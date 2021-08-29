Purchased this 1 month back and so far its awesome experience



Price :

- This is still little overpriced in India. Original US price is 299$ which is around 21K INR. It falls in games / console category and so if you can count 20% Customs and 18% GST, total cost goes around 29K. Adding international and local shipping charges + seller margin it should not be more then 32K. If you are getting it around it grab the deal upfront, otherwise wait for some time before buying this.



Model:

- This is latest version 2 batch from Quest 2 series with some upgrades.

128 GB storage size is far enough to download and play multiple games from headset without any need of PC or mobile.

- You might need to spend extra 5K to buy additional sweat proof cover and head strap for more comfort. With its default elite head strap there is still weight balance issue. You will feel extra weight in front. Other replacement head straps clearly solves issue providing more weight balance and comfort. They also come with nose cover to prevent extra light coming around nose area. Nose cover is missing in cover which comes by default with headset.

- Resolution is pretty clear. If you have eye glasses, do install protection which comes with headset and you are good to go.

- You need to continuous practice to adjust the position of headset well (everytime) or you will see things bluer.

- New AirLink feature in this saves lots of efforts and money to buy extra high speed USB-C cables ( around 5K inr) to connect headset with other devices. Wireless part really rocks compare to other brand headsets.

- You need active and Valid Facebook ID to make this headset work. This is only minus point I will state.

- Quest 2 now comes with 3 level of adjustments to adjust its lenses against distance between your both eyes. Level 1 is good enough for small faces, while 3 is best for adult large size faces. With proper adjustments via this setting IPD (interpupillary distance) issue no longer exists.

-Compare to Quest 1 in Quest 2 Fresnel lens has lots of improvements and if you adjust position of headset properly there is zero blurry effects. Just make sure you have correct level of adjustment of IPD and position and its crystal clear to see anything.

- For cleaning of lenses when needed check youtube videos. You can mostly use any regular spectacles/sun glass cleaning cloth from inside out. This helps for clear vision and better experience.

- Lense are sensitive to sunlight. Dont use Quest 2 outdoor or store it in a way that sunlight reaches lenses. If that happens then rip your quest 2



Gaming and overall Experience:

- There are enough free games , apps, movie experiences in its default store to keep you going for few months without need for any purchase.

- If you have good PC with GPU card in it, then you are in heaven to play anything from outside in this headset.

- Try searching for SideQuest and SteamVR installation tutorial with Quest 2 on youtube and you will have hundreds of games and other apps free or at very cheap discounted rates ( often less then 400 rs. )

- For more free games in first few months keep searching Demo or Free words in store and every week you will get some new game demo. This is good enough to keep you going for 4-5 months this way and decide your taste of favorite game type for actual purchase.

- Avoid any pirated games etc they have sharp system in place to ban such devices upfront. Your device wont even boot if their system detects such thing.

- Sweating issue. Even with new cover in Indian Weather it still sweats heavily. Its better to remove that sweat proof cover and let its sponge cover soak sweat. It dries up easily during charging time. Have room fan on fast mode or just use AC room to make it more better experience.



Performance:

- Directly within headset recently launched Star Wars game are pretty cool. Felt you are part of it.

- From PC ( with GPU ) Played Half Life Alyx in it and it was smooth experience. No lag or any pixels.

- Also using it for office meetings and some group meets via few VR Room apps. Really fun and enjoyable experience.

- VR movies is whole new experience. You can download some VR Player and watch any movie from your PC ( without GPU) via AirLink and it will feel you are in actual physical IMAX or Multiplex cinema hall.

- Battery lasts base on usage. From 1.5 hrs to 3.5 hrs. Direct In-Headset heavy games dries battery faster just like your mobile phone. If plugged directly in regular wall socket for charging, takes around 1 hr to recharge fully. Via PC - USB base charging can take longer

- Was able to watch latest Justice League movie ( 2021 ) almost 4 hr long in one single charge.