Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 64 GB

Platform : Oculus
#1 Best Seller in PC Virtual Reality Accessories
  • Facebook account required
  • Next-level Hardware - Make every move count with a blazing-fast processor and our highest-resolution display
  • All-In-One Gaming - With backward compatibility, you can explore new titles and old favorites in the expansive Quest content library
  • Immersive Entertainment - Get the best seat in the house to live concerts, groundbreaking films, exclusive events and more
  • Easy Setup - Just open the box, set up with the smartphone app and jump into VR. No PC or console needed
  • Requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download) to set up device
  • Premium Display - Catch every detail with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest
From the manufacturer

Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All In One VR Headset
Next Level Hardware
Take A Closer Look
Discover New Words
What's Included
Upgrade Your Experience

Product description

Hardware Platform:Oculus Quest 2 - 64 GB

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more. The redesigned Touch controllers feature improved ergonomics and intuitive controls that transport your gestures, motions and actions directly into VR. You can even connect your VR headset to a gaming-compatible computer with an Oculus Link cable to access hundreds of PC VR games and experiences. Quest 2 also lets you bring your friends into the action. With live casting, you can share your VR experience with people around you. Or meet up with friends in virtual worlds to battle in multiplayer competitions or just spend some time together. With Oculus Quest 2, there’s no end in sight to what you can play, create and discover in virtual reality.

Product information

Hardware Platform:Oculus Quest 2 - 64 GB

Warranty & Support

Customer Questions & Answers
