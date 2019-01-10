I got this on a whim because, well because look at it!



I certainly wasn't expecting much beyond the novelty of it. But then I took it out of the packaging, turned it on, and started to mess around with it.



It's so freaking cool.



Now, I'm just a campfire guitar player so maybe my opinion doesn't have the gravitas of someone who has studied music and instruments. But one doesn't need to have spent time at the Berklee College of Music to see that the Otamatone does what piano, violin, oboe, and harp do: produce tones in reconizable notes.



And better yet, it's intuitive and easy. It has three pitch settings (low, mid, high) that kind of translate to octave scales (though not exactly) so you do have a decent range, and like any string instrument moving up the neck provides a higher pitch, and down the neck makes it lower. One can either play the neck as slide, or as if it were fretted. When played as a slide it sounds quite a bit like a theremin. Even cooler, squeezing the mouth gives you an almost wah-wah peddle effect.



The downside is that the volume is kind of low, it does eat batteries like potato chips, and it isn't very responsive so there's no way to shred on this like Zappa going wild on the guitar.



But I find myself noodling on this thing at the oddest moments. And not for nothing the cost is reasonable enough to make this a really cool gift for anyone with even a passing interest in music. The bonus is the look on my dogs' faces when I set the pitch to high and move all the way up the neck. It's like doing a killer solo onstage. Almost.