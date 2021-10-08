I waited to buy this OLED model rather than buying the original switch several months ago. It isn't too bad. But Honestly I probably could have been almost as happy had I just purchased the original as there isn't much that has changed or been upgraded. I had a Switch lite previous to this model, so I immediately docked the switch and have ignored the portable handheld feature of the OLED model for the better part of the short time I've owned the console. It's unique and worth having due to the portability. I do think Nintendo seriously dropped the ball on the graphical processing power with this console. I find it to be slow and has some hesitancy when performing basic tasks, especially the e-shop. It takes way too long to load and it doesn't seem to retain the data once loaded, it seems to have to constantly reload previously viewed items. It needs Anti-Aliasing quite badly. It is a shame that it cannot perform on a basic level and keep up with Sony and Microsoft. Other than that, it is Nintendo, and It is hard to avoid buying one due to the games that are only available with Nintendo. The main attraction is Mario/Nintendo ONLY Games as well as the old retro virtual console games. I am looking forward to playing the N64 on this later in October. I am hoping that one day I will be able to use a functioning emulator on a PC and crank up the graphics to where they should be. Anyone that has knowledge on how to build these emulators, I look forward to seeing what you come out with. I didn't submit any photos because there are a ton online already. Nothing new to see here.