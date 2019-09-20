- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise
About the product
- Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price
- Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system
- Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built-in +Control Pad
- Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode
Product description
Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that's optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more. If you're looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are. Game trademarks and copyrights are properties of their respective owners. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. 2019 Nintendo.