One Fire Night Light for Kids, Bunny Lamp Cute Lamp, 7 Colors Kids Night Light for Kids Room, Cute Kawaii Room Decor Teen Girl, Nursery Battery Toddler Baby Night Light Bunny Night Light Kawaii Gift

4.7 out of 5 stars 6,119 ratings
-29% $16.98
List Price: $23.99

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Basic

Enhance your purchase

Style Basic
Brand One Fire
Color White
Product Dimensions 2.99"D x 2.99"W x 4.02"H
Special Feature Rechargeable, Cordless

About this item

  • SAFE BATTERY OPERATED NIGHT LIGHT FOR KIDS : What's your first concern while buying a toy or birthday gift for your baby? Safety it is. ①With the appropriate RoHS and CE certifications,100% safe and kid friendly squishy silicone. ②Battery operated design, you don't need to buy batteries, keep the batteries in if you want it cordless or be worried about your kids is playing with batteries. A great girls night light for baby nursery.
  • SOOTHING BUNNY LIGHT LAMP : Is your child afraid of the darkness? Is your kid's bedroom light too bright to fall asleep? One Fire rabbit kids night light for girls or boys nursery offer a gentle and calming glow with its warm and soft lights for children of all ages to drive away darkness and accompany children at bedtime. Helping your child get a full nights rest, which means Mom and Dad will also get a restful night’s sleep. No longer worried about struggling with bedtime!
  • CHRISTMAS BIRTHDAY GIFTS FOR KIDS BOYS GIRLS AGE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8: Battery operated portable size and soft colors make the prefect as cute night light, girls night light, toddler night lights, led night light for kids and baby nursery. Also perfect for moms making those middle of the night diaper changes and breast feeding trips. No need to turn on the overhead light and wake everyone up, just a lite tap on the led bunny light and you will have All-Night Companion you need.
  • LONG LASTING COMPANION - This battery operated night light supports portable use for up to 10 hours to meet the needs that boys and girls love carrying their bunny baby from bedroom to hallway at middle night . 7-Color Breathing Mode also will company with baby all night. night light for kids room are easy to take anywhere!
  • Tap Control Only & WARRANTY : This version DOES NOT COME WITH A REMOTE, only supports tap control. Press the bottom power button to turn it on/off. Tap the squishy bunny kids night light surface to switch among normal white light mode, 7 color changing light mode and standby mode. One Fire bunny night light has 90 days no questions asked return policy. Guaranteed response within 24 hours and please feel free to contact us.
See more product details

What's in the box

  • Battery

    • Product Description

    WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

    cute night light for kids night light cute stuff for teen girls christmas gifts for teenage girls

    Ideal Christmas Gifts & Cute Stuff for Teen Girls ~~~ KIDS WILL BE HAPPY!!!

    cute bunny night light for kids room bedroom kids night light for kids room girl nigth light lamp

    Bunny Night Light for Kids

    Kids Love: She can have it in bed with her to chase the fears of monsters away.

    Moms Love: Moms can use it at night to change their baby's diapers so they don’t have to turn a light on and hurt their eyes. Babies will smiles at the bunny in the daytime.

    Soft Enough: The baby bunny is large enough to cuddle with. The cute lamp is soft enough that it doesn't hurt the kid's eyes and helps them to fall asleep quickly.

    Cute Safe Squishy: This is a toddler and kid safe baby nursery night light. The silicone is soft and easy to wipe clean.

    cute bunny night light for kids room bedroom kids night light for kids room girl nigth light lamp

    Great snuggle buddy for your children:

    1. Soft, durable silicone bunny night light

    2. Color Changing / multicolored mode (7 colors) Brightness Settings /50%/100% brightness

    3. 100 % portable, it can go anywhere your child goes.

