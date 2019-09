Color:Black

You seek efficiency and simplicity to stay ahead of your day. Through the challenges and the success, you win every moment with Commuter Series — the slim, tough, pocket-friendly case. Featuring two protective layers — an internal slipcover and exterior shell — Commuter Series keeps your phone safe from drops, bumps, dust and life on the go. It’s sleek exterior is easy to slide in and out of pockets and the new design delivers added grip on the back for confident handling.