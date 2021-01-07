Loading recommendations for you

Organic Korean Shiitake Mushroom Powder [ Korean Foods ] All Natural Seasoning, Vegan Shitake Mushrooms Powder for Cooking [ JRND FOODS ] 130g

4.4 out of 5 stars 453 ratings
Price: $12.59 ($2.75 / Ounce) $11.89 ($2.59 / Ounce)

Enhance your purchase

  • PURE REFINED FLAVORS - Each batch of mushrooms are dried for several days, concentrating the rich savory flavors of the Shiitake mushrooms to make each bite perfect.
  • SEASONAL SENSATION - Each container contains Shiitake mushrooms exclusively harvested in the spring and fall, the peak season for shiitake to guarantee maximum flavor.
  • ECO FRIENDLY CULTIVATION - Our Shiitake mushrooms are organically grown and harvested in eco-friendly locations, no herbicides or pesticides are used.
  • HIGH QUALITY - Each bag of organic mushroom slices are guaranteed non GMO, gluten free, vegan, and kosher, making them excellent culinary additions to any pantry for the discerning chef.
  • CENTER OF KOREAN CUISINE - Jeollanamdo Foods are all cultivated with all natural practices, no artificial or chemical fertilizers.

Climate Pledge Friendly

Climate Pledge Friendly

Climate Pledge Friendly uses sustainability certifications to highlight products that support our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more

PRODUCT CERTIFICATION (1)

USDA Organic
USDA Organic products are grown and processed according to standards addressing soil and water quality, among other factors.

USDA Organic products must be produced using farming practices that maintain and improve soil and water quality, minimize the use of synthetic materials, conserve biodiversity, and avoid genetic engineering, among other factors. Crops can be certified organic if they’re grown without prohibited substances such as most synthetic fertilizers and pesticides for three years prior to harvest. Products that contain a minimum of 95 percent organic ingredients and use the USDA Organic seal are part of Climate Pledge Friendly.

Learn more about this certification

Product Description

Product details

  • Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 3.9 x 3.31 x 3.27 inches; 4.59 Ounces
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ JEOLLANAMDO
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B08B7V46X7
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.4 out of 5 stars 453 ratings

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
453 global ratings
5 star
70%
4 star
15%
3 star
7%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%

Top reviews from the United States

Sharon Lee
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent taste
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
14 people found this helpful
California
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely DELICIOUS!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on October 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Joo
5.0 out of 5 stars It makes better soup.
Reviewed in the United States on February 15, 2021
Verified Purchase
Tim Novak
5.0 out of 5 stars Into the woods
Reviewed in the United States on February 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
Catherine
5.0 out of 5 stars Chili crisp
Reviewed in the United States on July 19, 2022
Verified Purchase
Eric
5.0 out of 5 stars Good product
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Annette
5.0 out of 5 stars Versatile
Reviewed in the United States on January 12, 2022
Verified Purchase
jeanne h.
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use.
Reviewed in the United States on April 12, 2021
Verified Purchase
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.