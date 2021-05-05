Buy new:
As an alternative, the Kindle eBook is available now and can be read on any device with the free Kindle app. Want to listen? Try Audible.
<Embed>
The Optimist: A Case for the Fly Fishing Life Hardcover – May 4, 2021

by
David Coggins (Author)
David Coggins (Author)
5.0 out of 5 stars 1 rating
#1 Best Seller in Fishing
  1. Print length
    256 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Scribner
  4. Publication date
    May 4, 2021
  5. Dimensions
    5.5 x 1.2 x 8.38 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    1982152508
  7. ISBN-13
    978-1982152505
Editorial Reviews

Review

“Immersive, true, pitch-perfect, and a soon-to-be classic. Coggins is a fresh voice in the fly-fishing canon, a wry genius, and the perfect guide for angler and non-angler alike.” 
Chris Dombrowski, author of Body of Water  

“To paraphrase an old saying: Writing about fly fishing is like dancing about architecture. It's nearly impossible to capture but David Coggins does it as well as anyone, and I thrilled to his adventures from England to Patagonia to America's great rivers.”
Tom Rosenbauer, author of The Orvis Fly-Fishing Guide

“I’ve fished many of the rivers in this book but I hadn’t seen them run and shimmer the way they do in Coggins’s lively prose. What’s more, I’d given up on fishing, I don’t know why—maybe the world was too much with me; okay, let’s just say I’ve been preoccupied with ephemera rather than the eternal, which is what fly-fishing makes one confront. I closed this last chapter and said hell or high water, I was going to get back to the rivers and streams I’ve missed. There’s much to fall in love with in this world, and this book reminded me of that.”  
Doug Stanton, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Horse Soldiers

The Optimist is a rueful, thoughtful and very funny examination of an elegant obsession. Coggins does a terrific job of evoking the joys of fly fishing and also the frustrations, which are inextricably linked.  This is the best book I’ve read on fishing since Thomas McGuane’s The Longest Silence.”  
Jay McInerney  

“Wonderfully written, consistently amusing, grand but never grandiose.”
Lesley M.M. Blume, author of Fallout

“An excellent primer for the beginning fly angler and a lyrical reminder of all there is to love about the sport for even the most jaded of old hands.”
Monte Burke, author of Lords of the Fly and Saban

"Coggins is a virtuoso. He has written a modern fly fishing classic."
Oppstrøms 

“A wise, affectionate chronicle of a passion pursued.”
Kirkus Reviews

About the Author

David Coggins is the author of Men and Manners and the New York Times bestseller Men and Style. He writes about fly fishing for Robb Report and tailoring, drinking, and travel for numerous publications, including the Financial Times, Bloomberg Pursuits, and Condé Nast Traveler. Coggins lives in New York and fishes regularly in the Catskills, Wisconsin, and Montana.
Product details

  • Publisher : Scribner (May 4, 2021)
  • Language : English
  • Hardcover : 256 pages
  • ISBN-10 : 1982152508
  • ISBN-13 : 978-1982152505
  • Item Weight : 12 ounces
  • Dimensions : 5.5 x 1.2 x 8.38 inches
  Customer Reviews:
    5.0 out of 5 stars 1 rating

Top review from the United States

S. F. Woit
5.0 out of 5 stars A New American Fly Fishing Classic
Reviewed in the United States on May 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
