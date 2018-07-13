First impression - very good



While you may have a legitimate reason you can’t connect, most of the people who can’t connect seem to be not following instructions about when to turn the unit on or off or the car on or off or realize that it’s wifi which has a stronger connection not Bluetooth. Additionally, yes it’s going to use your Wi-Fi connection if you have a hotspot in the car so you have to realize that you make a trade on what’s running at the moment.



For the money spent, you can’t have everything nor do you leave your car in the dealership connected to their diagnostic equipment !



Now after my own skipping the instructions (um!) I got it connected know that and I have five codes from another scanner and from an expensive dealer scan so I had a good benchmark to start with. I also know how to clear the codes myself without any device so the aspect of clearing codes is a nice thing for the people who don’t know how



This being said, this device picked up all of the codes I know that exist . Was faithfully on repeating the diagnostics that I spent money to get done with the dealer.



Next time that will save me money. For the price, you cannot argue that it does not come with the $10 application you need to run it with.



I think you need to be realistic with how little you spend and what you get. It’s a good value for the money for sure and if it tells you something you didn’t know without going to the dealer it’s a great value for the money - isn’t that why you bought it ?



I have cleared all my codes and still have my other computer so I will run my car again until it trips the codes that I know it will and compare it against both computers- I will update this review then.



I used the fusion app because I have more leverage if it doesn’t work then a free app that may be a erroneous or poorly constructed or plain doesn’t work and there’s nobody to get a hold of.



I have rebuilt many engines from cars to motorcycles and on my own aircraft so I know that I am probably above the average user in mechanical knowledge but you don’t really need any of that to use this device if you can follow directions you can still get valuable data to steer your repair shop on to the real issues at hand and not get taken. So then ask yourself what is that worth ?



There you have it for $30 or less with software there’s not going to be much comparable at the dealership besides a cup of coffee, booking your appointment and maybe a complimentary car wash with tip LOL .



Update I have another scanner that gave me additional codes such as cam timing sensor transmission sensor etc. which were not part of my original problems so I used this unit again to clear the codes again and then test drive the car with numerous stops and starts until I could trigger the codes again . Again, accurate. Nice



This unit has accurately represented my codes now a number of times without error



Not that you know me but for what it’s worth I recommend this unit freely