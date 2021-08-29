Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB
Platform : Not Machine Specific
Rated: Everyone 10+
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.Amazon's Choice for "oculus"
|Price:
| &
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Updated other options based on this selection
Updated other options based on this selection
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Oculus
|Color
|White
|Item Weight
|1 Pounds
|Platform
|Not Machine Specific
|Operating System
|Oculus
|Compatible Devices
|Personal Computer, Smartphone
|Screen Size
|5.46
|Display Type
|LCD
|Controller Type
|Touchpad Control
About this item
- Next-level Hardware - Make every move count with a blazing-fast processor and our highest-resolution display
- All-In-One Gaming - With backward compatibility, you can explore new titles and old favorites in the expansive Quest content library
- Immersive Entertainment - Get the best seat in the house to live concerts, groundbreaking films, exclusive events and more
- Easy Setup - Just open the box, set up with the smartphone app and jump into VR. No PC or console needed. Requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download) to set up device
- Premium Display - Catch every detail with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest
- Ultimate Control - Redesigned Oculus Touch controllers transport your movements directly into VR with intuitive controls
- PC VR Compatible - Step into incredible Oculus Rift titles by connecting an Oculus Link cable to a compatible gaming PC. Oculus Link Cable sold separately
- 3D Cinematic Sound - Hear in all directions with built-in speakers that deliver cinematic 3D positional audio
New & Used (34) from $299.00 & FREE Shipping.
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
QUEST 2 ACCESSORIES
Product Description
Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB
Customer reviews
4.8 out of 5
16,475 global ratings
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on August 29, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
After reading so many FB comments *I barely go on FB* I convinced myself I would never be able to figure out how to get it to work when it arrives. Doom, Gloom and a lot of Zoom - if I couldn't figure this out by myself I was out a lot of money! By the way, has anyone else notice the huge price comarison of the Quest? Anywhere from $299 - $699 for the same Oculus Quest 2? Anyway, jus sayin...
Today - It finally arrived and boy was I terrified opening the box. I stared, should I send it back - can I do this... well, a long time later I did it, I tore the plastic and out came my Oculus Quest 2 with two cool controllers.
Within 15 minutes I was hooked up to WiFi, FB and playing tennis. I got tired and did meditation for 10 minutes just floating in space. The realty is - its plain awesome! It looked so real that I found myself suddenly afraid of heights! Then it was time to charge the quest - which took around 2 hours.
Yes, it was that easy!!! I love it! So, lesson to everyone - if I can do it all by MYSELF you can too - because you are awesome! Especially if you reading my review. Thanks!
A quick note: You have the option to move the eye piece to make you vision clearer. The eye piece does not rotate. You must take your thumbs and slide right or left.
Today - It finally arrived and boy was I terrified opening the box. I stared, should I send it back - can I do this... well, a long time later I did it, I tore the plastic and out came my Oculus Quest 2 with two cool controllers.
Within 15 minutes I was hooked up to WiFi, FB and playing tennis. I got tired and did meditation for 10 minutes just floating in space. The realty is - its plain awesome! It looked so real that I found myself suddenly afraid of heights! Then it was time to charge the quest - which took around 2 hours.
Yes, it was that easy!!! I love it! So, lesson to everyone - if I can do it all by MYSELF you can too - because you are awesome! Especially if you reading my review. Thanks!
A quick note: You have the option to move the eye piece to make you vision clearer. The eye piece does not rotate. You must take your thumbs and slide right or left.
2,439 people found this helpfulReport abuse
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset Only
This headset is amazing. The display is nice, it’s comfortable and overall is great for people new to VR. The only thing that really gets me is that you absolutely need to have a Facebook account to use it. (unless you plan on jailbreaking the system) It’s honestly kind of scary to me, knowing that so many social platforms are trying to get as much data on people as possible. Anyways, great headset. lol.
1,896 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 26, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
Due to all the extremely positive tests and reviews on YouTube, I ordered my very first VR glasses.
The operation is extremely good, especially Air Link via WLAN, no latency, everything responds directly.
