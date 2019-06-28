Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
DID YOU FEED THE DOG? | Mountable Tracker Device | Magnets on Back Mounts Anywhere | Slide to Green After Completing The Task

4.6 out of 5 stars 19,201 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "pill reminder"
Did You Take Your Pills?

Enhance your purchase

  • EASY TO USE PILL TRACKER SIGN FOR YOUR HOME: Keep track of when pills were taken with simple color coding: Green means pills have been taken. Silver means pills have not been taken yet. Easy to use! No batteries needed.
  • PILL REMINDER: Helps prevent taking too many pills or not enough, which helps encourge good health with an easy click-in-place system.
  • DURABLE PILL ACCESSORY, ESSENTIAL COOL STUFF: Made of high-impact ABS plastic and mounts almost anywhere in your home. Includes magnets on back for easy mounting.
  • TEACH KIDS RESPONSIBILY: Our easy to use pill reminder teaches children about responsibility and helps parents remember to take their pills on schedule.
  • THE ORIGINAL AND ONLY DYFTD: The original family company, we produce products designed to solve everyday household troubles in a fun, easy way for the whole family, including our beloved pets.

Product Description

Product details

  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6 x 4 x 0.5 inches; 4.66 Ounces
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ 865465000152
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ August 16, 2017
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ DYFTD, LLC
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B074VFBSG2
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.6 out of 5 stars 19,201 ratings

Top reviews from the United States

AndrewZ
5.0 out of 5 stars Brilliant Product
Reviewed in the United States on June 28, 2019
Style: Did You Feed The Cat?
COA×4
5.0 out of 5 stars Cat hates it, I love it
Reviewed in the United States on April 4, 2019
Style: Did You Feed The Cat?
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Cat hates it, I love it
By COA×4 on April 4, 2019
I put this right next to her bag of food. It had been next to her bowl, but by the time someone noticed it was already checked off for the day, they already had re-fed her. She once ate as much as 8 times in a day.
Now, she lost so much weight she was able to jump 6ft from the bed to the dresser when her max was 3ft.
Daniela C.
5.0 out of 5 stars I am the dog who needs to track my medication
Reviewed in the United States on March 10, 2021
Style: Did You Medicate The Dog?
Purple Lotus
5.0 out of 5 stars Don't be manipulated by your feline resident!
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2019
Style: Did You Feed The Cat?
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Don't be manipulated by your feline resident!
By Purple Lotus on December 5, 2019
She may look cute, but she likes to yell at me first thing in the morning for her wet food. So, of course, I feed her. When my partner gets up later, she tries again, yelling at him like the starving kitty she is NOT. Sometimes he falls for it, and then she gets 1st and 2nd breakfast. Well, we will be suckered no more! This feeding tracker is magnetic, so we stuck it on the fridge, where the wet food lives. Now we will always know that she was fed, no matter how much she meows at us. We may not win the war, but we did this win battle!
Toni Deegan
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for when multiple people will feed the dogs!
Reviewed in the United States on March 20, 2018
Style: Did You Feed The Dog?
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Highly recommend this product!
Reviewed in the United States on March 20, 2018
Style: Did You Feed The Dog?
Jamie S
5.0 out of 5 stars I have 4 cats and they love to try to convince my roommates that they haven't ...
Reviewed in the United States on December 20, 2017
Style: Did You Feed The Cat?
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars This has become my new favorite thing In the house
Reviewed in the United States on March 19, 2018
Style: Did You Feed The Dog?
Top reviews from other countries

Nates
5.0 out of 5 stars An amazing aid for those who forget to brush their teeth
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 18, 2021
Style: Did You Brush Your Teeth?
Bradley Stevenson
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 23, 2022
Style: Did You Feed The Cat?
KISMET
1.0 out of 5 stars This item is INCREDIBLY OVERPRICED. The actual item is A5 the PRICE that's a costly lesson to learn!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 29, 2021
Style: Did You Feed The Dog?
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars This item is INCREDIBLY OVERPRICED. The actual item is A5 the PRICE that's a costly lesson to learn!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 29, 2021
INCREDIBLY OVERPRICED FOR WHAT YOU GET!

The item is A5 and actually feels cheap! I'm not sure how long it will last, given that the little sliders are meant for daily use.

Seriously wish I hadn't paid the price (literally) for buying this item.
Nessa
5.0 out of 5 stars Fab feeding reminder for dog It's magnetic so perfect for the fridge
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 29, 2021
Style: Did You Feed The Dog?
Laurence
4.0 out of 5 stars Useful and smart looking
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 28, 2021
Style: Did You Feed The Dog?
