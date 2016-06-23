I love my Nest Cams and I am happy that there are some companies who have started making really clever accessories for this great camera. This mount from Wasserstein allows you to directly mount your camera to an electrical outlet, thus avoiding the long and ugly cable that comes with the camera. There is different mount on the market that offers somewhat similar mounting flexibility – but there are two major differences: a) this mounting package contains a separate adapter – this is great because in the course of the past few months Nest has changed the shape of the wall plug that comes with the camera multiple times – with this mount it does not matter because Wasserstein has included their own DC adapter. The second big advantage is the swivel mechanism of the mount. This allows you to move the camera around by up to 360 degrees. That way you can make sure your camera is facing the right way even if your ac outlet is not perfectly aligned.

The product comes in beautiful packaging, with helpful instructions and it is very easy to assemble.

Overall: 5 out of 5 stars. Very happy with the purchase and no complaints at all.