    4. Give your child the confidence to be more independent at night with this fun and portable night light.

    Bunny Kids Night Light-Basic Bunny Kids Night Light-Remote Dinosaur Kids Night Light-Basic Dinosaur Kids Night Light-Remote Star Kids Night Light-Basic Koala Kids Night Light-Basic
    Material ABS + Silicone ABS + Silicone ABS + Silicone ABS + Silicone ABS + Silicone ABS + Silicone
    Size 3.7×5.7 ×4.1 inches 3.7×5.7 ×4.1 inches 3.8×4.5 ×5.5 inches 3.8×4.5 ×5.5 inches 5.2×4.6 ×6.2 inches 5.1×3.5 ×5.2 inches
    Weight 168 g 172 g 174g 179g 225g 173g
    Color Change Warm Light/Color changing/7 Colors Warm Light/Natural Light/White Light/Color changing/7 Colors Warm Light/Color changing/7 Colors Warm Light/Natural Light/White Light/Color changing/7 Colors Warm Light/Color changing/7 Colors Warm Light/Color changing/7 Colors
    Brightness Control 50%/100% Dimming 50%/100% Dimming 50%/100% 50%/100%
    Tap Control
    Remote Control NO NO NO NO
    Timer(Auto-off) NO 15 / 30 /60 MIN NO 15 / 30 /60 MIN NO NO
    Battery Powered
    Applicable Population Baby/kids/Children/Toddler/Teenage/Mother Baby/kids/Children/Toddler/Teenage/Mother Baby/kids/Children/Toddler/Teenage/Mother Baby/kids/Children/Toddler/Teenage/Mother Baby/kids/Children/Toddler/Teenage/Mother Baby/kids/Children/Toddler/Teenage/Mother

    Compare with similar items


    One Fire Night Light for Kids, Bunny Lamp Cute Lamp, 7 Colors Kids Night Light for Kids Room, Cute Kawaii Room Decor Teen Girl, Nursery Battery Toddler Baby Night Light Bunny Night Light Kawaii Gift
    Mubarek Puppy Dog Night Light for Kids, 16 Color Changing Kids Night Light Lamp,Rechargeable Silicone Baby Night Light,Cute Nursery Light for Baby Room Lights for Bedroom,Kawaii Gift for Kids Baby Boy
    One Fire Dinosaur Night Light for Kids, 16 Color Changing Kids Night Light, Silicone Dinosaur Room Decor for Boys Night Light, Portable Battery Baby Night Light Dinosaur Lamp, Cute Lamp Dinosaur Gifts
    Cute Whale Night Light for Kids,Kawaii Baby Night Light with 7 LED Colors Changing,Tap Control Nursery Squishy Night Lamp,USB Rechargeable,Birthday Gifts for Baby,Girls,Boys,Toddler,Children-OURRY
    CHWARES Night Light for Kids, Cat Nursery Night Lights with Battery, 7 Color Table Lamp,Room Decor, USB Rechargeable, Cute LED Multicolor Gifts for Baby, Children, Toddlers, Teen Girls
    MIVANI Baby Night Light, Cute Bread Toast Lamp for Kids Room, Timer Auto Shutoff, AAA Battery Operated, Silicone LED Nightlight, Kawaii Bedroom Decor, Birthday Gifts for Teen Girls
    Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (6119) 4.3 out of 5 stars (3393) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1960) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1804) 4.5 out of 5 stars (6745) 4.7 out of 5 stars (163)
    Price $16.98 $15.96 $18.99 $18.99 $14.44 $19.99
    Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
    Sold By One Fire Mubarek One Fire JISULIFE-NA CHwares MIVANI
    Color White A-White White Multicolor Toast AAA Battery
    Finish Type Oil Rubbed Painted Polished Painted
    Material Silicone Silicone,Soft BPA - free silicone Silicone Silicone Rubber
    Number of Light Sources 1 1 1 6 1 1
    Style Basic Modern Night Light Cat Toast, Cute, Kawaii
    Wattage 3.00 Watt Hours 1.00 watts 0.15 watts 0.40 watts 5.00 watts
    Compare with similar items

    Product information

    Technical Details

    Additional Information

    Warranty & Support

    Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

    Looking for specific info?

    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.7 out of 5 stars
    4.7 out of 5
    6,119 global ratings
    5 star
    		80%
    4 star
    		11%
    3 star
    		5%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		2%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Aimee Stemples
    5.0 out of 5 stars so so so cute
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 21, 2023
    Style: BasicVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    cwconline
    4.0 out of 5 stars Cute, bright, need to recharge every 3 days
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 18, 2023
    Style: BasicVerified Purchase
    5 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Kindle Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars CUTEST LIGHT EVER!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 24, 2023
    Style: BasicVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Adam B
    5.0 out of 5 stars Cute! But gets dirty fast
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 5, 2023
    Style: BasicVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Carmani
    5.0 out of 5 stars MY KID LOVES IT
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 6, 2023
    Style: BasicVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    kristen Bloore
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great comfort item!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 2, 2023
    Style: BasicVerified Purchase
    Helpful