Now for the big problem, the IPD (interpupillary distance).
I see everything blurry, why? Because the maximum IPD is 68mm.
So I measured my IPD, it is almost 74mm.
I did not know that you have to pay attention to this, you assume that the developers have thought about it and calculated everything, especially such a banality. Only 5-6 milimeters more!
Why do you do that ?
I found on Reddit and other forums, very many users who have the same problem.
What were the developers thinking, please ?
Measure your interpupillary distance beforehand, if it is greater than 68mm, the VR is completely unusable for you.
I hope with the Quest 3, the problem will be fixed.
Now I have to send the VR expensive back from Germany.
Thanks for nothing.
Best regards.
The operation is extremely good, especially Air Link via WLAN, no latency, everything responds directly.
Now for the big problem, the IPD (interpupillary distance).
I see everything blurry, why? Because the maximum IPD is 68mm.
So I measured my IPD, it is almost 74mm.
I did not know that you have to pay attention to this, you assume that the developers have thought about it and calculated everything, especially such a banality. Only 5-6 milimeters more!
Why do you do that ?
I found on Reddit and other forums, very many users who have the same problem.
What were the developers thinking, please ?
Measure your interpupillary distance beforehand, if it is greater than 68mm, the VR is completely unusable for you.
I hope with the Quest 3, the problem will be fixed.
Now I have to send the VR expensive back from Germany.
Thanks for nothing.
Best regards.
1,551 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
I have wanted one of these bad boys for a while. Finally they're back in stock, so I bought one. So far I like it and can tell I'll be using it a lot for games and... Other things.
It came in simple minimalist corporate packaging like everything does these days, mostly paper (Yay Earth). It came undamaged, but I'm guessing whoever tested it slammed into a wall with wet paint because there's a blue scratch on one of the corners.
Pros:
Relatively Affordable
Great Tracking
Can go Mobile if you want
Cons:
-Headstrap Sucks
-3 Lens Settings, Couldn't get it quite right
-Facebook now has a live 3D view of my disgusting room.
It's pretty much good enough if you're like me and just want access to VR. I will update after further testing if anything important happens.
It came in simple minimalist corporate packaging like everything does these days, mostly paper (Yay Earth). It came undamaged, but I'm guessing whoever tested it slammed into a wall with wet paint because there's a blue scratch on one of the corners.
Pros:
Relatively Affordable
Great Tracking
Can go Mobile if you want
Cons:
-Headstrap Sucks
-3 Lens Settings, Couldn't get it quite right
-Facebook now has a live 3D view of my disgusting room.
It's pretty much good enough if you're like me and just want access to VR. I will update after further testing if anything important happens.
796 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 26, 2021
For people who wear glasses. Please get a pair of insert prescription lens, it gives you a new VR world.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Things I like:
All in one VR, you don’t need to do any cable connection, everything could be connected by WiFi. Oculus provide air link to your PC(still beta version), so IT WORKS on YOUR STEAM ! But it may disconnect occasionally.
Things I DON’T LIKE :
(1), it takes time to wear because I have a glasses. So I need to put VR on, adjust my glass to a comfortable position until I can see clearly. My current glasses has large frame, which doesnt fit into the VR, so I have to use my old glass that has smaller frame to fit, which still make me feel super tight when I put VR on.
(2), All in one device means the processor will generate heat. I don't think this device has cooling system. So if you play the game for a while, your head will feel hot and sweat.
Overall, I still recommend it.
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
Update:
For people who wear glasses. Please get a pair of insert prescription lens, it gives you a new VR world.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Things I like:
All in one VR, you don’t need to do any cable connection, everything could be connected by WiFi. Oculus provide air link to your PC(still beta version), so IT WORKS on YOUR STEAM ! But it may disconnect occasionally.
Things I DON’T LIKE :
(1), it takes time to wear because I have a glasses. So I need to put VR on, adjust my glass to a comfortable position until I can see clearly. My current glasses has large frame, which doesnt fit into the VR, so I have to use my old glass that has smaller frame to fit, which still make me feel super tight when I put VR on.
