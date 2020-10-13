Pros:__________

• The pricing for this machine is spot on. Throughout the years of these designs, the basic platforms are defiantly an agreeable price range. This is coming from a person who has bought the past two models.

• Gaming Virtual Reality (VR) is a different world of gaming. Since many haven’t experienced this before, I’ll say that the games are playable, fun, and defiantly something you’ll use numerous times.

• Of all programs in the Oculus, my favorite is the Netflix’s app. When in use, the Oculus takes you to a ski lodge where you’re sitting in front of a huge TV. This creates and awesome experience when you’re watching a movie on it (you will get lost in where you’re at.).

• There are also numerous short clips that take you throughout the world. Want to run into the stadium during the start of the NFL game, you can do that? Fly in a black hawk helicopter, yes you can. What I love about the Oculus is that it’s so much more than a gaming counsel.

• Compare to the previous design this Quest is a little smaller, but does have the same rounded plastic front. This helps reduce its weight when wearing it.

• The link cable is significantly longer than the previous model. This was a big issue for me because a short cable restricts your movements. Moving the USB-C port connector in the back surprisingly aids in making sure the cable doesn’t get in my way if I need to charge it while playing.

• Motion tracking is accurate. The camera also tracks the controllers pretty accurately. I try to trick it, but the camera sensors weren’t playing around. This feature was also integrated with the original Rift. Both aided in making it an immersive experience.

• Appreciate the built-in a 3.5mm headphone jack. The days of headphone jacks are gone, which makes this a great perk in my eyes.

• Adjusting the eye mask was super easy for me and my niece. She’s 10 years old and wears glasses. The Quest has a separator that lifts the headset away from your face. It’s an accessory that comes with the Quest and a great tool for those who need glasses.

• The straps do a pretty good job of balancing the weight of the headset. It’s important to note that the headset isn’t that heavy in the first place since most of it is made of plastic. I and my niece gave it a B on adjustments (Kinda annoying when you’re getting used to it).

• I felt these controllers are a little more thinker than the previous model, but it gives you a feeling that these controllers are secure if you accidentally drop them.

• One of the best designs in the controller is the battery door (That’s right). What I hated about the past models was the battery door of the controllers would come off very easily, resulting in frustration when playing a game. It looks like the Oculus team has listened and fixed this problem. Very happy about this.

• For the battery power controllers, I got two weeks, using it an average of an hour a day. But if you’re going to watch movies than expect a longer time before replacing it. An improvement for sure.

• Backward compatible gaming.

• The higher display is noticeable different compare to the previous model. Everything looks sharper, higher saturated, and overall crisp. For those who are new, it’s similar to looking at an HD TV very close. It’s great in quality, but if you focus you can see each pixel. This isn’t a real problem because the imagery is very vibrant (50% more pixels than the previous model). I played Gun Club and it’s quite an experience shooting at the driving range with the display.

• Overall I played with probably random games before this review, and not once was this machine slow in speed when moving around. My only advice is to have two arm lengths of room all around. Many times in past models my feet have hit too many hard pieces of furniture.

• Very simplistic about learning to play with this machine. There are around 2-4 buttons you use daily. Young and old will be able to use this without issue (downloading games might not be for them).

• It supports Wi-Fi 6. This means faster downloads, consistent connection, and efficient wireless streaming. Not putting too much in this because my Wi-Fi connection is already pretty strong, but this is useful for those who have a weak one.



Cons and Oks:__________

• You need a Facebook account to use this machine. Want to be off the grid, don’t want companies to use your data, you’re out of luck. Either sign up on Facebook or don’t play.

• What happens if you get suspended on Facebook, or your account is locked? Can I make a fake account or will that be blocked? These are questions that the Oculus team hasn’t yet given us a solution for.

• Again privacy issues come into play with Facebook because they have the option to target ads based on the games you’re playing.

• The battery life still stinks. Maybe 2.5 hours if I play it safe. For gaming all the time I got around 2 hours. Watching “Lost in Translation” (2 hr film), brought it down to 10% (BTW, a great film to watch with this). It's basically the same battery life as the original.

• When you get around 15% battery life, a popup will tell you to plug it in. This is very annoying if you’re in a movie or playing a game. Just make an alert noise Oculus team.

• Even though it’s smaller than the previous model, it’s still a pain in traveling with this. You can’t just put it in your bag. The lenses are the most concerning because a scratch in them can destroy your whole experience.

