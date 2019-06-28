Unlock 5% savings
DID YOU FEED THE DOG? | Mountable Tracker Device | Magnets on Back Mounts Anywhere | Slide to Green After Completing The Task
- EASY TO USE PILL TRACKER SIGN FOR YOUR HOME: Keep track of when pills were taken with simple color coding: Green means pills have been taken. Silver means pills have not been taken yet. Easy to use! No batteries needed.
- PILL REMINDER: Helps prevent taking too many pills or not enough, which helps encourge good health with an easy click-in-place system.
- DURABLE PILL ACCESSORY, ESSENTIAL COOL STUFF: Made of high-impact ABS plastic and mounts almost anywhere in your home. Includes magnets on back for easy mounting.
- TEACH KIDS RESPONSIBILY: Our easy to use pill reminder teaches children about responsibility and helps parents remember to take their pills on schedule.
- THE ORIGINAL AND ONLY DYFTD: The original family company, we produce products designed to solve everyday household troubles in a fun, easy way for the whole family, including our beloved pets.
Perfect for Families
Remind yourself or your loved ones to take their medication and prevent skipping doses with this handy pill tracker.
Easy To Use
Move the slider over after taking your pills and slide them back at the end of the week. Green means you took your medication, and silver means you still need to medicate.
Magnets on the Back
Four magnets on the back and two included adhesive mounting squares make it easy to mount this device almost anywhere.
- Product Dimensions : 6 x 4 x 0.5 inches; 4.66 Ounces
- Item model number : 865465000152
- Date First Available : August 16, 2017
- Manufacturer : DYFTD, LLC
- ASIN : B074VFBSG2
Ingredients
abs high impact plastic
Cat hates it, I love it. I put this right next to her bag of food. It had been next to her bowl, but by the time someone noticed it was already checked off for the day, they already had re-fed her. She once ate as much as 8 times in a day. Now, she lost so much weight she was able to jump 6ft from the bed to the dresser when her max was 3ft.
Reviewed in the United States on April 4, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on April 4, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on June 28, 2019
My cat HATES this product! He can no longer put on an act and obtain the mythical “second breakfast” or “second dinner” he learned about from those pesky hobbits on TV.
Placing this simple device near food but out of reach of even the most clever feline has helped our furry friend lose the pound his least favorite vet recommended.
Placing this simple device near food but out of reach of even the most clever feline has helped our furry friend lose the pound his least favorite vet recommended.
111 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on April 4, 2019
By COA×4
Now, she lost so much weight she was able to jump 6ft from the bed to the dresser when her max was 3ft.
I put this right next to her bag of food. It had been next to her bowl, but by the time someone noticed it was already checked off for the day, they already had re-fed her. She once ate as much as 8 times in a day.
Now, she lost so much weight she was able to jump 6ft from the bed to the dresser when her max was 3ft.
Now, she lost so much weight she was able to jump 6ft from the bed to the dresser when her max was 3ft.
Cat hates it, I love itI put this right next to her bag of food. It had been next to her bowl, but by the time someone noticed it was already checked off for the day, they already had re-fed her. She once ate as much as 8 times in a day.
By COA×4 on April 4, 2019
By COA×4 on April 4, 2019
Now, she lost so much weight she was able to jump 6ft from the bed to the dresser when her max was 3ft.
105 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 10, 2021
Style: Did You Medicate The Dog?Verified Purchase
I take one med in the morning and one at night in order to make it through this cruel world. I have an app on my phone to remind me of my meds but I sometimes don't even get the notification for it and forget to take my meds. With this bad boy, I placed it right next to my door so it's right there in my face every time I leave my room to complete my silly little tasks. It's big, like bigger than my hands. My hands are medium sized. Only downside is the sticky things that it comes with, they aren't that sticky so I had to use some tape.
I also have a dog but he doesn't take meds. He's healthier than I am.
I also have a dog but he doesn't take meds. He's healthier than I am.
