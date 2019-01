Any man who has ever aspired to become a better, more self-sufficient and honorable person will benefit from reading The Official John Wayne Handy Book for Men, a tough little handbook, perfect in size for taking on-the-go, but eye-catching enough to adorn a place of pride on one’s bookshelf.

Filled with step-by-step advice and real-world examples, it illustrates dozens of essential skills, including tying a tie, riding a horse, throwing a punch, getting a clean shave, talking to women, instilling good values in one’s children, writing the perfect thank you note, saving a drowning person, orienteering, building a fire and much more. Includes hundreds of line illustrations, sidebars, and photos of Duke in action.

Throughout, readers will find the tips and techniques they will need to live their lives with John Wayne’s signature confidence, grit and style.