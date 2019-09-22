Other Sellers on Amazon
Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- MSRP $199.99
- Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming
- Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system
- Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built in +Control Pad
- Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode
From the manufacturer
Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price
Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. If you’re looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are.
Which system suits you?
|
Nintendo Switch Lite
|
Nintendo Switch Lite
|
Nintendo Switch Lite
|
Nintendo Switch
|
Nintendo Switch
|
Nintendo Switch Lite
|
Color
|Yellow
|Turquoise
|Gray
|Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con
|Gray Joy-Con
|Coral
|
Play Modes
|Handheld Mode
|Handheld Mode
|Handheld Mode
|TV Mode, Tabletop, Handheld
|TV Mode, Tabletop, Handheld
|Handheld Mode
|
Compatible Games
|Handheld Supported Games
|Handheld Supported Games
|Handheld Supported Games
|All Nintendo Switch Games
|All Nintendo Switch Games
|Handheld Supported Games
|
Joy-Con Controllers Included
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✘
|
Nintendo Switch Dock Included
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✘
|
Dimensions
|3.6” high 8.2” long .55” deep
|3.6” high 8.2” long .55” deep
|3.6” high 8.2” long .55” deep
|4” high 9.4” long .55” deep
|4” high 9.4” long .55” deep
|3.6” high 8.2” long .55” deep
|
Weight
|Approximately .61 lbs
|Approximately .61 lbs
|Approximately .61 lbs
|Approximately .88 lbs
|Approximately .88 lbs
|Approximately .61 lbs
|
Screen
|5.5” Touch Screen
|5.5” Touch Screen
|5.5” Touch Screen
|6.2” Touch Screen
|6.2” Touch Screen
|5.5” Touch Screen
Product description
Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that's optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more. If you're looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are. Game trademarks and copyrights are properties of their respective owners. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. 2019 Nintendo.
I have two kids and we already own the original Nintendo Switch and have amassed over 40 games throughout the 2.5 years since the Switch's release. The Switch Lite although nothing physically wrong with it, is completely useless to me and my family. I have two young kids, and all 3 of us have our own profiles which are linked under my main account via Nintendo ID. The problem is is that only the main account holder (me) can play the purchased games on both devices. So the Switch Lite does not work for either of my kids, only my main account. Yes, this can be switched by changing which Switch device is the "primary" switch, but the fact still remains that under NO conditions can my kids play both switch consoles at the same time, even if it is two separate games. If you have cartridges instead of digital downloads, you will not have this problem. I just fail to understand Nintendo's logic with this. I understand that they are trying to protect their own content from unauthorized use, but in doing so are rendering their newest device completely useless to customers like me. I will be returning.
And my Dacckit Carrying case for Nintendo Switch lite is Perfect fit.Beautiful appearance with High Quality. Highly recommended to every one who ordered the NS Lite.
In fact like the Nintendo 2DS (compared to 3DS) it actually takes away some features.
If you already own a Nintendo Switch console, you can sync* or transfer from your profile/games/saves using your Nintendo account. Very simple; when you boot up system for first time it'll walk you through it step-by-step
*If you sync or link one account to multiple switch consoles, the non-main one has to verify every few hours to play downloaded games which can be a hassle if you don't have internet connection
Let's go through the list of changes:
1. Size, weight, portability
Overall size in general: The Switch Lite is basically the Original Switch (I'll be referring it to 'Switch' moving forward) but with one of the joy cons detached.
You think this will be more portable, but in practice from my personal experience it's not. If you consider size only
The Switch can detach joycons for better storage. Downside is that you must be aware where you put the screen and joycons and attach them later.
There is a difference if you pocket thing whole thing without detaching i guess
Seeing the smaller size, there may be more hand cramping involved if you have giant adult sized hands
Switch Lite is lighter in weight, but it's not a night-and-day difference. Not going to tell unless you have both side-by-side in each hand.
