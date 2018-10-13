- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Clean Dreams Kitchen Sponge Holder by OTOTO
|Brand
|OTOTO
|Color
|White, Green, Yellow
|Product Dimensions
|4.33 x 3.15 x 3.35 inches; 2.82 Ounces
About this item
- Made by the Design Awarded OTOTO Studio.
- Once the dishes are clean and bright, lay your sponge in its bed and let it sleep tight.
- Fits any Standard size Sponge
- Dishwasher Safe
- Sponge Included
From the brand
Our story
How we got our start?Ori Saidi & Daniel Gassner met at a Design Academy in Tel Aviv - the start of their journey. In 2004 they embarked on a mission to open a design studio & named it OTOTO - in Hebrew means “any minute now”. Dani & Ori got inspired that the next great idea is just around the corner, waiting to arrive.
What makes our product unique?OTOTO products are functional household items with a witty & unexpected twist. Many are inspired by fairy tales or myths, as exemplified by the Nessie collection. We believe humor is an major part of our design process. We try to infuse whimsy & playfulness into every product, alongside function.
Why we love what we do?The OTOTO team shares a true passion for creation and the desire to share our work with anyone who appreciates creative design as much as we do. We delight in witnessing a product we created and designed from the ground up, bring humour, spirit and functionality into households all over the world.
Product Description
FUNNY AND VERY FUNCTIONAL PRODUCTS BY THE DESIGN AWARDED STUDIO OTOTO!
Made by OTOTO Design. Once the dishes are clean and bright, lay your sponge in its bed and let it sleep tight.
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
By Justin on October 13, 2018
I now have two sponges in the dirty dish abyss and an empty mattress frame on my counter.
Leider etwas teurer, aber der tägliche Blick darauf entschädigt!
They did take a while to arrive but in the end, I’m happy to say, it was worth the wait.
Reviewed in Canada on January 27, 2021
They did take a while to arrive but in the end, I’m happy to say, it was worth the wait.