Original AS-SEEN-ON-TV Ruby Space Triangles, Ultra- Premium Hanger Hooks Triple Closet Space 18 PC Value Pack, Black

4.5 out of 5 stars 963 ratings
Purchase options and add-ons

  • Create more closet space: cramped, cluttered closets make it impossible to find what you need. RUBY Space Triangles vertically hang items, creating up to 3X more closet space! Plus, a cramped closet means wrinkled clothes — not anymore!
  • Easy to use: simply slide a RUBY Space Triangle over your hanger and you’re ready to start organizing your closet! The ingenious design keeps the hangers in the perfect vertical position. You’ll go from messy to marvelous in seconds.
  • Daisy chain 6 or more: vertically daisy chain six or more shirts to create even more space! The lower you go, the more closet space you’ll show.
  • Works with all types of hanger: use RUBY Space Triangles with all types of hangers — plastic, wood, wire, or velvet. RUBY Space Triangles holds on snuggly to the hanger.
  • Works with all types of clothing: unlike flimsy hangers that can only hold lightweight clothing like shirts, RUBY Space Triangles are durable for all types of clothing, whether you’re hanging shirts, blouses, slacks, jeans, dresses, or heavy suits!

Original AS-SEEN-ON-TV Ruby Space Triangles, Ultra- Premium Hanger Hooks Triple Closet Space 18 PC Value Pack, Black
MNYBWZ 50PCS Hanger Hooks Clothes Connector Hooks Space Saving Cascading Hangers Closet Organizer (White)
Wisdomspot Clothes Hanger Connector Hooks, Premium Hanger Hooks Triple Closet Space, Hanger Extender Hook Space Saver for Heavy Coats, Pants, Jackets, Accessories & More Hangers (18 Pack)
100Pcs Clothes Hanger Connector Hooks, Super Space Saving for Closet Heavy Duty Cascading Hanger Extender Hooks Plastic Closet Hanger Organizer (White & Black)
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (963) 4.0 out of 5 stars (457) 5.0 out of 5 stars (10) 4.3 out of 5 stars (248)
Price $14.99 $7.88 $9.96 $11.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By BulbHead The Home Of Bright Ideas Wknood Wisdomally Yaomu-US
Color Black White (50pcs) Black Black+white
Material Plastic Plastic,ABC,Stainless Steel Plastic Polypropylene, Plastic, Stainless Steel
Product Description

Is your closet cramped and cluttered? Is it impossible to find a shirt to wear and then even more challenging to fit it back in there? Not anymore! Introducing RUBY Space Triangles, the clever new hanging device that fits over any hanger to save you closet space in seconds! Now you can vertically hang multiple items so you’ll have up to 3X more space in your closet. The secret is the ingenious slipover design that secures the hangers in a perfectly vertical position. It’s the EASIEST way to get more closet space! In just a few minutes, you’ll completely transform your closet. RUBY Space Triangles snuggly fit all types of hangers from plastic to wood to metal and velvet. And it works with any kind of clothing from shirts and blouses to slacks and jeans. You can even organize your designer dresses with ease. You can even hang purses, belts, and more! Your closet can go from messy to marvelous in no time with ease. You’ll be amazed at all that extra space! It’s so easy. Just place RUBY Space Triangles on each hanger and start hanging your clothing after another, piece by piece. Daisy chain up to six shirts or more! The lower you go, the more closet space will show! Stop trying to sort through the clutter to find an outfit. With RUBY Space Triangles, you can build an outfit so it’s easy to find! You can stack two for even more space-saving.

  RUBY Space Triangles Hanger Hooks, AS-SEEN-ON-TV, Cascade Hangers to Create Up to 3X More Closet Space, Easy to Use Slip-Over Design, Organize Shirts, Pants, Jackets, Heavy Coats, Accessories & More

    Customer reviews

    4.5 out of 5 stars
    4.5 out of 5
    963 global ratings
    5 star
    		69%
    4 star
    		17%
    3 star
    		9%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		4%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Tsuki
    5.0 out of 5 stars These things really work...
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on April 16, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report
    Tall
    4.0 out of 5 stars Why 4 Star?
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 27, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    24 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report
    Kimberly Andrews
    4.0 out of 5 stars Works great!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on April 9, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report
    Wine
    5.0 out of 5 stars For people needing extra closet space.
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on April 1, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    6 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report
    William F. McInerny
    5.0 out of 5 stars Ruby Space Triangles are Great!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on April 10, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report
    Patti
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great Spacesaver!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on April 14, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report
    Rhoda Thompson
    5.0 out of 5 stars Space savers
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on April 13, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Hanger
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on April 17, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report