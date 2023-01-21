|Brand
|OCOOPA
|Color
|2 Pack- Blue
|Material
|Aluminum, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
|Power Source
|Electric
|Battery Description
|Lithium
|Battery Capacity
|5200 Milliamp Hours
|Item Package Dimensions L x W x H
|5.94 x 5.28 x 1.54 inches
|Package Weight
|0.41 Kilograms
|Item Weight
|250 Grams
|Brand Name
|OCOOPA
|Manufacturer
|OCOOPA
|Part Number
|ZLS-118S
OCOOPA Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 1 Pack 5200mAh Electric Portable Pocket Heater, Heat Therapy Great for Raynauds, Hunting, Golf, Camping, Women Mens Gifts
$59.99
FREE Returns
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 2 Pack Ocoopa hand warmers rechargeable, one for each pocket when you are doing outdoor sports like hunting, golf, dog walking, camping, or sharing with your friends or family.
- Exquisite Comfort-Made of high-tech aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS material, thousands of polished exterior panels, smooth and warm, portable and compact, as well as anti-skid in one hand.
- Press the switch and instantly release the warmth for you. Rapidly warm up two sides in seconds. There are 3 levels of temperatures: 95-107°F/104-118°F/118-131°F at your choice.
- LARGE BATTERY CAPACITY: a 5200 mAh lithium rechargeable battery with a USB-C charging port ensures a long use time. It can also be used as a power bank to charge your electronic device at any time.
- PERFECT GIFT-It's a MUST HAVE to spend a cold winter, especially for Raynaud's arthritis sufferers for heat therapy needs.
From the brand
Product Description
Get Full Package at One Time
|
Rechargeable hand warmer
|
Rechargeable hand warmer
|
Waterproof hand warmer
|
2-pack hand warmers
|
Modular hand warmer
|
USB charger
|
Hand muff
|
Model number
|118S
|H01
|H01-PD Pro
|UT2s
|U5s
|CP10
|BH1901
|
Features
|most popular choice
|long-lasting heat
|IP45 waterproof& quick charge
|magnetic 2-1 pack
|power bank detachable
|standard USB-C 5v/2A
|windproof& water resistant
|
Running time
|4-8 hours
|8-15 hours
|8-15 hours
|4-8hours*2
|8-15hours*
|10W output
|/
|
Max. temperatures
|Up to 131°F
|Up to 131°F
|Up to 131°F
|Up to 145°F
|Up to 145°F
|/
|/
|
Battery capacity
|5200mAh
|10000mAh
|10000mAh
|5000mAh*2
|10000mAh
|/
|/