comes with a steamer pan that you can put the buns in, and just a bit of water in the bottom of the pan. It sears, it steams, it slow cooks - it really does almost everything I need done.
The controls are easier for me to use than the Instant Pot. I have both and will probably get rid of my smaller Instant Pot. It doesn't take the place of the extra large one though because of sheer volume and canning.
It comes with a 'cheat sheet' that had me cooking once I got it washed up. It also has a very nicely done cook book with it.
I gave my "BIG BOSS" to my dad and my "Crock Pot Multicooker" to my sister. I will also be getting rid of my 'regular' sized Instant Pot, so I can definitely say that for me this takes the place of at least 3 small appliances. Now, if you have a BIG BOSS or large airfryer, know this is only going to do a smaller amount, but I never used mine for large amounts anyway. I keep most of my small appliances on a set of shelves and get them down as needed, but for this one, I cleaned off a permanent place on the counter.
The first thing I made was simple air fried sweet potatoes. Slice them up, shake up in a baggie with some olive oil, salt, pepper then drop them in the basket. Drop the crisping lid, follow the suggested cooking instructions and wait. You can check the progress by opening the lid. The timer/temperature pauses and restarts where you left off when you close the lid. Foolproof.
The next thing we tried was a frozen pork steak. There are many recipes online but all of the ones I found called for lots of ingredients. Vegetables, gravy mix, herbs, spices, etc. We just wanted to cook the steak to use in a shredded pork sandwich. So we kind of guessed at it. Since it was frozen we added some time and about 1 cup of water. They say add 50% more time if the meat is frozen. We set it on high for one hour, then let the pressure release (not the quick release) that took about 30 minutes and opened the lid. When the countdown timer reaches zero it begins to count up. The meat thermometer said 170* so we knew it was done. Perfect! Tender, moist and lots of flavor.
We also tried a small beef roast. First searing it in the Foodi, adding a little water, closing the pressure lid, pressing a couple buttons and waited. Again, it came out perfect. We cant' wait to try it for some more complicated recipes.
Cleaning is easy as many of the parts are dishwasher safe. The pressure lid is not but the silicone gasket is. The gasket does take on the smell of the food you cooked but a little soaking in soap and water took care of that.
This is a terrific all-in-one cooking appliance that should provide years of satisfaction. We have had the need to contact Ninja's customer service for one of their other products and they were very knowledgeable and responsive.