FREE delivery Tuesday, January 18
Or fastest delivery Monday, January 17. Order within 16 hrs 29 mins
$$299.00 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$299.00
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced... has been added to your Cart
New & Used (34) from
$299.00  & FREE Shipping.

Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB

Platform : Not Machine Specific |
4.8 out of 5 stars 16,475 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "oculus"
Price: $299.00 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.
Size: 128GB
128GB
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 2 options
See all 2 options
Style: Headset Only
Headset Only
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 4 options
See all 4 options

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • Next-level Hardware - Make every move count with a blazing-fast processor and our highest-resolution display
  • All-In-One Gaming - With backward compatibility, you can explore new titles and old favorites in the expansive Quest content library
  • Immersive Entertainment - Get the best seat in the house to live concerts, groundbreaking films, exclusive events and more
  • Easy Setup - Just open the box, set up with the smartphone app and jump into VR. No PC or console needed. Requires wireless internet access and the Oculus app (free download) to set up device
  • Premium Display - Catch every detail with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest
  • Ultimate Control - Redesigned Oculus Touch controllers transport your movements directly into VR with intuitive controls
  • PC VR Compatible - Step into incredible Oculus Rift titles by connecting an Oculus Link cable to a compatible gaming PC. Oculus Link Cable sold separately
  • 3D Cinematic Sound - Hear in all directions with built-in speakers that deliver cinematic 3D positional audio
New & Used (34) from $299.00 & FREE Shipping.

Frequently bought together

  • Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB
  • +
  • Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case for Lightweight, Portable Protection - VR
  • +
  • Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap for Enhanced Support and Comfort in VR
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All In One VR Headset
Take A Closer Look
Discover New Words
whats included in the

QUEST 2 ACCESSORIES

Product Description

Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
16,475 global ratings
5 star
88%
4 star
7%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%

Top reviews from the United States

Princess Ang is on Fire
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars I am loving it...
Reviewed in the United States on August 29, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
2,439 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Natalie
4.0 out of 5 stars Amazing for the price, but..
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset Only
1,896 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Goldhamster
1.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely poorly thought out IPD fitting
Reviewed in the United States on August 26, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
1,551 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Gage L.
5.0 out of 5 stars Pretty Epic Way to Disassociate With Life
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
796 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Hans Lee
4.0 out of 5 stars Perfect items but not perfect for people wear glass
Reviewed in the United States on August 26, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Perfect items but not perfect for people wear glass
By Hans Lee on August 26, 2021
Update:
For people who wear glasses. Please get a pair of insert prescription lens, it gives you a new VR world.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Things I like:
All in one VR, you don’t need to do any cable connection, everything could be connected by WiFi. Oculus provide air link to your PC(still beta version), so IT WORKS on YOUR STEAM ! But it may disconnect occasionally.

Things I DON’T LIKE :
(1), it takes time to wear because I have a glasses. So I need to put VR on, adjust my glass to a comfortable position until I can see clearly. My current glasses has large frame, which doesnt fit into the VR, so I have to use my old glass that has smaller frame to fit, which still make me feel super tight when I put VR on.
(2), All in one device means the processor will generate heat. I don't think this device has cooling system. So if you play the game for a while, your head will feel hot and sweat.

Overall, I still recommend it.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
671 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Anonymous
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome
Reviewed in India on September 29, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
98 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Martha Angélica Pacheco Leon
4.0 out of 5 stars Precio bueno para ser México y experiencia de 10
Reviewed in Mexico on September 2, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
49 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Carlos Zamora
5.0 out of 5 stars Mucho tiempo dudando entre PS5 y Oculus Quest 2 en vano...
Reviewed in Mexico on October 22, 2021
Size: 256GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
43 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Juan D.
5.0 out of 5 stars LO MEJOR PARA JUGAR VR
Reviewed in Mexico on September 21, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
43 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Manuel García
5.0 out of 5 stars Lo mejor es que también se puede usar en PCVR
Reviewed in Mexico on October 26, 2021
Size: 128GBStyle: Headset OnlyVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Lo mejor es que también se puede usar en PCVR
Reviewed in Mexico on October 26, 2021
Este sistema ofrece lo que pocos, lo que es jugar donde quieras sin importar donde te encuentres, que en si OCULUS QUEST 2 es una consola portátil, además de contar con la posibilidad de jugar tus juegos VR de tu computadora, característica que le agrega mucho valor, ya que de esa forma podrás disfrutar de casi todo el contenido VR que haya en el mercado.

El headset es de excelente calidad en cuanto a construcción y materiales, tal vez en el único punto que queden a deber es en el aspecto de la correa, que a decir verdad deja un poco que desear, pero esto se soluciona fácilmente comprando un accesorio para ello, y sobre todo que la imagen es clara y nítida.

Para proteger tu Oculus, en Amazon encuentras varias alternativas de mochilas para transporte, yo conseguí esta https://amzn.to/3FVJyJI
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
30 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English