Bezels are colored which is nice. It's not black like on the Switch, so able to distinguish where the screen ends
2. No detachable joycons
Cannot detach joycons, making the logo snap/click sound clip that game trailers start off/ends with absolutely useless when referring to Switch line of systems in general.
As one singular unit, fused into the system; feels more solid in the hand compared to original
Downside is that it loses some functionality in some games
You are not able to split controllers to let a friend play
Some games that you can't play on Switch Lite out of the box (as of this review) are:
1-2 Switch
Fitness Boxing
Just Dance (Series)
Nintendo Labo (Series)
Nintendo Lano VR
Ring Fit Adventures
Super Mario Party
Surgeon Simulator
There are also other games that's not as convenient to play in handheld only like:
ARMS
Fortnight
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Tennis Aces
Pokemon Let's Go series
Super Mario Odyssey
Splatoon 2
Zelda Breath of the Wild
You can buy joy cons to play on Switch Lite, but that costs additional $70 MSRP. Might as well buy a Switch at that point
If the thumb sticks breaks or if there are drifting issues, you can have it fixed by Nintendo for $80.
3. Cannot be docked to TV, no kick stand
No docking station. If you own the Switch with docking station; the Switch Lite cannot fit in it.
As of right now, there's no official docking station for Switch Lite from Nintendo, and no 3rd party adapters
No kickstand to play on tabletop mode. Seeing the smaller screen you wouldn't want to anyway even when a lot of controllers are sync and people squinting their eyes when huddled around the system
4. Has a D-Pad.
Best feature of the system in my opinion. Better tactile feel when playing. Enhances gameplay especially when playing 2D fighters
D-pad and other buttons (ABXY, shoulder buttons) are more muted when pressed which is great when playing in a public setting
5. No IR, HD Rumble
The IR Motion Camera and HD rumble features have been removed. Games that support these features will not work on Switch lite
6. Better battery??
4-7 hours versus the 3-6 hours of the original launch Nintendo Switch.
If you buy the newer 2019 model of Switch (Retail box with a lot of Red), the battery life is better than the Switch Lite
7. New colors
Comes in Turquoise, Grey and Yellow
There's also a Pokemon Sword and Shield ( Zacian and Zamazenta) Edition edition
8. Smaller screen
5.5 vs 6.2 inch screen
Resolution is the same at 720p, but more compact making it appear sharper with a 267ppi vs 236ppi
Overall, I like the concept of a more portable (?), affordable switch, but I don't like the fact that it exists.
If it's like the 2ds (with no 3d support). Devs (even first party) will eventually take away features in games in the future: motion controls, AR support, HD rumble, docked TV mode, etc to cater to a wider audience.
They should have just made it smaller and kept everything the same
Good buy for those budget friendly, but if you like more options best to go for the upgrade if you can afford it.
Haciendo memoria, noté que únicamente dos veces conecté mi Switch a algún otro dock, y esas dos únicas veces fueron porque hace unos meses, viajé con unos amigos y acordamos que uno de ellos llevaría el dock y yo llevaría el Switch. Fuera de esas dos veces, todo el tiempo he usado el Switch en modo portátil, y cuando prefiero jugar acostado en mi cama utilizando el Pro Controller, coloco el Switch en un soporte multiángulo que compré aquí en Amazon (marca Lamicall), lo conecto a su cargador para no tenerme que estar preocupando por la batería, y lo recargo en mi pecho como si fuera una laptop (método súper efectivo para jugar cómodamente acostado y reemplazar el hecho de no tener televisión).
Es por eso que el día 10 de julio, cuando Nintendo decidió anunciar el nuevo Switch Lite, supe instantáneamente que ese era el Switch perfecto para mí.
