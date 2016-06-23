-
Nest Cam AC Outlet Mount; Wall Mount with 360 degree swivel for Nest Cam and Dropcam PRO by Wasserstein (Black)
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- ✔ CONVENIENT MOUNTING WITHOUT CABLES – Mount your Nest Cam directly to any AC outlet in your home (Nest Cam not included)
- ✔ FLEXIBLE VIEWING AREA – Our patent pending design, allows you to swivel the camera by 360°. Together with Nest Cam’s 130° wide angle you can capture the entire room
- ✔ MOUNT ALL GENERATIONS OF NEST CAM & DROPCAM PRO WITHOUT TOOLS OR WALL DAMAGE - Opposed to other mounting options the Wasserstein AC Outlet Mount allows you to mount your Nest Cam without drilling holes, applying tape or using nails. The mount is compatible with all generations of Nest Cam and Dropcam PRO - we have included our own DC adapter - so you can mount your camera regardless of which generation camera you own
- ✔ SAVINGS FOR NEST CAM ACCESSORIES - Realize huge savings when you buy our Nest Cam AC Mount together with our other Nest - Use discount code 'NestDeal' at the checkout. Other Nest Cam Accessories include: Colorful silicone skins for Nest Can Indoor (ASIN: B0714PJ941) Nest Cam Hidden Cases (ASIN: B01M5CYF7A), our PoE splitter (ASIN: B01NAGVVF6) and our colorful silicone skins to protect and camouflage your Nest Cam Outdoor (ASIN: B01MDLZC4Q) or Nest Cam Twist Mount (ASIN: B06XX7VV6Z, B0711CRJWF)
- What’s included in the package: W Mount, small micro USB cable to connect adapter and Nest Cam, wall plug DC adapter, Wasserstein 3 months Warranty: If you are unhappy with your product, we'll get it replaced or issue you a full refund, no questions, no charge, no kidding
Product Description
Wasserstein Security Camera AC Outlet Mount
Compatible with all generations of Nest Cam and Dropcam PRO
Wasserstein Security Camera AC Outlet Mount allows you to mount your Nest Cam or Dropcam Pro to an electrical outlet, thus eliminating the need to set up long and ugly cables. It allows your camera to swivel 360° and the setup is easy and straight forward requiring no tools nor drilling.
- Plugs in to any AC Outlet
- Made to fit all generations of Nestcam/Dropcam
- Provides 360° camera swivel
- No Tools Required
- DC Adapter Included
CAPTURE ENTIRE ROOMS
Our patent pending design, allows you to swivel the camera 360°. Together with Nest Cam's 130° wide angle you can survey and capture the occurrence of the entire room.
NEST CAM & DROPCAM COMPATIBLE
Wasserstein AC Outlet Mount is compatible with all generations of Nest Cam and Dropcam PRO
CONVENIENT MOUNTING
DC adapter included - so that you can mount your camera regardless of its model
QUICK AND EASY INSTALLATION
Opposed to other mounting options the Wasserstein AC Outlet Mount allows you to mount your Nest Cam without the need to drill holes, apply tapes or use nails.
The product comes in beautiful packaging, with helpful instructions and it is very easy to assemble.
Overall: 5 out of 5 stars. Very happy with the purchase and no complaints at all.