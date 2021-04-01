Watch LIVE gameplay
    Report Playback Issue
    Report Streamer
    Back

    Notice a video playback issue? Let us Know!

    Reported
    Back

    Issue with the Streamer or Content? Let us Know!

    Reported

There is no streamer online now

Live video may contain mature content and is not intended for all audiences.
Video may also contain spoilers.

FREE delivery: Thursday, April 1 Details
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Outriders Day One Edition - PlayStation 4

Platform : PlayStation 4 |
Rated: Mature
Price: $59.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Pre-order Price Guarantee. Details
This item will be released on April 1, 2021.
Pre-order now.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
PlayStation 4
Standard
  • Day 1 Edition includes “Hell's Rangers Content Pack”, which includes The Hell’s Rangers Male and Female Gear Sets, The Hell’s Rangers Arsenal of 11 unique Guns, and The Hell’s Rangers Truck Mods and Decals
  • 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe
  • Create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet
  • Intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets
  • Countless hours of gameplay

Frequently bought together

  • Outriders Day One Edition - PlayStation 4
  • +
  • Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4
  • +
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition - PlayStation 4
Total price: $150.87
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

  • Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Header
Shooter

INTENSE SHOOTER, DEEP RPG

A true genre-hybrid, OUTRIDERS combines brutal and bloody combat with deep role playing systems – including sprawling skill trees and endless gear modifications.

RPG, shooter, sci fi, Square Enix, PS4, PS5, Xbox, gaming

FOUR UNIQUE CLASSES

Create and customize your own OUTRIDERS and choose from one of four classes to annihilate your enemy - each with its own devastating array of abilities.

RPG, shooter, sci fi, Square Enix, PS4, PS5, Xbox, gaming

A DARK SCI-FI JOURNEY

Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal.

Product description

Platform:PlayStation 4  |  Edition:Standard

Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly. Pre-order Outriders now to receive the Hell's Rangers Content Pack, which includes The Hell’s Rangers Male and Female Gear Sets, The Hell’s Rangers Arsenal of 11 unique Guns, and The Hell’s Rangers Truck Mods and Decals. Must be shipped from and sold by Amazon.

Product information

Platform:PlayStation 4  |  Edition:Standard

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


Outriders Day One Edition - PlayStation 4
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition with Free Upgrade to the digital PS5 Version
Mass Effect Legendary Edition - PlayStation 4
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition - PlayStation 4
Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4
Immortals Fenyx Rising - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition
Customer Rating (0) 4.7 out of 5 stars (7970) (0) 4.8 out of 5 stars (10834) 3.7 out of 5 stars (15571) 4.7 out of 5 stars (990)
Price $59.99 $49.94 $59.88 $49.88 $41.00 $29.88
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com FAVORite Seller Amazon.com
Computer Platform PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4
Item Dimensions 6.8 x 5.3 x 0.6 inches 0.6 x 5.3 x 6.7 inches 0.6 x 5.3 x 6.7 inches 0.6 x 5.3 x 6.7 inches 0.5 x 5.3 x 6.7 inches
Item Weight 3.20 ounces 1.00 lbs 4.00 ounces 3.36 ounces 4.16 ounces 4.00 ounces
Platform PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4
Platform for Display PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4
Video Game Region Region free NTSC U/C NTSC U/C NTSC U/C NTSC U/C
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

5 star (0%) 0%
4 star (0%) 0%
3 star (0%) 0%
2 star (0%) 0%
1 star (0%) 0%
How are ratings calculated?

No customer reviews

Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Day Z Ps4 Games

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.