Esta consola es perfecta para cualquier viajero(a) y/o cualquier persona que no utiliza para nada el Switch en modo televisión; aunque claro, debes tener en cuenta que con esta versión de Switch, existen algunos cambios:
1. Empecemos con lo obvio: el Nintendo Switch Lite no se puede conectar a una televisión. / Esto se debe a que en primera, la consola no cabe en el dock del Switch clásico (es mejor no intentarlo porque los Joysticks se pueden atorar), y en segunda, ya que la consola fue hecha específicamente para ser portátil, desafortunadamente no cuenta con una salida de video. Así que aunque compres un adaptador USB-C a HDMI, tu Switch Lite por cuenta propia jamás podrá transmitir su contenido a una televisión, grabar material a una fuente externa y/o hacer streaming.
*Aún con la falta de la salida de video, el puerto USB-C del Switch Lite retiene todas las demás funcionalidades del puerto USB-C del Switch clásico (carga, conectividad con cualquier control compatible y transferencia de datos).
2. La consola no cuenta con un kickstand que permita colocar la misma en una superficie plana. / Esto se resuelve comprando en Amazon un soporte para colocar tu Switch Lite (recomiendo ampliamente el soporte de la marca Lamicall, pero si necesitas conexión a tu control de GameCube y/o cable Ethernet, en el punto número 6 te platico que soporte es mejor comprar).
3. HD Rumble eliminado (el Switch Lite en sí, NO vibra para nada). / Se compensa comprándote un Pro Controller o unos Joy Cons y el Rumble y HD Rumble (respectivamente), funcionarán con normalidad en ambos controles al conectarlos al Switch Lite.
4. En el Switch Lite, no existe el Auto-Brightness. / Es sólo cuestión de ajustar el brillo manualmente dejando apretado el botón de inicio y regulándolo por tu cuenta.
5. No tiene Joy-Cons. / La única manera en que veo que esto podría afectar, es si quieres jugar Ring Fit Adventure y/o cuando quieras jugar una partida express de algún juego con algún amigo(a) y no puedan porque no hay Joy-Cons removibles. *Siendo realistas, casi todas las personas que conozco que tienen Switch, cargan siempre junto con el mismo, Pro Controllers o un set de Joy-Cons extras; así que si lo vemos de manera positiva, esto realmente no será mucho problema.
6. Sin acceso a un dock, no hay conexión USB o Ethernet directa. / Si juegas con control de GameCube, no te preocupes, existe un adaptador/soporte de la marca Hori llamado Dual USB PlayStand que te permitirá conectar tu control de GameCube a tu Switch Lite (aún con ese adaptador, también necesitarás el adaptador de control de GameCube). Por otro lado, con la cuestión del Ethernet, también necesitarás dos adaptadores: el adaptador UGREEN USB C OTG Cable (que es un adaptador USB-C Macho a USB-A Hembra), y el adaptador de red USB 3.0 a Ethernet Gigabit 1000Mbps para Nintendo Switch (también de la marca UGREEN). *Si tienes el adaptador/soporte Dual USB PlayStand de Hori, NO necesitas comprar el adaptador USB-C Macho a USB-A Hembra; con sólo tener el adaptador/soporte de Hori, el de los controles de GameCube y el adaptador para el cable Ethernet, estará todo listo para que disfrutes de ambas funcionalidades.
7. Amiibos y IR Motion Camera. / No te preocupes, el Switch Lite aún cuenta con soporte para Amiibos, pero ya que el Switch Lite NO cuenta con la IR Motion Camera, deberás jugar juegos como 1-2-Switch y Super Mario Party con Joy-Cons por separado. Tampoco podrás jugar Nintendo Labo con este Switch ya que el tamaño del mismo, no lo permite. *Podrás seguir apuntando el arco de Link y resolver el puzzle “Myahm Agana” en Zelda: BOTW ya que el Switch Lite SÍ cuenta todavía con el giroscopio y el acelerómetro.
8. La pantalla es un poco más pequeña (0.7 pulgadas). / Esto sólo es cuestión de acostumbrarse ya que la diferencia es muy poca a la pantalla del Switch clásico.
