Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System, 72 oz. Pitcher, 8-Cup Food Processor, 16 oz. Single Serve Cup, 1500-Watt, Black

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,155 ratings
Top deal
-30% $139.99
Enhance your purchase

Brand Ninja
Special Feature Dishwasher Safe Parts, Programmable
Product Dimensions 7.48"D x 9.45"W x 18.11"H
Color Black
Wattage 1500 watts

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • POWERFUL MOTOR: 1500-watt motor base to power through ingredients whether your blending or food processing.
  • BLENDING PITCHER: 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies. 64 oz. max liquid capacity
  • FOOD PROCESSOR BOWL: 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl provides perfect, even chopping and makes up to 2 lbs. of dough in 30 seconds.
  • TO-GO CUP: 16 oz. Nutri Ninja Cup with To-Go Lid is perfect for creating personalized juices and smoothies to take on the go.
  • DOUGH BLADE INCLUDED: Use the Dough Blade to mix up doughs and the Chopping Blade to process ingredients for recipes.
  • DISHWASHER SAFE: Cups, blades, and lids are dishwasher safe.
  • WHAT'S INCLUDED: 1500-Watt Motor Base, 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher 64 oz. max liquid capacity, 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl, 16 oz. Nutri Ninja Cup with To-Go Lid, Stacked Blade Assembly, Dough Blade Assembly, Chopping Blade Assembly, Pro Extractor Blades Assembly, & Inspiration Guide

Customer ratings by feature

Easy to use
4.8 4.8
Value for money
4.8 4.8
Blending power
4.7 4.7
Safety Features
4.7 4.7
See all reviews

What's in the box

  • 1500-Watt Motor Base
  • 72 oz.* Total Crushing Pitcher *64 oz. max liquid capacity
  • 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl
  • 16 oz. Nutri Ninja Cup with To-Go Lid
  • Stacked Blade Assembly
  • Dough Blade Assembly
  • Chopping Blade Assembly
  • Pro Extractor Blades Assembly
  • Inspiration Guide

    Compare with similar items


    Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System, 72 oz. Pitcher, 8-Cup Food Processor, 16 oz. Single Serve Cup, 1500-Watt, Black
    Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System, 1500W, 4 Functions for Smoothies, Processing, Dough, Drinks & More, with 72-oz.* Blender Pitcher, 64-oz. Processor Bowl, (2) 16-oz. To-Go Cups & (2) Lids, Black
    Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen System, 1400 WP, 5 Functions for Smoothies, Chopping, Dough & More with Auto IQ, 72-oz.* Blender Pitcher, 64-oz. Processor Bowl, (2) 24-oz. To-Go Cups, Grey
    Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender & Processor. 3-in-1 Crushing Blender, Dough Mixer, and Food Processor 1400WP smartTORQUE 6 Auto-iQ Presets
    Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor, 1000 Peak Watts, 4 Functions for Chopping, Slicing, Purees & Dough with 9-Cup Processor Bowl, 3 Blades, Food Chute & Pusher, Silver
    Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (1155) 4.7 out of 5 stars (32962) 4.8 out of 5 stars (8392) 4.6 out of 5 stars (4340) 4.7 out of 5 stars (8858)
    Price $139.99 $155.99 $194.99 $124.99 $119.99
    Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com The Old Mill (We Record Serial Numbers) Pritim Sales Amazon.com
    Color Black Black Grey Silver Silver
    Item Dimensions 7.48 x 9.45 x 18.11 inches 9.5 x 8.25 x 17.75 inches 7.38 x 9.63 x 18 inches 13 x 10 x 14 inches 9.88 x 7.76 x 16.02 inches
    Item Weight 12.41 lbs 9.20 lbs 8.80 lbs 1.00 lbs 7.65 lbs
    Size with 1 Nutri Ninja Cup + Lid