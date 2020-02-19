NEW OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin - 1.75 GAL/6.62 L
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Unique design keeps bags tucked inside for a neat look
- 1. 75-Gallon/6. 62-Liter capacity perfect for busy kitchens
- Smooth interior makes Bin easy to clean
- Odor-containing and pest-reducing since oxygen can flow through the soft-close lid
- Stay-open lid makes it easy to toss scraps in while you’re working
- Lid is removable for convenient emptying
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Joseph Joseph 30046 Compo Easy-Fill Compost Bin Food Waste Caddy with Adjustable Air Vent, 1 gallon / 4 liters, Stone
|
Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel Compost Bin for Kitchen Countertop - 1.3 Gallon Compost Bucket Kitchen Pail Compost with Lid - Includes 1 Spare Charcoal Filter
|
Full Circle Fresh Air Odor-Free Kitchen Compost Bin, Green Slate
|Customer Rating
|(2441)
|(2034)
|(4483)
|(958)
|Price
|$29.99
|$19.93
|$24.95
|$21.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Utopia Deals
|Amazon.com
|Color
|Charcoal/Gray
|Stone
|Silver
|Green Slate
|Material Type
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Stainless Steel
|Plastic
Product description
Uncomplicated composting with the OXO good grips compost bin. Designed to sit on countertops, bin is designed to keep composting bags tucked inside for a neat look. The 1. 75-Gallon/6. 62-Liter Capacity makes it perfect for culinary creatives, but the easy-to-use, stay-open lid makes it easy for anyone to use. The lid helps keep odors from escaping and the smooth interior makes it a breeze to clean, even if you don’t use composting bags. The convenient handle makes transporting the bin easy, and the handle folds down out of the way when not in use. The internal bucket is removable and dishwasher safe for thorough cleaning.
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
The other standout in my book is the lid. Sure, when needed for extended periods, it will stay open when fully opened and upright. But often times, I just want to throw a small item in now and then, so I like the fact that the lid design allows for quick and easy one-handed operation. I could have a peel in hand and I can use that same hand, by simply extending a knuckle, to lift up on the cover's overhanging tab (illustrated in one of my pics). This is something I didn’t know I needed before we got this, so I thought it was worth pointing out. Also, I think that the lid's smooth operation contributes to this ease.
We’ve also previously had a Zero Waste Together compost bin, but what I like about the OXO over that one is that the OXO:
- has excess bag management (again, bag doesn't fall/get dragged into the bin)
- doesn't have holes in the lid
- doesn't have a latch (one less thing to deal with)
Note that the Zero Waste bin does, however, include brackets to hang the bin if that’s what you’re looking to do. We were using it as a countertop bin and never took to it.
Overall, I’m very happy with this purchase. And I hope you found this review helpful.
This product has saved us from our constant fight with fruit flies! We eat TONS of fruit in the house. Huge banana lovers and its hard to keep fruit flies away when there is always some peels in the trash for them to lay eggs in. I ordered this product along with an outdoor compost bin, and I'm very pleased with it! It holds a lot of stuff and the lid is razor thin and leaves no gap for flies to get in. The handle is extra durable. I love how the top/Lid comes off easily. I would highly recommend this model over any of the other ones that have built in filters. This thing is perfect. I've actually gotten fruit flies into the house because the outdoor composter is not that far away (we don't have a big lot of land), and the flies just die right away cause they can't find anything to eat or lay eggs in. It's been awesome. I no longer panic when I see a single fruit fly.
I use this OXO bin by my cutting board and throw in scraps like banana peel and cucumber skins. Every two days or so I transfer the scraps into the composter. This is helpful because the smell is kept to a minimum. It also limits my opening and closing of my Bokashi Composting bin which is supposed to be kept to a minimum.
Top international reviews
Da dachte ich mir, was soll's. Es muss jetzt doch mal ein richtiger Bioeimer her. Ich habe lange gesucht und recherchiert. Das Problem ist ja, dass bei solchen Küchenartikeln immer enorm viel Geld verlangt wird. Ich habe also lange mit mir gehadert, ob ich tatsächlich mehr als 10 € für einen Biomüll-Eimer ausgeben will.
Nun bin ich froh, dies doch getan zu haben. Der kleine Eimer von OXO Good Grips ist echt klasse. Der erste Eindruck war recht überraschend, denn ich hatte ihn mir irgendwie kleiner vorgestellt. Klar, die Maße sind ja angegeben, aber irgendwie hat man ja so seine konkreten Vorstellungen. Optisch hat er mir direkt gut gefallen. Die dunkle Variante passt sehr gut in unsere Küche und ist schon etwas ganz anderes als der hässliche, improvisierte Joghurteimer.
Sehr praktisch ist, dass man den Eimer gut auswaschen kann. Den Deckel kann man auch ganz einfach abnehmen. Das ist super hygienisch und gerade bei Bioabfall sehr sehr gut durchdacht. Man merkt auch, dass der Eimer sehr dicht ist weil man keine unangenehmen Gerüche wahrnimmt. Somit ist es auch nicht schlimm, falls man abends mal vergisst den Biomüll rauszubringen. Man erlebt keine schaurigen Überraschungen. Mir fiel auch auf, dass der Eimer nicht so schnell Flecken ansetzt wie das beim einfachen Plastikeimer der Fall war. Das Material ist also wirklich hochwertig und man versteht hier wirklich den verlangten Preis. Der Müll löst sich auch gut aus dem Eimer, wenn man ihn entleert.
Rundum also ein gelungenes Produkt. Man sollte sich hier vom Preis nicht abschrecken lassen.
Fazit:
+ schönes Design
+ geruchsdicht
+ einfach zu reinigen
Tout le monde à la maison l'a trouvé joli.
Je l'apprécie d'autant plus que je le trouve pratique à l'usage :
Joli et peu encombrant, on peut le garder sur un plan de travail (le couvercle évite les moucherons dans la cuisine)
Il est suffisamment large pour qu'on puisse éplucher une pomme de terre directement au dessus.
Son couvercle peut tenir en position ouverte.
On peut même facilement ôter le couvercle, le temps de l'épluchage, quand c'est plus pratique.
Je le trouve facile à vider :
La forme intérieure du contenant s'y prête bien (bien lisse avec des courbes, sans coins ni recoins).
Avant de quitter la cuisine pour aller le vider dans le compost, on retire le couvercle, ainsi on ne risque pas d'en briser la charnière (si le contenu venait à tomber dessus en vidant).
La poignée est agréable en main pour porter le seau.
Le seau se nettoie facilement avec ses surfaces lisses et ses courbes. Et il passe au lave vaisselle !!
J'ai choisi ce modèle de couleur sombre, pour limiter la visibilité d'éventuelles tâches que pourraient faire certains aliments (j'anticipais un risque de tâche par des aliments très colorants comme le curcuma, les carottes, le chou rouge ou les betteraves).
Update after a few months use. Stopped using the bags as they don't degrade quick enough in compost bin. Was worried it would stain like my old one, nope as good as new after a wash. Really pleased with purchase