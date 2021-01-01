- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
OnefunTech Big USB Enter Key Anti Stress Button Decompression Computer Any Vent Pillows Desktop Pillow Offices Stress Relief Toy
- Big Enter Key Throw Pillows -- This is not just a pillow. You can connect it with your computer, in which case it can be used as the Enter key.This product can work on Windows and Mac.
- Strong Built-in Key -- November 2018 we improve the built-in key of the product and design it as a small enter key. It's no longer a very thin chip. Now it's stronger. It won't be easily smashed. It can work well.
- Stress Relief, Vent -- While you are at work or bored with playing games, don?t you often have the impulsion to hit your keyboard? Hit the pillow hard! Let off your unhappiness!When you feel tired, lie on it and have a nap to rest. Wish you a sweet dream!
- Material: super soft plush on the outside and black sponge inside. Soft and comfortable, no odor and no discoloration.
Product Description
This Big Enter key was developed by a Japanese worker named Eisaku Haba who works at Hi-Japan Co., Ltd. One day as he was stressed out from working long hours, he accidentally hit his enter key on his computer a bit too hard and destroyed his keyboard. That is when he came up with this idea of making an enter key that?s unbreakable and a button that is 6 times bigger than the real key.
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2021
This item was purchased as a gag gift for a gift exchange party with co-workers... The packaging was a bit flimsy and open when I received it, so I did take the moment to test the feel of it. It is quite soft and squishy and the co-worker who received it, thought it was a funny gift. I have not heard back if they have tried to connect the device to their computer to use it as an actual Enter key yet.
Reviewed in the United States on April 16, 2021
A tad smaller than I thought it'd be but not enough to decrease satisfaction. Tactile button inside has great response. I'm a desk smasher when gaming and it absorbs 99% of the sound/force when hitting it.
Reviewed in the United States on January 4, 2021
Brother loved it, he’s into coding and has *minor* anger issues and it works perfectly for him.
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2021
I bought it as a stress reliever for work, I don’t use it often but it does the job.
Reviewed in the United States on June 11, 2021
My son loves it great toy.
Reviewed in the United States on July 11, 2021
Cool item so far works great. Only works when plugged into computer though can’t plug into monitor
Reviewed in the United States on January 4, 2021
My roommate would punch his desk when he was angry at his games so I got this for him. Now I can barely hear it sleeping is much better.
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2021
Funny item. Made a great gag gift to my programmer brother