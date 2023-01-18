|Style
|Basic
|Brand
|One Fire
|Color
|White
|Product Dimensions
|2.99"D x 2.99"W x 4.02"H
|Special Feature
|Rechargeable, Cordless
|Light Source Type
|LED
|Finish Type
|Oil Rubbed
|Material
|Silicone
|Room Type
|Kids Room, Nursery
|Shade Color
|White
|Shade Material
|Plastic
|Power Source
|Battery Powered
|Shape
|Flame
|Controller Type
|Remote Control
|Switch Style
|Touch
|Number of Light Sources
|1
|Theme
|Easter
|Connectivity Technology
|USB
|Included Components
|Battery
|Wattage
|3 Watt-hours
|Manufacturer
|One Fire
|Part Number
|GJWH102221W1
|Item Weight
|7.8 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|2.99 x 2.99 x 4.02 inches
|Item model number
|WH-A13
|Batteries
|1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)
|Assembled Height
|10.2 centimeters
|Assembled Length
|7.6 centimeters
|Assembled Width
|7.6 centimeters
|Finish types
|Oil Rubbed
|Voltage
|5 Volts
|Special Features
|Rechargeable, Cordless
|Light Direction
|Adjustable
|Batteries Included?
|Yes
|Batteries Required?
|Yes
One Fire Night Light for Kids, Bunny Lamp Cute Lamp, 7 Colors Kids Night Light for Kids Room, Cute Kawaii Room Decor Teen Girl, Nursery Battery Toddler Baby Night Light Bunny Night Light Kawaii Gift
About this item
- SAFE BATTERY OPERATED NIGHT LIGHT FOR KIDS : What's your first concern while buying a toy or birthday gift for your baby? Safety it is. ①With the appropriate RoHS and CE certifications,100% safe and kid friendly squishy silicone. ②Battery operated design, you don't need to buy batteries, keep the batteries in if you want it cordless or be worried about your kids is playing with batteries. A great girls night light for baby nursery.
- SOOTHING BUNNY LIGHT LAMP : Is your child afraid of the darkness? Is your kid's bedroom light too bright to fall asleep? One Fire rabbit kids night light for girls or boys nursery offer a gentle and calming glow with its warm and soft lights for children of all ages to drive away darkness and accompany children at bedtime. Helping your child get a full nights rest, which means Mom and Dad will also get a restful night’s sleep. No longer worried about struggling with bedtime!
- CHRISTMAS BIRTHDAY GIFTS FOR KIDS BOYS GIRLS AGE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8: Battery operated portable size and soft colors make the prefect as cute night light, girls night light, toddler night lights, led night light for kids and baby nursery. Also perfect for moms making those middle of the night diaper changes and breast feeding trips. No need to turn on the overhead light and wake everyone up, just a lite tap on the led bunny light and you will have All-Night Companion you need.
- LONG LASTING COMPANION - This battery operated night light supports portable use for up to 10 hours to meet the needs that boys and girls love carrying their bunny baby from bedroom to hallway at middle night . 7-Color Breathing Mode also will company with baby all night. night light for kids room are easy to take anywhere!
- Tap Control Only & WARRANTY : This version DOES NOT COME WITH A REMOTE, only supports tap control. Press the bottom power button to turn it on/off. Tap the squishy bunny kids night light surface to switch among normal white light mode, 7 color changing light mode and standby mode. One Fire bunny night light has 90 days no questions asked return policy. Guaranteed response within 24 hours and please feel free to contact us.
What's in the box
Product Description
WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR!!
Ideal Christmas Gifts & Cute Stuff for Teen Girls ~~~ KIDS WILL BE HAPPY!!!
Bunny Night Light for Kids
Kids Love: She can have it in bed with her to chase the fears of monsters away.
Moms Love: Moms can use it at night to change their baby's diapers so they don’t have to turn a light on and hurt their eyes. Babies will smiles at the bunny in the daytime.
Soft Enough: The baby bunny is large enough to cuddle with. The cute lamp is soft enough that it doesn't hurt the kid's eyes and helps them to fall asleep quickly.
Cute Safe Squishy: This is a toddler and kid safe baby nursery night light. The silicone is soft and easy to wipe clean.
Great snuggle buddy for your children:
1. Soft, durable silicone bunny night light
2. Color Changing / multicolored mode (7 colors) Brightness Settings /50%/100% brightness
3. 100 % portable, it can go anywhere your child goes.
4. Give your child the confidence to be more independent at night with this fun and portable night light.
|
|
|
|
Soft Night Light for New Born
It’s super bright and helps so much at night while changing babies or feeding them.
|
Good for Reading
The girl night light lamp is enough light to read but not too much that it keeps little girls awake.
|
Fun Birthday Baby Shower Gift
Cute gift for babies and toddlers. Acts as a night light and also a toy for kids to learn about colors.
|Bunny Kids Night Light-Basic
|Bunny Kids Night Light-Remote
|Dinosaur Kids Night Light-Basic
|Dinosaur Kids Night Light-Remote
|Star Kids Night Light-Basic
|Koala Kids Night Light-Basic
|Material
|ABS + Silicone
|ABS + Silicone
|ABS + Silicone
|ABS + Silicone
|ABS + Silicone
|ABS + Silicone
|Size
|3.7×5.7 ×4.1 inches
|3.7×5.7 ×4.1 inches
|3.8×4.5 ×5.5 inches
|3.8×4.5 ×5.5 inches
|5.2×4.6 ×6.2 inches
|5.1×3.5 ×5.2 inches
|Weight
|168 g
|172 g
|174g
|179g
|225g
|173g
|Color Change
|Warm Light/Color changing/7 Colors
|Warm Light/Natural Light/White Light/Color changing/7 Colors
|Warm Light/Color changing/7 Colors
|Warm Light/Natural Light/White Light/Color changing/7 Colors
|Warm Light/Color changing/7 Colors
|Warm Light/Color changing/7 Colors
|Brightness Control
|50%/100%
|Dimming
|50%/100%
|Dimming
|50%/100%
|50%/100%
|Tap Control
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Remote Control
|NO
|✓
|NO
|✓
|NO
|NO
|Timer(Auto-off)
|NO
|15 / 30 /60 MIN
|NO
|15 / 30 /60 MIN
|NO
|NO
|Battery Powered
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Applicable Population
|Baby/kids/Children/Toddler/Teenage/Mother
|Baby/kids/Children/Toddler/Teenage/Mother
|Baby/kids/Children/Toddler/Teenage/Mother
|Baby/kids/Children/Toddler/Teenage/Mother
|Baby/kids/Children/Toddler/Teenage/Mother
|Baby/kids/Children/Toddler/Teenage/Mother
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on March 29, 2022
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
Pros:
- it’s cute. Great gift for kids.
- brighter than I expected. Other wall night lights I have are not as bright as this one.
- easy to use. Very fun for kids to tap it to change color. (I got the one without remote control)
Cons:
- like other reviewers mentioned, it has a line on the front of the head. The pictures online didn’t show it.
- the battery charge located right below its tail. Some might find it inappropriate. Personally I think it could have been designed it on the side.
- I use it as the night light for 8 hours. By the third day you need to recharge it.
Overall it’s a cute light for kids.