Platform:Nintendo Switch | Edition:Standard + 12-Month Individual Membership

Mario fans of the world, unite! Now you can play, create, and share the side-scrolling Super Mario courses of your dreams in the Super Mario Maker 2 game, available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system! Dive into the single-player Story Mode and play built-in courses to rebuild Princess Peach's castle. Make your own courses, alone or together. And with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, share your courses, access a near-endless supply made by others, enjoy online multiplayer, and more! If you're not already a Nintendo Switch Online member, this Super Mario Maker 2 + Nintendo Switch Online bundle might be perfect for you-it's available as both a physical and digital release and includes a 12-month Individual Membership for Nintendo Switch Online! A new side-scrolling Mario adventure that unleashes the creative potential of Super Mario Maker 2 awaits in Story Mode, which contains over 100 built-in courses. And in Course Maker, a wide range of parts, tools, and more are available so you can construct your own courses. Want Cat Mario sliding down slopes to take out an army of baddies? Go for it! You call the shots. Pass a Joy-Con controller to a partner to build cooperatively on a single system! Power-up the fun even further with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, which gives you access to Course World and its wealth of online content and functionality. Track your rankings, share your creations, and leave comments after you've played courses. With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can also tackle Endless Challenge, save online courses locally for later offline play, enjoy online multiplayer with players both near and far, and customize how you appear to others by dressing your Mii character with fun accessories! Nintendo Switch Online membership and Nintendo Account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online