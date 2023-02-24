Add to your order
$189.00
Sold by: Brandywine Tech
(1952 ratings)
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.
Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System, 72 oz. Pitcher, 8-Cup Food Processor, 16 oz. Single Serve Cup, 1500-Watt, Black
|Brand
|Ninja
|Special Feature
|Dishwasher Safe Parts, Programmable
|Product Dimensions
|7.48"D x 9.45"W x 18.11"H
|Color
|Black
|Wattage
|1500 watts
About this item
- POWERFUL MOTOR: 1500-watt motor base to power through ingredients whether your blending or food processing.
- BLENDING PITCHER: 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies. 64 oz. max liquid capacity
- FOOD PROCESSOR BOWL: 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl provides perfect, even chopping and makes up to 2 lbs. of dough in 30 seconds.
- TO-GO CUP: 16 oz. Nutri Ninja Cup with To-Go Lid is perfect for creating personalized juices and smoothies to take on the go.
- DOUGH BLADE INCLUDED: Use the Dough Blade to mix up doughs and the Chopping Blade to process ingredients for recipes.
- DISHWASHER SAFE: Cups, blades, and lids are dishwasher safe.
- WHAT'S INCLUDED: 1500-Watt Motor Base, 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher 64 oz. max liquid capacity, 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl, 16 oz. Nutri Ninja Cup with To-Go Lid, Stacked Blade Assembly, Dough Blade Assembly, Chopping Blade Assembly, Pro Extractor Blades Assembly, & Inspiration Guide
Customer ratings by feature
Easy to use
4.8
Value for money
4.8
Blending power
4.7
Safety Features
4.7
