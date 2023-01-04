My 9 year old son asked Santa for "spiderman's powers" for Christmas, so when this toy arrived he thought the elves built it for him and he absolutely loves this thing. He has been wearing it non-stop since he got it for Christmas and has learned how to shoot it straight enough to get the suction cup to stick to things. He also likes using the plain magnet to grab metal objects and pull them to him. I would not buy this toy for a kid younger than my son, because the string does seem to get tangled quite easily and you have to remove the top of the device with screws to fix it and I could see that being frustrating for younger kids. My son has learned to hold onto the string lightly as it retracts to help prevent the tangling. We have purchased other types of web shooter toys from stores over the years and this one is by far superior.