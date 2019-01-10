- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Add to your order
from Asurion, LLC $6.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
95% positive over last 12 months
Otamatone White [w. English Manual] Japanese Electronic Musical Instrument Synthesizer by Cube / Maywa Denki
|List Price:
|$39.99 Details
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$3.00 (8%)
|
Coupon
|
Save an extra 5% when you apply this coupon.
Details
Details
5% extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
Enhance your purchase
- BEST SELLING – One of Japan's best selling musical Instrument Portable Synthesizer toys!
- FUN & EASY TO PLAY - You can create different sound and pitch by pressing down the middle part of the Otamatone. By sliding down your finger up and down, you can create higher and lower tone.
- Otamatone's face is made out of rubber, and by pushing his cheeks and making his mouth move around, the volume and the bass of the sound changes.
- When you press the cheek, mouth will open. It is a musical insturment, you can enjoy the sound.
- AAA Batteries ×3 Operated (Battery NOT included)
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
|
|
|
|
Japan's Favorite Musical Toy!
Innovative, unique, and now a popular toy worldwide, the Otamatone has earned high praise from fans and the toy industry alike, including the Japan Toy Association's grand prize Japanese Toy Award in their 'High Target' toy division.
|
Perfect for Kids, Teens, and Adults!
A perfect toy for lovers of all things cute, silly, and weird, the Otamatone also makes a great gag gift, and a unique and amusing gift for violinists and other musicians.
|
Fun & Easy to Play!
Simply press and slide fingers up and down the touch-sensitive stem to play different notes. You can also squeeze the Otamatone's "face" to create a "Wah" effect and shake the stem while playing a note to add Vibrato.
|Otamatone x Sanrio Musical Toy (Hello Kitty)
|Otamatone x Sanrio Musical Toy (Gudetama)
|Otamatone x Sanrio Musical Toy Set (Aggretsuko - Sweet + Gudetama)
|Otamatone x Sanrio Musical Toy (Aggretsuko - Rage)
|Info:
|Special Edition Sanrio Otamatone featuring Hello Kitty!
|Special Edition Sanrio Otamatone featuring Gudetama the Lazy Egg!
|Special Edition Sanrio Otamatones featuring Aggretsuko and Gudetama!
|Special Edition Sanrio Otamatone featuring Aggretsuko!
What is an Otamatone?
The Otamatone is a cute, quirky, and fun to play electronic musical toy characterized by its eighth note-shaped body, adorable moving mouth, and silly, buzzing, amusingly off-key "voice." Developed by design firm Maywa Denki, it was first released in Japan in 2009 and has been the country's best-selling musical toy ever since.
Innovative, unique, and now a popular toy worldwide, the Otamatone has earned high praise from fans and the toy industry alike, including the Japan Toy Association's grand prize Japanese Toy Award in their 'High Target' toy division.
How does it work?
The Otamatone creates electronic tones that you can control based on the position of your finger on the touch-sensitive fretboard. Use a switch on the back to choose an octave and slide your fingers up and down to play different notes. Open the Otamatone's mouth with a squeeze to change the sound from a hum to an “ahh” and create a “Wah Wah” effect.
A perfect toy for lovers of all things cute, silly, and weird, the Otamatone also makes a great gag gift, and a unique and amusing gift for violinists and other musicians.
Size
- 5” x 14” x 3”
Powered by
- Regular: 3 AAA batteries (Not Included)
|Otamatone Deluxe Musical Toy (English Version)
|Otamatone Crystal Japanese Version Musical Toy
|Otamatone Crystal English Version Musical Toy
|Otamatone Sweets Musical Toy Set (Mint and Strawberry)
|Otamatone Neo Musical Toy
|Otamatone Mint and Yellow
|Key Features
|AUX Connection, Volume Dial, DC or Battery Power
|3 Octave Settings, Available in Hot Pink, Blue, and Clear
|3 Octave Settings, Available in Hot Pink, Blue, and Clear
|3 Octave Settings, Available Colors Include Mint, Strawberry (Pink), and Chocolate (Brown)
|10th Anniversary Edition, Connect with Otamatone App!
|3 Octave Settings, Available Colors Include Mint, Yellow
Compare with similar items
|
|
Otamatone [Kirby - English Version Pink Hero Video Game Character Japanese Electronic Musical Instrument Portable Synthesizer from Japan
|
Otamatone [Kumamon] Bear Mascot Japanese Electronic Musical Instrument Synthesizer by Cube / Maywa Denki
|
Musical Tadpole Electronic Melody Instrument Erhu Model Otamatone Music Baby Educational Funny Charm Note Shape Toys Cute
|Customer Rating
|(6083)
|(1380)
|(136)
|(1)
|Price
|$36.99
|$39.99
|$42.87
|$9.59
|Sold By
|Hamee
|Hamee
|MoguMoguTokyo Free shipping over USD250
|yuedianyab
|Item Dimensions
|11 x 2.5 x 2.5 inches
|5 x 14 x 3 inches
|14.5 x 5 x 5 inches
|1.97 x 1.97 x 1.97 inches
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
It works just as intended but had to give 4/5 stars due to my poor ears
Anyway, you'll probably want the Deluxe version since it's apparently easier to play. However, that doesn't mean this is a bad product. This is pretty fun thing to mess around with. It might be a bit difficult to learn if you've never played stringed instruments before. It could possibly be easier to learn if you play guitar but if you play fretless stringed instruments like violin or cello, then this'll be a piece of cake for you.
By Simon T. on August 24, 2019
Anyway, you'll probably want the Deluxe version since it's apparently easier to play. However, that doesn't mean this is a bad product. This is pretty fun thing to mess around with. It might be a bit difficult to learn if you've never played stringed instruments before. It could possibly be easier to learn if you play guitar but if you play fretless stringed instruments like violin or cello, then this'll be a piece of cake for you.
By Evelyn on October 12, 2017
I certainly wasn't expecting much beyond the novelty of it. But then I took it out of the packaging, turned it on, and started to mess around with it.
It's so freaking cool.
Now, I'm just a campfire guitar player so maybe my opinion doesn't have the gravitas of someone who has studied music and instruments. But one doesn't need to have spent time at the Berklee College of Music to see that the Otamatone does what piano, violin, oboe, and harp do: produce tones in reconizable notes.
And better yet, it's intuitive and easy. It has three pitch settings (low, mid, high) that kind of translate to octave scales (though not exactly) so you do have a decent range, and like any string instrument moving up the neck provides a higher pitch, and down the neck makes it lower. One can either play the neck as slide, or as if it were fretted. When played as a slide it sounds quite a bit like a theremin. Even cooler, squeezing the mouth gives you an almost wah-wah peddle effect.
The downside is that the volume is kind of low, it does eat batteries like potato chips, and it isn't very responsive so there's no way to shred on this like Zappa going wild on the guitar.
But I find myself noodling on this thing at the oddest moments. And not for nothing the cost is reasonable enough to make this a really cool gift for anyone with even a passing interest in music. The bonus is the look on my dogs' faces when I set the pitch to high and move all the way up the neck. It's like doing a killer solo onstage. Almost.
By julie goldberg on August 31, 2017
Top reviews from other countries
The unicorn one just happened to be the most expensive. The price kept changing in the lead up to Christmas but when we finally had the money to buy it , it cost £38+ but we had to get it ,we didn't want her to be disappointed on Christmas morning.
She opened it , she was over the moon! But it didn't work. We changed the batteries but still nothing! It made a little noise , but since nothing. COMPLETE DISAPPOINTMENT!!
Would I recommend this, yes; but as a gift for someone else's kids (particularly if you aren't too fond of their parents).