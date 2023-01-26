|Manufacturer
|novium
|Brand
|novium
|Item Weight
|15.5 ounces
|Package Dimensions
|7.99 x 4.41 x 2.95 inches
|Item model number
|SHINTE001
|Color
|Space Black
|Closure
|Magnetic
|Material Type
|Aluminum, Metal
|Number of Items
|1
|Size
|1 Count (Pack of 1)
|Point Type
|Fine
|Ink Color
|Black
|Manufacturer Part Number
|SHINTE001
novium Hoverpen 2.0 - Futuristic Luxury Pen Made With Aerospace Alloys, Unique Aesthetic, Free Spinning Executive Pen, Cool Gadgets, Valentines Day Gifts for Men & Women (Space Black, Basic)
|Price:
| $99.00
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|novium
|Writing Instrument Form
|Ballpoint Pen
|Color
|Space Black
|Ink Color
|Black
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- ✅ The Coolest Eye-catching Centerpiece: Cosmic inspired & engineered to defy gravity, Hoverpen 2.0 is the world's first pen hovering at an angle. It's perfectly balanced at 23.5 degree, impossible to ignore, which makes it the best conversational starter on your desk.
- ✅ Premium Futuristic Design: No power necessary! Crafted with aircraft grade aluminum and enduring zinc alloy. It takes 103 meticulous processes to construct the Hoverpen. The pen body is shaped with "uni-body" design. Highly precise craftsmanship makes it like a piece of equisite desk art. Hoverpen equals to lifelong durability. Expect your luxury pen to last and hover for up to 100 years.
- ✅ Provoke Curiosity: Research shows task-switching can enhance creativity. Entertain your fidgeting needs with the Hoverpen’s fully magnetic features. Spin the pen on the pedestal and let it boost your focus and creativity. Or watch, sit back, and relax.
- ✅ Precision Flow Ink: Equipped with Schmidt ballpoint cartridges, the German-engineered luxury standard ballpoint refill. Versatile yet flexible, experience the smooth writing with the unique pen. Hoverpen 2.0 promises no spills, no spotting, and definitely no explosions.
- ✅ A Stand-out Decor & Gift: Reward yourself for a job well done and deck out your work area with this futuristic, free-standing, reward-winning pen. Or, gift it to the best boss in the world who already has everything. It's the perfect option if you're looking for unique gifts.
Customers also search
Compare with similar items
Product Description
Novium - Life's Unique Element
We’re novium. The suffix “-ium”, used in metals such as Titanium, represents the novel elements of your life.
We believe the purpose of life is to take challenges and try different possibilities. Thus, we keep challenging ourselves to develop amazing, extraordinary objects.
We hope the designs of novium will bring you enlightenments.
- Winner of Time's Best Inventions 2022
- Muse Design Award - Gold Award
Inspired by spacecraft, sci-fi, and all things cosmos -
Meet the Hoverpen 2.0: Interstellar Edition
Our boldest, most radical design yet. Hoverpen 2.0 will be the centerpiece of your desktop setup, where it will be met with awe and envy alike.
Hoverpen 2.0 was designed to function and to impress. Highly precise craftsmanship of the pedestal has the Hoverpen sitting in a ring of magnetic repulsion. Balancing against at a 23.5 degree angle, the pen itself is engineered to take a stand against gravity itself. The way it defies gravity makes it impossible to ignore.
- Elevate your writing
- Make any office desk fascinating
- The perfect gift for someone who already has everything
An Executive Luxury Pen that Hovers for Decades
The Hoverpen 2.0's pedestal takes on a new shape inspired by space. Its magnetized ring design keeps the pen suspended in place, giving it that "floating in space" flair. Fans of sci fi and space exploration will come to love.
The casing of Hoverpen 2.0's body is crafted from a single piece of aircraft grade aluminum. It is uniquely machined as one long piece of metal - giving it it an aura of high quality craftsmanship rarely seen in other pens.
The material for the body is carved from high quality aluminum sourced from a premium supplier. With a long-lasting aircraft grade aluminum body, Hoverpen 2.0 is designed to last for decades.
Engineered to Defy Gravity, to Spin, & to Inspire.
With its new ridged design, the Hoverpen 2.0 becomes a mesmerizing marvel to watch when spinning, as its circular acceleration and deceleration are now fully visible. A simple twist will send the pen spinning for up to 20 seconds in flawless, kinetic motion.
Fun to fidget, hypnotic to watch - Hoverpen 2.0 provides much needed entertainment during those dull workdays. Give it a spin, sit back, and ponder on the mysteries of the universe as the Hoverpen 2.0 revolves over and over.
According to numerous studies, task switching has been shown to improve creativity and problem solving. Researchers found that by constantly switching tasks, people improved both their convergent thinking (logical thinking) and divergent thinking (out-of-the-box thinking) when faced with creative tasks. Studies show that frequently interrupting your brainstorming with consistent micro-breaks resulted in more idea generation than no breaks.
The Hoverpen was designed around this idea. We designed Hoverpen as the ultimate task-switching tool. Every now and then, take a moment out of your day, spin the pen, and boost your creativity like never before.
|
|
|
|
Fidget Friendly
At novium, we're obsessed with magnetism - it's why we've even made the cap for the Hoverpen 2.0 magnetically snap into place. Just holding the pen a small distance from the lid is enough for the cap to get sucked onto the pen.
Just playing with the magnetic cap can provide hours of fidgeting bliss. We've designed every element of Hoverpen 2.0 to fit into your daily work life.
|
Ready for Signature & Note Down Important Ideas
With a soft ergonomic finish, Hoverpen 2.0 feels like satin in the hand. Soft and gentle to the touch, our latest Hoverpen was designed to make long, strenuous writing sessions feel light and enjoyable.
Hoverpen 2.0's curved lines are not only visually stunning, they sit right along the hollow of your hand, making for a more pleasurable writing experience.
|
Easy Refillable
Hoverpen 2.0 comes equipped with Schmidt ballpoint cartridges, the German-engineered luxury standard in ballpoint pens. Hoverpen 2.0 is complete reloadable. Simply pull out the cartridge using the included pincher tool and re-insert any D1 sized refill. Quick and easy reloads make the Hoverpen 2.0 one of the most versatile pens.
|Space Black
|Starlight Silver
|Neptune Blue
|Space Black - 18K-Gold Ring Option
|Space Black - Meteorite Embedded
|International Standard D1 Refill
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Neat Package ready fror gifting
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fidget Friendly
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Pen Color
|Space Black
|Starlight Silver
|Neptune Blue
|Space Black
|Space Black
|Pedestal Color
|Black
|Silver
|Silver
|Black
|Black
|Cap Ring Color
|Black
|Silver
|Silver
|18K-Gold Plated
|18K-Gold Plated
|Material
|Aluminum, Zinc Alloy
|Aluminum, Zinc Alloy
|Aluminum, Zinc Alloy
|Aluminum, Zinc Alloy
|Aluminum, Zinc Alloy, Muonionalusta Meteorite