First off I have to disclose I'm not Asian and this round eyes experiences with shiitake mushroom powder is limited to 3 different brands so far.



I use it as a flavor enhancer largely in my ramen noodles and "cup of soups". A couple healthy pinches of powder in the noodles, add flavor packet if needed, and add water. Microwave until cooked, stir, and enjoy! As an extra side benefit according to my boys it makes the noodles feel a lot more filling and satisfying to the stomach. Something that I had noticed myself.



I will continue to experiment with adding it to different meals but so far I've been VERY pleased with this product.



If this powder goes stale or anything before it's used up I'll update. I expect the jar to last quite a while so time will tell.



No update is good news.



I will buy again!!!!