9. La pantalla es mucho más nítida. / El hecho de que la pantalla sea más pequeña no quiere decir que su calidad disminuya. Aunque esta es una pantalla más pequeña que la del Switch clásico, mantiene exactamente el mismo formato 720p (resolución de 1280 x 720 píxeles), y de esta manera, no se pierde absolutamente nada en términos de calidad de imagen. De hecho todo lo contrario, esto le da al Switch Lite una densidad de píxeles de 267 píxeles por pulgada (ppi), que hace que la imagen en los juegos se vea mucho más nítida, vibrante y con mejores colores que con los 236 ppi de la pantalla del Switch clásico.
10. Batería mejorada. / Mientras que la batería del Switch clásico dura de 2.5 a 6.5 horas, la batería del Switch Lite te va a durar de 3 a 7 horas. Aún así, el premio a la mejor batería se lo lleva la revisión que le acaban a hacer al Switch clásico (el de la caja roja, versión 1.1), con una batería que dura de 4.5 a 9 horas.
11. Es mucho más liviano, compacto y cómodo. / El plástico que conforma la carcasa del Switch Lite tiene una textura suave y a la vez ligeramente rugosa (la cual será una sensación bastante agradable para tus manos al jugar). También, a comparación del Switch clásico, el Switch Lite es todavía más fácil de transportar a cualquier lugar y en cualquier mochila o bolsa (literalmente, con todo y la funda blanca oficial fabricada directamente por Nintendo, este Switch cabe en los bolsillos de los pants que utilizo para hacer ejercicio).
12. Los nuevos colores le añaden vida al Switch. / A excepción de los Joy-Cons de colores, el Switch clásico nunca se distinguió por ser muy colorido pero con el Switch Lite, esto cambia; y aunque originalmente me iba a ir por el Switch Lite color gris (porque ya saben, esa formalidad y seriedad de ser adulto se tiene que hacer notar hasta con el color de un Nintendo), me acabé yendo por el Switch Lite amarillo (decidí mejor irme por algo que me recordara a mi infancia, y ya que yo tenía el Game Boy Color Pokémon Edition con Pikachu, Jigglypuff y Togepi en la pantalla, este Switch Lite amarillo es perfecto).
13. ¡Por fin hay un D-Pad! / Esto es muy útil para juegos de pelea como Mortal Kombat 11 y Dragon Ball FighterZ; pero si lo tuyo es Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, lamento decirte que los Joysticks se sienten exactamente iguales a los que tienen los Joy-Cons y será mejor que utilices un Pro Controller. *Para otro tipo de juegos que no requieren un movimiento de Joysticks tan brusco como Zelda: BOTW, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 o Pokémon S&S, no habrá problema alguno utilizando los Joysticks que tiene el Switch Lite.
14. Puedes utilizar tu Switch clásico como consola casera y el Switch Lite como consola portátil. / Ya que Nintendo te deja utilizar dos Switch con una misma cuenta Nintendo, podrás aprovechar dos consolas al máximo. Lo único es que tendrás que designar a un solo Switch como consola principal, y la consola secundaria no podrá correr los juegos si no está conectada a una red Wi-Fi. Desventaja: no podrás ocupar las dos consolas a la vez para jugar aunque quieras utilizar juegos distintos. Ventaja: podrás jugar en tu casa, guardar tu progreso y continuar jugando desde tu Switch Lite en donde sea que te hayas quedado (siempre y cuando tu progreso haya sido guardado en la nube). *Ya que tu Switch Lite es portátil (y por obvias razones no siempre vas a tener Wi-Fi contigo), te recomiendo designar a tu Switch Lite como “consola principal" en tu cuenta Nintendo (así podrás jugar sin internet y sin hacer la tediosa verificación cada vez que quieras jugar), y a tu Switch clásico como “consola secundaria” (asumiendo que tu Switch clásico siempre va a estar en tu casa y al alcance de un módem Wi-Fi).
