Is your closet cramped and cluttered? Is it impossible to find a shirt to wear and then even more challenging to fit it back in there? Not anymore! Introducing RUBY Space Triangles, the clever new hanging device that fits over any hanger to save you closet space in seconds! Now you can vertically hang multiple items so you’ll have up to 3X more space in your closet. The secret is the ingenious slipover design that secures the hangers in a perfectly vertical position. It’s the EASIEST way to get more closet space! In just a few minutes, you’ll completely transform your closet. RUBY Space Triangles snuggly fit all types of hangers from plastic to wood to metal and velvet. And it works with any kind of clothing from shirts and blouses to slacks and jeans. You can even organize your designer dresses with ease. You can even hang purses, belts, and more! Your closet can go from messy to marvelous in no time with ease. You’ll be amazed at all that extra space! It’s so easy. Just place RUBY Space Triangles on each hanger and start hanging your clothing after another, piece by piece. Daisy chain up to six shirts or more! The lower you go, the more closet space will show! Stop trying to sort through the clutter to find an outfit. With RUBY Space Triangles, you can build an outfit so it’s easy to find! You can stack two for even more space-saving.