$59.99
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Tuesday, January 31
Or fastest delivery Monday, January 30. Order within 11 hrs 35 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$59.99","priceAmount":59.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"59","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"I%2BUBGliT6txnXngcYhIhgIcPu%2FjOu5t57AiL2HHuYCtmXTKtzFBtYVAKdF6FoREbtYYTObhPADq7I4spnlD%2BUIaqL2chJAQUNyf3oTIeOzt6uJhXkYHlJGqCr9MJ2O204fAlhJ0gU4qklxcuGd97W1LEIUkpu4ispUAnOGUnCKfxkaQb%2BPJEtaH%2Fx%2BOBtnLA","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$59.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$59.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
OCOOPA Direct
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
OCOOPA Direct
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
OCOOPA Hand Warmers Recha... has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

OCOOPA Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 1 Pack 5200mAh Electric Portable Pocket Heater, Heat Therapy Great for Raynauds, Hunting, Golf, Camping, Women Mens Gifts

4.6 out of 5 stars 25,228 ratings
$59.99
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.
Color: 2 Pack- Blue
2 Pack- Blue
Updated other options based on this selection

Enhance your purchase

Brand OCOOPA
Color 2 Pack- Blue
Material Aluminum, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Power Source Electric
Battery Description Lithium

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 2 Pack Ocoopa hand warmers rechargeable, one for each pocket when you are doing outdoor sports like hunting, golf, dog walking, camping, or sharing with your friends or family.
  • Exquisite Comfort-Made of high-tech aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS material, thousands of polished exterior panels, smooth and warm, portable and compact, as well as anti-skid in one hand.
  • Press the switch and instantly release the warmth for you. Rapidly warm up two sides in seconds. There are 3 levels of temperatures: 95-107°F/104-118°F/118-131°F at your choice.
  • LARGE BATTERY CAPACITY: a 5200 mAh lithium rechargeable battery with a USB-C charging port ensures a long use time. It can also be used as a power bank to charge your electronic device at any time.
  • PERFECT GIFT-It's a MUST HAVE to spend a cold winter, especially for Raynaud's arthritis sufferers for heat therapy needs.
Make simple joys affordable
Make it a bundle
We found 1 bundle with this item:
OCOOPA Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 1 Pack 5200mAh Electric Portable Pocket Heater, Heat Therapy Great for Raynauds, Hunting, Golf, Camping, Women Mens Gifts

Frequently bought together

  • OCOOPA Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 1 Pack 5200mAh Electric Portable Pocket Heater, Heat Therapy Great for Raynauds, Hunting, G
  • +
  • OCOOPA Hand Warmer Rechargeable, Single/Double Side Heating, 5 Levels up to 10hrs Heat, 5200mAh Electric Portable Pocket Heat
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
  1. OCOOPA Hand Warmer Rechargeable, Single/Double Side Heating, 5 Levels up to 10hrs Heat, 5200mAh Electric Portable Pocket Heat
    4.6 out of 5 stars3,268
    1 offer from $27.99
  2. Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 2 in 1 Electric Handwarmers 5200mAh with 12Hrs Long Heating, Quick Charge Portable Pocket Hand War
    4.9 out of 5 stars2,778
    #1 Best Seller
      in Bike Workstands
    7 offers from $24.99
  3. OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers, 10000mAH Electric Handwarmer Winter Warm 15 Hours Portable Hands Heater for Men and Women,
    4.6 out of 5 stars5,669
    23 offers from $25.26
  4. OCOOPA Hand Warmers Rechargeable 2 Pack, Magnetic Electric Handwarmer, 16 Hrs Warmth 4 Levels Heat Up to 145℉, USB-C Portable
    4.5 out of 5 stars1,327
    Amazon's Choice
    in Camping Hand Warmers
    5 offers from $36.54
  5. OCOOPA Quick Charge Hand Warmers Rechargeable,10000mAh Electric Hand Warmer Power Bank PD, 15hrs Lasting Heat, 3 Levels, Perf
    4.6 out of 5 stars5,194
    4 offers from $31.44
  6. OCOOPA Fast-Charging Hand Warmers, 10000mAh Handwarmer with PD & QC 3.0 Rechargeable Hand Warmer Supercar Design Heating time
    4.6 out of 5 stars5,489
    13 offers from $29.59
Next page

From the brand

Previous page
  2. ocoopa logo

    As the industry-leading brand of rechargeable hand warmers, over the years, Ocoopa has provided the best solution for the warmth needs of millions of users.

    Ocoopa's product offerings include the classic, durable, and diverse Halo series, as well as the industry's first detachable and interchangeable Union series, which allows you to enjoy comfort without fear of cold, whether for home use, daily use or outdoor sports.

  3. for greater warmth and comfort
  4. H01 black
    H01 blue
    H01 pink
    H01 purple

    H01, Long Heating up to 15hrs

    Visit the Store

  5. H01-PD black
    H01-PD-P
    H01-PD-P
    H01-PD bu

    H01-PD, Quick Charge 10000mAh

    Visit the Store

  6. 118-ocean wave
    118 f03
    OCOOPA Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 1 Pack 5200mAh Electric Portable Pocket Warmer/Power Bank, Heat...
    OCOOPA Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 1 Pack 5200mAh Electric Portable Pocket Warmer/Power Bank, Heat...

    118s Carnival, Gift Choice

    Visit the Store

  7. a8-bk
    A8-bu
    a8-p
    a8-o

    A8, Choice for outdoors

    Visit the Store

Next page

Product Description

keep cozy warmth most popular choice
sleek. curvy. comfortable.
instate heat long lasting warmth
save your fingers also save your phones
delicate gift package

Get Full Package at One Time

118s

Rechargeable hand warmer

H01

Rechargeable hand warmer

h01 pd pro

Waterproof hand warmer

UT2s

2-pack hand warmers

U5s

Modular hand warmer

10w charger

USB charger

bh1901

Hand muff

Model number
118S H01 H01-PD Pro UT2s U5s CP10 BH1901
Features
most popular choice long-lasting heat IP45 waterproof& quick charge magnetic 2-1 pack power bank detachable standard USB-C 5v/2A windproof& water resistant
Running time
4-8 hours 8-15 hours 8-15 hours 4-8hours*2 8-15hours* 10W output /
Max. temperatures
Up to 131°F Up to 131°F Up to 131°F Up to 145°F Up to 145°F / /
Battery capacity
5200mAh 10000mAh 10000mAh 5000mAh*2 10000mAh / /

Popular Gift Choice

Product information

Technical Details

Additional Information

Feedback

OCOOPA Hand Warmers Rechargeable, 1 Pack 5200mAh Electric Portable Pocket Heater, Heat Therapy Great for Raynauds, Hunting, Golf, Camping, Women Mens Gifts

Found a lower price? Let us know. Although we can't match every price reported, we'll use your feedback to ensure that our prices remain competitive.

Where did you see a lower price?

URL:
Price: ($)
Shipping cost: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Store name:
City:
State:
Price: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Please sign in to provide feedback.