*Ten en cuenta que el simple hecho de poder jugar juegos como Mortal Kombat 11, Doom, Skyrim o The Witcher 3 en el Switch Lite, derriba muchos prejuicios que pudiera tener esta consola (sigo pensando que es impresionante que una consola tan pequeña pueda correr este tipo de juegos).
Así que en resumen, aunque el Switch Lite no lo considero para todos, es una excelente opción para:
-Personas que viajan mucho y/o no conectan su Switch a la TV.
-Como regalo para un niño o niña (al no tener partes removibles como los Joy-Cons, el Switch Lite se siente mucho más sólido y resistente que el Switch clásico).
-Si quieres un Switch exclusivamente para utilizarlo en modo portátil y/o como respaldo de tu Switch clásico (esta opción la encuentro viable solamente si encuentras el Switch Lite al precio adecuado).
Espero que con base en todo lo que expuse, puedas tomar una decisión más informada del porqué esta podría ser una buena compra, y/o del para quién es exactamente esta nueva versión de Switch :)
TLDR: Don't replace your current Switch with this if you have one already. Definitely replace your 2DS/3DS with this if you're in the market for a new handheld.
If you play or plan on playing your current Switch docked AT ALL, the answer is no. Don't buy this. Besides the obvious fact this cannot dock and output it's display to a TV, this is NOT a console built with local multiplayer in mind. Yes, you CAN connect JoyCons to it, prop it up against something, and play multiplayer games all on the Switch Lite. Just consider the fact that the OG Switch can also do that, and it does it much better. If you're looking for a home console for your family, the Switch Lite ain't it chief.
If you've never once docked your Switch and are looking for a smaller, lighter Switch with no creaky plastic, this is EXACTLY what you are looking for. Is it worth shelling out 250 of your hard earned Canadian dollars if you already own a Switch though? Probably not, unless you plan on selling your old Switch.
If you own a 2DS/3DS (or are looking to buy one) and aren't sure if it's worth getting this over those, just keep in mind that the Switch Lite is positioned in the market to kill off the older DS models. Nintendo has no plans for supporting the DS ecosystem going forward. For $50 more than a 3DS, you're getting access to a massive library of games on Nintendo's modern console. It's a no brainer.
The Switch Lite is the spiritual successor to the PlayStation Vita, not a doubt in my mind. If you are the type of person who plays games on the go and wants a more modern library of games, this is the console to get.
Minor/Major gripes with the Switch Lite:
Major Gripe - The D-pad is atrocious. I am mainly a SSB and Street Fighter player, and I am unable to consistently hit certain moves that require a diagonal press. The D-Pad on the Switch Lite is 'shallow', it doesn't stand tall from the case and I find it incredibly difficult to consistently hit diagonal movements. This is unfortunate, because comparing the D-Pad on the Switch Lite to the PlayStation Vita (both the OLED and Slim models), the D-Pad on the Switch Lite feels like an afterthought and I honestly would have preferred they kept the same button layout as the JoyCons. If you plan on playing SSB or Street Fighter, you may find it frustrating to pull off certain moves. For every other use case, it should serve you just fine.
Major Gripe - The Switch Lite doesn't have standard Bluetooth connectivity, which I think is honestly the dumbest decision Nintendo has made with the Switch consoles. If you want to use headphones with this, they either must be wired OR you have to buy a third party Bluetooth adapter to connect your headphones. Great, another thing to carry with your portable console.
Minor Gripe - The game cartridge cover/flap that covers the slot feels really cheap and flexible, just a light press on it when it's closed causes the entire cover to bend and flex, which doesn't inspire a whole lot of confidence if you're giving this to a child who isn't gentle with their belongings. It's great that the rest of the console itself feels solid and sturdy, but I can't help but feel that if someone drops their Switch Lite, that little cover is going to snap off/pop open and the game cart might come flying out.
