OVERFUN Web Launcher String Shooters Toy, Cool Gadgets [Electric Reel-in] Spider String Shooter Real Silk Superhero Role-Play Cool Stuff Fun Toys Great for Men and Kids (Black)
Enhance your purchase
|Age Range (Description)
|Kid
|Color
|Black
|Theme
|superhero
|Material
|Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
|Item Weight
|0.4 Pounds
About this item
- Become a superhero: This is a web launcher that can be repeatedly launched, with the iconic movements of superheroes; every child can become a superhero.
- High-quality mass-produced products: Unlike other 3d printed products with fragile quality, our mass-produced products are structurally optimized and tested for material resistance to falls, so the products are stable, reliable, durable, and cost efficient.
- Easy to operate: built-in rechargeable battery and motor, just gently press the reel-in switch for about 4 seconds. Then press the spring for the next launch. Launch effective distance: 8ft.
- A variety of ways to play: a light press on the launch switch to shoot. The head with a magnet can be adhere to iron products after being launched. If the magnet is replaced with a suction cup, the head can be adhere to a smooth and flat object (such as glass).
- Great gifts for kids: The Cool Gadgets is suitable for cosplay, Halloween, birthday parties, theme parties, film parties, stage shows, daily play interaction, or other occasions. It's the perfect addition to your Spider costume.
Product Description
This is a web launcher toy. The principle is to launch the head and string by spring force. The head with a magnet can be adhere to iron products after being launched. If the magnet is replaced with a suction cup, the head can be adhere to a smooth and flat object. With the built-in rechargeable battery and motor, you can quickly retract the string by pressing the button.
How to use the cool stuff:
1. Reel in the string---Press and hold the reel-in switch until the string is completely retracted, while avoiding any pauses in the process.
2. Head loading.
3. After the head is loaded, you must press the reel-in switch so that the bullet can reach the maximum range.
4. Launch---Press the launch switch with the ring finger (or middle finger) to fire, which will launch the head about 8 feet.
Package contains：
1 Web Launcher Toy, 1 USB charging cable, 2 Suction cup, 3 Spare magnets,1 Screwdriver, 1 Instruction manual.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2023
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
The electric reel works much better than I thought and the battery lasts quite a while. Definitely recommend if your kid is into Spider-Man!
Top reviews from other countries
Y llego bastante rapido, ya patrocinenme