(2), All in one device means the processor will generate heat. I don't think this device has cooling system. So if you play the game for a while, your head will feel hot and sweat.
Overall, I still recommend it.
For people who wear glasses. Please get a pair of insert prescription lens, it gives you a new VR world.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Things I like:
All in one VR, you don’t need to do any cable connection, everything could be connected by WiFi. Oculus provide air link to your PC(still beta version), so IT WORKS on YOUR STEAM ! But it may disconnect occasionally.
Things I DON’T LIKE :
(1), it takes time to wear because I have a glasses. So I need to put VR on, adjust my glass to a comfortable position until I can see clearly. My current glasses has large frame, which doesnt fit into the VR, so I have to use my old glass that has smaller frame to fit, which still make me feel super tight when I put VR on.
(2), All in one device means the processor will generate heat. I don't think this device has cooling system. So if you play the game for a while, your head will feel hot and sweat.
Overall, I still recommend it.
Perfect items but not perfect for people wear glassUpdate:
By Hans Lee on August 26, 2021
By Hans Lee on August 26, 2021
For people who wear glasses. Please get a pair of insert prescription lens, it gives you a new VR world.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Things I like:
All in one VR, you don’t need to do any cable connection, everything could be connected by WiFi. Oculus provide air link to your PC(still beta version), so IT WORKS on YOUR STEAM ! But it may disconnect occasionally.
Things I DON’T LIKE :
(1), it takes time to wear because I have a glasses. So I need to put VR on, adjust my glass to a comfortable position until I can see clearly. My current glasses has large frame, which doesnt fit into the VR, so I have to use my old glass that has smaller frame to fit, which still make me feel super tight when I put VR on.
(2), All in one device means the processor will generate heat. I don't think this device has cooling system. So if you play the game for a while, your head will feel hot and sweat.
Overall, I still recommend it.
Images in this review
671 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Anonymous
AwesomeReviewed in India on September 29, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
Purchased this 1 month back and so far its awesome experience
Price :
- This is still little overpriced in India. Original US price is 299$ which is around 21K INR. It falls in games / console category and so if you can count 20% Customs and 18% GST, total cost goes around 29K. Adding international and local shipping charges + seller margin it should not be more then 32K. If you are getting it around it grab the deal upfront, otherwise wait for some time before buying this.
Model:
- This is latest version 2 batch from Quest 2 series with some upgrades.
128 GB storage size is far enough to download and play multiple games from headset without any need of PC or mobile.
- You might need to spend extra 5K to buy additional sweat proof cover and head strap for more comfort. With its default elite head strap there is still weight balance issue. You will feel extra weight in front. Other replacement head straps clearly solves issue providing more weight balance and comfort. They also come with nose cover to prevent extra light coming around nose area. Nose cover is missing in cover which comes by default with headset.
- Resolution is pretty clear. If you have eye glasses, do install protection which comes with headset and you are good to go.
- You need to continuous practice to adjust the position of headset well (everytime) or you will see things bluer.
- New AirLink feature in this saves lots of efforts and money to buy extra high speed USB-C cables ( around 5K inr) to connect headset with other devices. Wireless part really rocks compare to other brand headsets.
- You need active and Valid Facebook ID to make this headset work. This is only minus point I will state.
- Quest 2 now comes with 3 level of adjustments to adjust its lenses against distance between your both eyes. Level 1 is good enough for small faces, while 3 is best for adult large size faces. With proper adjustments via this setting IPD (interpupillary distance) issue no longer exists.
-Compare to Quest 1 in Quest 2 Fresnel lens has lots of improvements and if you adjust position of headset properly there is zero blurry effects. Just make sure you have correct level of adjustment of IPD and position and its crystal clear to see anything.
- For cleaning of lenses when needed check youtube videos. You can mostly use any regular spectacles/sun glass cleaning cloth from inside out. This helps for clear vision and better experience.
