OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES Case for iPhone 11 Pro - BLACK
- Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro
- Updated design delivers added grip for confident handling; DOES NOT come with a screen protector
- Soft inner and hard outer layers absorb and deflect impacts, open access to ports and speakers
- Thin profile slips in and out of pockets
- Includes OtterBox limited lifetime warranty (see website for details) and 100% authentic
From the manufacturer
Perfect fit for your pocket. Built to beat the daily grind.
Protect your phone with a longtime, trusted favorite, Commuter Series for iPhone 11 Pro — the slim, tough, pocket-friendly case. Featuring an internal slipcover and exterior shell, Commuter Series keeps your phone safe from drops, bumps, dust and life on the go. It’s sleek exterior is easy to slide in and out of pockets and the grip pads on the back deliver confident handling. Commuter Series is your case for perfectly practical proven protection.
What else from OtterBox?
Product description
You seek efficiency and simplicity to stay ahead of your day. Through the challenges and the success, you win every moment with Commuter Series — the slim, tough, pocket-friendly case. Featuring two protective layers — an internal slipcover and exterior shell — Commuter Series keeps your phone safe from drops, bumps, dust and life on the go. It’s sleek exterior is easy to slide in and out of pockets and the new design delivers added grip on the back for confident handling.