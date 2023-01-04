$42.49
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Saturday, February 11
Or fastest delivery Friday, February 10. Order within 10 hrs 32 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$42.49","priceAmount":42.49,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"42","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"49","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"ROHdjLjVsXe3U8D5rWx9Vx5ahYR4kTHKQrP5F3sRTBAd02oecrwIGnV5LPaCmI7Vq6RcP%2BAjfslwpEnaCB3fSeLIl8yDASM8wPwP4TceEHt0znRQevX000qvwLRvZRa3%2FAz%2Foul2C4NWwBs8BsZYqqZp5ybDtkjt8kkt6yuszscK3a6qBOFjHWhPop0avARX","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$42.49 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$42.49
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
ONE THOUSAND TEC
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
ONE THOUSAND TEC
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
OVERFUN Web Launcher Stri... has been added to your Cart
New & Used (2) from
$42.07  & FREE Shipping.
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

OVERFUN Web Launcher String Shooters Toy, Cool Gadgets [Electric Reel-in] Spider String Shooter Real Silk Superhero Role-Play Cool Stuff Fun Toys Great for Men and Kids (Black)

4.2 out of 5 stars 239 ratings
Deal
-15% $42.49
Was: $49.99

The Was Price is determined using the 90-day median price paid by customers for the product on Amazon. We exclude prices paid by customers for the product during a limited time deal.
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Black

Enhance your purchase

Age Range (Description) Kid
Color Black
Theme superhero
Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Item Weight 0.4 Pounds

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Become a superhero: This is a web launcher that can be repeatedly launched, with the iconic movements of superheroes; every child can become a superhero.
  • High-quality mass-produced products: Unlike other 3d printed products with fragile quality, our mass-produced products are structurally optimized and tested for material resistance to falls, so the products are stable, reliable, durable, and cost efficient.
  • Easy to operate: built-in rechargeable battery and motor, just gently press the reel-in switch for about 4 seconds. Then press the spring for the next launch. Launch effective distance: 8ft.
  • A variety of ways to play: a light press on the launch switch to shoot. The head with a magnet can be adhere to iron products after being launched. If the magnet is replaced with a suction cup, the head can be adhere to a smooth and flat object (such as glass).
  • Great gifts for kids: The Cool Gadgets is suitable for cosplay, Halloween, birthday parties, theme parties, film parties, stage shows, daily play interaction, or other occasions. It's the perfect addition to your Spider costume.

Buy it with

  • OVERFUN Web Launcher String Shooters Toy, Cool Gadgets [Electric Reel-in] Spider String Shooter Real Silk Superhero Role-Play
  • +
  • Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger , Red
  • +
  • Child Spider-Man Gloves
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Product Description

This is a web launcher toy. The principle is to launch the head and string by spring force. The head with a magnet can be adhere to iron products after being launched. If the magnet is replaced with a suction cup, the head can be adhere to a smooth and flat object. With the built-in rechargeable battery and motor, you can quickly retract the string by pressing the button.

How to use the cool stuff:

1. Reel in the string---Press and hold the reel-in switch until the string is completely retracted, while avoiding any pauses in the process.

2. Head loading.

3. After the head is loaded, you must press the reel-in switch so that the bullet can reach the maximum range.

4. Launch---Press the launch switch with the ring finger (or middle finger) to fire, which will launch the head about 8 feet.

Package contains：

1 Web Launcher Toy, 1 USB charging cable, 2 Suction cup, 3 Spare magnets,1 Screwdriver, 1 Instruction manual.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

OVERFUN Web Launcher String Shooters Toy, Cool Gadgets [Electric Reel-in] Spider String Shooter Real Silk Superhero Role-Play Cool Stuff Fun Toys Great for Men and Kids (Black)

Found a lower price? Let us know. Although we can't match every price reported, we'll use your feedback to ensure that our prices remain competitive.

Where did you see a lower price?

URL:
Price: ($)
Shipping cost: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Store name:
City:
State:
Price: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Please sign in to provide feedback.

Looking for specific info?

See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
239 global ratings
5 star
63%
4 star
17%
3 star
7%
2 star
3%
1 star
10%

Top reviews from the United States

Juleah
4.0 out of 5 stars Very Fun!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 4, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Good quality, way better than the web slingers you find at Walmart or other toy stores.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 30, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
marcello
4.0 out of 5 stars Fun but fragile..
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 19, 2022
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
SoupAlooP
4.0 out of 5 stars Pretty cool little gadget
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 23, 2022
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kevin Freeman
5.0 out of 5 stars Very cool product!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 30, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Josiah Campbell
3.0 out of 5 stars My review
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 22, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
CHRISTINA BERNARDO
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic web launcher toy!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 31, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tom S.
5.0 out of 5 stars Son loves it!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 7, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Deniel pls
5.0 out of 5 stars Que chulada
Reviewed in Mexico 🇲🇽 on January 15, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English