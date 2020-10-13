Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced... has been added to your Cart
Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 256 GB

Platform : Oculus
4.8 out of 5 stars 18,886 ratings
About this item

  • Next-level Hardware - Make every move count with a blazing-fast processor and our highest-resolution display
  • All-In-One Gaming - With backward compatibility, you can explore new titles and old favorites in the expansive Quest content library
  • Immersive Entertainment - Get the best seat in the house to live concerts, groundbreaking films, exclusive events and more
  • Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in, making it easy to meet up with friends in VR and discover communities around the world
  • Easy Setup - Just open the box, set up with the smartphone app and jump into VR. No PC or console needed. Requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download) to set up device
  • Premium Display - Catch every detail with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest
  • Ultimate Control - Redesigned Oculus Touch controllers transport your movements directly into VR with intuitive controls
    Product description

    Hardware Platform:Oculus Quest 2 - 256 GB

    Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more. The redesigned Touch controllers feature improved ergonomics and intuitive controls that transport your gestures, motions and actions directly into VR. You can even connect your VR headset to a gaming-compatible computer with an Oculus Link cable to access hundreds of PC VR games and experiences. Quest 2 also lets you bring your friends into the action. With live casting, you can share your VR experience with people around you. Or meet up with friends in virtual worlds to battle in multiplayer competitions or just spend some time together. With Oculus Quest 2, there’s no end in sight to what you can play, create and discover in virtual reality.

    Customer Questions & Answers
    Customer reviews

    4.8 out of 5 stars
    4.8 out of 5
    18,886 global ratings
    5 star
    		89%
    4 star
    		7%
    3 star
    		2%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		2%
    Top reviews from the United States

    Honest Reviewer
    TOP 1000 REVIEWER
    3.0 out of 5 stars The Pros, Cons and Oks for Oculus Quest 2 (HR).
    Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2020
    Hardware Platform: Oculus Quest 2 - 64 GB
    3,806 people found this helpful
    Nick Cellini
    1.0 out of 5 stars FACEBOOK CAN JUST DISABLE YOUR FB ACCOUNT AND MAKE YOUR QUEST 2 USELESS!!!
    Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2020
    Hardware Platform: Oculus Quest 2 - 64 GBVerified Purchase
    2,586 people found this helpful
    Amazon Customer
    1.0 out of 5 stars replace all the words Oculus with Facebook to be an accurate description
    Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2020
    Hardware Platform: Oculus Quest 2 - 256 GB
    1,526 people found this helpful
    Celtic3
    1.0 out of 5 stars Facebook wants your info
    Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2020
    Hardware Platform: Oculus Quest 2 - 256 GBVerified Purchase
    1,387 people found this helpful
    Funconomy
    1.0 out of 5 stars NOT "All-In-One" - PHONE REQUIRED!
    Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2020
    Hardware Platform: Oculus Quest 2 - 256 GBVerified Purchase
    1,278 people found this helpful
    A. Khamari
    1.0 out of 5 stars NO to exposing my kid to Facebook and social media nightmares!
    Reviewed in the United States on October 14, 2020
    Hardware Platform: Oculus Quest 2 - 256 GBVerified Purchase
    610 people found this helpful
