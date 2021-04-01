- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Outriders Day One Edition - PlayStation 4
- Day 1 Edition includes “Hell's Rangers Content Pack”, which includes The Hell’s Rangers Male and Female Gear Sets, The Hell’s Rangers Arsenal of 11 unique Guns, and The Hell’s Rangers Truck Mods and Decals
- 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe
- Create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet
- Intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets
- Countless hours of gameplay
INTENSE SHOOTER, DEEP RPG
A true genre-hybrid, OUTRIDERS combines brutal and bloody combat with deep role playing systems – including sprawling skill trees and endless gear modifications.
FOUR UNIQUE CLASSES
Create and customize your own OUTRIDERS and choose from one of four classes to annihilate your enemy - each with its own devastating array of abilities.
A DARK SCI-FI JOURNEY
Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal.
Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly. Pre-order Outriders now to receive the Hell's Rangers Content Pack, which includes The Hell’s Rangers Male and Female Gear Sets, The Hell’s Rangers Arsenal of 11 unique Guns, and The Hell’s Rangers Truck Mods and Decals. Must be shipped from and sold by Amazon.
