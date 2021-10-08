- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con
- 7-inch OLED screen - Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop
- Wired LAN port - Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection
- 64 GB internal storage - Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage
- Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.
- Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software
From the manufacturer
Meet the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family
The new system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, 64 GB of internal storage, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, and enhanced audio.
TV Mode
Dock your system to enjoy HD gaming on your TV.
Tabletop Mode
Flip the stand to share the screen, then share the fun with a multiplayer game.
Handheld Mode
Pick it up and play with the Joy-Con controllers attached to enjoy the 7-inch OLED screen.
GameSpot – "...the best display on any dedicated handheld gaming device… ever."
GameXplain – "...a fantastic upgrade for anyone looking to game on the go."
Game Informer – "The screen is an absolute marvel…"
IGN – "Outside of the display, my favorite improvement to the Switch OLED is easily the new kickstand." – 8/10
Shacknews – "...the best portable visual experience…" – 9/10
The Verge – "...premium portable experience." – 8/10
Product Description
Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family
Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.
Don’t pay Ridiculous prices, it’s worth the wait.
If you don’t have a switch yet. Pick this up!
If you already have a switch and money isn’t an issue, sure go ahead and upgrade. You deserve to treat yourself!
If the two above don’t apply to you. Don’t worry. Your OG Switch or even Switch Lite is just fine.
By L.A. Brito on October 8, 2021
1. My eyes are getting old, so at a slightly larger clearer oled display, it helps with the visual in handheld mode. With the original, I noticed that I tend to leave it docked and hardly used it as a handheld.
2. Lots of reviews fail to mention that I can finally link my wireless bluetooth headphone. That was sorely missing from my Mario edition Switch. Headphones vastly improve handheld functioning and enjoyment.
Nintendo Oled is not a next gen console, and I get that. It just come with enough improvements for me to justify upgrading. I am looking forward to going back into my library of games and replaying some of the old games I have, in handheld mode. At $350 MSRP (please try not to purchase scalping prices), I recommend it as a buy. I dare say safe and spend the extra cash on the oled version versus the switch lite edition. Good luck and happy holidays.
By KBoo on November 21, 2021
Top reviews from other countries
Totalmente recomendable 👍🏻
Yo lo compre en color blanco y de verdad se ve increíblemente 👌🏻
El día que salió a la venta Amazon me entrego sin problema, llego hasta las 8PM, pero cumplió con su entrega el mismo día.
Reviewed in Mexico on October 9, 2021
I have only had the OLED for ONE DAY. I can easily see the screen when I put it on the stand on any surface level. My eyes feel so much more relaxed (I have 20/20 eyesight so my previous issues are not anything to do with my vision). I'll sell my Switch Lite and get a nice amount of my money back so this purchase also isn't even as expensive it was. The ability to set up to a TV is also a really nice reason to make the SWITCH (hehehe) if you're on the fence and in the same position in any way.
Hope this Helps!