Good ideas are rare. When we get them, we like to share.

Our story

How we got our start? Ori Saidi & Daniel Gassner met at a Design Academy in Tel Aviv - the start of their journey. In 2004 they embarked on a mission to open a design studio & named it OTOTO - in Hebrew means “any minute now”. Dani & Ori got inspired that the next great idea is just around the corner, waiting to arrive.

What makes our product unique? OTOTO products are functional household items with a witty & unexpected twist. Many are inspired by fairy tales or myths, as exemplified by the Nessie collection. We believe humor is an major part of our design process. We try to infuse whimsy & playfulness into every product, alongside function.