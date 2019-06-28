She may look cute, but she likes to yell at me first thing in the morning for her wet food. So, of course, I feed her. When my partner gets up later, she tries again, yelling at him like the starving kitty she is NOT. Sometimes he falls for it, and then she gets 1st and 2nd breakfast. Well, we will be suckered no more! This feeding tracker is magnetic, so we stuck it on the fridge, where the wet food lives. Now we will always know that she was fed, no matter how much she meows at us. We may not win the war, but we did this win battle!