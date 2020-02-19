$29.99
NEW OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin - 1.75 GAL/6.62 L

by OXO
4.7 out of 5 stars 2,441 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "oxo compost bin"
1.75 Gallon
Charcoal/Gray
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Unique design keeps bags tucked inside for a neat look
  • 1. 75-Gallon/6. 62-Liter capacity perfect for busy kitchens
  • Smooth interior makes Bin easy to clean
  • Odor-containing and pest-reducing since oxygen can flow through the soft-close lid
  • Stay-open lid makes it easy to toss scraps in while you’re working
  • Lid is removable for convenient emptying
Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

From the manufacturer

Compare with similar items


Joseph Joseph 30046 Compo Easy-Fill Compost Bin Food Waste Caddy with Adjustable Air Vent, 1 gallon / 4 liters, Stone
Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel Compost Bin for Kitchen Countertop - 1.3 Gallon Compost Bucket Kitchen Pail Compost with Lid - Includes 1 Spare Charcoal Filter
Full Circle Fresh Air Odor-Free Kitchen Compost Bin, Green Slate
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (2441) 4.6 out of 5 stars (2034) 4.5 out of 5 stars (4483) 4.2 out of 5 stars (958)
Price $29.99 $19.93 $24.95 $21.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Utopia Deals Amazon.com
Color Charcoal/Gray Stone Silver Green Slate
Material Type Plastic Plastic Stainless Steel Plastic
Product description

Uncomplicated composting with the OXO good grips compost bin. Designed to sit on countertops, bin is designed to keep composting bags tucked inside for a neat look. The 1. 75-Gallon/6. 62-Liter Capacity makes it perfect for culinary creatives, but the easy-to-use, stay-open lid makes it easy for anyone to use. The lid helps keep odors from escaping and the smooth interior makes it a breeze to clean, even if you don’t use composting bags. The convenient handle makes transporting the bin easy, and the handle folds down out of the way when not in use. The internal bucket is removable and dishwasher safe for thorough cleaning.

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
2,441 customer ratings
WL
5.0 out of 5 stars Works well with 3 gal BioBags
Reviewed in the United States on February 19, 2020
Size: 1.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GrayVerified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
Green Guy
3.0 out of 5 stars Good product, but realized glass jars and metal containers are better.
Reviewed in the United States on October 22, 2018
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
Tabitha Nikolaev
5.0 out of 5 stars Fixed our Fruit Fly problems!
Reviewed in the United States on April 20, 2017
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
review imagereview image
Susanne M. Millar
5.0 out of 5 stars Well designed and beautiful compost bin - best ever!
Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2017
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
Luckydog
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect bin to store scraps for composting
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2017
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
EJB
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Compost Bin for Kitchen Counter
Reviewed in the United States on April 29, 2017
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
Top international reviews

Clive Mason
1.0 out of 5 stars This does not have a removable insert
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 12, 2019
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
26 people found this helpful
Julchen
5.0 out of 5 stars Ein Abfalleimer wie man ihn sich wünscht
Reviewed in Germany on January 21, 2018
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
64 people found this helpful
Neuno
5.0 out of 5 stars Joli, pratique à l'usage, facile à vider et nettoyer
Reviewed in France on January 28, 2017
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
87 people found this helpful
Colin
2.0 out of 5 stars DISAPPOINTING WEAR
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 18, 2019
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
Krümel
1.0 out of 5 stars Eimer wurde lose in einer Plastikfolie geliefert
Reviewed in Germany on August 29, 2018
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
Kerstin
1.0 out of 5 stars nicht zu empfehlen
Reviewed in Germany on October 24, 2018
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
24 people found this helpful
Miss Anne T. Selby
5.0 out of 5 stars Very smart and a nice compact size - blends in well
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 27, 2016
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
blue mana man
4.0 out of 5 stars Great little design
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 7, 2020
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
Julie
5.0 out of 5 stars Looks smart
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 16, 2016
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Mal
5.0 out of 5 stars Stylish Countertop Bin
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 3, 2018
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
E. Lewis
4.0 out of 5 stars Nice little compost bin
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 29, 2016
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
DimmuTaake
4.0 out of 5 stars Clean and tidy
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 22, 2019
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
Mr B
3.0 out of 5 stars Smell
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 22, 2020
Size: 1.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GrayVerified Purchase
Janjan
3.0 out of 5 stars Water gets trapped in the casing
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 29, 2019
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
Jürgen T.
5.0 out of 5 stars Schicker und praktischer Komposteimer
Reviewed in Germany on September 20, 2018
Size: 0.75 GallonColor: Charcoal/GreenVerified Purchase
16 people found this helpful
