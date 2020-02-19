Amazon lumps multiple versions of OXO compost bins under one listing, so just to be clear, this review is for the "new" 1.75 gallon size. One of the things I was wondering prior to purchasing was whether the 3 gallon Bio Bags would be too big. In my opinion, they are not. They are oversized, but I like the fact that this gives you enough excess bag to tie closed. I've uploaded a pic showing how much excess there will be when the bin is filled. The bin also has bag management holes (one in the front and one in the back) for stuffing the excess bag material. Once the removable lid base is in place, it hides the bag from being visible from the outside. Both of these features also keep the bag from being drawn into the bin. (I hate when that happens!)



The other standout in my book is the lid. Sure, when needed for extended periods, it will stay open when fully opened and upright. But often times, I just want to throw a small item in now and then, so I like the fact that the lid design allows for quick and easy one-handed operation. I could have a peel in hand and I can use that same hand, by simply extending a knuckle, to lift up on the cover's overhanging tab (illustrated in one of my pics). This is something I didn’t know I needed before we got this, so I thought it was worth pointing out. Also, I think that the lid's smooth operation contributes to this ease.



We’ve also previously had a Zero Waste Together compost bin, but what I like about the OXO over that one is that the OXO:

- has excess bag management (again, bag doesn't fall/get dragged into the bin)

- doesn't have holes in the lid

- doesn't have a latch (one less thing to deal with)

Note that the Zero Waste bin does, however, include brackets to hang the bin if that’s what you’re looking to do. We were using it as a countertop bin and never took to it.



Overall, I’m very happy with this purchase. And I hope you found this review helpful.