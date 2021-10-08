FREE delivery Saturday, January 22
Or fastest delivery January 16 - 18
$$349.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$349.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Nintendo Switch – OLED Mo... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

2 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(1050)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(2038)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
New & Used (125) from
$346.49  & FREE Shipping
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$346.49
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: mjentertainment
Sold by: mjentertainment
(138389 ratings)
86% positive over last 12 months
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy

Add to your order

2 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
1050
$24.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con

Platform : Nintendo Switch
4.8 out of 5 stars 2,351 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Nintendo Switch Consoles
Price: $349.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Available to ship in 1-2 days.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.
Style: Console
Color: White
White
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 2 options
See all 2 options

Enhance your purchase

  • 7-inch OLED screen - Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop
  • Wired LAN port - Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection
  • 64 GB internal storage - Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage
  • Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.
  • Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software
New & Used (125) from $346.49 & FREE Shipping
Prime Book Box
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.

Frequently bought together

  • Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con
  • +
  • amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible with Nintendo Switch OLED model 2021 (3-Pack)
  • +
  • Orzly Carry Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch and New Switch OLED Console - Black Protective Hard Portable Travel Carry Ca
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Meet the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family

The new system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, 64 GB of internal storage, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, and enhanced audio.

Three modes in one

TV Mode

Dock your system to enjoy HD gaming on your TV.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Tabletop Mode

Flip the stand to share the screen, then share the fun with a multiplayer game.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Handheld Mode

Pick it up and play with the Joy-Con controllers attached to enjoy the 7-inch OLED screen.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

GameSpot – "...the best display on any dedicated handheld gaming device… ever."

GameXplain – "...a fantastic upgrade for anyone looking to game on the go."

Game Informer – "The screen is an absolute marvel…"

IGN – "Outside of the display, my favorite improvement to the Switch OLED is easily the new kickstand." – 8/10

Shacknews – "...the best portable visual experience…" – 9/10

The Verge – "...premium portable experience." – 8/10

* Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

** Additional Joy‑Con or Nintendo Switch Pro controllers required for multiplayer modes; sold separately. Multiplayer features vary by game; see individual games for details.

Product Description

Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family

Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.

*There may be software where the game experience may differ due to the new capabilities of the system, such as the larger screen size.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
2,351 global ratings
5 star
91%
4 star
4%
3 star
2%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

Broke College Student
5.0 out of 5 stars Review
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2021
Color: WhiteStyle: Console
814 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Bill
1.0 out of 5 stars $800 on day one
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2021
Color: WhiteStyle: Console
570 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
John J.
1.0 out of 5 stars Good price
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2021
Color: Neon Blue and RedStyle: Console
398 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
anthony
1.0 out of 5 stars Wtf
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2021
Color: Neon Blue and RedStyle: Console
374 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jorge Alba
1.0 out of 5 stars .
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2021
Color: WhiteStyle: Console
240 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
L.A. Brito
5.0 out of 5 stars OLED looks so nice
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2021
Color: WhiteStyle: ConsoleVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars OLED looks so nice
By L.A. Brito on October 8, 2021
Internal spec wise there’s not much difference to the original switch. However that screen just looks so much nicer and bigger than anticipated in person. It’s just one of those things you can’t gauge in pictures. You just gotta see for yourself personally. You really notice the difference side by side.

If you don’t have a switch yet. Pick this up!
If you already have a switch and money isn’t an issue, sure go ahead and upgrade. You deserve to treat yourself!

If the two above don’t apply to you. Don’t worry. Your OG Switch or even Switch Lite is just fine.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
131 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ahmed Zulkarnine
5.0 out of 5 stars Big Screen love it
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2021
Color: WhiteStyle: ConsoleVerified Purchase
55 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
KBoo
5.0 out of 5 stars Nintendo Oled Switch from Amazon Treasure Truck
Reviewed in the United States on November 21, 2021
Color: WhiteStyle: ConsoleVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Nintendo Oled Switch from Amazon Treasure Truck
By KBoo on November 21, 2021
First, this is my second Nintendo Switch system. My first is the Mario edition switch and it still functions well. Despite only small incremental upgrades with the Oled version, here are my main reasons for the upgrade:

1. My eyes are getting old, so at a slightly larger clearer oled display, it helps with the visual in handheld mode. With the original, I noticed that I tend to leave it docked and hardly used it as a handheld.

2. Lots of reviews fail to mention that I can finally link my wireless bluetooth headphone. That was sorely missing from my Mario edition Switch. Headphones vastly improve handheld functioning and enjoyment.

Nintendo Oled is not a next gen console, and I get that. It just come with enough improvements for me to justify upgrading. I am looking forward to going back into my library of games and replaying some of the old games I have, in handheld mode. At $350 MSRP (please try not to purchase scalping prices), I recommend it as a buy. I dare say safe and spend the extra cash on the oled version versus the switch lite edition. Good luck and happy holidays.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
33 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Bruno Araujo
2.0 out of 5 stars Nintendo Switch versão Francês, em que a tomada é muito diferente é difícil de achar um adaptador.
Reviewed in Brazil on November 24, 2021
Color: Neon Blue and RedStyle: ConsoleVerified Purchase
96 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Ricardo Hernandez
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantástica
Reviewed in Mexico on October 8, 2021
Color: WhiteStyle: ConsoleVerified Purchase
68 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Craw
5.0 out of 5 stars Una pantalla de los mejor!
Reviewed in Mexico on October 9, 2021
Color: WhiteStyle: ConsoleVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Una pantalla de los mejor!
Reviewed in Mexico on October 9, 2021
Sin duda alguna el cambio de la pantalla es radical, estaba en duda si comprarlo o no, ya que los cambios son pocos, viendo la pantalla OLED vale totalmente la pena el cambio

Yo lo compre en color blanco y de verdad se ve increíblemente 👌🏻

El día que salió a la venta Amazon me entrego sin problema, llego hasta las 8PM, pero cumplió con su entrega el mismo día.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
53 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Michael
5.0 out of 5 stars From Switch Lite to Switch OLED
Reviewed in Canada on October 20, 2021
Color: WhiteStyle: ConsoleVerified Purchase
19 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Michael S.
4.0 out of 5 stars First Switch Console
Reviewed in Canada on October 14, 2021
Color: Neon Blue and RedStyle: ConsoleVerified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
 Report abuse