NordicTrack NTL17915 T 6.5 S Treadmill - Includes a 1-Month iFit Membership - A True Club Membership with World-class Personal Training in the Comfort of Your Home (Credit Card Required)

4.0 out of 5 stars 1,644 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "treadmill"
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Interactive Personal Training at Home powered by iFit; gain access to on-demand, interactive trainer-led global and studio workout programs; membership required, sold separately
  • 10% OneTouch incline control, 10 MPH SMART OneTouch speed control; spacious 20” x 55” tread belt
  • Bluetooth connection allows iFit to automatically adjust your treadmill’s speed and incline to match trainer recommendations and mimic real-life terrain; integrated tablet holder secures your tablet or smartphone
  • Enjoy a quiet workout with a powerful 2.6 CHP DurX Smart Response Motor perfect for running, jogging, and walking in the comfort of your home
  • Innovative SpaceSaver design with EasyLift Assist means your treadmill can fold up after your run for compact, simple storage. iPod Compatible Sound System
  NordicTrack NTL17915 T 6.5 S Treadmill - Includes a 1-Month iFit Membership - A True Club Membership with World-class Personal Training in the Comfort of Your Home (Credit Card Required)
From the manufacturer

Access iFit On Your Phone or Tablet*

Trainers Move Your Machine

Our library of on-demand workouts feature LIVE Interactive™ Tech where our world-class trainers digitally control your speed and incline for a great workout.

Endless Training Options

Get in the Game! With studio sessions to global workouts and even cross-training options like yoga and full-body sculpting, our world-class coaches provide limitless variety.

Product Features

Performance Specs

  • 30-Day Free iFit Trial Membership
  • 5” Backlit iFit Display
  • iFit Coach™ Ready
  • Auxiliary Music Port
  • Dual 2” Digitally Amplified Speakers

  • FlexSelect™ Cushioning
  • 20” x 55” Commercial Tread Belt

  • 0-10% LIVE Incline Control
  • 0-10 MPH LIVE Speed Control
  • 2.6 CHP DurX™ Commercial Motor
  • EKG Grip Pulse w/ iFit Tracking Capabilities
  • 300 Lb. User Capacity

  • SpaceSaver Design with Easy Lift™ Assist
  • Lifetime Frame Warranty
  • 25-Year Motor Warranty
  • 1-Year Parts & Labor Warranty
  • 73.5” L X 36” W X 54” H

Product description

Reach your fitness goals with the NordicTrack T 6. 5 size with iFit compatibility, you have access to an ever-expanding library of workouts, Google maps training routes, and automatic stats tracking. One-touch controls allow you to adjust speed and incline settings at the touch of a button.

Product details

Manual [PDF]| User Guide [PDF]|Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF]
  • Product Dimensions: 73 x 35.8 x 67.5 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 193 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • ASIN: B0193V3DJ6
  • Item model number: NTL17915
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #456 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF]

Customer Questions & Answers
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Buyer Beware! You CAN use your treadmill without registering with iFit. Don't get scammed!
March 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
3,319 people found this helpful
Angel
4.0 out of 5 stars This thing is almost perfect!
August 11, 2017
Verified Purchase
1,594 people found this helpful
Mayra Hernandez
5.0 out of 5 stars No shaking. Sturdy. Quality product.
April 23, 2018
Verified Purchase
479 people found this helpful
Rod Tucker
1.0 out of 5 stars SCAM
January 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
289 people found this helpful
