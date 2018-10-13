$15.00
Clean Dreams Kitchen Sponge Holder by OTOTO

4.6 out of 5 stars 1,426 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Brand OTOTO
Color White, Green, Yellow
Product Dimensions 4.33 x 3.15 x 3.35 inches; 2.82 Ounces

About this item

  • Made by the Design Awarded OTOTO Studio.
  • Once the dishes are clean and bright, lay your sponge in its bed and let it sleep tight.
  • Fits any Standard size Sponge
  • Dishwasher Safe
  • Sponge Included

From the brand

Good ideas are rare. When we get them, we like to share.

Our story

How we got our start?
Ori Saidi & Daniel Gassner met at a Design Academy in Tel Aviv - the start of their journey. In 2004 they embarked on a mission to open a design studio & named it OTOTO - in Hebrew means “any minute now”. Dani & Ori got inspired that the next great idea is just around the corner, waiting to arrive.
What makes our product unique?
OTOTO products are functional household items with a witty & unexpected twist. Many are inspired by fairy tales or myths, as exemplified by the Nessie collection. We believe humor is an major part of our design process. We try to infuse whimsy & playfulness into every product, alongside function.
Why we love what we do?
The OTOTO team shares a true passion for creation and the desire to share our work with anyone who appreciates creative design as much as we do. We delight in witnessing a product we created and designed from the ground up, bring humour, spirit and functionality into households all over the world.

Product Description

GRACULA Garlic Twist Crusher by OTOTO SWANKY The Floating Ladle by OTOTO NESSIE Ladle by OTOTO GRIZZLY Trivet by OTOTO SPLATYPUS Jar Scraper Spatula by OTOTO OCTO Citrus Reamer Juicer by OTOTO
GRACULA Garlic Twist Crusher by OTOTO SWANKY The Floating Ladle by OTOTO NESSIE Ladle by OTOTO GRIZZLY Trivet by OTOTO SPLATYPUS Jar Scraper Spatula by OTOTO OCTO Citrus Reamer Juicer by OTOTO
Product information

Made by OTOTO Design. Once the dishes are clean and bright, lay your sponge in its bed and let it sleep tight.

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
1,426 global ratings
5 star
81%
4 star
10%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%
Top reviews from the United States

Justin
2.0 out of 5 stars A Cute Idea that Fails in Practice
Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
2.0 out of 5 stars A Cute Idea that Fails in Practice
By Justin on October 13, 2018
I really wanted to like this, but it just doesn't look good with normal-sized sponges. They're all either too long (sponge "mattress" hangs off the bed) or too small (pillows look like they're floating). See for yourself. Here you have a Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty sponge (4.5" x 2.7" x 0.6"), a Scotch-Brite Non-scratch sponge (4.4" x 2.6" x 0.8"), a Brillo Estracell Heavy Duty sponge (4.0" x 2.4" x 0.6"), and finally the sponge you receive with the holder. If you could easily buy sponges with the same dimensions as the one that comes with the holder, I would have happily kept this. I looked at a few different local stores and could find nothing like it.
271 people found this helpful
RM
5.0 out of 5 stars Only works if you use it, my love
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2018
Amazonian
1.0 out of 5 stars Sadness persists
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2018
254 people found this helpful
Reginald Superior
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United States on March 8, 2018
293 people found this helpful
Alissa
5.0 out of 5 stars Meaningful purchase
Reviewed in the United States on August 20, 2020
44 people found this helpful
Ricky
2.0 out of 5 stars 0.5" too short
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2017
100 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars I love it. Its super cute
Reviewed in the United States on April 25, 2018
38 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Only cute
Reviewed in the United States on November 17, 2017
55 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Ben Dobbin
5.0 out of 5 stars you know your life is either in a very good, or very bad place
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 5, 2018
25 people found this helpful
Mrs. B
5.0 out of 5 stars Is this pointless?
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 9, 2019
9 people found this helpful
Amazon Kunde
5.0 out of 5 stars So witzig und praktisch dazu!
Reviewed in Germany on January 23, 2020
6 people found this helpful
Ellen N.
5.0 out of 5 stars Cuter than you'd think!
Reviewed in Canada on January 27, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Cuter than you’d think!
Reviewed in Canada on January 27, 2021
I gave one of novelty sponge holders to a couple of people in their Christmas stockings and each one exclaimed how cute they were! They really are and they are functional too. I was actually really surprised at how enthusiastic they were so I gave myself extra pats on the back for having been so clever to order them. Regular sponges fit in the beds too so at any time you want to 'change the sheets', just pop in a new sponge!
They did take a while to arrive but in the end, I'm happy to say, it was worth the wait.
They did take a while to arrive but in the end, I’m happy to say, it was worth the wait.
Stephanie
5.0 out of 5 stars Totally worth it!
Reviewed in Canada on August 19, 2020
