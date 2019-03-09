I would of given it 4.5 if I could. Let me start by saying that I am more than satisfied with this treadmill. Some people were saying that this treadmill was only good for fast walking or light jogging. This is absolutely inaccurate. The speeds are 1-10 and most of the time I can't even go past 6 for my fast jogging. I also read people saying that you couldn't increase speeds in increments, another inaccuracy, you absolutely can! Incline is very good, solid, and responsive. I feel as if people are trying to knock this perfectly solid treadmill to make way for newer models.



OK, so it doesn't have fans, or TV screen, or a doughnut maker. Really people? Are you here to get a good workout or watch TV? Most of the time I use my phone for music anyway, that way I can have the music blasting in my ear. My basement is perfectly cool for my treadmill and if necessary I could always just put a standing fan in front of it. I agree that the panel speakers suck. Use earphones or your stereo, problem solved.



The cup holders are nice and large to put your keys, watch, socks, if you like running barefooted like an animal, cellphone, or your Big Gulp drink that you got form 7-Eleven.



The panel has plenty of options to keep track of all kinds of stuff. Honestly I only use time, or distance, but I understand it's cool to have little preset workouts and other options. I might want to keep track of how much lard falls of my body one day with the calorie option.



I guess my light humor comes from the fact that I got such a great deal for such great quality and competent treadmill :) .