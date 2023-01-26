FREE Returns
novium Hoverpen 2.0 - Futuristic Luxury Pen Made With Aerospace Alloys, Unique Aesthetic, Free Spinning Executive Pen, Cool Gadgets, Valentines Day Gifts for Men & Women (Space Black, Basic)

4.6 out of 5 stars 721 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Brand novium
Writing Instrument Form Ballpoint Pen
Color Space Black
Ink Color Black
Age Range (Description) Adult

About this item

  • ✅ The Coolest Eye-catching Centerpiece: Cosmic inspired & engineered to defy gravity, Hoverpen 2.0 is the world's first pen hovering at an angle. It's perfectly balanced at 23.5 degree, impossible to ignore, which makes it the best conversational starter on your desk.
  • ✅ Premium Futuristic Design: No power necessary! Crafted with aircraft grade aluminum and enduring zinc alloy. It takes 103 meticulous processes to construct the Hoverpen. The pen body is shaped with "uni-body" design. Highly precise craftsmanship makes it like a piece of equisite desk art. Hoverpen equals to lifelong durability. Expect your luxury pen to last and hover for up to 100 years.
  • ✅ Provoke Curiosity: Research shows task-switching can enhance creativity. Entertain your fidgeting needs with the Hoverpen’s fully magnetic features. Spin the pen on the pedestal and let it boost your focus and creativity. Or watch, sit back, and relax.
  • ✅ Precision Flow Ink: Equipped with Schmidt ballpoint cartridges, the German-engineered luxury standard ballpoint refill. Versatile yet flexible, experience the smooth writing with the unique pen. Hoverpen 2.0 promises no spills, no spotting, and definitely no explosions.
  • ✅ A Stand-out Decor & Gift: Reward yourself for a job well done and deck out your work area with this futuristic, free-standing, reward-winning pen. Or, gift it to the best boss in the world who already has everything. It's the perfect option if you're looking for unique gifts.

Compare with similar items


novium Hoverpen 2.0 - Futuristic Luxury Pen Made With Aerospace Alloys, Unique Aesthetic, Free Spinning Executive Pen, Cool Gadgets, Valentines Day Gifts for Men & Women (Space Black, Basic)
Novium Hoverpen - Luxury Pen for Men & Women, Vertically Standing Executive Ballpoint Pen with Top Grade Free-Flowing Ink & Refill, Unique Gifts for Men, Cool Desk Decorations, office decor for Men
novium Hoverpen 3.0 - Minimalist Luxury Fountain Pen Made of Metals, Futuristic Aesthetic, Free Spinning Executive Pen, Christmas Gifts for Men & Women (Deep Black) (Deep Black)
novium Hoverpen - Luxury Pen for Men & Women, Vertically Standing Executive Ballpoint Pen with Top Grade Free-Flowing Ink & Refill, Unique Gifts for Men, Cool Desk Decorations, office decor for Men
Centopto Magnetic Levitating Pen, Magnetic Levitation Office Floating Pen, Swing Freely Not Fall Fidget Toy, Personalized Pens Father's Day Gift for Men
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (721) 4.6 out of 5 stars (210) 5.0 out of 5 stars (1) 4.4 out of 5 stars (40) 4.1 out of 5 stars (75)
Price $99.00 $72.00 $149.00 $119.00 $52.90
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By novium novium novium novium Shidekaifa
Color Space Black Dark Gray Deep Black Pitch Black Grey
Product Description

An Executive Luxury Pen that Hovers for Decades

The Hoverpen 2.0's pedestal takes on a new shape inspired by space. Its magnetized ring design keeps the pen suspended in place, giving it that "floating in space" flair. Fans of sci fi and space exploration will come to love.

The casing of Hoverpen 2.0's body is crafted from a single piece of aircraft grade aluminum. It is uniquely machined as one long piece of metal - giving it it an aura of high quality craftsmanship rarely seen in other pens.

The material for the body is carved from high quality aluminum sourced from a premium supplier. With a long-lasting aircraft grade aluminum body, Hoverpen 2.0 is designed to last for decades.

Engineered to Defy Gravity, to Spin, & to Inspire.

With its new ridged design, the Hoverpen 2.0 becomes a mesmerizing marvel to watch when spinning, as its circular acceleration and deceleration are now fully visible. A simple twist will send the pen spinning for up to 20 seconds in flawless, kinetic motion.

Fun to fidget, hypnotic to watch - Hoverpen 2.0 provides much needed entertainment during those dull workdays. Give it a spin, sit back, and ponder on the mysteries of the universe as the Hoverpen 2.0 revolves over and over.

According to numerous studies, task switching has been shown to improve creativity and problem solving. Researchers found that by constantly switching tasks, people improved both their convergent thinking (logical thinking) and divergent thinking (out-of-the-box thinking) when faced with creative tasks. Studies show that frequently interrupting your brainstorming with consistent micro-breaks resulted in more idea generation than no breaks.

The Hoverpen was designed around this idea. We designed Hoverpen as the ultimate task-switching tool. Every now and then, take a moment out of your day, spin the pen, and boost your creativity like never before.

Hoverpen space teacher appreciation gifts prime exclusive premium desk decor dad birthday ideas Hoverpen2 silver starlight elegant teacher gift boss supervisor congrats present option hoverpen 2 blue Hoverpen2-Big M embed
Space Black Starlight Silver Neptune Blue Space Black - 18K-Gold Ring Option Space Black - Meteorite Embedded
International Standard D1 Refill
Neat Package ready fror gifting
Fidget Friendly
Pen Color Space Black Starlight Silver Neptune Blue Space Black Space Black
Pedestal Color Black Silver Silver Black Black
Cap Ring Color Black Silver Silver 18K-Gold Plated 18K-Gold Plated
Material Aluminum, Zinc Alloy Aluminum, Zinc Alloy Aluminum, Zinc Alloy Aluminum, Zinc Alloy Aluminum, Zinc Alloy, Muonionalusta Meteorite

