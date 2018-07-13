3% Claimed
Ends in 01h 16m 29s
Deal has ended
Quantity: 1
Adding to Cart Add to Cart failed. Retrying.. All retries have failed
This deal is sold out
This deal is in your Cart.
You have 0:00 left to check out
Waitlist is full
You're on the waitlist for this deal.
We'll notify you on the Amazon site, or you can turn on waitlist notifications in the Amazon App on your phone.
Learn more
This deal is now available for you.
You have left to add this to Cart.
You have already claimed this deal. See this order
Failed to claim the deal
Deal quantity is limited to 30 per customer
Kobra WiFi OBD Scan Tool ... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Kobra WiFi OBD Scan Tool OBD Scanner (Wired Pro OBD Reader)

3.8 out of 5 stars 3,474 customer reviews
Price: $18.49
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime
With Deal: $12.99
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime
You Save: $5.50 (30%)
Deal is 3% Claimed
In Stock.
Sold by E-Tech distributors and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Wired Pro OBD Reader

Compare with similar items


Kobra WiFi OBD Scan Tool OBD Scanner (Wired Pro OBD Reader)
Autel AL319 OBD2 CAN Code Reader Reading and Erasing Codes Check Emission Monitor Status Scan Tool
TT TOPDON TD309 Car Code Reader 12 V OBD2/EOBD Diagnostic Scan Tool
Manfiter OBD2 Scanner Auto Car OBDii 2 Code Reader Diagnostic Scan Tool Check Engine Light Trouble Codes Vehicle
Foseal OBD2 Scanner Bluetooth, Bluetooth OBD2 OBD 2 Scan Tool OBDII Car Diagnostic Check Engine Light Code Reader for Android Windows for 1996 and Newer Gas Vehicles in The US, Supports Torque App
OBD2 Scanner Code Reader Car Diagnostic Tool - OBD 2 Check Engine Light Scan Auto Computer Readers with Reset - OBD-II Automotive Tools Sensor ABS Car Accessories for Automobiles Diagnostics Scanners
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (3474) 4 out of 5 stars (1467) 4 out of 5 stars (74) 4 out of 5 stars (181) 4 out of 5 stars (2785) 4 out of 5 stars (368)
Price $18.49 $34.88 $20.99 $19.99 $10.99 $24.90
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By E-Tech distributors Leoglobal Ebestzone Allthingwondful Foseal Al's Supply
Color OBD2 Scanner TD309 Red OBD2 Scanner Bluetooth for Android Black
Size Wired Pro OBD Reader AL319 TD 309 medium-1 For Android & Windows Black
Compare with similar items

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product information

Size:Wired Pro OBD Reader

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Product Description

Diagnostic Car Scanner Tool

OBD2 PROFESSIONAL DIAGNOSTIC CAR SCANNER TOOL FIX TROUBLE CODES
plug in unit insert key to turn engine fully on check the codes and manual let the tool scan.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

3,474 customer reviews

3.8 out of 5 stars
3.8 out of 5 stars
By customer groups & interests
Automotive
3.8
Car Care
3.8

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

check engine easy to use torque lite torque pro scan tool make sure free app highly recommend torque app error codes car doctor gas cap obd fusion parts store like a charm trouble codes right away android phone worked fine auto parts
A great customer
4.0 out of 5 starsRead the INSTRUCTIONS lol 🤣 good device
July 13, 2018
Size: WIFI For Android/iOSVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
67 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Schazaam
5.0 out of 5 starsDoes exactly what it needs to do
November 9, 2017
Size: Wired Pro OBD ReaderVerified Purchase
Read more
85 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
MBH
5.0 out of 5 starsVery simple to use and works exactly as promised
April 20, 2018
Size: Wired Pro OBD ReaderVerified Purchase
Read more
59 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
AlabamaSteve
5.0 out of 5 starsWill Save you Money!
February 19, 2018
Size: Wired Pro OBD ReaderVerified Purchase
Read more
92 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Nancy
5.0 out of 5 starsVery easy to use!
January 12, 2018
Size: Wired Pro OBD ReaderVerified Purchase
Read more
62 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
L. Knight
5.0 out of 5 starsNifty..worked perfectly and saved money!
June 23, 2017
Size: WIFI For Android/iOSVerified Purchase
Read more
68 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsKOBRA Products commited to positive outcome.
February 18, 2018
Size: Wired Pro OBD ReaderVerified Purchase
Read more
55 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Steeler Nation
5.0 out of 5 starsNice product
June 5, 2017
Size: WIFI For Android/iOSVerified Purchase
Read more
173 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best Rated in Code Readers & Scan Tools, cb radio accessories for trucks, odb 2 scanner, Best code readers for automobiles, Best diagnostic scanners for car, Best obd readers for car

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Kobra WiFi OBD Scan Tool OBD Scanner (Wired Pro OBD Reader)
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Kobra WiFi OBD Scan Tool OBD Scanner (Wired Pro OBD Reader)
Set up a giveaway
Amazon FSA Store

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.