Minor Gripe - The screen comes calibrated from Nintendo with a different color temperature compared to the OG Switch. Colors appear warmer on the Switch Lite, which I personally don't care about at all but it was noticable and to some of you considering this, might actually be a deal breaker (you know who you are). Because color accuracy and temperature preferences are personal, I will not outwardly say which screen is objectively better because that is a completely subjective preference. I will say that I personally prefer the screen on the Switch Lite.
I'll try to keep this review updated while I use the Switch Lite and discover more things I like and don't like about it. For my use case, it's a perfect replacement of my original Switch console and solves nearly every issue I had with the OG Switch.
Pros:
Much more portable and much easier to hold in the hand.
Due to the fact the joycons are not detachable the console feels much better built and robust. Where as the original switch felt a bit flimsy.
Great size perfect for travel, commutes or kids
Improved battery life
Screen is sharper due to the higher PPI
Better buttons
Cons:
The colours aren't as vibrant in real life
The finish is a bit rough and prone to scuffs.
This is the perfect secondary Switch or Switch for the kids. Much better build quality than the original. Now, is it worth saving the 100 bucks and buying the Lite over the revamped switch? That is up to you. For just 100 dollars more you get detachable joycons, the ability to dock, the dock and much better battery life . However, there is something to be said for the build quality. I chose this over another Switch.
Ésta consola es la mejor que pueda haber existido en el segmento portátil, pues puedes jugar muchísimos títulos recientes que están disponibles para Pc, Xbox one y Ps4 en la palma de tu mando.
Se siente muy cómoda al momento de jugar incluso por un largo tiempo, la pantalla tiene muy buen brillo y la resolución no se siente mala, su duración de batería es casi del doble en comparación con la switch normal.
Pros: Duración de la batería, ahora si la portabilidad, buena jugabilidad y sensación de los botones, cero calentamiento y ruido del ventilador.
Contras: Hasta ahora ninguno, solamente como detalle, si quieres jugar con el control pro o con otros joy cons no tiene como mantenerse de pie y la pantalla dividida para jugar con otra persona es muy incómodo casi no se alcanza a distinguir.
No dudes en adquirir esta consola, el servicio de Amazon es extraordinario, y sobre todo el precio, yo las compré en oferta relámpago y con dos meses de bonificación con citibanamex en poco menos de $4,000 pesos.
The shipping was efficient and yes, the Switch Lite Turquoise is actually a nice shade of the blue/green hue. A nice deep teal.
For those wondering, if came completely intact, not a dent, crack or scratch to be had...
I would highly recommend purchasing products such as electronics from this particular seller, because they will arrive basically brand new when it says ‘like new, collectible’ and you’ll definitely get your money’s worth! Very much worth the wait! So far, I’m really enjoying using it! :)
I sold my first switch to get this and I do not regret.
Começando pelo aspecto de hardware, é seguro dizer que a Nvidia fez um trabalho muito melhor do que a Nintendo: O SoC Tegra é capaz de entregar jogos antigos de PC (2013 em diante) para o handheld sem screen tearing, sem frame drops, e com uma boa duração de bateria (no máximo 3 horas, dependendo do jogo).
Porém, a Nintendo me desapontou: embora os face buttons (X, Y, A B) sejam macios de apertar, a pressa da empresa em lançar logo o Switch Lite afim de aproveitar o hype que o tradicional Switch gerou culminou em sticks com qualidade duvidosa sendo implementados na versão final do produto. Uma vez que o seu stick esteja "funcionando sozinho", isso vai sempre te perseguir até que você resolva o problema: ou envie para um representante da Nintendo no exterior para consertar, o que pode levar até semanas, ou você resolve o problema sozinho - e é aí que você se depara com uma outra limitação imposta pela Nintendo, as tri-wing screws (parafusos de três pontas) que a empresa implementou propositalmente para evitar que seus clientes sejam capazes de fazer a manutenção do Switch Lite. Lamentável.
