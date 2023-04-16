|Manufacturer
|Bulbhead
|Brand
|Ruby Space Triangles
|Item Weight
|8.1 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|1.36 x 1.99 x 1.84 inches
|Item model number
|16349
|Color
|Black
|Material Type
|Plastic
|Number of Items
|1
|Size
|2 In.
|Manufacturer Part Number
|16349
- Create more closet space: cramped, cluttered closets make it impossible to find what you need. RUBY Space Triangles vertically hang items, creating up to 3X more closet space! Plus, a cramped closet means wrinkled clothes — not anymore!
- Easy to use: simply slide a RUBY Space Triangle over your hanger and you’re ready to start organizing your closet! The ingenious design keeps the hangers in the perfect vertical position. You’ll go from messy to marvelous in seconds.
- Daisy chain 6 or more: vertically daisy chain six or more shirts to create even more space! The lower you go, the more closet space you’ll show.
- Works with all types of hanger: use RUBY Space Triangles with all types of hangers — plastic, wood, wire, or velvet. RUBY Space Triangles holds on snuggly to the hanger.
- Works with all types of clothing: unlike flimsy hangers that can only hold lightweight clothing like shirts, RUBY Space Triangles are durable for all types of clothing, whether you’re hanging shirts, blouses, slacks, jeans, dresses, or heavy suits!
Product Description
Is your closet cramped and cluttered? Is it impossible to find a shirt to wear and then even more challenging to fit it back in there? Not anymore! Introducing RUBY Space Triangles, the clever new hanging device that fits over any hanger to save you closet space in seconds! Now you can vertically hang multiple items so you’ll have up to 3X more space in your closet. The secret is the ingenious slipover design that secures the hangers in a perfectly vertical position. It’s the EASIEST way to get more closet space! In just a few minutes, you’ll completely transform your closet. RUBY Space Triangles snuggly fit all types of hangers from plastic to wood to metal and velvet. And it works with any kind of clothing from shirts and blouses to slacks and jeans. You can even organize your designer dresses with ease. You can even hang purses, belts, and more! Your closet can go from messy to marvelous in no time with ease. You’ll be amazed at all that extra space! It’s so easy. Just place RUBY Space Triangles on each hanger and start hanging your clothing after another, piece by piece. Daisy chain up to six shirts or more! The lower you go, the more closet space will show! Stop trying to sort through the clutter to find an outfit. With RUBY Space Triangles, you can build an outfit so it’s easy to find! You can stack two for even more space-saving.
