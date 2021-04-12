Add to your order

Ninja AMZ493BRN Compact Kitchen System, 1200W, 3 Functions for Smoothies, Dough & Frozen Drinks with Auto-IQ, 72-oz.* Blender Pitcher, 40-oz. Processor Bowl & 18-oz. Single-Serve Cup, Grey

4.8 out of 5 stars 3,640 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Countertop Blenders by Ninja
List Price: $159.99 Details
Top Deal: $109.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Ends in 13h 32m 52s
Deal has ended
You Save: $50.00 (31%)
Enhance your purchase

Color Grey
Brand Ninja
Voltage 120
Item Dimensions LxWxH 7.5 x 8.25 x 17.25 inches
Wattage 1200 watts

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • POWERFUL CRUSHING: Stacked Blade Assembly and high-performance Pro Extractor Blades Assembly powers through frozen ingredients and ice with ease.
  • FOOD PROCESSING: Includes a 5-cup Precision Processor Bowl, Chopping and Dough Blade Assembly for added versatility and functionality.
  • 3 VERSATILE FUNCTIONS: Blender, ice crusher, and food processor combined that utilizes 1200 watts of performance power to truly customize your drink-making experience.
  • AUTO-IQ TECHNOLOGY: take the guesswork out of drink making with intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns that do the work for you.
  • ON-THE-GO CONVENIENCE: Blend directly in the 18-oz. single-serve cup and attach spout lid to take your creations on the go.
  • BLADES FOR ANY RECIPE: Stacked Blade Assembly for the pitcher, Dough Blade and Chopping Blade for the processor bowl, and Pro Extractor Blades Assembly for single-serve cups.
  • DOUGH BLADE ASSEMBLY: Mix and knead wholesome ingredients into dough for pizzas, breads, and more.

Customer ratings by feature

Blending power
4.7 4.7
Easy to use
4.7 4.7
Versatility
4.7 4.7
Easy to clean
4.6 4.6
See all reviews
What's in the box

  • 72 oz.* Total Crushing Pitcher with Lid *64 oz. max liquid capacity
  • 40 oz. Precision Processor Bowl with Lid
  • Stacked Blade Assembly
  • Dough Blade Assembly
  • Chopping Blade Assembly
  • Pro Extractor Blades Assembly
  • 18 oz. Single Serve Cup and Spout Lid
  • 15-Recipe Inspiration Guide

    • From the manufacturer

    ninja compact kitchen system with auto iq with cookie dough, smoothies, frozen treats, and pizza

    Compact yet versatile

    The Ninja Compact Kitchen System with Auto-iQ is three appliances in one. It’s a full-size blender, single-serve blender, and food processor all in one kitchen system.

    close up of the UI on the ninja compact kitchen system showing the auto-iq feature

    Auto-iQ: Intelligent pre-set programs

    Take the guesswork out of your kitchen. Make perfect smoothies, resort-style frozen drinks, or evenly mixed batters and dough, all at the touch of a button.

    ninja compact kitchen system with auto iq and recipe guide

    Ninja AMZ493BRN Compact Kitchen System, 1200W, 3 Functions for Smoothies, Dough & Frozen Drinks with Auto-IQ, 72-oz.* Blender Pitcher, 40-oz. Processor Bowl & 18-oz. Single-Serve Cup, Grey
    Nutri Ninja BL642 Personal and Countertop Blender with 1200-Watt Auto-iQ Base, 72-Ounce Pitcher, and 18, 24, and 32-Ounce Cups with Spout Lids
    Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen System, 1400 WP, 5 Functions for Smoothies, Chopping, Dough & More with Auto IQ, 72-oz.* Blender Pitcher, 64-oz. Processor Bowl, (2) 24-oz. To-Go Cups, Grey
    Ninja BL610 Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender with 1000-Watt Base and Total Crushing Technology for Smoothies, Ice and Frozen Fruit, Black, 9.5 in L x 7.5 in W x 17 in H
    NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo 1200 Watt, 1200W, Dark Gray
    Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Bender, 1400 Peak Watts, 3 Functions for Smoothies, Frozen Drinks & Ice Cream with Auto IQ, 72-oz.* Total Crushing Pitcher & Lid, Dark Grey
    Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (3640) 4.8 out of 5 stars (5014) 4.8 out of 5 stars (7263) 4.7 out of 5 stars (40202) 4.7 out of 5 stars (11318) 4.8 out of 5 stars (11091)
    Price $109.99 $183.41 $199.99 $89.95 $135.66 $109.95
    Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
    Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
    Color Grey Black Grey Black Dark Gray Dark Grey
    Item Dimensions 7.5 x 8.25 x 17.25 inches 7 x 10 x 17.5 inches 7.38 x 9.63 x 18 inches 9.5 x 7.5 x 17 inches 6.75 x 9 x 17.5 inches
    Item Weight 11.06 lbs 10.10 lbs 8.80 lbs 7.10 lbs 10.33 lbs 8.10 lbs
    Wattage 1200 watts 1200 watts 1200 watts 1000 watts 1200 watts 1400 watts
    Product Description

    The Ninja Compact Kitchen System with Auto-iQ provides professional performance and power. Whether you’re using the 72 oz. Pitche, the Processor Bowl, or blending in a Single-Serve Cup, you can see, feel, and taste the difference. 64 oz. max liquid capacityEl sistema de cocina compacto Ninja con Auto-iQ proporciona rendimiento y potencia professionals. Ya sea que estés usando el 72 oz. Con lanzador, el cuenco del procesador o mezclarlo en una taza de un solo servidor, puedes ver, sentir y probar la diferencia. 64 oz. capacidad máxima del líquido.