- Lense are sensitive to sunlight. Dont use Quest 2 outdoor or store it in a way that sunlight reaches lenses. If that happens then rip your quest 2
Gaming and overall Experience:
- There are enough free games , apps, movie experiences in its default store to keep you going for few months without need for any purchase.
- If you have good PC with GPU card in it, then you are in heaven to play anything from outside in this headset.
- Try searching for SideQuest and SteamVR installation tutorial with Quest 2 on youtube and you will have hundreds of games and other apps free or at very cheap discounted rates ( often less then 400 rs. )
- For more free games in first few months keep searching Demo or Free words in store and every week you will get some new game demo. This is good enough to keep you going for 4-5 months this way and decide your taste of favorite game type for actual purchase.
- Avoid any pirated games etc they have sharp system in place to ban such devices upfront. Your device wont even boot if their system detects such thing.
- Sweating issue. Even with new cover in Indian Weather it still sweats heavily. Its better to remove that sweat proof cover and let its sponge cover soak sweat. It dries up easily during charging time. Have room fan on fast mode or just use AC room to make it more better experience.
Performance:
- Directly within headset recently launched Star Wars game are pretty cool. Felt you are part of it.
- From PC ( with GPU ) Played Half Life Alyx in it and it was smooth experience. No lag or any pixels.
- Also using it for office meetings and some group meets via few VR Room apps. Really fun and enjoyable experience.
- VR movies is whole new experience. You can download some VR Player and watch any movie from your PC ( without GPU) via AirLink and it will feel you are in actual physical IMAX or Multiplex cinema hall.
- Battery lasts base on usage. From 1.5 hrs to 3.5 hrs. Direct In-Headset heavy games dries battery faster just like your mobile phone. If plugged directly in regular wall socket for charging, takes around 1 hr to recharge fully. Via PC - USB base charging can take longer
- Was able to watch latest Justice League movie ( 2021 ) almost 4 hr long in one single charge.
Price :
- This is still little overpriced in India. Original US price is 299$ which is around 21K INR. It falls in games / console category and so if you can count 20% Customs and 18% GST, total cost goes around 29K. Adding international and local shipping charges + seller margin it should not be more then 32K. If you are getting it around it grab the deal upfront, otherwise wait for some time before buying this.
Model:
- This is latest version 2 batch from Quest 2 series with some upgrades.
128 GB storage size is far enough to download and play multiple games from headset without any need of PC or mobile.
- You might need to spend extra 5K to buy additional sweat proof cover and head strap for more comfort. With its default elite head strap there is still weight balance issue. You will feel extra weight in front. Other replacement head straps clearly solves issue providing more weight balance and comfort. They also come with nose cover to prevent extra light coming around nose area. Nose cover is missing in cover which comes by default with headset.
- Resolution is pretty clear. If you have eye glasses, do install protection which comes with headset and you are good to go.
- You need to continuous practice to adjust the position of headset well (everytime) or you will see things bluer.
- New AirLink feature in this saves lots of efforts and money to buy extra high speed USB-C cables ( around 5K inr) to connect headset with other devices. Wireless part really rocks compare to other brand headsets.
- You need active and Valid Facebook ID to make this headset work. This is only minus point I will state.
- Quest 2 now comes with 3 level of adjustments to adjust its lenses against distance between your both eyes. Level 1 is good enough for small faces, while 3 is best for adult large size faces. With proper adjustments via this setting IPD (interpupillary distance) issue no longer exists.
-Compare to Quest 1 in Quest 2 Fresnel lens has lots of improvements and if you adjust position of headset properly there is zero blurry effects. Just make sure you have correct level of adjustment of IPD and position and its crystal clear to see anything.
- For cleaning of lenses when needed check youtube videos. You can mostly use any regular spectacles/sun glass cleaning cloth from inside out. This helps for clear vision and better experience.
- Lense are sensitive to sunlight. Dont use Quest 2 outdoor or store it in a way that sunlight reaches lenses. If that happens then rip your quest 2
Gaming and overall Experience:
- There are enough free games , apps, movie experiences in its default store to keep you going for few months without need for any purchase.
