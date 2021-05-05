The sport of fly fishing is blessed with some of the most storied literature on the planet. To say that David Coggins' new book is an ode to the sport and written with great style seems woefully inadequate to describe the arrival of what I can only call "A New American Fly Fishing Classic."



This book had me at the title: "The Optimist" is probably one of the best fishing book titles ever, and "The Case for A Fly Fishing Life" one of the best subtitles to describe our collective obsession--as in: "There is always room in an angler's life for another obsession."



It is a difficult assignment to treat a subject so inclined to snobbishness and elitism, but David Coggins breaks the code with a good-natured approach to his subject that is both instructive and humorous. He covers the basics while gently piercing the veil of secrecy surrounding the storied waters that hold trout, salmon, striped bass and bonefish, from Montana to Canada to New York to the Bahamas and the hallowed rivers and streams of England and Argentina.



The book is as much about the fly fisher's psyche as about the techniques, methods and equipment that the fly fisherman uses to stalk his favorite prey. What he manages to reveal about the inner workings of a fly fisher's mind is as fascinating as his treatment of the vast possibilities that the sport affords around the globe.



This author is as comfortable writing about casting poppers for smallmouth bass in a Wisconsin lake as laying out a cast for a brown trout on the legendary River Test. You may even find yourself fascinated by his description on the precise method for inventorying and loading his vehicle for a fly fishing expedition.



In "The Optimist," the journey is the reward, and what a journey! Fly fishing for brown trout and cutthroats in Montana, wading the flats for bonefish in Andros, swinging flies for Atlantic Salmon in Canada, casting for brook trout in the North Woods in Maine, pursuing large rainbows in Patagonia or shotgunning flies for stripers in Jamaica Bay or Montauk, it's all fast paced and frenetic, or slower paced and well observed, just like the tempo of the sport itself.



Coggins is at his best when he is in his head--you are there with him, feeling every insecurity, inadequacy, triumph, pyrrhic victory and delight--the "internal reward" of fishing. Fly fishing is as much a mental game as a meditative, physical pursuit that brings one closer to nature, and this book revels in both the joys and the challenges.



The range of this book is rather impressive, with some great instruction for the novice and some deeper reflection and craft for the advanced angler. The same will apply to readers, I suspect--those who have read fly fishing literature extensively will pick up on the finer points and the creativity of the writer in approaching a well worn subject and those who come to the sport with new eyes will have them opened to its great possibilities.



Like some of the best fly shops, "The Optimist" is stuffed with gear--rods, reels, flies, stories and yarns of all types for all tastes--full of possibility even before the fun begins on the river, far away from the crazy modern world.



This book is beautifully written, end-to-end, with unexpected views and turns of phrases that will stick with you long after you put it down.



As Coggins writes so memorably at the end when returning to his home water in the Catskills:



"I put too much emphasis on fishing--giving in to the obsession is one of angling's rewards. I think about fishing when I am on the water and afterward, in that sense it never ends."