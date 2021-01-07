Not Added
$12.59
($2.75 / Ounce)
$11.89
($2.59 / Ounce)
First delivery on Aug 1 First delivery on Jul 30 Ships from: Amazon Sold by: KFOOD
Unlock 15% savings
Choose how often it's deliveredFrom once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any timeWe'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
Organic Korean Shiitake Mushroom Powder [ Korean Foods ] All Natural Seasoning, Vegan Shitake Mushrooms Powder for Cooking [ JRND FOODS ] 130g
|Price:
|$12.59 ($2.75 / Ounce) $11.89 ($2.59 / Ounce)
Enhance your purchase
- PURE REFINED FLAVORS - Each batch of mushrooms are dried for several days, concentrating the rich savory flavors of the Shiitake mushrooms to make each bite perfect.
- SEASONAL SENSATION - Each container contains Shiitake mushrooms exclusively harvested in the spring and fall, the peak season for shiitake to guarantee maximum flavor.
- ECO FRIENDLY CULTIVATION - Our Shiitake mushrooms are organically grown and harvested in eco-friendly locations, no herbicides or pesticides are used.
- HIGH QUALITY - Each bag of organic mushroom slices are guaranteed non GMO, gluten free, vegan, and kosher, making them excellent culinary additions to any pantry for the discerning chef.
- CENTER OF KOREAN CUISINE - Jeollanamdo Foods are all cultivated with all natural practices, no artificial or chemical fertilizers.
Additional Details
Customers also search
Climate Pledge Friendly
Climate Pledge Friendly uses sustainability certifications to highlight products that support our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more
PRODUCT CERTIFICATION (1)
USDA Organic products must be produced using farming practices that maintain and improve soil and water quality, minimize the use of synthetic materials, conserve biodiversity, and avoid genetic engineering, among other factors. Crops can be certified organic if they’re grown without prohibited substances such as most synthetic fertilizers and pesticides for three years prior to harvest. Products that contain a minimum of 95 percent organic ingredients and use the USDA Organic seal are part of Climate Pledge Friendly.
Product Description
|Seaweed Snack
|Seaweed Sheets
|Dried Seaweed
|Dasima
|Misugaru
|Use
|Snack & Side Dish
|Sushi & Gimbap
|Soup
|Broth
|Breakfast Milkshake
|Pack Count
|18 Packs
|100 Sheets
|2 Packs of 150g
|2 Packs of 150g
|5 Pouches
Product details
- Package Dimensions : 3.9 x 3.31 x 3.27 inches; 4.59 Ounces
- Manufacturer : JEOLLANAMDO
- ASIN : B08B7V46X7
- Best Sellers Rank: #26,167 in Grocery & Gourmet Food (See Top 100 in Grocery & Gourmet Food)
- #5 in Dried Shiitake Mushrooms
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2020
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I use it as a flavor enhancer largely in my ramen noodles and "cup of soups". A couple healthy pinches of powder in the noodles, add flavor packet if needed, and add water. Microwave until cooked, stir, and enjoy! As an extra side benefit according to my boys it makes the noodles feel a lot more filling and satisfying to the stomach. Something that I had noticed myself.
I will continue to experiment with adding it to different meals but so far I've been VERY pleased with this product.
If this powder goes stale or anything before it's used up I'll update. I expect the jar to last quite a while so time will tell.
No update is good news.
I will buy again!!!!
and is good for cooking soup.
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.