Otamatone White [w. English Manual] Japanese Electronic Musical Instrument Synthesizer by Cube / Maywa Denki

[White W. English Instruction]

  • BEST SELLING – One of Japan's best selling musical Instrument Portable Synthesizer toys!
  • FUN & EASY TO PLAY - You can create different sound and pitch by pressing down the middle part of the Otamatone. By sliding down your finger up and down, you can create higher and lower tone.
  • Otamatone's face is made out of rubber, and by pushing his cheeks and making his mouth move around, the volume and the bass of the sound changes.
  • When you press the cheek, mouth will open. It is a musical insturment, you can enjoy the sound.
  • AAA Batteries ×3 Operated (Battery NOT included)
Product Description

sanrio otamatones
Read more
playing techniques
hello kitty gudetama sweet gudetama rage
Otamatone x Sanrio Musical Toy (Hello Kitty) Otamatone x Sanrio Musical Toy (Gudetama) Otamatone x Sanrio Musical Toy Set (Aggretsuko - Sweet + Gudetama) Otamatone x Sanrio Musical Toy (Aggretsuko - Rage)
Info: Special Edition Sanrio Otamatone featuring Hello Kitty! Special Edition Sanrio Otamatone featuring Gudetama the Lazy Egg! Special Edition Sanrio Otamatones featuring Aggretsuko and Gudetama! Special Edition Sanrio Otamatone featuring Aggretsuko!
6

What is an Otamatone?

The Otamatone is a cute, quirky, and fun to play electronic musical toy characterized by its eighth note-shaped body, adorable moving mouth, and silly, buzzing, amusingly off-key "voice." Developed by design firm Maywa Denki, it was first released in Japan in 2009 and has been the country's best-selling musical toy ever since.

Innovative, unique, and now a popular toy worldwide, the Otamatone has earned high praise from fans and the toy industry alike, including the Japan Toy Association's grand prize Japanese Toy Award in their 'High Target' toy division.

How does it work?

The Otamatone creates electronic tones that you can control based on the position of your finger on the touch-sensitive fretboard. Use a switch on the back to choose an octave and slide your fingers up and down to play different notes. Open the Otamatone's mouth with a squeeze to change the sound from a hum to an “ahh” and create a “Wah Wah” effect.

A perfect toy for lovers of all things cute, silly, and weird, the Otamatone also makes a great gag gift, and a unique and amusing gift for violinists and other musicians.

Size

  • 5” x 14” x 3”

Powered by

  • Regular: 3 AAA batteries (Not Included)

deluxe black crystal blue crystal pink B082XK1CC9 B07W62Z7M2 Otamatone Mint and Yellow
Otamatone Deluxe Musical Toy (English Version) Otamatone Crystal Japanese Version Musical Toy Otamatone Crystal English Version Musical Toy Otamatone Sweets Musical Toy Set (Mint and Strawberry) Otamatone Neo Musical Toy Otamatone Mint and Yellow
Key Features AUX Connection, Volume Dial, DC or Battery Power 3 Octave Settings, Available in Hot Pink, Blue, and Clear 3 Octave Settings, Available in Hot Pink, Blue, and Clear 3 Octave Settings, Available Colors Include Mint, Strawberry (Pink), and Chocolate (Brown) 10th Anniversary Edition, Connect with Otamatone App! 3 Octave Settings, Available Colors Include Mint, Yellow

Top reviews from the United States

Dragon Student
4.0 out of 5 stars I hate myself
Reviewed in the United States on January 10, 2019
Color: [Unicorn w. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
292 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Simon T.
5.0 out of 5 stars CAUTION: THIS IS THE SMALL VERSION. Nevertheless, it's a good product.
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2019
Color: [White W. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars CAUTION: THIS IS THE SMALL VERSION. Nevertheless, it's a good product.
By Simon T. on August 24, 2019
If you've seen an Otomatone in videos, you've most likely seen the larger one a.k.a. the "Deluxe" one. I mistakenly bought this one thinking that was it, but I was surprised to see how small it was compared to the videos. Lo and behold, they're two different things.

Anyway, you'll probably want the Deluxe version since it's apparently easier to play. However, that doesn't mean this is a bad product. This is pretty fun thing to mess around with. It might be a bit difficult to learn if you've never played stringed instruments before. It could possibly be easier to learn if you play guitar but if you play fretless stringed instruments like violin or cello, then this'll be a piece of cake for you.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
152 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Pip Lorimer
5.0 out of 5 stars This is my new favorite thing. It annoys everyone around me
Reviewed in the United States on May 19, 2018
Color: [Unicorn w. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
138 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Evelyn
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing at the office.
Reviewed in the United States on October 12, 2017
Color: [White W. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing at the office.
By Evelyn on October 12, 2017
When I pitched the idea of getting this to my team, everyone let out a huge groan. Except for my manager. He asked what it was, and where he could get one. We have yet to play in a duet because /someone/ has been skipping practice, but I've been having a blast playing the national anthem, happy birthday, and the theme song of Game of Thrones on this. Just make sure not to annoy your co-workers /too/ much, or you might just find it broken in two soon...
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
70 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Fez Monkey
5.0 out of 5 stars Proof that music is subjective
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2020
Color: [Unicorn w. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
John Fud Zavacki
5.0 out of 5 stars My kid loves this thing!
Reviewed in the United States on February 15, 2018
Color: Pack of 1 [Black w. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
42 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
julie goldberg
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing but annoying
Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2017
Color: Pack of 1 [Black w. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing but annoying
By julie goldberg on August 31, 2017
I loved it. If you learn to play it it is really fun. But it is very annoying but thats i i love it even more. I made it a hat too
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
55 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
T. Charles
3.0 out of 5 stars it was disappointment after disappointment
Reviewed in the United States on January 11, 2018
Color: [White W. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Mrs D
1.0 out of 5 stars Doesn't work. COMPLETE DISAPPOINTMENT!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 16, 2020
Color: [Unicorn w. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
5.0 out of 5 stars Kids love it, but OMG is it annoying!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 1, 2021
Color: Pack of 1 [Black w. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect, but buy the bigger one!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 18, 2017
Color: Pack of 1 [Black w. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Wolfmoon76
1.0 out of 5 stars Doesn't work, terrible build quality.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 7, 2020
Color: [Unicorn w. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Angela B.
2.0 out of 5 stars Small and expensive
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 29, 2018
Color: [Unicorn w. English Instruction]Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