- If you have good PC with GPU card in it, then you are in heaven to play anything from outside in this headset.
- Try searching for SideQuest and SteamVR installation tutorial with Quest 2 on youtube and you will have hundreds of games and other apps free or at very cheap discounted rates ( often less then 400 rs. )
- For more free games in first few months keep searching Demo or Free words in store and every week you will get some new game demo. This is good enough to keep you going for 4-5 months this way and decide your taste of favorite game type for actual purchase.
- Avoid any pirated games etc they have sharp system in place to ban such devices upfront. Your device wont even boot if their system detects such thing.
- Sweating issue. Even with new cover in Indian Weather it still sweats heavily. Its better to remove that sweat proof cover and let its sponge cover soak sweat. It dries up easily during charging time. Have room fan on fast mode or just use AC room to make it more better experience.
Performance:
- Directly within headset recently launched Star Wars game are pretty cool. Felt you are part of it.
- From PC ( with GPU ) Played Half Life Alyx in it and it was smooth experience. No lag or any pixels.
- Also using it for office meetings and some group meets via few VR Room apps. Really fun and enjoyable experience.
- VR movies is whole new experience. You can download some VR Player and watch any movie from your PC ( without GPU) via AirLink and it will feel you are in actual physical IMAX or Multiplex cinema hall.
- Battery lasts base on usage. From 1.5 hrs to 3.5 hrs. Direct In-Headset heavy games dries battery faster just like your mobile phone. If plugged directly in regular wall socket for charging, takes around 1 hr to recharge fully. Via PC - USB base charging can take longer
- Was able to watch latest Justice League movie ( 2021 ) almost 4 hr long in one single charge.
98 people found this helpful
Martha Angélica Pacheco Leon
Precio bueno para ser México y experiencia de 10Reviewed in Mexico on September 2, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
El visor es muy bueno para lo que cuesta. El precio real debería rondar entre 6000-6200 pesos. Sin embargo, para ser un precio mexicano se me hace entendible por la tarifa de importación.
Ahora sí viene lo bueno: La experiencia. Es un visor de realidad virtual que demuestra calidad desde el unboxing, tal vez lo único criticable desde mi perspectiva sería la banda de la cabeza, pero se entiende totalmente porque oculus vende la correa elite por separado. La banda de cabeza no es incómoda, simplemente no va de acuerdo a la calidad percibida del producto en general, simplemente si puedes comprar la elite o una genérica, entonces sería lo mejor que puedes hacer.
La experiencia de juegos es simplemente irreal, sumamente inmersivo y si le sumas el hecho de que puedes vincularla directamente a tu pc entonces se vuelve un game changer (si tienes una computadora que pueda correr los juegos). No considero necesario usarlo con un PCVR, pero se agradece demasiado poder hacerlo con un router casero con apenas 3-8 ms de latencia desde una habitación diferente conectado a la red de 2.5ghz. Si quieres desconectarte un par de horas del mundo (porque eso es lo que en promedio dura su batería) y pasar un buen rato, esta es la opción a tomar. Respecto a la batería, aunque pueda parecer algo escasa, es suficiente si tomamos en cuenta la necesidad de descansar los ojos, de todos modos si requieres más tiempo puedes conectarte directamente al pc adquiriendo cualquier cable usb 3.2 a usb c o a un powerbank de diversas capacidades para alargar tus sesiones de VR.
Si esperas una calidad visual cercana a la que tenemos en el mundo real, entonces te recomiendo que inviertas en visores del doble o triple de precio, pero por este precio considero competente la percepción de los objetos renderizados por el visor por sí mismo y vía PC es sobresaliente, pero con puntos a destacar como lo son el texto que por lo que entiendo en casi cualquier visor de uso no profesional suelen notarse algo borrososos en algunos ángulos de visión, pero es cuestión de explorar y encontrar los puntos de enfoque de la visión para poder leer sin mayor esfuerzo texto en esta plataforma. Satisfecho 100% con esta compra.
