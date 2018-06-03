After reading the bad reviews posted here, it seemed that many people bought counterfeit OXO avocado slicers. That’s a shame, so I decided to write my own review.

Here’s what to expect from a genuine OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avacado slicer.

I’ve owned mine for Over three years now. I use it fairly regularly at home.



The knife on this slicer is more than sharp enough to cut an avocado in half quickly and easily but not sharp enough to cut my skin. I’ve let my 10 year old granddaughter use all the time since she was 7. (She loves avocados. Lol)



Pitting the avocado couldn't be easier or safer. It has 3 slightly rounded, blunted, recessed blades that are sharp enough to grab the pit but again not sharp enough to cut skin. The finger hole allows you to push the pit out easily. As to the reviewer that said his blades rusted after 2 washes, he probably got a counterfeit. My blades are still fine after 3+ years.

**A footnote... my wife was at work when a fellow cook cut his hand pitting an avocado with a chef knife. The pit split in half as they sometimes do and the knife passed right through into his palm.



Slicing and separating the avocado is where this tool really excels. In one fast easy motion I have 7 even slices of avocado ready for my sandwich or salad. I didn’t even need to scrape it out with a spoon. Again sharp enough to cut the avocado but no risk to the skin.



Lastly, the rubber grip keeps it from slipping in my hand even when wet.



The only downside that I’ve seen so far is that it’s a little more difficult to clean than a knife and a spoon. And, yes, I can halve pit and slice an avocado with a knife and spoon, but when I factor in how fast and easy it sliced an avocado, I think that it evens out. And if it saves me or my grandchildren from getting cut even once, then yes it’s worth it.



As for those who suspect they got a counterfeit, please report it. Amazon is very good at investigating and stopping fakes from being sold here.



I love this slicer and would definitely buy it again.



Thanks for reading my review.