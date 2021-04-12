Add to your order
from Asurion, LLC $29.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
- MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Ninja AMZ493BRN Compact Kitchen System, 1200W, 3 Functions for Smoothies, Dough & Frozen Drinks with Auto-IQ, 72-oz.* Blender Pitcher, 40-oz. Processor Bowl & 18-oz. Single-Serve Cup, Grey
|Color
|Grey
|Brand
|Ninja
|Voltage
|120
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|7.5 x 8.25 x 17.25 inches
|Wattage
|1200 watts
About this item
- POWERFUL CRUSHING: Stacked Blade Assembly and high-performance Pro Extractor Blades Assembly powers through frozen ingredients and ice with ease.
- FOOD PROCESSING: Includes a 5-cup Precision Processor Bowl, Chopping and Dough Blade Assembly for added versatility and functionality.
- 3 VERSATILE FUNCTIONS: Blender, ice crusher, and food processor combined that utilizes 1200 watts of performance power to truly customize your drink-making experience.
- AUTO-IQ TECHNOLOGY: take the guesswork out of drink making with intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns that do the work for you.
- ON-THE-GO CONVENIENCE: Blend directly in the 18-oz. single-serve cup and attach spout lid to take your creations on the go.
- BLADES FOR ANY RECIPE: Stacked Blade Assembly for the pitcher, Dough Blade and Chopping Blade for the processor bowl, and Pro Extractor Blades Assembly for single-serve cups.
- DOUGH BLADE ASSEMBLY: Mix and knead wholesome ingredients into dough for pizzas, breads, and more.
Compact yet versatile
The Ninja Compact Kitchen System with Auto-iQ is three appliances in one. It’s a full-size blender, single-serve blender, and food processor all in one kitchen system.
Auto-iQ: Intelligent pre-set programs
Take the guesswork out of your kitchen. Make perfect smoothies, resort-style frozen drinks, or evenly mixed batters and dough, all at the touch of a button.
Product Description
The Ninja Compact Kitchen System with Auto-iQ provides professional performance and power. Whether you’re using the 72 oz. Pitche, the Processor Bowl, or blending in a Single-Serve Cup, you can see, feel, and taste the difference. 64 oz. max liquid capacityEl sistema de cocina compacto Ninja con Auto-iQ proporciona rendimiento y potencia professionals. Ya sea que estés usando el 72 oz. Con lanzador, el cuenco del procesador o mezclarlo en una taza de un solo servidor, puedes ver, sentir y probar la diferencia. 64 oz. capacidad máxima del líquido.
Reviewed in the United States on April 15, 2021
I like the fact that you have the small single serving cup to use in this unit, something my vitamix can't do. I like that the blades are removable, also not possible with my vitamix.
I like the way the lid snaps on much easier to use than my vitamix.
The motor, quieter than both my vitamix and my nutribullet.
Smoothies: Not even close to the juice like consistency I get with the vitamix, similar though to the nutribullet.
Pulse/chop: I felt it did a better job than the vitamix and quicker, probably because of the two levels of blades. That being said, you have to be very careful not to over chop, the IQ function can help by doing it for you.
Pie dough: This unit did a better job faster, again probably because of the layers of blades.
Getting your food out of the blender: Much easier with this unit over the vitamix because you can remove the blades.
Clean up: Much easier again because the blades come out and because you have smaller vessels to blend in, my vitamix it too tall for my dishwasher to clean properly and the smaller vessels must be purchased separately and are quite expensive.
So overall, if your looking for a juice like quality blending, this unit will disappoint. As a blender in general I feel it will out perform most standard blenders and with the single serve cup included it does a better job than my nutribullet. So for smoothie like consistency it did a good job and was quieter. I felt the price was a good value if you know the limitations of this unit.
I simply loved the 18 ounce smoothie cup which has its own bladed base AND a cover to put on in place of the base with a flip open wide drinking spout. The last 3 Pictures show this in action. It didn't take me long to finish that off. I used fresh halved & hulled strawberries and 1/3 frozen blueberries with FF Half and Half. Presto, and let me say cleanup was super easy too with just a good rinse.
All of this system has dishwasher safe parts. Naturally the parts are BPA Free. The pitchers are thick and very well made to lock into the blender base with a simple twist. The SAFETY measures are well marked because the blades are razor sharp, so don't remove a lid and pour out the contents (there are pour covered spouts) without carefully removing the stacked blades first. A natural reaction is to try to catch a falling object- these blades will do you some serious damage, don't neglect safety please! I know this from personal experience! They do not attach to the base inside the 2 bigger pitchers; they do on the smaller 18oz. one.
This comes with good instructions, a recipe book, and a dough mixing (not sharp) blade insert. One excellent thing I saw was to release the 4 rubber feet that "stick" by vacuum, the sides at the bottom have built in hand spots that when I lift up will automatically break the vacuum of the base's 4 feet! No popping the feet off the counter top, just a smooth lift. Superb Design!
I Highly Recommend this Ninja Store AMZ493BRN Compact Kitchen System with Auto-iQ, Blender Food Processor Combo. It is fully equipped and an excellent product that comes at a very good value!
I hope you’ve found the information and my review helpful.
By David Rocks on April 15, 2021
Where my mixed emotions come in is that it is quite large and requires a fair bit of storage space, which would be fine *IF* I could replace other things with it, and I am not even 100% sure that I can replace my blender (but, I very well may be able to do that)....but will need to talk to the folks at Ninja because I do not want to ruin it using it in a way it shouldn't be. I do not mean to be mysterious here. Having tried a number of high power belnders what I use them for, as often as anything else, is to grind grains. Many can not be used without liquids, and so I do need to inquire before I risk ruining it, because as a blender for things with liquids, it is one of the very best, and absolutely the best in this price range.