Edit: Desafortunadamente a la semana y media de uso murieron un par de pixeles justo en el centro, por lo que opté por devolverlo para posteriormente pedir otro que no tenga este defecto, así que por esto cambio mi calificación de 5 a 4 estrellas.
Ahora sí viene lo bueno: La experiencia. Es un visor de realidad virtual que demuestra calidad desde el unboxing, tal vez lo único criticable desde mi perspectiva sería la banda de la cabeza, pero se entiende totalmente porque oculus vende la correa elite por separado. La banda de cabeza no es incómoda, simplemente no va de acuerdo a la calidad percibida del producto en general, simplemente si puedes comprar la elite o una genérica, entonces sería lo mejor que puedes hacer.
La experiencia de juegos es simplemente irreal, sumamente inmersivo y si le sumas el hecho de que puedes vincularla directamente a tu pc entonces se vuelve un game changer (si tienes una computadora que pueda correr los juegos). No considero necesario usarlo con un PCVR, pero se agradece demasiado poder hacerlo con un router casero con apenas 3-8 ms de latencia desde una habitación diferente conectado a la red de 2.5ghz. Si quieres desconectarte un par de horas del mundo (porque eso es lo que en promedio dura su batería) y pasar un buen rato, esta es la opción a tomar. Respecto a la batería, aunque pueda parecer algo escasa, es suficiente si tomamos en cuenta la necesidad de descansar los ojos, de todos modos si requieres más tiempo puedes conectarte directamente al pc adquiriendo cualquier cable usb 3.2 a usb c o a un powerbank de diversas capacidades para alargar tus sesiones de VR.
Si esperas una calidad visual cercana a la que tenemos en el mundo real, entonces te recomiendo que inviertas en visores del doble o triple de precio, pero por este precio considero competente la percepción de los objetos renderizados por el visor por sí mismo y vía PC es sobresaliente, pero con puntos a destacar como lo son el texto que por lo que entiendo en casi cualquier visor de uso no profesional suelen notarse algo borrososos en algunos ángulos de visión, pero es cuestión de explorar y encontrar los puntos de enfoque de la visión para poder leer sin mayor esfuerzo texto en esta plataforma. Satisfecho 100% con esta compra.
Edit: Desafortunadamente a la semana y media de uso murieron un par de pixeles justo en el centro, por lo que opté por devolverlo para posteriormente pedir otro que no tenga este defecto, así que por esto cambio mi calificación de 5 a 4 estrellas.
49 people found this helpful
Carlos Zamora
Mucho tiempo dudando entre PS5 y Oculus Quest 2 en vano...Reviewed in Mexico on October 22, 2021
Size: 256GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
The media could not be loaded.
Hay que hacer gastos extras si eres jugador de hueso colorado, como yo. Hay que invertir en una correa que balancee el peso del equipo, también que tenga para sostener una batería extra porque a mí no me alcanza el tiempo que da la batería inicial. También voy a invertir en una careta y en unos lentes anti luz azul y antirreflejantes.
Lo que debo decir... Es que absolutamente vale la inversión, la Realidad Virtual tiene una cantidad de Experiencias Immersivas que no sabrás por dónde empezar y qué probar después.
Pero absolutamente vale cada centavo. Me arrepiento de dudar entre comprar éste o el PS5 por tanto tiempo. Aquí no nado en dinero, así que la duda estaba justificada.
43 people found this helpful
Juan D.
LO MEJOR PARA JUGAR VRReviewed in Mexico on September 21, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
Primeramente, el visor es de lo mejor qué hay en el mercado CONSIDERANDO el precio; un valve index es MUY caro, pero tiene adiciones qué el Quest 2 no y viceversa; eso es lo que lo hace un gran visor a comparación de los de tope de gama.
Si tienes planeado usarlo para jugar en tu computadora:
1) Necesitas una GPU y CPU capaces de correr realidad virtual.
2) Requieres de un cable adicional cómo el Oculus Link, SIN EMBARGO, existen cables genéricos cómo alternativas, que son mejores, y más largos.
