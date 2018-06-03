Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Friday, June 11 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Tuesday, June 8
Order within 10 hrs and 21 mins Details
In Stock.
$$9.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$9.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avo... has been added to your Cart
See more
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Friday, June 11 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, June 9
Order within 10 hrs and 21 mins Details
In Stock.
New & Used (10) from
$8.99 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Other Sellers on Amazon
$9.99
+ $3.16 shipping
Sold by: William Glen, Inc.
Sold by: William Glen, Inc.
(619 ratings)
87% positive over last 12 months
Only 12 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy

OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer - Green

4.6 out of 5 stars 24,611 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Mandolines & Slicers by OXO
Price: $9.99 Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Avocado Slicer

Enhance your purchase

Color Green/Black
Blade Material Plastic, Stainless Steel
Brand OXO
Item Dimensions LxWxH 0.75 x 2.25 x 7.75 inches
Item Weight 0.1 Kilograms
Operation Mode Manual

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • All in one tool splits, pits and slices avocados
  • Stainless steel pitter removes pit with one quick twist
  • Slicer lifts fruit from skin in seven perfect pieces
  • Soft, comfortable non slip grip
  • Top rack dishwasher safe
New & Used (10) from $8.99 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.

Frequently bought together

  • OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer - Green
  • +
  • OXO Good Grips Apple Slicer, Corer and Divider
  • +
  • OXO Good Grips Cherry and Olive Pitter, Red
Total price: $33.93
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

  • Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
  • Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer
Read more
Read more
Read more

Compare with similar items


OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer - Green
Aichoof 3 in 1 Avocado Slicer,Dishwasher Safe
Avocado Slicer,Avocado Pit Remover Cutter/Peeler,Well Made Stainless Steel Avocado Slicer and Pitter Tool,Really Cutting Thin Slices,The Best Holiday Gifts
Amco 2-in-1, 5.30 x 5.50 x 9.50, Avocado Pitter/Slicer
OXO Good Grips Egg Slicer
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (24611) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1305) 4.4 out of 5 stars (471) 4.4 out of 5 stars (529) 4.6 out of 5 stars (9533)
Price $9.99 $6.99 $10.99 $10.99 $9.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Amazon.com Aichoof INC Chohey Amazon.com Amazon.com
Color Green/Black Light Green Slicer Avocado Pitter/Slicer White/Black
Item Dimensions 0.75 x 2.25 x 7.75 inches 8.86 x 2.36 x 0.47 inches 9.65 x 2.44 x 0.67 inches 9.5 x 5.5 x 5.3 inches 4.25 x 1.25 x 5.75 inches
Compare with similar items

Product description

Design:Avocado Slicer

Product Description

Split, pit, slice and scoop avocados safely and effectively with the OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer. This tool features a comfortable, non-slip grip and a blade that easily cuts avocados to their core without being sharp to the touch. The stainless steel center removes the pit with one quick twist. Use the fan blade to cut the ripe, delicious fruit into seven perfect pieces. Green body. Top-rack dishwasher safe.

Brand Story

By OXO

Product information

Design:Avocado Slicer

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Product guides and documents

User Manual (PDF)
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
24,611 global ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
13%
3 star
5%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Tony C
5.0 out of 5 stars Quicker, Safer but Avoid Getting a Fake
Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2018
Design: Avocado SlicerVerified Purchase
Read more
348 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
thomas
1.0 out of 5 stars FAKE! Do not buy from seller Scott Bertram!
Reviewed in the United States on October 18, 2018
Design: Avocado SlicerVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars FAKE! Do not buy from seller Scott Bertram!
By thomas on October 18, 2018
Be careful! Know which seller you are buying from! Do not buy from “Scott Bertram”! We bought our original slicer from Amazon years ago (left in the picture), it worked great until we broke it. Ordered again and it was FAKE (right in the picture)! As you can clearly tell the quality difference and lack of OXO logo. We realize our order was sold by “Scott Bertram” instead of Amazon, because his price was 10cents lower, and was automatically selected by Amazon system since we clicked buy-now and did not change the seller ourselves. Definitely returning it!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
294 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
James
1.0 out of 5 stars Received a FAKE Avocado Slicer
Reviewed in the United States on October 30, 2018
Design: Avocado SlicerVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Received a FAKE Avocado Slicer
By James on October 30, 2018
I received a fake item, like many other reviewers. The pictures show the quality of the counterfeit item, with unfinished edges, bad rubber moulding fit, and no of OXO logo stamped into the back. Buyer beware
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
105 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Gl-Alba
4.0 out of 5 stars Great tool for avocado lovers!
Reviewed in the United States on June 12, 2017
Design: Avocado SlicerVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Great tool for avocado lovers!
By Gl-Alba on June 12, 2017
I wanted to love this avocado knife but there's a few things that could be improve with this product. I always have avocados at home so I was super excited about this product, speacilly the pit remover. Removing the pit for me it's always felt complicated if I scoop it with a spoon it doesn't come off clean and stabbing it with a knife can remove it cleanly but it might not be the safest. The pit remover if so easy to use and it works great, it gets the pit out clean, without a problem and safely. The knife and the slicer worked pretty good too, even though they're plastic the knife is sharp enough to cut through the avocado. My only complaint would be that I wish the knife and slicer were made out of metal, and perhaps for the knife to be just a bit longer. Other than that I think it's a great little tool.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
68 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Friendly redwood
5.0 out of 5 stars Are you an avocado lover?
Reviewed in the United States on February 20, 2018
Design: Avocado SlicerVerified Purchase
Read more
52 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
NPR MANTop Contributor: Cooking
5.0 out of 5 stars Works exactly as advertised! You will look like an amazing chef to your family and friends!
Reviewed in the United States on April 15, 2017
Design: Avocado SlicerVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Works exactly as advertised! You will look like an amazing chef to your family and friends!
By NPR MAN on April 15, 2017
Avocado? Yes, Please! This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist, and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation (see attached photo of slices, ok, one side came out perfect, I kind of gummed up the other side). The tool can then be used to scrape any remaining fruit out of the skin. Really happy I bought this tool!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
58 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Replica Oxo Product - Very Poor Quality Versus Real Thing.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 5, 2020
Design: Avocado SlicerVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
SalES
2.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed with finish
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 16, 2020
Design: Avocado SlicerVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars OK but flawed
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 5, 2020
Design: Avocado SlicerVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
M. Darling
5.0 out of 5 stars The best kitchen gadget ever
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 10, 2020
Design: Avocado SlicerVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Gavin Wye
1.0 out of 5 stars Useless
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 30, 2019
Design: Avocado SlicerVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: meat. cutter, meat rack, easy christmas gifts, bread tools, avocado storage, unique cooking gadgets