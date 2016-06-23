Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Nest Cam AC Outlet Mount; Wall Mount with 360 degree swivel for Nest Cam and Dropcam PRO by Wasserstein (Black)

  • ✔ CONVENIENT MOUNTING WITHOUT CABLES – Mount your Nest Cam directly to any AC outlet in your home (Nest Cam not included)
  • ✔ FLEXIBLE VIEWING AREA – Our patent pending design, allows you to swivel the camera by 360°. Together with Nest Cam’s 130° wide angle you can capture the entire room
  • ✔ MOUNT ALL GENERATIONS OF NEST CAM & DROPCAM PRO WITHOUT TOOLS OR WALL DAMAGE - Opposed to other mounting options the Wasserstein AC Outlet Mount allows you to mount your Nest Cam without drilling holes, applying tape or using nails. The mount is compatible with all generations of Nest Cam and Dropcam PRO - we have included our own DC adapter - so you can mount your camera regardless of which generation camera you own
  • ✔ SAVINGS FOR NEST CAM ACCESSORIES - Realize huge savings when you buy our Nest Cam AC Mount together with our other Nest - Use discount code 'NestDeal' at the checkout. Other Nest Cam Accessories include: Colorful silicone skins for Nest Can Indoor (ASIN: B0714PJ941) Nest Cam Hidden Cases (ASIN: B01M5CYF7A), our PoE splitter (ASIN: B01NAGVVF6) and our colorful silicone skins to protect and camouflage your Nest Cam Outdoor (ASIN: B01MDLZC4Q) or Nest Cam Twist Mount (ASIN: B06XX7VV6Z, B0711CRJWF)
  • What’s included in the package: W Mount, small micro USB cable to connect adapter and Nest Cam, wall plug DC adapter, Wasserstein 3 months Warranty: If you are unhappy with your product, we'll get it replaced or issue you a full refund, no questions, no charge, no kidding
Product Description

Wasserstein Security Camera AC Outlet Mount
Compatible with all generations of Nest Cam and Dropcam PRO

Wasserstein Security Camera AC Outlet Mount allows you to mount your Nest Cam or Dropcam Pro to an electrical outlet, thus eliminating the need to set up long and ugly cables. It allows your camera to swivel 360° and the setup is easy and straight forward requiring no tools nor drilling.

  • Plugs in to any AC Outlet
  • Made to fit all generations of Nestcam/Dropcam
  • Provides 360° camera swivel
  • No Tools Required
  • DC Adapter Included

CAPTURE ENTIRE ROOMS

Our patent pending design, allows you to swivel the camera 360°. Together with Nest Cam's 130° wide angle you can survey and capture the occurrence of the entire room. 

NEST CAM & DROPCAM COMPATIBLE

Wasserstein AC Outlet Mount is compatible with all generations of Nest Cam and Dropcam PRO  
 

CONVENIENT  MOUNTING
                    
DC adapter included - so that you can mount your camera regardless of its model                 
 
 
 

QUICK AND EASY INSTALLATION 

Opposed to other mounting options the Wasserstein AC Outlet Mount allows you to mount your Nest Cam without the need to drill holes, apply tapes or use nails.

Sean O'Riley
5.0 out of 5 starsVery clever mount for Nest Cam, great packaging and super value
June 23, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
DGM
5.0 out of 5 starsCameras arrived on time as scheduled and are great! We already had the Nest Thermostat installed and ...
November 29, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Keona
4.0 out of 5 starsnice change to the long extension
November 28, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Dg
2.0 out of 5 starsNo adjustablity
March 11, 2017
Color: White|Verified Purchase
JYM
5.0 out of 5 starsHighly recommend to anyone wanting to plug into a wall outlet ...
January 7, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
C. Krutsch
5.0 out of 5 starsworking fine for me
April 25, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
J. Comyn
3.0 out of 5 starsGreat idea... needs some improvement.
September 13, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Mrs. Engel
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat item.
March 31, 2017
Color: White|Verified Purchase