45 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2019
She may look cute, but she likes to yell at me first thing in the morning for her wet food. So, of course, I feed her. When my partner gets up later, she tries again, yelling at him like the starving kitty she is NOT. Sometimes he falls for it, and then she gets 1st and 2nd breakfast. Well, we will be suckered no more! This feeding tracker is magnetic, so we stuck it on the fridge, where the wet food lives. Now we will always know that she was fed, no matter how much she meows at us. We may not win the war, but we did this win battle!
Don't be manipulated by your feline resident!She may look cute, but she likes to yell at me first thing in the morning for her wet food. So, of course, I feed her. When my partner gets up later, she tries again, yelling at him like the starving kitty she is NOT. Sometimes he falls for it, and then she gets 1st and 2nd breakfast. Well, we will be suckered no more! This feeding tracker is magnetic, so we stuck it on the fridge, where the wet food lives. Now we will always know that she was fed, no matter how much she meows at us. We may not win the war, but we did this win battle!
By Purple Lotus on December 5, 2019
By Purple Lotus on December 5, 2019
59 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 20, 2018
Awesome product! There are four of us that were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just to see if it's green and if not I feed them and indicate it, we all love it so much!,
73 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 20, 2018
This is a great product! The dog is no longer fed multiple times (much to his dismay)! Now want to
purchase a medication model for medication accountability.
purchase a medication model for medication accountability.
60 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 20, 2017
This has been a lifesaver! I have 4 cats and they love to try to convince my roommates that they haven't been fed. My roommates and I are often 3 ships passing in the night, but this handy contraption has eliminated any guesswork. The cats aren't thrilled that their plots for extra feeding have been foiled, but it's been a foolproof way that saves us the hassle of texting each other to coordinate.
53 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 19, 2018
This has become my new favorite thing In the house. My boyfriend and I both feed the dog and this way we can see if our pig of a dog has been fed or not.
65 people found this helpful
Nates
An amazing aid for those who forget to brush their teethReviewed in the United Kingdom on August 18, 2021
Style: Did You Brush Your Teeth?Verified Purchase
The product is perfect for my needs. The only thing that lets it down slightly is that it isnt very good for putting on the wall as it has sticky tags which lose its grip. It would be perfect if it used an alternative wall fixture. Other than that it is spot on and an amazing product. The delivery was quick too.
Bradley Stevenson
ExcellentReviewed in the United Kingdom on January 23, 2022
Sadly the cat has managed to figure out how to slide the buttons over so it indicates he hasn't been fed in the morning and is now being fed by both my wife and I. It became apparent something was awry when he put on so much weight he couldn't fit through the cat flap anymore.
One person found this helpful
KISMET
This item is INCREDIBLY OVERPRICED. The actual item is A5 the PRICE that's a costly lesson to learn!Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 29, 2021
INCREDIBLY OVERPRICED FOR WHAT YOU GET!
The item is A5 and actually feels cheap! I'm not sure how long it will last, given that the little sliders are meant for daily use.
Seriously wish I hadn't paid the price (literally) for buying this item.
The item is A5 and actually feels cheap! I'm not sure how long it will last, given that the little sliders are meant for daily use.
Seriously wish I hadn't paid the price (literally) for buying this item.
This item is INCREDIBLY OVERPRICED. The actual item is A5 the PRICE that's a costly lesson to learn!INCREDIBLY OVERPRICED FOR WHAT YOU GET!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 29, 2021
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 29, 2021
The item is A5 and actually feels cheap! I'm not sure how long it will last, given that the little sliders are meant for daily use.
Seriously wish I hadn't paid the price (literally) for buying this item.
One person found this helpful
Nessa
Fab feeding reminder for dog It’s magnetic so perfect for the fridgeReviewed in the United Kingdom on December 29, 2021
Fabulous to see if anyone has fed the dog and is magnetic to no one will ever feed the dog 4 times a night again. It’s magnetic so can go on the fridge and won’t lose it. Arrived very quickly
Laurence
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 28, 2021
By Laurence

Useful and smart looking. Silly price though!
Silly price though!
One person found this helpful