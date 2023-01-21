This fits your .

Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

2 Pack Ocoopa hand warmers rechargeable, one for each pocket when you are doing outdoor sports like hunting, golf, dog walking, camping, or sharing with your friends or family.

Exquisite Comfort-Made of high-tech aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS material, thousands of polished exterior panels, smooth and warm, portable and compact, as well as anti-skid in one hand.

Press the switch and instantly release the warmth for you. Rapidly warm up two sides in seconds. There are 3 levels of temperatures: 95-107°F/104-118°F/118-131°F at your choice.

LARGE BATTERY CAPACITY: a 5200 mAh lithium rechargeable battery with a USB-C charging port ensures a long use time. It can also be used as a power bank to charge your electronic device at any time.