Em termos de software: até a geração passada da Nintendo (WiiU) o senso comum ditava que a audiência da empresa sempre foram os pequenos até os adolescentes. Com o Switch, a Nintendo quer mudar essa idéia e abraçar todos os públicos. Mas os desenvolvedores ainda não engoliram essa, principalmente porque lançaram seus jogos nas plataformas anteriores da Nintendo e se arrependeram amargamente, devido às míseras vendas de seus jogos. É por isso que desenvolvedores como Rockstar, Activision, EA, dentre outros não lançam jogos considerados 'Mature' na plataforma. Depois de quase três anos de mercado, o Switch ainda vive o momento em que essas desenvolvedoras ficam esperando ver quem dá o primeiro passo. Se for feito com sucesso e a lucratividade compensar, as outras seguem. Nesse período de indecisão, a comunidade Switch ainda debate "onde está GTA V para o Switch?", "Cadê o port de Red Dead Redemption?", "por quê ainda não temos Tomb Raider ou Deus EX no Switch?", entre outras reivindicações. Os jogos "first-party" nada mais são do que ports do WiiU cujos preços são absurdamente caros. Para se ter uma idéia, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze, um jogo do WiiU com mais de cinco anos de existência, é cobrado por 60 Dólares. Tudo bem, o jogo é bonito, porém velho demais e caro demais. E essa tem sido a filosofia da empresa, se for first-party, cobre o máximo. Diferente da competidora Sony, onde até mesmo jogos first-party como God of War é descontado mais da metade em promoções na PS Store, a Nintendo quer sempre cobrar o máximo, descontando seus jogos em 33% de vez em nunca na Nintendo eShop. Esse desconto é seletivo (não valem para todos os jogos da empresa). Além disso, falando na eShop, você sempre compra um jogo 'no escuro': sem uma demo, sem review para você ter uma idéia se o jogo é bom ou não antes de comprar. Então supomos que você compre o jogo mesmo assim. Se arrependeu? Azar o seu, a Nintendo não permite refunds (retorno do software e o seu dinheiro de volta). Um absurdo. E como as leis vigentes brasileiras são mais feitas pra te ferrar do que pra te ajudar, é melhor você procurar um vídeo de um gameplay no Youtube antes de efetuar a sua compra. Você foi avisado.
Por fim, eu tenho mais de 340 horas com o meu Switch Lite. Me arrependo de ter comprado o handheld com um preço tão salgado, confesso que deveria ter esperado mais um ano, quem sabe até lá o Switch Lite teria um preço menos abusivo e jogos mais atrativos. Não sou fã de Mario e toda aquela corja "fofinha demais e caro demais" da Nintendo. Admitidamente, se o projeto Smach Z (Kickstarter) tivesse entregado um produto digno da espera, não teria sequer passado perto do Nintendo Switch. E tem mais: se você curte apenas jogos em 2D ou então no estilo dos da Gameloft, teu celular vai ter dar uma experiência melhor do que o Nintendo Switch Lite, supondo que você tenha um controle Bluetooth e um celular com uma configuração respeitável e com mais de 2000mAh de bateria. O único quesito que o Switch Lite ganha é que é apenas uma única configuração de hardware, portanto os desenvolvedores oferecem o suporte aos seus jogos de maneira que rodem de forma suave e compatível, coisa que não se vê muito em jogos Android em 2020.
Adicionalmente, se o seu Switch Lite for teu hardware principal para jogos, ele vai ficar bastante judiado.
Você vai precisar de um case, uma skin e um grip. Eu recomendo essa solução três-em-um da Skull & Co:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082B56D2H/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Um screen protector para evitar arranhões na tela:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07QNRB34L/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o03_s01?ie=UTF8&psc=1
E por fim, um cartão de memória. Dependendo se você for um colecionador, a memória interna talvez seja o suficiente. Caso contrário, um cartão de 200GB da SanDisk deve bastar para o seu primeiro ano com o Switch Lite:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B073JY5T7T/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o03_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1