• I found the hand tracking system is “someone” accurate if you’re comparing it to the original Quest. But gestures like pinching or turning your palm I notice it gets accidentally triggered by mistake. Also at times the Quest fails to register my hand movements altogether. It’s still a perk that you’re able to tweak the settings to fit your comfort, but still not the main controller replacement.

• The Quest has an elite strap that is around $50. This concerns me because they’re basically saying that the straps that are on the VR might break.

• Never a fan of USB Type-C charging because it takes over an hour to charge the Quest fully. With an average of 2 hours of use, you can see the math of how much you need to charge it. Also I notice that a compute charge connector isn’t quicker than connecting to a wall socket.

• Still AA batteries for the controllers. Even though the battery length has increased, it’s annoying because no has AA on standby. I had to go to a gas station for AA just for this device since all my tech tools can be rechargeable.

• The black levels are a little less improved, or equal, from the previous model. Still decent, but nothing impressive.

• Whish they kept the small fabric lining in the inside of the device. Sadly that’s gone.

• FYI, many games will give you motion sickness. For me, they are the roller coaster and the space battle games.

• They have a virtual desktop system where you can wirelessly stream your computer to the Oculus for the cost of $20. Don’t get this. Overpriced and no quick way to type as you have to move the controllers to each letter on the virtual keyboard one at a time.

• As of late 2020, there hasn’t been establishing games that use the Oculus to its full 90 Hz potential.

• Connecting the Oculus to a computer while playing does give you a boost in speed in my eyes. With potential games like Half-Life, you want to play the game in the best graphics you can. Using without a computer will kill your battery life probably in an hour when playing a game like that.

• Facebook has officially discontinued the Oculus Rift S and the Oculus Quest, leaving Oculus Quest 2 the only one it’s focusing on.

• Be warned: if you live in a cold environment, you need to wait until the Oculus heats up. If you put it on right away, the lenses will fog up. The reason why is because we give off heat and when you have something warm near something cold, condensation becomes the problem. Sadly there is no solution other than waiting it out or to turn on your heater.

• There are still limits to this tech. Most games are not visually real-life realistic.

• You're staring at a computer screen inches from your eyes. Expect some eye irritation when you're wearing it for at least an hour. Note that I felt no eye irritation when watching a movie but only when I'm playing an active game.

• The built-in speakers are average. No bass, thin, no immersive feeling, overall just volume. Games like Beat Saber are best with headphones (In fact everything you use with this needs headphones). This is a nice gesture for the people around you because let’s be honest, no one wants to hear what you’re playing.

• As of late 2020 Facebook isn’t letting developed ship Quest 2-exclusive content. Everything is under Facebook. Complete control.



Bottom Line:__________



A great price for what you’re getting, if you’re new to join the VR world. I used to be against this but I come to realize that the Oculus brings you to a world of not only gaming, but for watching movies, and YouTube web browsing. Not many can say that they have a 70inch television or an in-home movie theater. The Oculus gives you that. You can play poker with an avatar figure of your choice, or watch TV if you use an app like Sling. I watched last year's Super Bowl on the previous model, and it was a great experience.



For previous Oculus owners, I've tested/used the original Quest and posted the review on Amazon. I can say confidently that that 95% of that review can be applied to this Quest. Feel free to look it up because the Quest 2 is really just a small upgrade in my book.



The display has improved but most everything else has been upgraded a tad. Obliviously I wasn’t able to test 90 Hz games fully, as they will be available I believe in 2021, but the experience of playing this Oculus hasn’t decreased the experience of playing in VR.



In the end VR is slowly growing but it’s going to take maybe 2 years before it becomes a full marketable industry. Playstation VR was a help, but other than that there are few anchor titles in the VR world. Yet I see this as an investment for next year because it seems Oculus just wanted to put this out before Christmas without really having the upgraded games that the Oculus’s processor can give. When the 90 Hrz games come out, then this industry will start getting interesting. Other than that, you have the Facebook issue, which is annoying, but you can’t win them all.



Overall: 2020-2021 best Virtual Reality for all ages, but not a must-have for those who already have the previous model.



(Edit: I decided to lower the review down from 4 to a 3-star review in order to put a focus on the complete control Facebook has on this Oculus. You're paying $300, no including the games, and Facebook can disable your account at a moment's notice, making this nothing more than a paperweight. As of 2020, this policy has been in effect and it's something that you really need to take into consideration before buying this.)