2.1) Si vas a comprar un cable genérico, asegurate de qué sea:
USB-C 3.1 a USB-C 3.1 ó USB-A 3.1 a USB C; estos cables rondan entre los 490-780 pesos mexicanos por el simple hecho de ser 3.1, ES OBLIGATORIO que sean 3.1 y no 2.0, porque de lo contrario vas a gastar de más al darte cuenta que vas a tener un rendimiento pobre, no gastes 200 o 300 mxn para después gastar otros 500 mxn.
3) Una nueva correa o headstrap; sí, las reseñas eran ciertas; el headstrap o correa que viene por defecto es un dolor de cabeza (literalmente) es un mal diseño ya que no distribuye de forma homogénea el peso del viso sobre tu cabeza y por ende se vuelve incómodo a la larga.
Yo compre el BOBOVR M2 y es una maravilla, tomando casi el diseño del Rift s, el soporte que te da en el occipital y la facilidad de ajustarlo lo hacen un aditamento indispensable.
Y eso es todo lo que yo considero necesario para poder disfrutar el visor al máximo.
Si tienes planeado usarlo para jugar en tu computadora:
1) Necesitas una GPU y CPU capaces de correr realidad virtual.
2) Requieres de un cable adicional cómo el Oculus Link, SIN EMBARGO, existen cables genéricos cómo alternativas, que son mejores, y más largos.
2.1) Si vas a comprar un cable genérico, asegurate de qué sea:
USB-C 3.1 a USB-C 3.1 ó USB-A 3.1 a USB C; estos cables rondan entre los 490-780 pesos mexicanos por el simple hecho de ser 3.1, ES OBLIGATORIO que sean 3.1 y no 2.0, porque de lo contrario vas a gastar de más al darte cuenta que vas a tener un rendimiento pobre, no gastes 200 o 300 mxn para después gastar otros 500 mxn.
3) Una nueva correa o headstrap; sí, las reseñas eran ciertas; el headstrap o correa que viene por defecto es un dolor de cabeza (literalmente) es un mal diseño ya que no distribuye de forma homogénea el peso del viso sobre tu cabeza y por ende se vuelve incómodo a la larga.
Yo compre el BOBOVR M2 y es una maravilla, tomando casi el diseño del Rift s, el soporte que te da en el occipital y la facilidad de ajustarlo lo hacen un aditamento indispensable.
Y eso es todo lo que yo considero necesario para poder disfrutar el visor al máximo.
43 people found this helpful
Manuel García
Lo mejor es que también se puede usar en PCVRReviewed in Mexico on October 26, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
The media could not be loaded.
El headset es de excelente calidad en cuanto a construcción y materiales, tal vez en el único punto que queden a deber es en el aspecto de la correa, que a decir verdad deja un poco que desear, pero esto se soluciona fácilmente comprando un accesorio para ello, y sobre todo que la imagen es clara y nítida.
Para proteger tu Oculus, en Amazon encuentras varias alternativas de mochilas para transporte, yo conseguí esta https://amzn.to/3FVJyJI
Lo mejor es que también se puede usar en PCVREste sistema ofrece lo que pocos, lo que es jugar donde quieras sin importar donde te encuentres, que en si OCULUS QUEST 2 es una consola portátil, además de contar con la posibilidad de jugar tus juegos VR de tu computadora, característica que le agrega mucho valor, ya que de esa forma podrás disfrutar de casi todo el contenido VR que haya en el mercado.
Reviewed in Mexico on October 26, 2021
Reviewed in Mexico on October 26, 2021
El headset es de excelente calidad en cuanto a construcción y materiales, tal vez en el único punto que queden a deber es en el aspecto de la correa, que a decir verdad deja un poco que desear, pero esto se soluciona fácilmente comprando un accesorio para ello, y sobre todo que la imagen es clara y nítida.
Para proteger tu Oculus, en Amazon encuentras varias alternativas de mochilas para transporte, yo conseguí esta https://amzn.to/3FVJyJI
Images in this review
30 people found this helpful