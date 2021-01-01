$15.99
OnefunTech Big USB Enter Key Anti Stress Button Decompression Computer Any Vent Pillows Desktop Pillow Offices Stress Relief Toy

4.7 out of 5 stars 43 ratings
  Big Enter Key Throw Pillows -- This is not just a pillow. You can connect it with your computer, in which case it can be used as the Enter key.This product can work on Windows and Mac.
  Strong Built-in Key -- November 2018 we improve the built-in key of the product and design it as a small enter key. It's no longer a very thin chip. Now it's stronger. It won't be easily smashed. It can work well.
  Stress Relief, Vent -- While you are at work or bored with playing games, don?t you often have the impulsion to hit your keyboard? Hit the pillow hard! Let off your unhappiness!When you feel tired, lie on it and have a nap to rest. Wish you a sweet dream!
  Material: super soft plush on the outside and black sponge inside. Soft and comfortable, no odor and no discoloration.
Product Description

This Big Enter key was developed by a Japanese worker named Eisaku Haba who works at Hi-Japan Co., Ltd. One day as he was stressed out from working long hours, he accidentally hit his enter key on his computer a bit too hard and destroyed his keyboard. That is when he came up with this idea of making an enter key that?s unbreakable and a button that is 6 times bigger than the real key.

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
43 global ratings
5 star
82%
4 star
11%
3 star
4%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
4%

Top reviews from the United States

Dustin
4.0 out of 5 stars A funny gift for an exchange party
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Helpful
 Report abuse
winheidazzy
4.0 out of 5 stars Plug & Play; Does its job.
Reviewed in the United States on April 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sabrina J Gonzalez
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect gift for techs
Reviewed in the United States on January 4, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kim Dao
5.0 out of 5 stars Cool product
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Helpful
 Report abuse
Dominique Wilson
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun
Reviewed in the United States on June 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Xin D.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift for programmers
Reviewed in the United States on July 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Matt
5.0 out of 5 stars Soft
Reviewed in the United States on January 4, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lindsey
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gag gift
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Helpful
 Report abuse