The large pitcher, which uses the extractor blade, also has limited utility beyond smoothies and purees, It does reduce even frozen fruit to the smoothest puree you have ever seen in seconds, as did the personal blender size. In fact I used a very basic recipe which was in the recipe booklet for another blender that actually choked on one of their demo recipes (and that too is a very popular and expensive blender.... costing double what this one does) but the Ninja did a much much better job of it.
Where I have an issue is that while it can chop and puree (fruits and vegetables) it can not slice, dice etc. It will not replace my Cuisinart food processor (which actually worried me, given what I have spent on specialty blades). In truth I use my Cuisinart as much for making cole slaw as I do for anything else, but I can not do that in the Ninja. I am sure I can use it for cranberry sauce, but not for slicing potato chips, or even shredding cheese... so the Cuisinart is staying.
The Ninja Kitchen center also has a dough blade, but I thought, there are other things I use my stand mixer for which it can't do, like whipped cream or merangue. I tried the dough blade today, just making a preferment, and I am actually not all that impressed with the dough blade, or it's ability to make dough. For one thing, the pitcher which uses the dough blade is too small to make a reasonable amount of dough. I had to deviate from my preferred recipe because I could not even mix up the right quantity of pre-ferment (which is less than half the bulk of the dough). It just would not fit. So, I made it with a cup of starter and a cup of flour, half a cup of water, just to check it out, and even with that small amount, It did not mix thoroughly, even when I added a bit more flour to get a better consistency, which meant running the dough program a second time. It still left flour at the bottom, and this was a loose, wet dough. It never balled up. I needed to scrap down the sides. Ultimately it was more work than doing it by hand, and my mixer would have made very fast work of it. (I do not, however, know which takes longer to clean). It also ran at a very high speed (much higher than I use in my stand mixer) and came out the consistency of hummus. That said, the stand mixer is staying too.
The Kitchen center uses different blades in different pitchers, each lighting up the programs it will run. There are 3 programs: smoothie, frozen and dough. It can also be used without the programs by pressing start or pulse, and the programs can be stopped by pressing the active light if you like the consistency at that stage. What I do not like about the way it operates is that you can not control the speed, like I can with both my mixer and most other high power blenders... However, it does do an excellent job of mixing/ blending, making purees, chopping, and i5t may well be that I can use it for grains. The extractor blade looks like it could demolish a brick, and it does turn frozen ingredients into a smooth puree in seconds. (The smoothies I made on program took 14 seconds).
All that said, for basic blender functions it does a better job than almost anything I have used and for a substantially lower cost than other blenders with anywhere near as much power. It has a 1200 watt motor, which is one of the most powerful, and they use it well. I do wish there was a blade holder though. Their blades are fiercer than most, and unlike most high power blenders, they are removable. When removed though, they are dangerous, more so than most because of the number of blades and angles. Ninja has a lot of safety features though, and there is something like a handle so they can be removed from the pitcher easily. The only safe way to store them is in the pitcher, with the dough blade (which is not actually a blade) out.
If you mostly use your blend3er for smoothies or margheritas, this is the one to get. It does the best job of any I have tried (and, no, I have not tried the iconic restaurant blender which costs like a small car ;)
In sum, this will be better for some people than others, depending on your needs. It is versatile, but is not a replacement for a stand mixer, or a food processor, or mixer attachments, or a mandoline. It requires a lot of counter or cabinet space without replacing other machines. What it does, it does very very well, and it does do more than most blenders.
Pros:
Very powerful
Lots of safety features
Very reasonably priced for such a powerful (1200 watt) and capable machine
Blades can easily be replaced if damaged or worn out, and the replacements are very reasonably priced.
Excellent build quality and materials.
Light up digital read, and 3 programs to take the guesswork out of it, as well as the ability to start and stop it manually (or use pulse).
Cons:
Not a replacement for either a stand mixer or food processor (can not whip or slice).
Requires a lot of counter and/ or cabinet space (see the first point. If it could replace one or both of those, this would be less of an issue).
I wish it had variable speeds, ideally with a dial
No self-cleaning function (but is top rack dishwasher safe)
Does not necessarily do some of the things other high power blenders do (grind grains into flour, cook soup with the heat of the motor). It may, in fact, do those things but they were not specifically mentioned and so I will call to ask, and then update my review when I know..
I do consider this a 5 star product. It makes better, smoother smoothies than any of a dozen other blenders I have tried, and it does so in seconds. It blows my very expensive Cuisinart out of the water, and at less than half the price.
I try to write honest, objective reviews, and do not give everything five stars. I rated the Ninja Kitchen center 5 stars because I believe it is not only the best in it's price range but also the safest and most efficient. There may be some things it can not do as well as other appliances, but neither can the other blenders. Most don't even try. When I took it out of the box I told my husband that all that was missing was a robotic lawnmower which charged on the motor base. With this kind of power, it could easily take care of my lawn ;)
Reviewed in Mexico on September 19, 2021
Es mucho más grande que una licuadora tradicional.
Está increíble como trituradora de hielo.
Su diseño de seguridad está increíble. Es imposible tener un accidente con ella mientras la usas.
El único punto negativo que lo soy y siendo muy quisquilloso... La tapa y las aspas afiladas son difíciles de limpiar. La tapa por toda esas pequeñas ranuras que tiene el empaque y las aspas porque están muuuuuy afiladas. Da miedo solo manipularlas fuera de la licuadora de tan afiladas que están.
Sin duda alguna un producto que vale la pena comprar si es que usas licuadora de manera regular y quieres olvídarte de tener problemas con licuadoras durante una buena cantidad de años.