    Customer reviews

    4.8 out of 5 stars
    4.8 out of 5
    3,640 global ratings
    5 star
    		87%
    4 star
    		10%
    3 star
    		2%
    2 star 0% (0%) 0%
    1 star
    		1%

    Top reviews from the United States

    L Parr
    TOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
    4.0 out of 5 stars Decent blender for the price
    Reviewed in the United States on April 12, 2021
    Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
    257 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    David Rocks
    TOP 500 REVIEWER
    5.0 out of 5 stars Ninja Blender System w/2 Pitchers (72&40 oz.)& 18oz. Smoothie Cup -1200 Watts Power, Great Design!
    Reviewed in the United States on April 15, 2021
    Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Ninja Blender System w/2 Pitchers (72&40 oz.)& 18oz. Smoothie Cup -1200 Watts Power, Great Design!
    By David Rocks on April 15, 2021
    I absolutely love this setup! This is a quality machine that comes with 2 large bladed pour containers. The big square 72 ounce "Total Crushing" pitcher uses 3 levels of stacked blades to quickly reduce most anything including ice cubes and frozen fruit/veggies. It has a 64 ounce "max fill" and will whip up a big batch of frozen drinks FAST. The round pitcher is just a little smaller at 40 ounces and can process food. The controls are simple with different preconfigured options that turn the blender on and off to get best results. There's also a "Pulse" button.

    I simply loved the 18 ounce smoothie cup which has its own bladed base AND a cover to put on in place of the base with a flip open wide drinking spout. The last 3 Pictures show this in action. It didn't take me long to finish that off. I used fresh halved & hulled strawberries and 1/3 frozen blueberries with FF Half and Half. Presto, and let me say cleanup was super easy too with just a good rinse.

    All of this system has dishwasher safe parts. Naturally the parts are BPA Free. The pitchers are thick and very well made to lock into the blender base with a simple twist. The SAFETY measures are well marked because the blades are razor sharp, so don't remove a lid and pour out the contents (there are pour covered spouts) without carefully removing the stacked blades first. A natural reaction is to try to catch a falling object- these blades will do you some serious damage, don't neglect safety please! I know this from personal experience! They do not attach to the base inside the 2 bigger pitchers; they do on the smaller 18oz. one.

    This comes with good instructions, a recipe book, and a dough mixing (not sharp) blade insert. One excellent thing I saw was to release the 4 rubber feet that "stick" by vacuum, the sides at the bottom have built in hand spots that when I lift up will automatically break the vacuum of the base's 4 feet! No popping the feet off the counter top, just a smooth lift. Superb Design!

    I Highly Recommend this Ninja Store AMZ493BRN Compact Kitchen System with Auto-iQ, Blender Food Processor Combo. It is fully equipped and an excellent product that comes at a very good value!

    I hope you’ve found the information and my review helpful.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    109 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    E.Swope
    TOP 1000 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
    5.0 out of 5 stars Best smoothies ever!
    Reviewed in the United States on April 14, 2021
    Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
    76 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    Carolina
    5.0 out of 5 stars Ninja ninja
    Reviewed in Mexico on September 21, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Ninja ninja
    Reviewed in Mexico on September 21, 2021
    Me encanto el vaso de la licuadora es grande de 2 lt y todos los demás accesorios están muy padres, el nutri ninja es uper poderoso me encantaron sus aspas, lo utilice para hacer harina de avena, chia y linaza y queda super bien. Trae tres programas solo preciosas el botón y listo.
    La tarifa de importación es muy alta, el día q realice el pago este producto no estaba todavía a la venta en ningún establecimiento en México así q lo compre atravez de Amazon EUA. El día de hoy este producto ya esta en walmart México con una dif de solo 100 pesos, mil veces comprarlo en México si vives aquí así tu garantia seria rn tu mismo país.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    23 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Rick
    5.0 out of 5 stars Feliz
    Reviewed in Mexico on September 19, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Feliz
    Reviewed in Mexico on September 19, 2021
    Estoy encantada tienen un motor enorme casi ni ruido hace muy fácil de manejar
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    9 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Martin Leal
    5.0 out of 5 stars Increíble compra
    Reviewed in Mexico on March 31, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Libia Ponce
    5.0 out of 5 stars Ninja
    Reviewed in Mexico on December 21, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    C Mckeown
    5.0 out of 5 stars 10 out of 10
    Reviewed in Canada on July 14, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Report abuse